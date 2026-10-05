With September behind us, Mock Draft 2.0 looks a lot different from version 1.0 – and a lot of that has to do with the quarterbacks.

We've talked for months (and in some cases, years) about why this class was so deep at quarterback. And in many ways, it is – just not in the manner some of us predicted. Not only has Arch Manning not looked like the No. 1 overall pick, compared to recent draft classes, but he also hasn't even looked like a first-rounder. I know that will anger some of you, but I encourage you to read this and draw your own conclusions based on the data.

Dante Moore hasn't been nearly as efficient either. You can blame a poor offensive line, receivers that struggle to get open, or losing offensive coordinator Will Stein to Kentucky, but it's also often the case that highly drafted QBs go to bad NFL teams. Yes, these are excuses for why Moore's play has regressed, but it's also what he can expect at the next level.

Even with Manning and Moore not playing up to expectations, the QB class has been pleasantly surprising. CJ Carr and Drew Mestemaker are making real cases as first-rounders, but I'm assuming both return to college for their 2027 seasons until further notice.

There have even been rumblings that Manning could return to Texas again, and honestly, it might be in his best long-term interests. Because after several mock drafts where I've thrown around some variation of "Manning's traits are special, his play just needs to match it," I'm leaving him out of this mock draft altogether.

I do have Moore, who is currently injured, in this mock, however. In part because he was my QB1 over the summer, in part because he would have been the second quarterback drafted last April had he declared for the draft. He hasn't forgotten how to play at a high level, though I do like other QBs in the class more than him right now.

And that brings us to Darian Mensah and Trinidad Chambliss. Mensah is getting legit QB1 buzz from some scouts, while Chambliss might be the most NFL-ready of the group.

OK, let's get to it!

Note: The draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets have three first-round picks: their own, the Cowboys' from the Quinnen Williams trade and the Colts' from the Sauce Gardner trade. The Cowboys have the Packers' selection from the Micah Parsons trade. The Browns have two first-round picks: their own and the Rams' from the Myles Garrett trade.