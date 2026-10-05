With September behind us, Mock Draft 2.0 looks a lot different from version 1.0 – and a lot of that has to do with the quarterbacks.
We've talked for months (and in some cases, years) about why this class was so deep at quarterback. And in many ways, it is – just not in the manner some of us predicted. Not only has Arch Manning not looked like the No. 1 overall pick, compared to recent draft classes, but he also hasn't even looked like a first-rounder. I know that will anger some of you, but I encourage you to read this and draw your own conclusions based on the data.
Dante Moore hasn't been nearly as efficient either. You can blame a poor offensive line, receivers that struggle to get open, or losing offensive coordinator Will Stein to Kentucky, but it's also often the case that highly drafted QBs go to bad NFL teams. Yes, these are excuses for why Moore's play has regressed, but it's also what he can expect at the next level.
Even with Manning and Moore not playing up to expectations, the QB class has been pleasantly surprising. CJ Carr and Drew Mestemaker are making real cases as first-rounders, but I'm assuming both return to college for their 2027 seasons until further notice.
There have even been rumblings that Manning could return to Texas again, and honestly, it might be in his best long-term interests. Because after several mock drafts where I've thrown around some variation of "Manning's traits are special, his play just needs to match it," I'm leaving him out of this mock draft altogether.
I do have Moore, who is currently injured, in this mock, however. In part because he was my QB1 over the summer, in part because he would have been the second quarterback drafted last April had he declared for the draft. He hasn't forgotten how to play at a high level, though I do like other QBs in the class more than him right now.
And that brings us to Darian Mensah and Trinidad Chambliss. Mensah is getting legit QB1 buzz from some scouts, while Chambliss might be the most NFL-ready of the group.
OK, let's get to it!
Note: The draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets have three first-round picks: their own, the Cowboys' from the Quinnen Williams trade and the Colts' from the Sauce Gardner trade. The Cowboys have the Packers' selection from the Micah Parsons trade. The Browns have two first-round picks: their own and the Rams' from the Myles Garrett trade.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Smith is the best player in college football, and it may not be particularly close. And if the Dolphins feel like Malik Willis is a better option than any of the QBs in this class, Smith is an easy choice here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colin Simmons EDGE
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs
Simmons has been dominant (suspect post-sack celebrations aside), and you could argue he's been better than David Bailey and Abdul Carter -- two former top-three edge rushers -- at this point in their final college seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
The Miami QB has been one of the most efficient college quarterbacks in recent history through the first five weeks.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs
If you're looking for holes in Moore's game, well, good luck to you. He's a special talent and reminds me of Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Chambliss has been one of the best QBs in college football so far this season, and while he'll be a 25-year-old rookie, there's no denying how consistent he's been against SEC competition -- which isn't something you can say about a few of the highly touted passers in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Echoles DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Echoles' power, hand usage and ability to be disruptive against the run are all over the tape, and his first-step quickness gives him more pass-rush value than a pure run-stuffer.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Seaton hasn't allowed a sack this season, and even though the Panthers used their 2026 first-rounder on Monroe Freeling, there are still questions at left tackle beyond this season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Hampton has been one of the few bright spots for Clemson this season, and whether the Steelers miss Joey Porter Jr. or not, they need to reinforce the cornerback position.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Becker is the king of the back-shoulder throw, but he also has legit deep speed and would give the Bucs a big-bodied deep target in a post-Mike Evans world.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Dante Moore has struggled through the first month of the 2026 season, in part because the offensive line has been awful, in part because his receivers have struggled to get open, and in part because of the vicious headshot he took against USC. But here's the thing: Highly drafted QBs typically go to teams with poor O-lines, so Moore absolutely needs to play better (we got a brief glimpse of that early in the USC game before he was injured). But he also would have been the No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft had he declared, so it's not like he's forgotten how to play. A strong second half of the season puts him right back in the conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 11
David Stone DL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Stone was battling injuries early in the season, and he hasn't looked like the 2025 version of himself. But if he can get back to that, he's a first-round talent all day long.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs
Goosby, who would've likely been a first-rounder had he declared for the '26 draft, has a huge frame and high-end athletic traits that allow him to anchor effectively against power. That said, he remains a raw prospect who can struggle with quicker pass rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jadan Baugh RB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
My comp for Baugh going back to summer scouting was Le'Veon Bell. Turns out he's better than the Michigan State version of Bell and is currently the best back in college football.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 14
Greg Johnson IOL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Johnson has been quietly dominant for the Gophers, both in the run game and in pass protection. He was 28th on my big board heading into the season, and he's exceeded that through the first month, allowing exactly zero pressures.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Will Heldt EDGE
Clemson • Sr • 6'6" / 260 lbs
Like Clemson teammate Ashton Hampton, Heldt is one of the few reasons for optimism. He has 17 pressures and five sacks and would fill a need in New Orleans.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 16
Elijah Paige OT
USC • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Page has had a strong start to the 2026 season, allowing just three pressures and no sacks. He was a top-50 player this summer and has a chance to crack the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Cam Coleman WR
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs
Coleman has been up and down so far this season for the Longhorns (and you could say that for the offense as a whole), but he flashes first-round, big-play talent, something the Patriots' WR room has been missing for a very long time.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Trevor Lauck OT
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
A high-floor tackle who could kick inside at the next level, Lauck is stout at the point of attack and also thrives in zone-blocking schemes because of his mobility and athleticism. He hasn't allowed a sack all season.
From Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 19
Chris Cole LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Cole is an explosive off-ball linebacker and edge rusher who pairs stout point-of-attack run defense with fluid coverage skills and multi-alignment pass-rush traits. He has missed exactly zero tackles this season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
He's been really good through six games. He's one of the best anticipation throwers in the class, and his ability to layer balls to the second level is second to none. He would excel in a Kevin O'Connell system.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
A USC transfer, Thompkins has shown real inside-out versatility: He can win with power, athleticism or bend around the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Sean Payton loves athletic tight ends, and Jamari Johnson is in the same conversation as former Oregon standouts Kenyon Sadiq and Terrance Ferguson.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kelley Jones CB
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Bengals defense has improved in 2026, but they still need more at corner, and Jones gives them a long, physical press-man defender with the zone instincts and ball skills to create turnovers.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs
Ran Carthon, Florida alum and my co-host on the "With the First Pick" NFL Draft podcast, put Oyebadejo on my radar a few weeks ago, and while he is raw, he's also been dominant against SEC competition -- no matter where he lines up.
Round 1 - Pick 25
LSU • Sr • 6'3" / 216 lbs
The Lions have two of the best safeties in football ... when they're healthy. Benefield is a tackling machine coming downhill, but he's been good in coverage, too.
Round 1 - Pick 26
KJ Duff WR
Rutgers • Jr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
Duff is one of the best contested-catch receivers in college football, and that label can be a double-edged sword. Yes, he's physical at the catch point, but it could also be an indication that he struggles to consistently separate. Either way, he'd be a welcome addition in Philly, where the loss of A.J. Brown seems to be a bigger deal than maybe the organization initially figured when it shipped him to New England.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs
Green is a more physical version of Kyle Pitts. He suffered a knee injury on Sept. 19, but luckily it didn't require surgery, and he should be back in a few weeks.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yhonzae Pierre EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs
Pierre doesn't know that he's undersized by edge-rusher standards because he's a twitched-up pass rusher who plays with elite leverage, explosive bull-rush ability and the ability to make plays either off the edge or off-ball.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kade Pieper IOL
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Woo boy, the Ravens have real needs along the interior O-line, mostly because guys can't stay healthy. Pieper, who plays guard but has also taken snaps at center during his college career, is a really good athlete who has allowed just one pressure this season.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Dylan Stewart EDGE
South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Stewart is a top-five talent who is going to have to prove to NFL teams that his recent suspension isn't a reflection of who he is as a teammate.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 31
Julian Sayin QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 214 lbs
While it's tough to separate his success from the "Jeremiah Smith Experience" making everyone around him better, that's a much better problem to have than trying to talk yourself into a highly touted quarterback whose tape isn't matching the preseason expectations.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Viliamu-Asa suffered a knee injury late last season, but you wouldn't know it watching him in '26. He's a terror as an off-ball LB or coming off the edge, combining high-level run-stopping instincts with smooth, safety-like coverage skills.