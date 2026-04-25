The NFL is charging towards the seventh and final round of the 2026 draft. As teams are thinking ahead to the upcoming season, they are using these final rounds to build depth and add special teams contributors. How successful will they be in that pursuit; the tale is told in the grades below.

Some of the notable prospects taken in the sixth-round over the past five years are Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith, Bills cornerback Christian Benford, Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington and Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick and every trade in our live blog.

This year, pick-by-pick grades are being used to create real-time team report cards, so keep this page open throughout the weekend.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

182. Browns: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Grade: B-

Taylen Green is probably a worthwhile project for a team without a long-term solution at the quarterback position. Green is big, fast and possesses all of the requisite arm strength, but the accuracy and decision-making is volatile.

183. Cardinals: Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa

Grade: C+

Linebacker is a position I thought Arizona may address earlier in the draft, but they could ill afford reach for need. Sharar brings some special teams value.

184. Titans: Jackie Marshall, DL, Baylor

Grade: B+

I love the idea of Marshall landing with Robert Saleh in Tennessee. He has some twitch and good size as an interior rusher.

185. Buccaneers: Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU

Grade: B-

Sharp is an example of what the transfer portal and NIL were created to accomplish. Two years ago, he was playing at Southeastern Louisiana. Sharp has great size for the position and will allow new Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to utilize more two and three tight end sets.

186. Giants: Bobby Jamison-Travis, DT, Auburn

Grade: C+

Jamison-Travis is a stout interior defender who immediately supplements New York's run defense. He fills a very specific role for a team who no longer has Dexter Lawrence.

187. Commanders: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Grade: B+

Two days ago, we were wondering if Washington may be the team to draft Jeremiyah Love, but the team does not address its running back need until Saturday. Washington is cobbling together a room with a variety of skill sets again.

188. Jets: Anez Cooper, IOL, Miami

Grade: B-

The Jets already added the likely replacement for Alijah Vera-Tucker, so Cooper represents depth for the franchise.

189. Bengals: Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke

Grade: A-

Parker has some versatility, so the fact Cincinnati took center, Connor Lew, earlier is not a problem. Parker is just a good value in the sixth round. Savvy pick by the Bengals.

190. Saints: Barion Brown, WR, LSU

Grade: C+

Brown has legitimate track speed and brings versatility as a returner. New Orleans continues adding to its receiver room.

191. Jaguars: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Grade: B

Cameron's film is initially a little jarring because he wore No. 34 for the Bears, but it illustrates his flexibility. He is tough to bring down with the ball in open space.

192. Giants: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

Grade: B

Davis has the foot speed to play on the edge and would likely serve as a swing tackle early in his career.

193. Giants: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

Grade: B

It may come as a surprise that a player listed as a linebacker had 10 sacks this past season, but he flies around the field and puts himself in a position to make plays.

194. Titans: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

Grade: B-

Coogan may be a bit more athletically limited, but he handles his assignment and sets the tone at the point of attack. Coogan has played a lot of college football.

195. Raiders: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Grade: B

Benson has made the rounds in college football, but never quite reached his potential. He is a naturally gifted athlete who is worthy of a flyer at this stage of the event.

196. Patriots: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Grade: A

Crownover is a massive right tackle prospect who had the potential to go much earlier. Caleb Lomu was presumably drafted in the first round to be the right tackle, so Crownover is depth.

197. Rams: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

Grade: B-

Daniels has been a productive collegiate receiver. He is effective with the ball in his hands, so Sean McVay should be able to put him in a position to make plays.

198. Vikings: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Grade: A-

Claiborne is a smaller back with breakaway speed. The Vikings obviously love his potential, having traded a future pick for the right to select him.

199. Seahawks: Emmanuel Henderson, WR, Kansas

Grade: B-

Henderson has a thin frame and great speed. Seattle retained Rashid Shaheed, but add depth to the room.

200. Dolphins: DJ Campbell, IOL, Texas

Grade: B-

Campbell has a thick lower body build to lean on defenders in the run game and create pathways for the running back. He has been a volatile player for the Longhorns, but he has the ability.

201. Packers: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Grade: A

Jackson was a big-time recruit out of high school and never totally lived up to the expectations. Green Bay is betting that they will be able to cultivate that potential. In terms of height, weight and speed, he checks all the boxes.

202. Chargers: Logan Taylor, IOL, Boston College

Grade: A-

Boston College's track record producing NFL linemen continues. His teammate, Jude Bowry, was taken earlier. Taylor was a personal favorite among the remaining options at the position.

203. Jaguars: CJ Williams, WR, Stanford

Grade: C

The Jaguars are the leaders in the clubhouse in regard to making the biggest wild card selections. Jacksonville has drafted back-to-back wide receivers, which gives credence to the idea that Travis Hunter Jr. will be a full-time cornerback.

204. Texans: Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

Grade: B

Bond lacks ideal top-end speed, but he has a good feel for finding gaps in open space and creating separation into and out of the stem. Wide receivers continue to fly off the board.

205. Lions: Skyler Gill-Howard, DL, Texas Tech

Grade: B+

Gill-Howard is a smaller interior defender who had a lot of fans among the draft community. The Northern Illinois transfer had limited pass-rush production.

206. Chargers: Alex Harkey, IOL, Oregon

Grade: B

Harkey is a prospect whose evaluation really depends on the game watched. He had some really good moments, but the more you watch, some concerns start to rear their head. The Los Angeles Rams have now taken three interior offensive linemen.

207. Eagles: Micah Morris, IOL, Georgia

Grade: A-

Surprise, surprise, Philadelphia drafts another Georgia Bulldog. Morris is a massive body who will move defenders in the run game. The Eagles had taken offensive tackle Markel Bell earlier in the draft.

208. Falcons: Anterio Thompson, DL, Washington

Grade: C+

Thompson will hold his ground at the point of attack, but there is really no pass-rush upside. He has 2.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

209. Commanders: Matt Gulbin, IOL, Michigan State

Grade: A-

Gulbin may eventually push Nick Allegretti for the starting center gig. He has the upside to be one of the team's best five.

210. Steelers: Gabriel Rubio, DL, Notre Dame

Grade: C+

Rubio is a big body who is just going to occupy space in that Pittsburgh defense. He does not have any pass rush production, but fills a role for the team.

211. Ravens: Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State

Grade: B

Eckley has a big leg and can flip the field. At this stage of the draft, I do not mind a team using a pick on a punter or kicker because they fill a role like any other potential addition.

212. Patriots

213. Bills

214. Colts

215. Falcons

216. Seahawks



