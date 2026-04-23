2026 NFL Draft live updates: Latest rumors, news and projections before Round 1

Will the Rams draft a QB? How Jimmy Garoppolo factors into the decision
The Rams only have two quarterbacks on their roster in Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett. Stafford is on the tail end of his career and Bennett has never played an NFL snap, so the Rams could look to add another QB in the draft.
Right now, general manager Les Snead is hoping that Jimmy Garoppolo will return to serve as the team's backup, but Garoppolo is contemplating retirement, so there's no guarantee that's going to happen.
"We're definitely monitoring. Jimmy's always been priority number one for the backup, so we're letting him go through his process," Snead said this week.
Rams coach Sean McVay said his team has done their homework on the quarterbacks in the draft, but like Snead, he's also hoping Garoppolo decides to play at least one more season.
"Whether you're saying it's a [Fernando] Mendoza, it's a Ty Simpson, it's a [Garrett] Nussmeier, it's Carson Beck, there are a lot of guys that are going to be good players in this draft and if we feel like it fits for us, you consider it," McVay said this week, via PFT. "But we are still hopeful and optimistic that you give Jimmy his time, maybe he'll have a change of heart."
Based the comments from McVay and Snead, it sounds like Garoppolo is strongly leaning toward retirement, which means the Rams will likely be in the QB market during the draft.