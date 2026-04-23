2026 NFL Draft live updates: Latest rumors, news and projections before Round 1

The biggest event of the NFL offseason is finally here. The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off from Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. ET, and you'll definitely want to watch because the first round could get a little wild due to a new rule the NFL implemented this year. (Here's how to watch.)

For the first time ever, teams will have just eight minutes to make their first-round picks, down from 10. Shaving off two minutes might not sound like a big change, but it's good for fans: It should shorten the opening round and could lead to some serious drama as teams scramble to adjust to the tighter time limit. We might see some panic picks.

Speaking of drama, there should be plenty tonight. The only thing anyone seems to know for sure is that the Las Vegas Raiders will take Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. After that, no one seems to know what will happen.

Between now and the start of the draft, we'll cover every juicy rumor we see. Once it begins, we'll break down every pick and trade right here in our live blog. With that in mind, let's get to it.

2026 NFL Draft essentials