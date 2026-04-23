2026 NFL Draft live updates: Latest rumors, news and projections before Round 1

Follow live updates on the latest rumors, final mock drafts, pick order and what teams might do before the first round begins

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The biggest event of the NFL offseason is finally here. The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off from Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. ET, and you'll definitely want to watch because the first round could get a little wild due to a new rule the NFL implemented this year. (Here's how to watch.)

For the first time ever, teams will have just eight minutes to make their first-round picks, down from 10. Shaving off two minutes might not sound like a big change, but it's good for fans: It should shorten the opening round and could lead to some serious drama as teams scramble to adjust to the tighter time limit. We might see some panic picks.

Speaking of drama, there should be plenty tonight. The only thing anyone seems to know for sure is that the Las Vegas Raiders will take Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. After that, no one seems to know what will happen.

Between now and the start of the draft, we'll cover every juicy rumor we see. Once it begins, we'll break down every pick and trade right here in our live blog. With that in mind, let's get to it.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

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Will the Rams draft a QB? How Jimmy Garoppolo factors into the decision

The Rams only have two quarterbacks on their roster in Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett. Stafford is on the tail end of his career and Bennett has never played an NFL snap, so the Rams could look to add another QB in the draft. 

Right now, general manager Les Snead is hoping that Jimmy Garoppolo will return to serve as the team's backup, but Garoppolo is contemplating retirement, so there's no guarantee that's going to happen. 

"We're definitely monitoring. Jimmy's always been priority number one for the backup, so we're letting him go through his process," Snead said this week. 

Rams coach Sean McVay said his team has done their homework on the quarterbacks in the draft, but like Snead, he's also hoping Garoppolo decides to play at least one more season. 

"Whether you're saying it's a [Fernando] Mendoza, it's a Ty Simpson, it's a [Garrett] Nussmeier, it's Carson Beck, there are a lot of guys that are going to be good players in this draft and if we feel like it fits for us, you consider it," McVay said this week, via PFT. "But we are still hopeful and optimistic that you give Jimmy his time, maybe he'll have a change of heart."

Based the comments from McVay and Snead, it sounds like Garoppolo is strongly leaning toward retirement, which means the Rams will likely be in the QB market during the draft. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 7:44 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 3:44 pm EDT
 
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Newest NFL Draft rumors from around the internet

The most controversial NFL Insider on the internet is back: Rickey Scoops. The anonymous twitter account has been tweeting out scoops about breaking NFL news for almost 18 months, and he's got a pretty high hit rate. Most recently, he reported on April 13 that Will Anderson would get a record-setting $50 million per year contract and four days later, that's exactly what happened. 

Ricky shared a few draft rumors today and since this is a rumors blog, I'm going to pass them along: 

  • DALLAS: The Cowboys are apparently going to try to trade up to grab a receiver (This move would actually make sense in light of the latest news about George Pickens. The Cowboys have decided that they're not going to negotiate a long-term contract with him this year. 
  • ARIZONA: The Cardinals want to trade out of the third spot, but if they can't find a partner, they'll likely take Jeremiyah Love. 
  • TENNESSEE: It's not clear who the Titans will take, but it probably won't be Sonny Styles. 
  • NEW YORK: If the Giants make a trade in the first round, it will likely involve their 10th pick. 

There's your rumor roundup from Ricky, the anonymous, but mostly reliable, NFL Insider. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 7:23 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 3:23 pm EDT
 
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NFL Draft picks by the numbers: Steelers have the most picks, Seahawks have the fewest

The fans in Pittsburgh are going to have a lot to cheer about over the next three days because the Steelers have the MOST picks in the draft this year. 

Here's a quick look at the five teams with the most picks: 
Steelers: 12
Dolphins: 11
Jaguars: 11
Patriots: 11
Ravens: 11

On the flip side, here are the teams with the fewest picks: 
Seahawks: 4
Falcons: 5
Chargers: 5
49ers: 6
Commanders: 6

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has already made it clear that he would like to trade down from 32nd overall in the first round to earn some more picks, so it will be interesting to see if he gets a deal done. 

If you want to see every team's pick total, we've got that here

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 6:55 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 2:55 pm EDT
 
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Vaguest NFL Draft rumor of the day

As we wait for more draft rumors to come in, I would like to offer you the vaguest draft rumor of the day. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was about the juiciest rumor that he's heard about the draft so far and he gave a tantalizing answer. 

"I know something is happening, I just can't say it yet. I was told I can't say it until we are getting on the clock," Glazer said. 

The Fox Sports Insider has been known to break some big stories, so if he says something is happening, there's a good chance that something big will be happening. One thing to keep in mind here is that this will likely have to involve a team in the top five. Could this be a hint that the Saints or Chiefs plan to trade up to third overall? 

THE INTRIGUE CONTINUES. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 6:36 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 2:36 pm EDT
 
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Jeremiyah Love will likely go in the top five: Downside of taking a running back that high

If Jeremiyah Love gets drafted in the top 10 tonight, he'll become the 12th running back over the past 20 years to be taken with a top 10 pick. The downside here? Of the previous 11, none of them won a Super Bowl with the team that drafted them. As a matter of fact, none of them even made it to the Super Bowl. 

Several running backs -- like Adrian Peterson (Vikings) and Leonard Fournette (Jaguars) -- played in a conference title game with the team that drafted them, but none of them made it to the Super Bowl. 

The reason running backs don't seem to work out in the top 10 is simple: If you're picking in the top 10, it's usually because you play for a team that has a lot of holes on the roster. A great running back might seem like a good idea, but it's not going to help much if you still have other, bigger holes that need to be plugged.

At this point, it seems like Love could go anywhere from three to seven. Earlier this week, he was asked about the possibility of playing for the Giants and here's what he had to say. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 6:17 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 2:17 pm EDT
 
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NFL Draft rumors: Saints looking to trade up

Here are some fresh draft rumors for you. It appears that the Saints are actually looking to trade up and it's not just a smokescreen. 

During an appearance on NFL Network, Tom Pelissero went over the most likely spots where we might see a trade in the top 10. 

"At three and four, with the Cardinals and Titans. Both teams are open to trading," Pelissero said. "And there are other teams in the top 10 that have at least checked in on what it would take to move up. The Saints, at eight, are interested in moving up. The Chiefs, at nine [are interested in moving up]."

If the Saints move up, it would almost certainly be to take a pass-rusher. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 6:02 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 2:02 pm EDT
 
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Check out the line to get into NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The NFL Draft is being held in Pittsburgh for the second time in league history. The last time the Steel City hosted the draft came all the way back in December 1947. Bonus points to anyone who can tell me who the first overall pick was that year. 

Anyway, the Steelers shared a video of the line to get into the draft and it is insanely long. 

Oh, and for you trivia buffs, Harry Gilmer was the first overall pick the last time the draft was held in Pittsburgh. He went to Washington and ended up spending seven seasons there. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 5:46 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 1:46 pm EDT
 
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Mike Vrabel drama continues: Timeline of events

The Patriots coach will be entering counseling this weekend, which will cause him to miss the final four rounds of the NFL Draft on Saturday. 

Here's the full timeline of events: 

  • April 7: New York Post releases initial batch of photographs. The photos showed Vrabel hugging and holding hands with Dianna Russini, who covered the league for The Athletic before resigning shortly after the photos came out. The pictures were reportedly taken an expensive hotel in Arizona on March 28. After the photos were released, Vrabel said the pictures showed a "completely innocent interaction" and that any suggestion of illicit behavior was "laughable." Russini said she was at the hotel with a group of friends. 
  • April 14: Russini decides to resign from her job at The Athletic. The company was investigating here, but Russini decided to leave before the investigation was over. "This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept," 
  • April 21: Vrabel held a surprise press conference where he addressed the Russini photos for the first time. "I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players," Vrabel said. "Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field you have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts with me."
  • April 22: In the late hours of Wednesday night, Vrabel told ESPN that he was going to sit out the final round of the NFL Draft so that he could enter counseling. 
  • April 23: The New York Post released new photos of Vrabel and Russini that show that two getting cozy at a bar back in March 2020. 

According to Patriots beat writer Mark Daniels, Vrabel is scheduled to talk to the media tonight, but ONLY if the Patriots make a pick. If they end up trading out of the 31st spot, then Vrabel's next press conference won't come until May 27. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 5:30 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 1:30 pm EDT
 
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NFL Draft trade proposals: Cowboys trade up, Ravens make move

If there's one thing that's guaranteed to happen in the NFL Draft tonight, it's the fact that there will be plenty of trades. There are always trades. 

With that in mind, Zach Pereles decided to try and predict several trades that could possibly happen during the first round tonight. 

Let's check out two of his deals: 

Cowboys make deal with the Browns

  • Cowboys get: No. 6 pick, No. 39 pick, No. 149 pick
  • Browns get: No. 12 pick, No. 20 pick, 2027 second-round pick

Pereles' breakdown: Dallas moves up to get a star defender and moves ahead of not only the division-rival Commanders (who could also be looking at defense) but also the Saints and Chiefs, who could have their eyes set on defenders as well. In this exercise, the Cowboys land linebacker Sonny Styles to boost a severely lacking group, and doing so ahead of Washington is an extra boost.

Dolphins make trade with Ravens

  • Ravens get: No. 11 pick, No. 151 pick
  • Dolphins get: No. 14 pick, No. 80 pick

Pereles' breakdown: The Ravens always have a ton of draft picks thanks to their savvy offseason moves, and this year is no different: Baltimore has four fifth-round picks as well as two seventh-round selections. Here, the Ravens make a small move up to land Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Pereles actually came up with five trades that could go down tonight and we've got them all here

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 5:15 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 1:15 pm EDT
 
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Why Fernando Mendoza won't be at the NFL Draft

Fernando Mendoza won't be in Pittsburgh for the draft tonight, but the NFL really wanted him to be there. The league was so desperate to get Mendoza to the event that Peyton Manning got involved. 

The NFL asked the Hall of Fame quarterback to try to convince Mendoza to change his mind. 

Mendoza, who's expected to the No. 1 overall pick, will be spending the draft in Miami with his family. Mendoza's mom has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, so the Indiana QB thought it would just be easier to keep his family at home. 

My mom really wanted to do it at home and so do my parents. It's a lot easier for us, especially with the family situation," Mendoza said this week

So there you have it, that's why Roger Goodell won't have anyone to hug on the stage after he announces the first overall pick. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 5:00 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 1:00 pm EDT
 
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What Vegas says will happen: NFL mock draft based on the betting odds

There's a reason they say that the "house always wins" and that's because the house always wins. If you want a good idea of how the draft might play out tonight, one way to do that is to look at the betting odds. 

R.J. White decided to round up the betting odds for every pick in the first round, so we're going to take a look at the players who are favored to go at each spot in the top 10. 

Based on the odds, it seems that things might get a little crazy. The oddsmakers are projecting THREE trades to be made in the top 10 with the Saints, Cowboys and Buccaneers all moving up the board. 

1. Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (-20000). At -20000, that means he's a lock. 
2. Jets: EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech) 
3. Saints (via Cardinals): EDGE Arvell Reese (Ohio State) 
4. Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)
5. Giants: S Caleb Downs (Ohio State) 
6. Cowboys (via Browns): LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State) 
7. Commanders: WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) 
8. Cardinals (via Saints): OT Francis Mauigoa (Miami)
9. Chiefs: WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State) 
10. Buccaneers (via Giants): EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) 

This just leads me to believe that no one actually has any idea what's going to happen tonight. 

If you want to check out the rest of this mock, we've got that here. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 4:47 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 12:47 pm EDT
 
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Mike Renner's final mock draft is here: Cowboys trade up

Renner is one of our lead NFL Draft analysts here at CBS Sports and his final mock just went live at noon, so this is hot off the press. 

The biggest move here is that Renner has the Cowboys trading up from 12th overall to sixth overall to land a defensive player. 

Let's take a look at his top 10: 

1. Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)
2. Jets: EDGE Arvell Reese (Ohio State)
3. Cardinals: EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech) 
4. Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)
5. Giants: LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State) 
6. Cowboys (via Browns): EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) 
7. Commanders: S Caleb Downs (Ohio State) 
8. Saints: WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)
9. Chiefs: OT Spencer Fano (Chiefs)
10. Giants (via Bengals): WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) 

With the cowboys going up to sixth overall, that dropped the Browns to 12th overall and Renner has them taking Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor. One other interesting nugget here is that Renner has the Jets taking Arvell Reese at second overall. David Bailey has been a popular pick there, but Renner has them taking the Ohio State pass-rusher. 

If you want to see Renner's full mock, you can do that here

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 4:35 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 12:35 pm EDT
 
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Could Carson Beck go in the first round? It seems possible

One of the biggest surprises of the first round could come with Carson Beck. There's suddenly some speculation that the former Miami quarterback could be taken in the opening round. 

Multiple sources, including a player personnel director, a Southeast area scout and a pass game coach, told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that it's certainly possible that we could see Beck go off the board in one of the first two rounds. 

"I know the public perception but he's an experienced, good, talented thrower that's really smart and he's ready to go," a player personnel director told Zenitz. "So I could see a team taking him as early as [Round 1]."

Beck going in the first round has been gaining some serious steam this week. 

Beck is a polarizing prospect: He's ranked as the seventh best QB in our prospect rankings here at CBS Sports. He is ranked higher in other places -- he's been ranked as the third best QB in the draft by NFL Media and the fourth best QB in the draft by ESPN -- but it's been hard to predict where he might fall in the draft. 

Basically, don't be surprised if he ends up getting selected in the first round. 

We took a closer look at Beck and you can check out our full story here.  

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 4:12 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 12:12 pm EDT
 
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Did Texas Tech just TIP OFF the Jets' plans at No. 2 overall?

Not only are we covering rumors here, but we're also covering crazy theories and one crazy theory is that Texas Tech just gave away the Jets' plans at second overall. 

How did they do that? Well, they posted a picture of Bailey about to get on a Jet and the posting included a Jet emoji. 

As SB Nation pointed out, that just screams BAILEY TO THE JETS. 

The Jets have actually kept a tight lid on what they're going to do. The belief is that they're either going to take Bailey or Ohio State's Arvell Reese. Of course, it's completely possible that no one knows what the Jets are going to do yet because the Jets don't know what they're going to do yet. That would be classic Jets. 

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 4:00 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 12:00 pm EDT
 
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Pete Prisco's final mock draft: Giants take two Ohio State players in top 10

I'm pretty sure Prisco was at the first draft in 1939, so he's seen it all, which is why it's always worth taking a look at his final mock draft. 

Here's how the top 10 breaks down in Prisco's mock: 

1. Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)
2. Jets: EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech) 
3. Cardinals: RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) 
4. Titans: EDGE Arvell Reese (Ohio State)
5. Giants: LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State) 
6. Browns: OL Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) 
7. Commanders: WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) 
8. Saints: WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)
9. Chiefs: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) 
10. Giants (via Bengals): S Caleb Downs (Ohio State) 

The Giants might have to start calling themselves the Buckeyes after this draft. One other interesting note is that Prisco has the Browns taking Kadyn Proctor. His stock is all over the place. Some people are like Prisco and have him as the first offensive linemen off the board, but other pundits have him as the fourth linemen off the board, so it will certainly be interesting to see where Proctor goes. 

Prisco's final 2026 NFL mock draft: Picks and predictions for what should be a wild Round 1
Pete Prisco
Prisco's final 2026 NFL mock draft: Picks and predictions for what should be a wild Round 1
John Breech
April 23, 2026, 3:50 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 11:50 am EDT
 
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NFL Network mock draft: An interesting trade in Daniel Jeremiah's final mock

Daniel Jeremiah is the top draft guru over at the NFL Network and he released his final mock draft last night. Back in 2023, Jeremiah was the one person on the internet who predicted that the Texans would take CJ Stroud with the second overall pick and then turn around and trade BACK UP for the third overall pick to get Will Anderson. 

Basically, whenever Jeremiah includes a trade in the top half of his final mock, I find that notable and he has one this year. 

SAINTS MAKE DEAL WITH CARDINALS

  • Jeremiah has the SAINTS trading up five spots from eighth to third to take Ohio State's Arvell Reese. 
  • He then has the Cardinals taking Miami's OT Francis Mauigoa at eighth overall. 

You can check out Jeremiah's full mock here

John Breech
April 23, 2026, 3:36 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 11:36 am EDT
 
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Mike Vrabel to enter counseling: Patriots coach to miss the final four rounds of the draft

If you've been reading NFL news this morning, then you've probably already heard about this, but it's definitely worth repeating: Mike Vrabel has decided to enter counseling, which will keep him away from the Patriots for the final day of the NFL Draft. That means Vrabel will be sitting out Day 3 of the draft, which consists of Rounds 4 thru 7. 

Here's what you need to know: 

  • Vrabel explains why he's entering counseling. "I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend," Vrabel said Wednesday night. "This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them."
  • Vrabel will be away for the brunt of the Patriots' draft. The Patriots have 11 picks this year and EIGHT of those picks will be coming on Saturday during the final four rounds of the draft. Although Vrabel won't be at the team facility, he did tell ESPN that he will "still be in contact" with the team on Saturday. With Vrabel out, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will be leading the draft on Saturday. 
  • Russini fallout continues for Vrabel. The Patriots coach has slowly changed his tune over the past few weeks about the situation with Dianna Russini. On April 7, the New York Post's Page six published pictures of Vrabel with the former NFL reporter. The photos showed Vrabel hugging and holding hands with Russini, who covered the league for The Athletic before resigning on April 14. At the time, Vrabel said the photos showed a "completely innocent interaction" and that any suggestion of illicit behavior was "laughable." Vrabel changed his tune on April 21 when he held a surprise press conference where he admitted that he had recently had some "difficult conversations" with his family and the team. 
Patriots' Mike Vrabel to seek counseling, will not be with team for Day 3 of the NFL Draft
Jordan Dajani
Patriots' Mike Vrabel to seek counseling, will not be with team for Day 3 of the NFL Draft
John Breech
April 23, 2026, 3:25 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 11:25 am EDT
 
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Ryan Wilson's final mock draft: Jeremiyah Love goes third overall

Ryan Wilson has done so many mock drafts this offseason that I've completely lost count of how many he's done. If he told me the number was 279, I would believe him. Our senior NFL Draft analyst just turned in his final mock before the actual draft starts. 

Here's how he has the top 10 breaking down: 

1. Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)
2. Jets: EDGE David Bailey (Texas Tech) 
3. Cardinals: RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) 
4. Titans: EDGE Arvell Reese (Ohio State)
5. Giants: WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)
6. Browns: OL Spencer Fano (Utah) 
7. Commanders: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami)
8. Saints: WR Carnell Tate (Ohio State)
9. Chiefs: OT Francis Mauigoa (Miami) 
10. Giants (via Bengals): LB Sonny Styles (Ohio State) 

Wilson also has the Cardinals making a trade to get Alabama QB Ty Simpson at 31st overall.

If you want to see how Wilson has all 32 picks playing out in the first round, check out the story below:

Wilson's final 2026 NFL mock draft: What I'm hearing ahead of Round 1 tonight
Ryan Wilson
Wilson's final 2026 NFL mock draft: What I'm hearing ahead of Round 1 tonight
John Breech
April 23, 2026, 3:14 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 11:14 am EDT
 
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NFL Draft rumors: Insider notes about multiple teams heading into tonight

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones just released his final draft insider notebook, which is filled with some news notes and rumors. 

Here are few things that caught my eye: 

  • Lions are a team to watch. Not many people are talking about the Lions, who currently have the 17th overall pick. "The Lions, per sources, have sniffed around moving up from 17th. ... If the Lions do make a big move up, the belief is it would be for an offensive tackle."
  • Titans eyeing Jeremiyah Love. If the Notre Dame running back falls to fourth overall, Tennessee might just take him. "For weeks I thought the Titans would eschew a running back in favor of a defensive player for head coach Robert Saleh. I am not as convinced today. If GM Mike Borgonzi feels Love can make life easier for Cam Ward in Year 2, I think he doesn't care too much about the guaranteed money going to a running back. 
  • Jordyn Tyson could be the first WR taken. From Jones, "The more I talk to folks and the closer it gets to the draft, the more it seems Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson will be the first receiver selected tonight. Sources at multiple teams have told me he's the most talented receiver in the draft."

As I said, Jones has a full notebook and you read his full story below:

NFL Draft day is here: Sources point to early fireworks, a volatile top five and maybe even a QB trade-up
Jonathan Jones
NFL Draft day is here: Sources point to early fireworks, a volatile top five and maybe even a QB trade-up
John Breech
April 23, 2026, 3:03 PM
Apr. 23, 2026, 11:03 am EDT
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