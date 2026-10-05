An interaction between Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson and referee Adrian Hill fell under the NFL's watchful eye in Week 4. The league said it is reviewing a play from the Vikings' 15-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in which Wilson and Hill collided.

Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II shoved Wilson into the referee, who then fell backward to the ground. Wilson saw the referee take the tumble and extended his arms to help him up, but instead of taking the assistance, the referee stood up under his own power and began yelling at Wilson. It appeared that the referee took exception to the inadvertent collision and blamed Wilson, while Wilson pointed at Gordon and said that it was the Dolphins player who initiated the contact.

A second official stepped in to separate Wilson from the referee after they exchanged words and pointed in opposite directions. The referee appeared to be instructing Wilson to return to his side of the field.

This is not the only play involving an official and a player that raised eyebrows on Sunday. The NFL is also reviewing an interaction between an official and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. McBride pleaded for a pass interference penalty, to which the official appeared to deliver a profane response. That incident prompted a response from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter.

"This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable," Tretter said. "Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard."

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel also had a heated moment with an official over a pass interference situation. Vrabel was said to have told a down judge that he made "a f---ing terrible call," which drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Vrabel called the official "a little sensitive" for issuing the flag.