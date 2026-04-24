The NFL has already seen 32 picks come down the wire during the first round of the draft on Thursday. Now, it's time for even more action to unfold as Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off from Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Over the course of the opening round, trades were the major storyline as eight deals went down over the course of the evening. As we transition to Day 2, the wheeling and dealing is expected to continue, if not amplify, as this area has been circled as the true meat of this year's draft.

The second round will also see over a handful of teams finally enter the fray, as there were eight clubs that did not make a first-round selection on Thursday. That includes the San Francisco 49ers, who are slated to pick first at No. 33 overall.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick and every trade in our live blog.

This year, my pick-by-pick grades are being used to create real-time team report cards, so keep this page open throughout the weekend.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

33. 49ers

34. Cardinals

35. Bills

36. Raiders

37. Giants

38. Texans

39. Browns

40. Chiefs

41. Bengals

42. Saints

43. Dolphins

44. Jets

45. Ravens

46. Buccaneers

47. Colts

48. Falcons

49. Vikings

50. Lions

51. Panthers

52. Packers

53. Steelers

54. Eagles

55. Chargers

56. Jaguars

57. Bears

58. 49ers

59. Texans

60. Bears

61. Rams

62. Broncos

63. Patriots

64. Seahawks