The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, after ESPN reported the two sides had agreed to part ways. Tagovailoa is subject to waivers since the trade deadline has passed.

The former No. 5 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins signed a one-year veteran minimum deal to compete with Michael Penix Jr., and start the season as Penix recovered from a torn ACL. However, Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury prior to Week 1, which opened the door for Cooper Rush to start the first two games of the season for the Falcons. Tagovailoa played in just one game for the Falcons, completing 2 of 3 passes for 34 yards and one interception in the Week 5 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

"Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here," general manager Ian Cunningham said in a statement. "After thoughtful conversations with Tua's representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best."

Tagovailoa came to Atlanta with the hopes of establishing himself as Kevin Stefanski's new starter, but that just did not happen. Penix made his season debut in Week 3, and firmly grabbed hold of the job. Now, the former Pro Bowler is again looking for a change of scenery. He's not the only veteran quarterback looking for a new gig. The Indianapolis Colts released Daniel Jones earlier this month, and then the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with Aaron Rodgers following his "Pat McAfee" dramatics this week.

Tagovailoa spent the first six seasons of his career with Miami. His 44 wins were the most by a Dolphins quarterback since Dan Marino retired, and there were certainly some good moments. Tagovailoa led the league in passer rating in 2022, passing yards in 2023 and then completion percentage in 2024. Ahead of that 2024 season, Tagovailoa inked a $212.4 million extension that made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL at the time. He had never registered a losing record as the starter in any season, until his last in 2025.

Last year was a disaster, as Tagovailoa threw a career-high 15 interceptions and averaged 6.9 yards per attempt, which was his worst mark under head coach Mike McDaniel. He went 6-8 as the starter, leading Miami to completely start over from top to bottom. The Dolphins took on an NFL-record $99 million dead cap hit just to part ways with their former franchise quarterback.