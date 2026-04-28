You may have heard that the 2027 NFL Draft class could be an all-timer. I've been doing year-out mocks a long time, and 2027 has the highest number of preseason blue-chippers of any class I can remember.

That being said, injuries and prospects returning to school can always change how it looks a year from now.

I went through the top prospects at each position to compare how they'd fare against the top prospects in this year's class as it stands right now.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

Way-too-early 2027 NFL mock draft: Arch Manning headlines loaded class of rising stars Cooper Petagna

I broke down Manning's 2025 season in January and thought he finished looking like the prospect we were promised. Given he brings a stronger arm and better mobility than Mendoza, there would have been a real debate about who to take at the top of the draft had Manning declared.

Thankfully, we get another season of tape to properly evaluate the Texas quarterback. I'm staying out of the fray on this one.

Advantage: Too close to call

Hardy is stylistically much closer to Ashton Jeanty than Jeremiyah Love. The Missouri junior has elite contact balance and refuses to go down. While I wouldn't put him in the same breath as either of the top-10 picks from the past two seasons, Hardy has the talent to be a first-rounder in his own right.

Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy and Louisville's IIsaac Brown could join him among the top 32 as well. The only question is whether all the rising juniors will declare -- or if playing out eligibility becomes the new norm for running backs not going in the top 10.

Advantage: 2026

Do I even need to debate this one? Smith should surpass Malik Nabers and Ja'Marr Chase as the top WR1 prospect I've ever scouted. Heck, new Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman should easily clear the grade I gave Concepcion this draft cycle. Next year will have some serious high-end talent.

Advantage: 2027 (by a mile)

I went with Green for the sheer shock value he brings as a prospect. The 6-foot-7 tight end will likely measure with the longest wingspan ever for the position. He looks like a power forward on the field and is used like one. I doubt he'll be considered in a similar vein to Sadiq, though, who went No. 16 overall.

There's a good chance the top option next year is Sadiq's former Oregon teammate Jamari Johnson, who has a massive 6-foot-5 frame himself.

Advantage: 2026

This one was already settled on my initial big board before final declarations. Trevor Goosby would have been my OT1 in the 2026 class but decided to return to Texas for a fourth season. If he improves on what we saw down the stretch, he'll be a top-five pick.

Advantage: 2027

Because interior offensive line play demands so much strength, projecting a year out can be difficult. Comparing Pieper to Ioane is also like comparing apples to oranges, since Ioane is a guard only while Pieper is a center only.

Still, Pieper is a bit of a project, but he's the most athletic interior offensive lineman I've ever scouted. He'll thrive taking over for Logan Jones at center this year.

Advantage: 2026

While Bain was never going to be for everyone, Simmons will be. He is the prototype for the EDGE position in today's NFL. He has the length and twitch to be a nightmare to protect against. He's already racked up 105 pressures in two seasons at Texas, and I can't wait to see what he does for an encore.

South Carolina's Dylan Stewart deserves a shoutout as well, as he may be even more physically impressive than Simmons, albeit less refined. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has freakish burst and bend for his size.

Advantage: 2027

Similar to the edge comparison, Stone is far more prototypical in his physical makeup. He's incredibly powerful for a true sophomore, with bull-rush reps all over his tape. He has the body type to play anywhere along the defensive interior, whereas Woods will be more limited to 3-technique.

Defensive tackle is another position that demands a high level of strength, so when you see a youngster like Stone who already looks like a man among boys, you know he'll be drafted highly when he comes out.

Advantage: 2027

We've got a long way to go in the 2027 linebacker class. Viliamu-Asa is the most prototypical box player right now, but Tennessee's Arion Carter, South Carolina's Fred Johnson and Clemson's Sammy Brown are all intriguing athletes who could develop into top picks at the position.

None are as intriguing as Styles, though. The Ohio State linebacker is a true one-of-one athlete who will be tough to top anytime soon.

Advantage: 2026

As great as McCoy's sophomore tape was, Moore's was even better. He allowed only 201 yards all season while following the opposing team's top receiver more often than not. Moore dominated 20th overall pick Makai Lemon in their matchup last fall. A fully healthy Moore is a likely top-five pick next year.

Advantage: 2027

I went back and forth between Georgia's KJ Bolden a and Benefield, the Boise transfer, but ultimately went with Benefield's more prototypical safety traits.

It doesn't matter either way, because neither hold a candle to Downs, whose tape as a true freshman was better than these players' as sophomores and juniors.

Advantage: 2026