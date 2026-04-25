The 2026 NFL Draft continues to roll on as we're in the thick of the action on Day 2. Already, we've run through an additional 32 picks in the second round, which carried the momentum of a chaotic opening night on Thursday.

San Francisco kicked the night off by selecting Ole Miss wideout De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33 overall, while the Houston Texans plucked Kayden McDonald out of the greenroom, making the Ohio State defensive tackle the 36th overall selection. Now, it's time to see what the third round has in store for us.

Unlike the first two rounds, the third round begins factoring in compensatory selections, so we'll begin seeing a more robust collection of picks from here on out. Here, there will be 36 total selections, starting with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 65 overall.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick and every trade in our live blog.

This year, my pick-by-pick grades are being used to create real-time team report cards, so keep this page open throughout the weekend.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

65. Cardinals: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Grade: D

This feels like a relative slap in the face to Cardinals fans. Your offseason investment at the most valuable position is a 24-year-old with limited tools after you've taken a running back and a guard. Is this guy really going toe-to-toe with Matt Stafford or Sam Darnold in that division? It feels like when the Texans drafted Davis Mills 67th in 2021. I'd rather they pass on the quarterback entirely and pray for a better crop of quarterbacks in 2027.

66. Broncos: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Grade: B-

Onyedim is an explosive, long, and physical defensive tackle. While he's not a pure one-to-one replacement for Jonathan Franklin-Myers, he can fill a similar role in a defense. The only worry is a lack of pass-rushing prowess, but he can be more of a scheme rusher on stunts and slants.

67. Raiders: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Grade: A

Crawford has some of the most intriguing developmental pass-rushing tools in this class and we already saw big-time improvement in that regard from 2024 to 2025 on tape. He's a twitchy mover who should be able to carve out a 3rd-down role immediately.

68. Eagles: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Grade: B+

The Eagles snag the tallest tackle in the draft to continue their theme of having the most imposing offensive line in the NFL off the bus. It's amazing how well Bell moves for someone over 6-foot-9 and nearly 350 pounds. He's a great developmental option at this point.

69. Bears: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Grade: A

Roush is one of the best blocking tight ends in the draft. At nearly 270 pounds, he can legitimately go toe-to-toe with NFL defensive ends. This now gives the Bears easily the best run-blocking trio of tight ends in the NFL.

70. 49ers: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Grade: A

The 49ers had the fewest sacks in the NFL last season. That's hopefully changing with Height. He's an NFL-ready pass-rusher who has a lot of different, refined moves at his disposal. At only 239 pounds, though, he's a pass-rush only guy who won't be on the field for run downs.

71. Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Grade:

72. Bengals

73. Saints

74. Browns

75. Dolphins

76. Steelers

77. Buccaneers

78. Colts

79. Falcons

80. Ravens

81. Jaguars

82. Vikings

83. Panthers

84. Packers

85. Steelers

86. Chargers

87. Dolphins

88. Jaguars

89. Bears

90. 49ers

91. Raiders

92. Cowboys

93. Rams

94. Dolphins

95. Patriots

96. Seahawks

97. Vikings

98. Vikings

99. Steelers

100. Jaguars