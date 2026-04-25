2026 NFL Draft grades, tracker: Live Round 4 analysis for every selection made in order
Josh Edwards grades the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft
The third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft has arrived. Although it seems like the event may be drawing to a close, more than half of the picks are yet to be made. Contributors are there to be excavated in the fourth round, just as wide receiver Chimere Dike, defensive tackle Deone Walker and cornerback Quincy Riley had been a year ago.
The picks, and the grades, will be coming in fast and furiously Saturday. Follow along to learn whether or not your favorite team achieved value and if Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy finally comes off the board.
Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick and every trade in our live blog.
This year, pick-by-pick grades are being used to create real-time team report cards, so keep this page open throughout the weekend.
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
More 2026 NFL Draft essentials
- Day 2 recap: Rumors, trades and picks from Rounds 2-3
- Full draft order: All 257 picks by team