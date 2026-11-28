This week in the NFL is the longest of the year! It began on Wednesday, when the Los Angeles Rams defeated Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Then, Thanksgiving turned out to be one of the best days in NFL history, as all three games featured a game-winning touchdown or field goal in the final five seconds of regulation. That has never happened before. The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Denver Broncos in the "Black Friday" game, and now, we get another 10 games on Sunday, plus Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night!

There are plenty of storylines to be excited about this weekend. Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts makes his return to the starting lineup against the New York Giants, Mac Jones receives his first start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers, while Sam Darnold returns to the field for the Seattle Seahawks, and then rookie Fernando Mendoza makes his first primetime start in Cleveland.

Let's discuss some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider. These will not be predictable choices like a Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a star wideout.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

1. WR Justin Jefferson (-110)

The Minnesota Vikings were throttled by the 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday night, 35-10. Thankfully, they have a get-right opportunity this week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have lost three straight games by at least 15 points, and this is a revenge game for Kirk Cousins. Speaking of Cousins, he hasn't hooked up with his top target for a touchdown since rejoining the team at the trade deadline. Justin Jefferson has gone two straight games with at least seven receptions for the first time since last year, but hasn't found the end zone. His scoring drought ends Sunday.

2. WR Jakobi Meyers (+115)

Jakobi Meyers becomes Trevor Lawrence's de facto No. 1 wide receiver this week with Parker Washington out. The Jacksonville Jaguars also have a very favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans, whom they defeated by 17 points two weeks ago, and the Titans boast what is statistically the worst defense (and pass defense) in the NFL. Tennessee's top cornerback in Cordale Flott is also out this week.

Meyers has caught just two touchdowns this season, but I remember how he caught three in his first five games with the Jaguars when they acquired him at last year's trade deadline.

3. QB Anthony Richardson (+280)

The Colts are turning to Anthony Richardson after releasing Daniel Jones last week. The former No. 4 overall pick will make his first start since 2024, and he has the lowest completion percentage (50.6%) among quarterbacks since 2000 (min. 15 starts). While Richardson isn't very accurate with the football, he can definitely run it. He actually has the sixth-most rushing yards per game (42.3) by a starting quarterback since 1950, and rushed for 10 touchdowns in his first 15 starts.

4. RB Zach Charbonnet (+125)

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet hasn't scored a touchdown in his first three games this season after rushing for a career-high 12 touchdowns last year. He's fresh off the bye week, and rushed for a season-high 94 yards his last time out against the Las Vegas Raiders.

5. WR Antonio Williams (+230)

The rookie Antonio Williams had a career night Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, as he caught 9 of 11 targets for 122 yards. The Clemson product had the 42-yard reception with 23 seconds left that set up the Washington Commanders' game-winning field goal. I think offensive coordinator David Blough should keep him involved as Washington looks to remain alive in the playoff race, and this Arizona Cardinals defense allows the second-most points per game (29.7).