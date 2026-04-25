The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. and team representatives are already communicating interest to potential undrafted free agents, so they can lock up top targets.

Each selection is graded below, so perhaps the next Brock Purdy is right around the corner.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick and every trade in our live blog.

This year, pick-by-pick grades are being used to create real-time team report cards, so keep this page open throughout the weekend.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

217. Cardinals: Jayden Williams, OT, Ole Miss

Grade: B

Williams' size and foot speed is worth Arizona exploring at this stage of the draft. They have taken multiple offensive linemen to give themselves several bites of the apple.

218. Cowboys: Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina

Grade: B-

Smith popped up on the radar late, but has good size and production. The Cowboys will have one of the taller receiver rooms in the league between George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and now Smith.

219. Saints: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

Grade: B+

I really like Hall's tape. He is an instinctual player who will play through the receiver, but he lacks the high-end traits that are often non-negotiables of the position. It is still a good value.

220. Bills: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

Grade: B-

The Clemson transfer has four interceptions over the past two years. He is fast and physical relative to his size, but gives up a lot of cushion in zone coverage

221. Bengals: Jack Endries, TE, Texas

Grade: A

Endries looked better in 2024 playing with Fernando Mendoza than he did in 2025. It is surprising that he was still available in the seventh round. Cincinnati has played the board well.

222. Lions: Tyre West, DL, Tennessee

Grade: B+

West played on the end a lot this season in Tennessee's defense, but will probably settle into a more traditional interior role as a pro. I really like the potential of this player if lined up inside and given freedom to get after the quarterback.

223. Commanders: Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers

Grade: B-

Kaliakmanis played better in 2025 than earlier in his career, but the ceiling is capped. Interesting fit in Washington.

224. Steelers: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

Grade: B+

Pittsburgh needed some youth in the safety room. Spears-Jennings could have come off the board earlier.

225. Titans: Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma

Grade: C+

Kanak has played both sides of the ball in his collegiate career. He's an athlete who will be played in a tight end role.

226. Bengals: Landon Robinson, DL, Navy

Grade: B

Robinson is a shorter interior defender who is an Ohio native and recently got a close up look of the Bengals on a visit.

227. Panthers: Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (Ohio)

Grade: B

Kuwatch flies around the football field and will be a menace on special teams. Carolina has one of the most athletic linebacker rooms in the country.

228. Jets: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Grade: B-

Payne has great size and physicality. He will play downhill and set the tone in the new look Jets secondary.

229. Raiders: Brandon Cleveland, DL, NC State

Grade: A-

Las Vegas is getting plus value from Cleveland in the seventh round. He has NFL size and will hold his ground in the run game.

230. Steelers: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

Grade: B+

Do not get hung up on the position listed next to Heidenreich's name. He will run the ball. He will run routes and catch passes. Whatever the team needs, the Navy Midshipman will provide. It would not be a surprise if he became a special teams ace as well.

231. Falcons: Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State

Grade: C+

Onianwa showcased his versatility throughout his collegiate career. He transferred from Rice to Ohio State for his final season. His case to make the roster as a seventh-round pick is strengthened by that positional flexibility.

232. Rams: Tim Keenan II, DL, Alabama

Grade: B+

Keenan is a classic Alabama defensive tackle. He has grown into man strength and can hold his ground at the point of attack, but will not offer much upside as a pass rusher.

233. Jaguars: Zach Durfee, EDGE, Washington

Grade: B

The pre-draft process really drags on and it gets to a point where it feels as though you're only watching undrafted free agent types. Durfee was a fun, late watch. He has a well-rounded skill set, but a relatively low ceiling.

234. Patriots: Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech

Grade: B

Early in the season, Morton looked like a higher-tier prospect, but he really did not deliver when it mattered the most in high-leverage games. It is interesting that quarterbacks like Morton and Athan Kaliakmanis are coming off the board before Garrett Nussmeier.

235. Vikings: Gavin Gerhardt, IOL, Cincinnati

Grade: C+

Minnesota will have a new center in 2026 and get a longer look at Gerhardt in the seventh round.

236. Seahawks: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Grade: B

Toledo produced several NFL players under the direction of Jason Candle. Fuller watched as his teammate, safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, was drafted on Day 2, but Fuller now gets his moment.

237. Colts: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

Grade: B

New Mexico State has multiple former transfers in this draft. McGowan was a touted recruit out of high school, but rejuvenated his stock in his final collegiate season at Kentucky.

238. Dolphins: Max Llewellyn, EDGE, Iowa

Grade: A-

Llewellyn has good strength at the point of attack. He finally got his opportunity to take on a larger role in 2025. I really like this value for the Dolphins.

239. Bills: Tommy Doman, P, Florida

Grade: B

If Buffalo landed its new starting punter, then that is a good use of a seventh-round pick. Doman watched as his teammate, kicker Trey Smack, was picked a round earlier.

240. Jaguars: Parker Hughes, LB, Middle Tennessee State

Grade: C

Hughes is a smaller linebacker in a Jaguars defense who no longer has Devin Lloyd.

241. Bills: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, IOL, Texas A&M

Grade: A-

The thought was that Buffalo may take its replacement for David Edwards earlier in the festivities, but they added a body to the room before the draft ended.

242. Seahawks: Deven Eastern, DL, Minnesota

Grade: C+

Eastern is a tall interior defender who struggles to achieve leverage at times, which leads to getting washed out of the run game. Seattle is well-positioned to bring him along at his own pace.

243. Texans: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Grade: B+

Fisher is a smart player who shouldered a lot of the responsibility in that Indiana offense. Houston is adding depth and maybe signaling change at the linebacker position.

244. Eagles: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

Grade: B-

Wisniewski is a big safety who began his career at North Dakota State. It takes some creativity to maximize Wisniewski's potential, but the pairing with Vic Fangio could be fun.

245. Patriots: Jam Miller, RB, Alabama

Grade: B+

Miller may have gone earlier if he had not dealt with injuries this season. New England adds quality depth to a room that welcomed TreVeyon Henderson last season.

246. Broncos: Miles Scott, S, Illinois

Grade: C

Scott is the latest Illinois defensive back to matriculate into the NFL out of Champaign. Denver needed more competition at safety.

247. Patriots: Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE, Boston College

Grade: B+

Hutchins is a smaller, quick-twitched edge rusher who knows how to get into gaps. He may only be a designated pass rusher, but there is a defined role for him at the next level.

248. Browns: Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU

Grade: B

Ryan is a good athlete with good size, but he needs some work on the finer points of the position. Ryan is the second tight end taken by the Browns.

249. Chiefs: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Grade: A+

Nussmeier may have preferred not to be drafted at this point and just choose his own destination, but there are worse places to land than Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Nussmeier was worthy of a Day 2 pick in my opinion. He was penalized for playing through injury this season.

250. Ravens: Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

Grade: A-

The expectation was that Benny would be gone by this point. He steps in at a position of need for the Ravens. Good value.

251. Eagles: Uar Bernard, DT, Nigeria

Grade: B

Bernard is no longer in the International Pathway Program. He is an insane athlete with no football playing experience. Will he be Philadelphia's defensive version of Jordan Mailata?

252. Eagles: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE, New Mexico

Grade: B-

James-Newby is a sawed-off pass rusher with good production last season. Philadelphia is hoping it can bring him along in a similar fashion to Jalyx Hunt.

253. Ravens: Evan Beerntsen, IOL, Northwestern

Grade: B

Baltimore's draft began with an offensive guard (Vega Ioane) and ended with an offensive guard. He is a smart player with positional versatility.

254. Colts: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Grade: A-

Indianapolis is getting a steal moments before the draft ends. Yes, Burks is smaller and has dealt with injuries, but he is elusive in open space and knows what to do with the ball in his hands.

255. Packers: Michael Dansby, CB, Arizona

Grade: C

Dansby began his career at San Jose State, but has a consistent record of producing turnovers. He is a smaller player and the latest Arizona secondary player to be called upon in the NFL.

256. Broncos: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Grade: B

Bentley has good size and will try to run over anyone in his path post-catch.

257. Broncos: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

Grade: A-

Murdock is a spark plug playing sideline-to-sideline. At times, he runs a bit too hot and overruns the play. Murdock has 9 sacks and 17 forced fumbles over the past three seasons. Good value to end the draft.