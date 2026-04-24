The curtains have dropped on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the festivities continue in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. Last year, the No. 33 overall selection was made at 7:12 p.m. ET; four minutes earlier than the prior year. There will be interest from teams in moving into the position currently held by the 49ers. Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy and Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren are among the notable prospects still available.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, quarterback Tyler Shough and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. are among the biggest Day 2 names taken in the 2025 draft.

The full prospect rankings can be found here.

6. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

10. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

22. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

26. CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

28. DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

32. DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

33. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

34. EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

35. CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

37. EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

38. LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

39. IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

40. WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

41. LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

42. WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

43. IOL Connor Lew, Auburn

44. CB Keith Abney, Arizona State

45. WR Denzel Boston, Washington

48. LB CJ Allen, Georgia

49. IOL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

50. WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

51. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

53. OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

54. EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

55. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

56. DL Christen Miller, Georgia

57. LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

58. IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State

59. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

60. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

61. S Genesis Smith, Arizona

63. WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

64. S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

65. IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

66. EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

67. TE Max Klare, Ohio State

68. S Keionte Scott, Miami (Fla.)

69. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

70. CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington

71. DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

72. EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

73. QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State

74. WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

75. EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

76. S Bud Clark, TCU

77. DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

78. EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

79. OT Travis Burke, Memphis

80. DL Chris McClellan, Missouri

81. CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

82. CB Jadon Canady, Oregon

2026 NFL Draft essentials