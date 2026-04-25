The 2026 NFL Draft is officially more than halfway complete, but the fifth round begins in earnest. Some of the notable names taken in the fifth round over the last five years include Talanoa Hufanga, Riq Woolen, DaRon Bland, Kyren Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, and Puka Nacua. Who will be this year's fifth-round steal?

Every pick in the round will be graded from one person's perspective on the topic. It is important to note that at this stage of the event, each team's big board is beginning to thin out, and special teams' impact gets taken more into consideration.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick and every trade in our live blog.

This year, pick-by-pick grades are being used to create real-time team report cards, so keep this page open throughout the weekend.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

141. Texans: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

Grade: B+

Ramsey is an instinctual safety who will sometimes gamble and find himself out of position, but he looks the part of a Texans safety. Good value for Houston.

142. Titans: Fernando Carmona, IOL, Arkansas

Grade: C

Carmona has played multiple positions during his collegiate career, so he has some versatility. Versatility is important when teams carry just a few backups on the active roster during the season but must account for the possibility of injury.

143. Cardinals: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

Virgil was likely a victim of a strong receiver class. He had been thought of as a potential Day 2 prospect, but there were so many options that he got pushed down the board. Arizona has a lot of tall targets in the offense.

Grade: B

144. Panthers: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Grade: A

Hecht has the talent that warranted a Day 2 selection, so this is great value for Carolina, who is replacing Austin Corbett. Hecht could really push Luke Fortner for the starting job.

145. Chargers: Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina

Grade: A

There is nothing flashy about Barrett, but he is incredibly consistent. He has a professional approach to the game and has the potential to play in the league a long time. Jim Harbaugh is an ideal situation for him.

146. Browns: Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama

Grade: A-

The Browns needed a center. It is unknown if they may have preferred Sam Hecht, who just came off the board, but they addressed the position nonetheless. Brailsford is an athletic blocker who can get out in space.

147. Commanders: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Grade: B+

Josephs is a quick, explosive sub-package rusher. Washington picked up a few veteran rushers in free agency, so that is all Josephs has to be for the Commanders.

148. Seahawks: Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa

Grade: B-

Selecting an Iowa offensive lineman has historically been a fruitful venture. Stephens brings versatility to Seattle's offensive line.

149. Browns: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

Grade: B-

Jefferson has athleticism that pops off the chart and they have done well developing linebackers recently, but this is definitely a bit more of a gamble on the upside.

150. Raiders: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

Grade: C+

Las Vegas has taken some big swings on offense, but they did a nice job upgrading the floor of the defense through free agency as well. Safety is a position they had to address.

151. Panthers: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Grade: A-

The expectation was that Wheatley would be in the conversation for a Day 2 selection. He has high-end athleticism and there is room for him to immediately compete in Carolina's secondary.

152. Broncos: Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Grade: B

The belief was that Denver was in the market for a field-stretching move tight end. After missing out on the first wave of the position, the Broncos tap into the next group with Justin Joly whose 2024 tape was better than 2025.

153. Packers

154. 49ers

155. Buccaneers

156. Colts

157. Lions

158. Panthers

159. Vikings

160. Buccaneers

161. Steelers

162. Ravens

163. Vikings

164. Jaguars

165. Titans

166. Bears

167. Bills

168. Bills

169. Chiefs

170. Broncos

171. Patriots

172. Saints

173. Ravens

174. Ravens

175. Raiders

176. Chiefs

177. Dolphins

178. Eagles

179. 49ers

180. Dolphins

181. Lions



