The NFL Draft order was constructed to create parity in the NFL. Over the years, several franchises have been able to shape their present and future with one stellar draft class.

Here is a look at the 10 best recruiting classes since 2010 followed by a few teams from this year that could eventually crack the list:

New Orleans' 2017 draft class was one for the record books. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and running back Alvin Kamara have been elite players at their position at times. Safety Marcus Williams and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson have gone on to earn big paydays elsewhere. Linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad have hung around the league as well. They had a 100% hit rate in that draft class.

Baltimore identified what should have been three foundational pieces to its offense in 2018: quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Brown had his own goals and that led him elsewhere but he has been one of the better players at his position. It is odd looking at those three players considering tight end Hayden Hurst was the team's first selection. Safety DeShon Elliott and center Bradley Bozeman have been longtime starters in this league. Linebacker Kenny Young, defensive back Anthony Averett and defensive end Zach Sieler have also been role players in this league, to varying degrees.

The Legion of Boom was born in 2010 with the hire of head coach Pete Carroll and the selections of safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. Offensive tackle Russell Okung and wide receiver Golden Tate each played over a decade before hanging up their cleats. Cornerback Walter Thurmond also played six years in the NFL. He was a part of Seattle's Super Bowl championship in 2014.

The 2018 NFL Draft was franchise-altering for the Bills. With the No. 7 overall selection, they selected Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and offensive guard Wyatt Teller were also in that draft. Both went on to earn top of the market free agent deals. Defensive backs Siran Neal and Taron Johnson have been consistent performers for that secondary. Finally, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud have also stuck in the league despite moving on to other organizations.

Cornerback Trae Waynes got a big payday from Cincinnati in free agency. Linebacker Eric Kendricks could top 1,000 total career tackles with the Chargers this year. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have been regarded as being among the best at their respective positions. Offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings started 32 games over a five-year period and tight end MyCole Pruitt played seven years as well.

Tampa Bay essentially filled out the back end of its defense in one draft class. At No. 5 overall, the Bucs selected LSU linebacker Devin White. White has been a tackling machine while also providing some game-changing moments. In the secondary, they selected cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting, as well as safety Mike Edwards. Kicker Matt Gay and wide receiver Scotty Miller have gone on to be contributors at this level. Three starters and three solid roster additions is a great haul in any draft.

Green Bay had 11 selections in the 2013 NFL Draft but a handful of contributed in some capacity. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and safety Micah Hyde have been high-level players in the NFL. Center JC Tretter, running back Eddie Lacy and defensive tackle Datone Jones had longer than average careers.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack was taken No. 5 overall and quickly became one of the most dominant defenders in the league. Quarterback Derek Carr has been a slightly above-average quarterback and offensive guard Gabe Jackson was one of the most respected at his position for nine years. Defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Justin Ellis have been valuable contributors at a very difficult position to fill. Cornerback T.J. Carrie was a big part of free agent classes during his career as well.

9. Seahawks (2012)

In 2012, Seattle used two Day 2 selections on an off-the-radar linebacker from Utah State and the sixth-quarterback: Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson. The team's first-round selection, edge rusher Bruce Irvin, played over a decade during which he amassed 54 total sacks. Seventh-round offensive guard selection J.R. Sweezy played for three organizations over nine seasons.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, safety Brian Branch and running back Jahmyr Gibbs quickly established themselves among the best in the league at their respective positions. Linebacker Jack Campbell has played at a high-level since emerging out of Iowa as well. The Lions put together three consecutive strong draft classes to build the foundation of Dan Quinn's roster.

Honorable mention: Ravens (2022), Lions (2022), Broncos (2021), Lions (2021), Titans (2019), Eagles (2018), Colts (2018), Dolphins (2016), Panthers (2017)

There are some younger classes that look promising, but the jury is still out. The Rams', 49ers' and Eagles' classes from last year are among those that have delivered early returns. The 2021 draft classes by Jacksonville and Detroit were the closest to cracking the list this year.

Patriots, Chiefs stand out with potential big-time draft hauls

It is important to achieve value -- based on personal pre-draft biases -- with each selection in the NFL Draft, but the confidence in projecting those picks to the next level stems from how they fit the organization's culture and scheme. In looking at draft classes from the 2025 NFL Draft, there were two that stood out in terms of the value received and the fit of those respective players.

First, New England. The Patriots made a sound decision to invest in Drake Maye's protection with the selection of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 overall. Eat your vegetables before getting dessert. The Patriots then took two skill players, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams, who can be impact performers as soon as Week 1. It would not be a surprise if Georgia center Jared Wilson emerged as the team's choice to start Week 1 over former first-round pick Garrett Bradbury.

The defensive haul included personal favorites, such as California safety Craig Woodson, LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson and Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer. They also addressed special teams with Miami kicker Andres Borregales and Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby.

Tough and accountable is how the whole lot of them could be described, and that is in the image of how Mike Vrabel wants to build his team as he re-creates "The Patriot Way."

Then, there are the Chiefs. They addressed needs, like offensive tackle (Ohio State's Josh Simmons), cornerback (California's Nohl Williams) and defensive tackle (Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott), but it's not just the players, it's how those players fit the team identity.

Norman-Lott is a quick defensive tackle who can apply pressure on the quarterback, and observing the way Chris Jones approaches each day will only benefit him in the long run. Louisville edge rusher Ashton Gillotte is the powerful edge rusher who will crash down, take on blocks and be apart of the stunts and twists that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes to deploy. To that end, Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is a rangy player who will chase down sideline to sideline. His quickness can be used on blitz packages behind those TE (tackle-end) stunts.

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals and SMU running back Brashard Smith were good values in the fourth and seventh rounds, respectively.