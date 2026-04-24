2026 NFL Draft best available: Jermod McCoy, Denzel Boston, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren headline Day 2 group
Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft commences Friday night
The curtains have dropped on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the festivities continue in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. Last year, the No. 33 overall selection was made at 7:12 p.m. ET; four minutes earlier than the prior year. There will be interest from teams in moving into the position currently held by the 49ers. Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy and Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren are among the notable prospects still available.
Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, quarterback Tyler Shough and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. are among the biggest Day 2 names taken in the 2025 draft.
The full prospect rankings can be found here.
6. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
10. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
22. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
26. CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
28. DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
32. DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
33. EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
34. EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
35. CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
37. EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
38. LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
39. IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
40. WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
41. LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
42. WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
43. IOL Connor Lew, Auburn
44. CB Keith Abney, Arizona State
45. WR Denzel Boston, Washington
48. LB CJ Allen, Georgia
49. IOL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
50. WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
51. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
53. OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
54. EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
55. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
56. DL Christen Miller, Georgia
57. LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
58. IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State
59. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
60. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
61. S Genesis Smith, Arizona
63. WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
64. S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
65. IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
66. EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
67. TE Max Klare, Ohio State
68. S Keionte Scott, Miami (Fla.)
69. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
70. CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington
71. DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
72. EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan
73. QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State
74. WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
75. EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
76. S Bud Clark, TCU
77. DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
78. EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
79. OT Travis Burke, Memphis
80. DL Chris McClellan, Missouri
81. CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
82. CB Jadon Canady, Oregon
2026 NFL Draft essentials
- Live draft blog: Rumors, trades and picks in real time
- Interactive draft tracker: Filter every pick by round, team, position and more
- Live team grades: Instant analysis for every team's draft class
- Round 1 pick grades: Full breakdowns for every first-round selection
- Full draft order: All 257 picks by team