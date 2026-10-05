With the first month of the season in the books, there are a few teams that haven't exactly lived up to the hype. Sure, you can look at teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans -- who are both still winless this year -- as some of the biggest disappointments through the early stages of the 2026 season, but don't sleep on the Green Bay Packers either. Despite emerging from the first month at 2-2, these Cheeseheads don't exactly pass the smell test.

It's been a slog for the Packers, and they haven't instilled much confidence as far as any serious threat in the NFC North. After coming into the year with the second-best odds to win the division and favored to reach double-digit wins on the year, their .500 record feels hollow, with their 17-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 serving as the latest piece of evidence pointing to that fact.

They nearly let undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels -- who started in place of the injured Baker Mayfield -- beat them at the last minute because of self-inflicted wounds. For instance, they committed two fourth-quarter turnovers with a mere field goal lead, basically daring Tampa Bay to pull off the upset. The first was a fumble by Kaleb Johnson, and then, on the very next possession, Jordan Love needlessly tossed the ball into a high-traffic area, and the pass was picked off by Bucs corner Jacob Parish.

Despite those golden opportunities, Daniels and company couldn't capitalize, first punting, then turning the ball over on downs after those two turnovers. Had they been facing a more capable quarterback instead of a UDFA, we could be looking at a different result.

As has been the case throughout the year to this point, the Packers have had two adversaries every week: the opposition and themselves. On Sunday, they committed 10 total penalties, bringing their total to 42 infractions for the year (second-most in the NFL). Their 344 total penalty yards also lead the league. That's not a characteristic of a true playoff contender.

When they're not having laundry thrown at them, the offense hasn't inspired much fear in opposing defenses. They average just 18.3 points per game, which is their lowest through the first four weeks of the season since 2006. They're also last in the NFL with a 26.1% conversion rate on third down, while their rushing yards per game average (3.2) is near the bottom of the barrel as well. Their defense is allowing a 48.2% conversion rate on third down (fourth-highest in the NFL), so it's not great on either side of the ball right now.

Yes, external circumstances are contributing to this lackluster beginning. They don't have Micah Parsons as he's continuing to rehab his season-ending ACL tear from last year, Josh Jacobs is on the commissioner's exempt list, and they continue to be inundated with injuries. After losing Jayden Reed and Zach Bako-Bewele in previous weeks, they also just saw linebacker Edgerrin Cooper go down in Week 4. It's been brutal from that front.

Even with that in mind, this team has enough talent that it shouldn't be this anemic, yet they're barely getting by despite facing backup and/or bottom-tier starting quarterbacks.

So far this season, Green Bay's two victories have come against the Buccaneers and Jets, who are a combined 1-7 through four weeks. As we mentioned, Tampa Bay started an undrafted free agent, while the Jets had Geno Smith (who nearly beat them in overtime). Meanwhile, their losses have come against the Carson Wentz-led Vikings and the Falcons, with Michael Penix Jr. making his first start since suffering his third career ACL tear.

Looking at their upcoming schedule, the offenses that they're set to face aren't going to give them much reprieve. Over the next three weeks, they'll face the Bears in Week 5, the Cowboys in Week 6, and the Lions in Week 7. At the rate at which they're going currently, it feels like an uphill climb for them to stay at or get over .500 on the season over that stretch.

Right now, the Packers are +225 to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is a far cry from -146 odds they were before the season. I think that number will only continue to inflate as Green Bay moves forward throughout the rest of the year.

Game Balls

How Game Balls work: Six are awarded to standout players from the slate of teams that won their contests, and only one player on a team can get a game ball.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 25 REC 20 REC YDs 309 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Week 4 stats: 17 receptions, 189 yards receiving, 1 TD

It was a monster day for the Cowboys receiver as Dallas went into Houston and pulled off a 34-30 win. Lamb was the straw that stirred the drink of the entire offense, and his 12-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in regulation proved to be the game-winning score. Lamb is the first player in Cowboys history with at least 15 catches and 175 receiving yards in a game. He's also just the fourth player in NFL history to have a game with at least 17 catches, 180 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

Week 4 stats: 9 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 passes defended, 1 INT

The Giants defense generated three turnovers in the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and rookie linebacker Arvell Reese was at the center of most of the action. The No. 5 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft was everywhere in Week 4, leading the Giants with nine total tackles and also breaking up three passes. One of which was an interception in the closing minutes of the first half. That runover helped springboard a touchdown by the offense two plays later.

Kyle Monangai CHI • RB • #25 Att 30 Yds 178 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Week 4 stats: 30 carries, 146 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 4 yards receiving

Monangai saw a massive increase in attempts during Chicago's Week 4 win over the Jets, particularly after D'Andre Swift fumbled on the first possession of the third quarter. The second-year back took the ball on 30 of Chicago's 54 rushing attempts on the day. Those attempts set a new career high, while his 146 yards rushing were the second-most of his career. This was also Monangai's first game with multiple touchdowns.

Kyren Williams LAR • RB • #23 Att 54 Yds 294 TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Week 4 stats: 16 carries, 80 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 10 receptions, 67 yards receiving

Williams was instrumental for the Rams, who rallied from a 10-point deficit in Philadelphia to beat the Eagles. The veteran back scored both of the Los Angeles' fourth-quarter touchdowns, each of which came inside five minutes remaining in regulation. This was Williams' ninth-career multi-touchdown game and his 10 receptions set a new career high.

Kenneth Walker III KC • RB • #9 Att 65 Yds 360 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Week 4 stats: 22 carries, 177 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 2 yards receiving

Kenneth Walker III continues to dazzle this season and put on a show in Las Vegas as Kansas City remains perfect at 4-0. Walker set a new career high with 177 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns in the span of 20 seconds. He's the first Chiefs player to have at least 175 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a game since Jamaal Charles in 2009.

Tetairoa McMillan CAR • WR • #4 TAR 23 REC 12 REC YDs 193 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Week 4 stats: 14 receptions, 192 yards receiving, 2 TDs

It was a career night for the Panthers receiver as he helped lead Carolina to a 32-26 win over the Lions. He set new career highs in both receptions and receiving yards. McMillan is also just the second player in franchise history with at least 10 catches, 150 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in a game, joining Steve Smith Sr. in 2005.

Notable Week 4 gaffes

Official seemingly yells profanity at Trey McBride

After lobbying for a pass interference call on a third-down incompletion, one of the officials in the Cardinals-Giants matchup appears to use a profanity towards Arizona tight end Trey McBride. Various clips on social media appear to show the official saying "[expletive] you" to McBride, which was caught on camera during the broadcast.

President of the NFL Players Association JC Tretter even reposted the clip, and said, "This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable." ESPN reports that the NFL is reviewing the situation.

Mike Vrabel called for an unsportsmanlike penalty

In another odd iteration with the officials, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the closing minutes of the first half of their eventual Week 4 win over the Bills. In the pool report after the game, official Bill Vinovich was asked about the incident.

"He was out of the box, came up to the official and said, 'That was a f---ing terrible call," Vinovich said.

Vrabel didn't think his critique warranted the penalty.

"I've said that 87 times since I've been a head coach," Vrabel said. "There's nothing derogatory. You know, you'd have to ask him. I think he was a little sensitive. ... I probably shouldn't have sworn, but I can tell you that in my history of being on the sidelines as a head coach, I've said that, and I apologized to him. And again, players, responded. It was unfortunate, and I have to be better in those moments."

Klint Kubiak's prediction flops

You almost knew what was going to happen right after he said it, right? Before heading into the locker room at halftime, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak spoke with CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson. In his final answer in the interview, he ended with "we're going to win the game."

Spoiler: Kansas City edged out the 30-27 win, handing Las Vegas its first loss of the season.

Jets record first interception ... until they didn't

For a minute, it looked like the drought was over, thanks to an unlikely hero. Midway through the first quarter, Jets defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat reeled in an interception, snapping a historic interception drought for the franchise. Lost in the jubilation of finally recording a pick, however, the Jets didn't see the penalty marker on the field. The turnover was wiped away due to a hands-to-face penalty.

Fortunately for New York, they eventually got their pick in this game, with Minkah Fitzpatrick snapping the 20-game streak (longest in NFL history). Pop the champagne bottles!

Bad beat in Dolphins-Vikings

If you were anyone holding a Vikings -10 or -10.5 ticket, you endured one of the toughest beats of Week 4. With just over two minutes left in regulation, Minnesota held a 15-10 lead with the ball at the Miami 11-yard line. Kyler Murray found T.J. Hockenson on a third-and-5 pass, and despite the tight end having a clear lane for the touchdown, he made the savvy play of taking a knee past the first-down marker.

That allowed the Vikings to kill the rest of the clock and win the game, but it came at the expense of covering the spread.

Two-minute drill

Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 4:

Bryce Young's reestablishing himself as a franchise QB has been one of my favorite storylines throughout the first month (and dating back to last year). Young currently leads the NFL in passing yards (1,268).

The Lions are an absolute mess on defense, and I'm not sure the looming returns of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph will be enough to fix things.

The 49ers are 4-0 for the first time since the 2023 season when they reached the Super Bowl.

Brock Purdy has yet to be sacked this season.

Denver has scored the fewest first-half points in the NFL (13).

It was a shame seeing Tyquan Thornton go down with a gruesome ankle injury. The Chiefs wideout was having an incredible game, catching five balls for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though they suffered their first loss of the season, the Raiders feel like they are for real. They pushed Kansas City to the brink.

Not really sure what to make of the Vikings right now. The offense is averaging just 262.8 yards per game, which is the third-fewest by a 4-0 team since 1940.

The Dolphins have not led at any point in their first four games this season.

There were 30 combined penalties in Seahawks-Chargers, which is the most in any game since 2003.

The Chargers are 0-4, and it doesn't feel like a win is coming anytime soon, facing the Broncos in Week 5 and then the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 6.

We have ridiculously high standards for Derrick Henry, but even with that in mind, I was underwhelmed by his 73 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown against Tennessee. I figured he'd have a nuclear performance against his former club.

Don't sleep on Titans rookie receiver Carnell Tate, the No. 4 pick in the draft, enjoying a breakout performance in Week 4, catching nine of his 12 targets for 145 yards.

It's not hyperbole to say that New England saved its season with their late win over the Bills in Buffalo. Now, they're 2-2 and stay within range of Buffalo in the division.

Joe Burrow is 0-23 in his career when trailing by 8-plus points in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars, who moved to 3-1 with a win over Cincinnati, are the most underrated team in the NFL right now.

The Giants have an odd infatuation with Najee Harris and aren't playing Cam Skattebo nearly enough. Let's see if Harris' fumble in Week 4 opens the door for more work for the second-year back.

Even after throwing three interceptions, I don't think we're at the point where Jacoby Brissett should be benched.

I did not have the Texans defense struggling and being a key reason why they're 0-4 to start the season on my bingo card.

The Eagles were 0-12 on third down in Week 4 against the Rams.

Athan Kaliakmanis played well, given the circumstances, after Marcus Mariota suffered a knee injury. The Commanders rookie displayed some nice moments, but this adds even more pressure for Jayden Daniels to return sooner rather than later.

Daniel Jones does not look right. Had it not been for Jonathan Taylor finding the end zone twice, I'm not sure Indy would have won this game, even while facing a third-string QB.

Still undefeated (4-0) : Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers Still winless (0-4) : Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Miami Dolphins

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Miami Dolphins BYE WEEK: Kansas City and Carolina are on the bye in Week 5.