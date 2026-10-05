The National Football League hands out punishments, in the form of fines and suspensions, to players and coaches often. Certain celebrations, hits, comments and actions off the field will have the shield knocking on the door. The one group that is hardly ever punished, though, is the officials.

The last time an official was suspended was in 2018. At least that was until today. The league announced on Monday that line judge Jeff Seeman will be suspended for two games and referee Adrian Hill for one game for "an instance of unprofessional conduct toward a player." The suspensions were issued by NFL Vice President of Officiating Ramon George.

Seeman, who has served as an official for 20 years, was seen appearing to swear at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride in their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. It looked like Seeman was yelling, "F-- you" to McBride. That incident prompted a response from NFL Players Association President JC Tretter.

"This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable," Tretter said. "Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard."

Hill appeared to yell at Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson after the player accidentally collided with the official. The incident took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Vikings' home game against the Miami Dolphins.

How rare is it for an NFL official to be suspended?

It's rare for one official to be suspended in a season, and even more rare for two officials to be suspended through the course of a year. But for two to be suspended in the same week is almost unheard of.

The last time an official was suspended was eight years ago.

In December of 2018, umpire Roy Ellison was placed on administrative leave for one game and fined one game check for a confrontation with a Bills player. Before that, the last suspension was handed to side judge Rob Vernatchi for a game clock error, as he failed to recognize an errant 18-second runoff during a Steelers-Chargers game in 2015. Two years before that, Ellison was also suspended in 2013 for using profanity against a player.

The last time multiple officials were suspended in the same season was 58 years ago, in 1968. Six officials were suspended for one game and were considered ineligible to officiate the postseason after losing track of downs at the end of a game between the Bears and Rams.

Other suspensions have come by way of an official failing to allow the game's final play to be set in motion, allowing a fumble to stand despite a penalty called during the play, conduct toward fans, failing to review a safety that should have been called a touchback and use of profanity towards players.

Scrutiny on the officials has increased so far in 2026, especially after a Week 4 Sunday that saw 235 total penalties called, according to NFLPenalties.com. New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel also had a heated moment with an official over a pass interference situation. Vrabel was said to have told a down judge that he made "a f---ing terrible call," which drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Vrabel called the official "a little sensitive" for issuing the flag.

Carter Bahns also contributed to this report.