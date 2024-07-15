It's finally back.

After 11 long years, EA Sports releases "College Football 25" this week, the newest version of its video game that previously went under the "NCAA Football" title until its demise in the wake of college athletics' changing legal landscape. This edition of the video game franchise will look different, namely because it will feature real college football players instead of using their likenesses.

What hasn't changed is the passion, pageantry and detail that makes college football special, and it's all captured in the game. From blue bloods like Alabama and Texas to upstarts like Charlotte and New Mexico State, there's a team for everyone looking to start a dynasty or play a one-off game.

Our CBS Sports college football staff took that to heart. Below, you'll find at least one reason -- and, in many cases, several reasons -- to play as each team in the game as we slog through the dog days of summer before real toe meets real leather this fall.

ACC

-- Brad Crawford

Boston College: The pint-sized Thomas Castellanos is an exciting playmaker. Showcasing his talents in an underdog role is worth playing a game or two as Boston College.

Cal: As long as you don't get caught behind the sticks, running back Jaydn Ott should be your first, second and third option when playing with Cal. He scored a dozen touchdowns last season and finished with 1,305 yards on the ground.

Clemson: Plus one for pageantry. Pregame cinematics should look great for the Tigers, from touching Howard's Rock to running down the hill in Death Valley. The added bonus? Clemson is one of the highest-rated teams in the game.

Duke: Uniform options were limited for the Blue Devils last go-around, but not anymore. You can pick from various alternate helmets to several jersey and pants combinations. Plus, Texas transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy should make you look good in your new digs.



Florida State: Seminoles fans have it good. FSU was one of "NCAA Football 14's" top teams with 91 or better across the board. More than a decade later, the program is still touting its placement among the elites, with conference-leading talent on offense and defense.

Georgia Tech: Unassuming, yet incredibly talented, Eric Singleton Jr. finished second in ACC Rookie of the Year voting as a freshman last season and has speed to burn at wideout. Move him around a bit on offense and watch him fly.



Louisville: It will take a few games to memorize the Cardinals' personnel, but once that happens, a transfer-rich offensive depth chart and Jeff Brohm's playbook will produce fireworks in the passing game.

Miami: We haven't seen a good version of Miami in a long time from EA Sports, but this Hurricanes squad has a chance with quarterback Cam Ward and tailback Damien Martinez leading an explosive offense.

NC State: Few teams in the country feature as much transfer portal talent in starring roles, so if you're into summer blockbusters flying under the radar, you might've found one in NC State.

North Carolina: Give the football to Omarion Hampton and ask everyone else to get out of his way. Hampton rushed for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore and should be one of the game's highest-rated ballcarriers.

North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton is one of the ACC's star players. Getty Images

Pitt: With some of the best throwback uniforms out there, going back to the basics with the Panthers for the first time in digital form is a major win. And why not accessorize with add-ons of your choosing?

SMU: This isn't your average power-conference expansion team. SMU has a chance to win big early in the ACC, and the Mustangs are projected to be rated much higher than their last appearance in the game.

Stanford: If there's a receiver close to Randy Moss' catch radius, hands and leaping ability, it's Stanford's Elic Ayomanor. He should be the Cardinal's highest-rated player and one of the top-end guys in the ACC.

Syracuse: When was the last time a non-Syracuse fan played a virtual game inside the Carrier Dome? We're expecting a unique experience since there are very few indoor options in "College Football 25." With Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord taking over under center, you should be able to score some points while you're at it.

Virginia: Test your true skill level by taking Virginia from the bottom rung of Power Four programs to the College Football Playoff. Can you?

Virginia Tech: Mike Vick-lite from Kyron Drones? You're going to love his dual-threat abilities. The Hokies' signal-caller has help, too. Virginia Tech is the only ACC team with 20 starters returning this season, which is great news in a game that values experience.

Wake Forest: Demon Deacons captain Jasheen Davis managed 17 tackles for loss as a junior, and he's back to lead a defense itching to show the rest of the ACC that Wake Forest demands more attention. Make it hard on opposing offenses by unleashing this guy off the edge.

American

-- Brad Crawford

Army: Be honest. You're a novice when it comes to running the triple option – especially from the Flexbone formation. We've all tinkered with it, but now you can try and master the misdirection run game with Army, just like Jeff Monken has accomplished during his tenure. It'll take many hours in the lab, but it can be done.

Charlotte: Charlotte was not included in "NCAA Football 14" since the 49ers were FCS at the time, so this is a real treat for fans. Its location in the middle of a prep recruiting hotbed is great news for you recruiters out there.

ECU: Purple. Gold. Black. White. The Pirates should take the "look good, play good" mantra to another level with several new uniform looks, including one of the nation's best throwbacks. ECU debuts a new offense in 2024, too.

FAU: Tom Herman was still Ohio State's offensive coordinator the last time this game was played. Since, he's won at Houston, been fired at Texas, worked with the Chicago Bears and now leads the Owls. You can direct his power-spread attack with an impressive array of talent.

Memphis: With QB Seth Henigan leading arguably the AAC's top offense, who wouldn't want to play with the Tigers and their expansive playbook? Various uniform and tiger-striped options make Memphis one of the no-brainer fun plays in the AAC.

Navy: Another triple-option threat from the Group of Five, building Navy into a playoff contender sounds exciting. And we'll see just how much attention developers paid to the number of uniform variances available. The Midshipmen have worn a specialty option every year over the past decade against Army.

North Texas: After a losing season in Year 1 with the Mean Green, coach Eric Morris hopes to reverse fortunes in 2024. You can help direct his modified version of the Air Raid offense to glory. North Texas is also returning to a classic uniform look this season and EA Sports has confirmed its inclusion.

Rice: Go ahead and hand over the keys to Rice's offense to EJ Warner – son of former Super Bowl winner Kurt Warner – who transferred from Temple during the offseason. Warner posted a couple of record-setting seasons at his previous stop despite porous offensive line play.

Temple: If you have the patience to bring one of the league's bottom-dwellers to the top of the conference standings, there's no better program to try it with than Temple. Choosing the Owls will truly test your skills in all areas of this game.

Tulane: One of the AAC preseason favorites despite a new coaching regime, the Green Wave should have banner ratings on both sides of the football when compared to their conference peers. That means third-down conversions, big plays and third-down stops will come easier.

Tulsa: If you want to try the Run-and-Shoot playbook with a team outside of the Power Four, perhaps the Golden Hurricanes command a closer look. Expectations are low, and you can lean on underclassmen and build for the future with a no-huddle, exciting attack.

UAB: The Blazers' Protective Stadium opened in 2021, which means you're going to get UAB's new digs in the game over Legion Field of old. Can you say upgrade?

USF: After signing the top recruiting class in the Group of Five ranks, the Bulls will offer an exciting style of play with Byrum Brown at quarterback. He's coming off 4,101 total yards and 37 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

UTSA: The Road Runners have come a long way since "NCAA Football 14," when UTSA was slotted as one of the lowest-rated teams (68 overall). Jeff Traylor's penchant for plucking and developing talent around Texas that has fallen through the cracks is a model for success and a skill you can try to mimic.



Big Ten

-- Tom Fornelli

Illinois: Looking for a challenge in a major conference with a team that can score points? The Illini finished fifth in the Big Ten in points per game last season. They have a strong offensive line and intriguing pieces in RB Kaden Feagin and WR Zakhari Franklin.

Indiana: New coach Curt Cignetti has quickly overhauled the Hoosiers roster, but maybe you're better to lead them to glory. Kurtis Rourke was one of the best QBs in the MAC, and Donaven McCulley is one of the best wide receivers nobody's talking about.

Iowa: Perhaps you prefer defense and special teams to offense. Great uniforms, an excellent stadium, and a chance to become a legend by introducing the forward pass.

Maryland: If you're looking for wild uniform combinations, Maryland is a good start. The Terps have a good offense, and transfer QB M.J. Morris has all the makings of a fun video game QB.

Michigan: If you aren't into rebuilding and instead want to grind opponents into dust from the get go, the Wolverines make plenty of sense. You start with one of the best defenses in the game, and there isn't a better team with which to test the new run-game engine.

Michigan State: The Spartans are a solid choice if you're looking for a program that is capable of big things but has fallen on hard times of late. You'll get a boost from the home stadium, and new QB Aidan Chiles will be a lot of fun to use.

Minnesota: The Gophers are one of only 10 Big Ten schools with a player in the top 100 of the game's player ratings, but it's left tackle Aireontae Ersery. So if you choose the Gophers, run left, and run often.

Nebraska: Take on the task of doing what so many others before you have failed to do: restore the Cornhuskers to glory. You'll take over a program with a great home atmosphere and an incoming five-star freshman QB (Dylan Raiola). Oh, and the defense is already pretty good, too.

Northwestern: While results in recent years have shown otherwise, there probably isn't a more difficult place to win in the Big Ten than at Northwestern. If you're looking for the biggest challenge you can find in the Big Ten, look to Evanston.

Ohio State: Do you really need to be sold on Ohio State? OK, fine. Want to start a dynasty with the best team in the Big Ten and immediately compete for national titles? Here's your best bet! Just remember to beat Michigan, too, or things could get ugly.

Ohio State's new-look offense should be tons of fun to play in "College Football 25" Getty Images

Oregon: Not only are you getting a team with incredible players, a billion uniform combinations and a tremendous home atmosphere, but you also get The Oregon Duck. Don't act like you don't want to watch him ride out of the tunnel on a motorcycle before every game.

Penn State: Penn State offers a tremendous home field advantage; you'll play in front of a loud, packed stadium with more than 100,000 psychos in it every home game. You'll also inherit a stacked roster with room for improvement on offense.

Purdue: If you like to drop back and sling the rock all over the field but don't want to start out at one of the Big Ten's premier programs, Purdue is the place for you. In a league built on the "3 yards and a cloud of dust" mystique, Purdue has always been the red-headed stepchild of the Big Ten. Joe Tiller and Drew Brees brought forth the Air Raid, and Jeff Brohm kept the tradition alive in recent years.



Rutgers: If your two favorite television shows of all time are "Jersey Shore" and "The Sopranos," boy do I have a team for you. Or maybe you like a challenge and want to take on a program with a tough-nosed, blue-collar identity. My advice is hand the ball off to RB Kyle Monangai as often as possible.

UCLA: The Rose Bowl is a dream destination for so many programs across the country, but UCLA is the only team that calls it home. There's work to be done here, but by selecting the Bruins, you open yourself up to all the talent California has to offer with a ready-made rival in USC across town.

USC: The Trojans come with many of the same benefits UCLA offers, but with a lot more success and tradition to sell. It's a program that wants to compete for national titles but hasn't been able to lately. Perhaps you're the person to restore the Trojans to glory.

Washington: Do you like dogs? What about loud, raucous stadiums that shake? How about boats? This is the program for you. Washington reached the national title game last year, but nearly all the key parts of that squad are gone, so you can take over the Huskies without feeling like a frontrunner. How often do you get to rebuild a team coming off a title game appearance?

Wisconsin: No offense to coach Luke Fickell, but if I'm taking over Wisconsin in this game, I'm restoring it to its beefy days of yore. I want big, beefy running backs and bigger, beefier offensive linemen. And I want to do it in Camp Randall Stadium with the whole place "jumping around" and shaking the place to its foundation.

Big 12

-- Shehan Jeyarajah

Arizona: Do you like owning passing lanes? This is the place to go. Quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan make up perhaps the nation's best duo, while cornerback Tacario Davis can lock down your opponents.

Arizona State:The skill position talent at Arizona State should be ridiculously fun, especially at running back. Cam Skattebo, Raleek Brown and Alton McCaskill give you plenty of wackiness with which to work.

Baylor: Running quarterbacks are a game-breaker in football video games, and the Bears have one of the best in ex-MAC Player of the Year DeQuan Finn. Plus, the Baylor Line makes for a truly unique intro montage.

BYU: The scenes at LaVell Edwards Stadium will be must-see in the video game. BYU boasts one of the rowdiest crowds in college football, and the Cougar blue jerseys are a thing of beauty.

UCF: The skill talent at UCF is off the charts. Quarterback KJ Jefferson joins running backs RJ Harvey and Peny Boone to create an unstoppable backfield.

Cincinnati: Nippert Stadium is a great venue that should give some solid homefield advantage points. Defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is also rated as one of the top players in the game, letting you ruin your opponents from the inside.

Colorado: Any interest in playing with two of the top-rated players in "College Football 25?" Cover star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will put up video game numbers … literally.

Houston: Everyone who plays "College Football 25" needs to try out the Willie Fritz spread option playbook, and Houston boasts a chaos agent in quarterback Donovan Smith, who can launch bombs downfield.

Iowa State: Frankly, Iowa State is just going to be a really good team. Running back Abu Sama III should also bring some serious speed rating.

Kansas: If the game gives us a fully healthy, operational Jalon Daniels at quarterback, what isn't to love? Daniels and running back Devin Neal with a Lance Leipold playbook is what dreams are made of.

Kansas State: There are plenty of running quarterbacks, but there's only one Avery Johnson. He has a case as the most athletically gifted signal-caller in the game.

Oklahoma State: For running game aficionados, this is your team. Running back Ollie Gordon II rushes behind a stacked offensive line in front of a rowdy Boone Pickens Stadium crowd.

TCU: The purple jerseys provide some serious beauty as a contrast to much of the Big 12. The receiving corps of Dylan Wright, JP Richardson and Jack Bech will let you throw it all over the yard.

Texas Tech: The video game gives us a first look at Texas Tech's new era. In the game will be brand new jerseys, the pieces of a major facility renovation – and, by the way, running back Tahj Brooks should be one of the most entertaining players in the game.

Utah: Frankly, Rice-Eccles Stadium is vastly underrated as the 18th-best home field advantage in the game, but a lockdown defense and reloaded offense should still lead to plenty of W's. Bonus points if you turn down injury sliders.

West Virginia: Milan Puskar Stadium boasts a great homefield advantage in its own right, but ending a stripe out game with "Country Roads" blasting is a religious experience for any gamer. Plus, add a chaos agent QB in Garrett Greene.

The underdog Mountaineers have a tremendous homefield advantage and a fun quarterback in Garrett Greene. Getty Images

Conference USA

-- Will Backus

FIU: The "Miami Vice" uniforms are one of the slickest looks in all of college football. And even if FIU can't draw in blue-chip recruits on a routine basis, South Florida is a hotbed for talent and you shouldn't have any trouble finding gems to build the roster. Maybe in time those four- and five-star recruits will start committing.

Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks are entering just their second year as an FBS institution (the first one went pretty well), so it shouldn't be too hard to mold this team in your preferred image.



Kennesaw State: Lovers of a long rebuild rejoice: based on early peeks, Kennesaw State is one of the lowest-rated teams in the game. This program is fresh out of the FCS, so turning it into a legitimate competitor could be a fun journey for those that enjoy a challenge.

Liberty: Liberty seems like a runaway favorite to win Conference USA and potentially land a spot in the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Kaidon Salter is an electric factory, and there's a ton of fun skill talent to play with on a loaded offense.

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs haven't made a bowl game in three years and has nine total wins since. You can be the person to reverse those trends and restore Tech's place among the Group of Five's upper crust.

Middle Tennessee: Nicholas Vattiato was just the third quarterback in MTSU history to throw for at least 3,000 yards in a single season. He was also the Blue Raiders' second-leading rusher, and mobile quarterbacks are always a blast to play with in virtual settings.

New Mexico State: The Four Corners are often overlooked on the national recruiting trail, which means that it might not be that hard to reel in some big fish and quietly improve NMSU's talent base.

Sam Houston: Huntsville, Texas, is situated between Dallas and Houston, giving it a prime location to recruit in some of the most talent-rich areas in the United States. Sam Houston has a fantastic history in college football's lower levels. Can you continue that trend at the sport's highest tier?

UTEP: Have you ever seen the Sun Bowl? It's one of the most gorgeous settings in college football and it seems like EA has been faithful in its recreation of stadiums. Hard to think of many better places to play a home game at the Group of Five level.

Western Kentucky: Big Red is an awesome mascot, and Western Kentucky has some incredible alternate helmets featuring Big Red playing various positions on the football field. Nothing more needs to be said.

MAC

-- Cameron Salerno

Akron: One of the tougher jobs in the MAC and the country, but if you're a fan of LeBron James, you can play as the college near where he grew up.

Ball State: Ball State has classic red, white and black uniforms with multiple alternate helmets to pick from. Scheumann Stadium is a beautiful place to play.

Bowling Green: It has been 10 years since Bowling Green won a bowl game. It's been two decades since the program was ranked in the AP Top 25. Those are two selling points to use the Falcons in your dynasty rebuild.

Buffalo: Buffalo has had recent success as a member of the MAC, most notably winning three bowl games in four seasons before going 3-9 in 2023. Kansas coach Lance Leipold helped elevate the program to new heights. Could you be next?

Central Michigan: Bert Emanuel Jr., the son of former NFL WR Bert Emanuel, should be one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the country this season with more than 700 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in two years.

Eastern Michigan: Despite some recent success, this remains one of the hardest jobs in the FBS. That'll make it all the more worthwhile when you take the Eagles to the College Football Playoff. For sickos only.

Kent State: If you want to grind out a rebuild with the worst team in the MAC from last season, Kent State is perfect for you. Based in Ohio, you will have access to a strong pipeline of recruits.

Miami (Ohio): Known for its "Cradle of Coaches," this program produced Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler, Ara Parseghian, Weeb Ewbank, Paul Brown and Sid Gillman. You could be next if you take the RedHawks to greatness in dynasty mode.

Northern Illinois: Northern Illinois had an impressive run in the early/mid 2010s under former coaches Jerry Kill, Dave Doeren and Rod Carey. The Huskies are coming off a bowl win for the first time since 2011, and you can parlay the positive momentum in dynasty or head-to-head mode.

Ohio: The Bobcats have five bowl wins since 2017 and are coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons. Ohio is a team from the MAC to use if you want less of a challenge.



Toledo: The best program from the MAC is an ideal candidate for your first rebuild in dynasty mode. The location of the school (Ohio) and the talent on the roster make it a perfect storm to take the program to the next level.

Western Michigan: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is one of the coolest stadiums in the MAC. Another benefit of using Western Michigan is you have the Michigan recruiting pipeline already built in.

Mountain West

-- Chip Patterson

Air Force: Everyone loves to play with option teams, but with Air Force you get a more modernized version of the scheme with increased potential for explosive plays. Throw in the mountainous setting of Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, and it sets up for great game play.

Boise State: Smurf Turf. Need I say more? Plus, Boise State is expected to be not just one of the best teams in the league, but one of the best Group of Five teams in the country. This is your team if you like to run the rock in the game with RB Ashton Jeanty more than capable of being your work horse.

Pound the rock on the Smurf Turf with one of the most productive running backs in college football. Getty Images

Colorado State: A potentially potent offensive attack pairs with another scenic setting in Fort Collins, and the schedule allows for regular meetings against rival Colorado. What better way to crack the top 25 than take down one of the game's cover athletes?

Fresno State: The skill positions are impressive, but Fresno State offers an advantage for the game that should be helpful to many entry-level gamers. The game allows options for all kinds of offensive line adjustments before the snap, but wouldn't it be easier to just play with one of the best offensive lines in the game and let them cook? If so, Fresno is your pick.

Hawaii: The game is expected to get some updates through the season, and if Hawaii continues to get updated with more views of its home stadium and surrounding areas, it's going to be hard to beat getting to play 7-8 games in Oahu.

Nevada: You can turn the biggest little city in the world into a college football hotbed with a few years of development. This roster will need some recruiting classes to build the Wolf Pack back into a top contender in the Mountain West.

New Mexico: University Stadium hasn't seen a ton of success in recent years, and the existing roster might make it tough to compete for title right away, but the potential of success in the high elevation of Albuquerque might be your calling.

San Diego State: The offensive identity has been flipped from the more conservative approach of Aztecs teams in the past to something that's honestly more video game friendly. Deep shots down the field can be risky for winning football but make for a great gaming experience.

San José State: We're hoping the Spartans have plenty of option calls in the playbook, which is always a bonus. Even if it's a more modernized option with more complex RPO principles, it will provide the gamer the same tests of timing and vision that make for a great play.

UNLV: If you like spreading the ball around to multiple receivers, this could be your go-to in the Mountain West conference. The Rebels have a couple of transfer options at quarterback to replace Jayden Maiava, and whichever one plays better in the game can anchor an offense that will spread defenses out and pick them apart.

Utah State: While the Aggies face some off-field turmoil in real life with the departure of coach Blake Anderson, the roster you'll be playing with is loaded up with transfer talent that could gel together in the game for a formidable side.

Wyoming: While not ideal for kicking field goals — because it's going to be windy in Laramie — the Cowboys' home stadium has long been one of the great homefield advantages in the conference. Plus, with a rock-solid defense, you can ensure you're always going to be keeping games close.

Pac-12

-- Cameron Salerno

Oregon State: Upset at the Pac-12's dissolution? Take out your frustration with historic "giant killer" Oregon State. Reser Stadium recently underwent renovations, making it one of the top stadiums on the West Coast. -- Salerno

Washington State: Playing with WSU is recommended if you visited Pullman, Washington, for a college football game. Washington State has a passionate – if not underrated – fanbase. -- Salerno

SEC

-- Brad Crawford

Alabama: The only team rated 99 overall in "NCAA Football 14," the Crimson Tide isn't quite as dominant this time around, but buying time with QB Jalen Milroe's athleticism only to skewer an opposing secondary downfield with a touchdown pass sounds like endless fun.

Arkansas: Can you use Bobby Petrino's offensive system to turn the Razorbacks around? As a bonus, you can take in upgrades to Donald W. Reynolds Stadium while you're at it.

Auburn: Expect the Tigers' playbook to feature a couple of wrinkles exclusive to Auburn thanks to Hugh Freeze's ingenuity. This feels like one of those mid-tier SEC programs just outside of the elites you could win with quickly in Online Dynasty.

Florida: We're not downing Graham Mertz here, but go ahead and rip the band-aid off in Gainesville with a freshman starter at quarterback and see what you can get out of five-star D.J. Lagway. Throw it to wideout Eugene Wilson, who might be the SEC's best-kept secret.

Georgia: If you're confident in taming the beast, Georgia should be borderline unstoppable this time around. The Bulldogs have won multiple national championships since the game's last iteration and will feature several elite players.

Kentucky: If you're a diehard who appreciates defensive line play, toggle to Deone Walker and learn his individual power moves. He's a massive pass rusher who can clog the middle for you.

LSU: User lock on Harold Perkins Jr. off the edge and have a field day in the backfield. With a quick burst, aggression and top-end speed, he should be one of the best defenders in the game. You can cause a fumble with the hit stick or cover seemingly impossible ground to snag an interception.



Mississippi State: Pay homage to legendary coach Mike Leach and use new coach Jeff Lebby's playbook to throw the ball on every down. There will be satisfaction in making your opponent cringe at every cowbell in Starkville.



Missouri: One of the first screenshot leaks earlier this year showcased the Tigers' Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium and developers' efforts to improve stadium renderings. Let's hope they made virtual Luther Burden just as dynamic as he is in real life.

Oklahoma: Get used to Jackson Arnold to Deion Burks being one of this title's go-to tandems. Remember how throwing to the circle option on a play-action streak often resulted in a touchdown previously? Let's see more of that here.

Ole Miss: Power blue heaven. Deservedly so, the Rebels should receive a ton of hype as a go-to team in "College Football 25." If five-wide is your preference, there's a slew of playmakers on the outside.



South Carolina: Using the game's all-new rushing attack engine, the Gamecocks have enough new horses in the backfield to pummel the opposition. The transfer-heavy stable is headlined by former Arkansas star Rocket Sanders.

Tennessee: Checkered Neyland Stadium should be one of "College Football 25's" most iconic looks during big games, but the primary reason to pick the Vols? Throwing darts around the yard with quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The Vols are ready for a playoff push with QB Nico Iamaleava and you calling the plays. USATSI

Texas: One of the game's cover athletes, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers should be unstoppable in the passing game. The Longhorns' transfer portal additions at receiver ensure he'll have plenty of weapons around him.

Texas A&M: Take advantage of stadium pulse at its max with Kyle Field ranked No. 1. We're imagining various quarterbacks seeing ghosts in College Station with passing icons blurred and the volume up.

Vanderbilt: You'll pick up immediate street cred by mastering the Commodores' schemes, finding something that works and humiliating the opposition by, well, winning online with Vanderbilt.

Sun Belt

-- David Cobb

Appalachian State: Kidd Brewer Stadium is one of the most picturesque venues in all of college football, and it's home to a Group of Five power. Appalachian State has playmakers on both sides of the football, and the Mountaineers are primed for you to take control and make a CFP run.

Arkansas State: You're going to love playing with Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor. The 2023 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year is a legit playmaker surrounded by productive returners. He makes the Red Wolves an excellent choice.

Coastal Carolina: With their surf turf and teal uniforms, the Chanticleers have more swag than anyone in the league. Trying to replicate the magic of the Jamey Chadwell years and make the CFP will be a fun dynasty quest.

Georgia Southern: The Eagles boast great user-controlled player options on both sides of the football. Defensively, the star is middle linebacker Marques Watson-Trent. See if you can top his 122 tackles from last season. Offensively, look for running back Jalen White, who has tallied over 2,200 rushing yards in his career.

Georgia State: You've got to believe Georgia State will have a nice recruiting pipeline in and around the city of Atlanta within dynasty mode. The Panthers also play their games at the Braves' old stadium, which makes for a unique environment. A real dynasty warrior will be able to pack the place within a few years.

James Madison: Curt Cignetti showed what James Madison is capable of by posting a 19-5 mark during the program's first two FBS seasons. Now, it's up to you to finish what he started and take the Dukes to national prominence.

Louisiana: If you want to make yourself look like a coaching savant, pick Louisiana. The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off back-to-back 6-7 seasons but have a salty defense. This team is primed for league title contention and faces a manageable schedule. Your dynasty coach may be fielding power conference offers after Year 1.

Marshall: Marshall embodies the best of Group of Five football. The Thundering Herd have strong tradition, good fan support and an even better color scheme. Hearing the fans inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium chanting "We are Marshall" will be a great reward for a job well done.

Old Dominion: ODU's Jason Henderson is the only Sun Belt representative ranked in the game's top-100 players. The senior middle linebacker is the perfect user-controlled defender. He recorded 170 tackles with 19.5 for loss last season. That's just ridiculous.

South Alabama: If you like playing with dual-threat quarterbacks, take a look at South Alabama. Gio Lopez earned 68 Ventures Bowl MVP honors after tearing up Eastern Michigan through the air and on the ground. The lefty is only a redshirt freshman and could be a program anchor as you build the Jaguars into a power.

Southern Miss: Southern Miss made 10 straight bowls from 2002 to 2011 but is just 16-31 over the past four seasons. If you're looking to rebuild a proud Group of Five program, the Golden Eagles are a great pick.

Texas State: Texas State has the best backfield combo in the Sun Belt with quarterback Jordan McCloud and running back Ismail Mahdi. McCloud accounted for 43 touchdowns at James Madison last season while Mahdi rushed for 1,366 yards and led Texas State to its first-ever bowl game.

Troy: Back-to-back September road games at Memphis and Iowa offer you the chance to make some noise early in your dynasty with Troy. But be warned, this job will present a challenge. The Trojans went 23-5 over the last two seasons but lost a ton from the roster when Jon Sumrall took the Tulane job.

ULM: Former Oklahoma quarterback General Booty transferred to ULM in May. What more reason do you need to play as the Warhawks? You and the leader of the Booty army can take ULM to its first-ever bowl victory.

Independents

-- Cameron Salerno

Notre Dame: Hate the Fighting Irish if you must, but the feeling of playing in front of "Touchdown Jesus" is too good to pass up. The tradition, pageantry and lore of Notre Dame is unlike anything else in college football.

UConn: UConn is a basketball school, but now you can make it a football one, too. Another reason: underrated RB Cam Edwards is due for a breakout season.

UMass: Wide receiver Anthony Simpson caught 57 passes for nearly 800 yards during his redshirt sophomore season with the Minutemen. Use this speedy receiver to kick-start a turnaround with one of the FBS' most downtrodden programs.