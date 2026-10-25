Welcome to the Week 7 grades!

We have somehow hit the final Sunday of October, and when you look at the NFL standings, there are definitely a few surprises. For one, the Cleveland Browns are in first place in their division. I repeat, the Cleveland Browns are in first place. This is not a drill. One reason the Browns' magical run is happening is because of Deshaun Watson.

During Cleveland's 27-24 win over Tennessee, Watson engineered another fourth-quarter game-winning drive on Sunday, and he now has five on the season. That makes him just the third QB since 1970 to have a game-winning drive in each of his team's first five wins of a season.

Not to be outdone, the New York Giants are also in first place of the NFC East, AND they just won a game with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback. If I had told you in August that the first-place Giants were going to win a Week 7 game with J.J. McCarthy under center, I would have been laughed at on the internet. No one's laughing now.

The Giants have now won a game with three different starting quarterbacks this year (McCarthy, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart). That makes them the first team since the 2016 Patriots to win at least three games with three different starters before November.

On the other side of the standings, the Baltimore Ravens are in last place after suffering one of the most shocking losses in NFL history. The Ravens led the Bengals 13-0 at halftime but ultimately lost 35-13.

That's the third-largest loss in NFL history by a team that led by at least 13 points at halftime.

Since 2020, the Ravens have lost 17 games in which they led by double digits at some point, the most in the NFL in that span. All three of their losses this year have come in games where they held a double-digit lead.

This was the second straight week where they shut out their opponent in the first half, only to go scoreless and lose in the second half.

With that in mind, let's get to the grades, starting with Baltimore's ugly loss.

Bengals (4-2) 35-13 over Ravens (4-3)

B+ Bengals The Bengals had their ugliest first half of the season, but they more than made up for it by destroying the Ravens over the final two quarters. The offense totaled just 59 yards in the first half, but then Joe Burrow came out on fire after halftime. He went 16-of-18 for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the second half alone. The only reason the Bengals were in the game heading into halftime is that the defense saved the day. The Ravens had two red zone trips in the first two quarters, and the defense held them out of the end zone each time. The defense also came up with a clutch fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter with the Bengals clinging to a 14-13 lead. If the Bengals play the rest of the season as they did in the second half, there's no reason they can't win the AFC North. D- Ravens This was a total second-half meltdown by a Ravens team that watched a 13-0 halftime lead turn into a 22-point blowout loss. Jesse Minter is suddenly starting to have the same problems that John Harbaugh used to have: He's blowing big leads. For the second straight week, the Ravens blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing. All three of their losses this year have come in a game where they led by double digits. In this game, Minter gambled and lost in the fourth quarter on a fourth-down play where he decided to go for it. The Ravens had a chance to take the lead with a short field goal, but instead, they had Tyler Huntley throw a pass, and it went incomplete. If Lamar Jackson is your QB, it probably makes sense to go for it there, but if you have a backup in the game and a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, just take the points. This is a painful loss for a Ravens' team that's now 0-2 in division play.

Falcons (3-4) 29-20 over 49ers (6-1)

C 49ers This was a sloppy game by a team that doesn't usually play sloppy football. Brock Purdy threw multiple interceptions in a game for the first time since November 2025. Rookie running back Kaelon Black didn't help things by losing a fumble inside Atlanta's 30-yard line. The 49ers piled up 400 yards of offense, but a lot of that went to waste thanks to four turnovers. The 6-0 start was nice, but now, the 49ers suddenly look mortal, and they'll likely have a bad taste in their mouth heading into their Week 8 bye. A Falcons The Falcons won this game because their defense did something that no other team has been able to do this year: slow down the 49ers' offense. This was an all-time group effort with multiple players coming up big, including Jessie Bates III (one interception, one forced fumble), Kendal Daniels (one interception), Xavier Watts (one forced fumble), Maason Smith (one sack, one forced fumble) and Za'Darius Smith (one sack). The Falcons forced a total of four turnovers that led to 13 points, and that was the difference in the game. We know this offense is good, and if the defense is playing at the same level, this team could be very dangerous going forward. The Falcons just proved that they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the NFL.

Vikings (6-0) 16-10 over Colts (2-5)

C Colts The Colts had a kicker problem and a QB problem on Sunday, but otherwise, they played well enough to knock off the undefeated Vikings. On the kicking end, Spencer Shrader missed two field goals (48, 56), including a fourth-quarter kick that would have tied the game. On the QB end, Daniel Jones looked completely uncomfortable against a Vikings defense that had him on the run for most of the game while sacking him four times. Jones had a chance to lead a potential game-winning drive, but he threw an interception with his final pass of the game. Jonathan Taylor actually found some running room against the Vikings, and Indy's defense did its job, but Jones didn't pull his weight. At 2-5, the season isn't over for the Colts, but if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars, it might be time to blow things up. B- Vikings The Vikings have been riding their defense to victory all season, and this week was no different. Blake Cashman was the star against the Colts: He had two sacks, multiple QB hits and he led all players in the game with 12 tackles. Daniel Jones will probably be having nightmares about Cashman. When your defense is this dominant, you just need a small spark from your offense to win games, and Minnesota got that from Kyler Murray in the fourth quarter. Murray totaled 80 yards in the final quarter, including a 35-yard run that set up a 5-yard TD pass to T.J. Hockenson that provided the game-winning points. The offense is still an issue, but it's been looking better every week, and that's what the Vikings need to see.

Giants (4-2-1) 27-21 over Texans (2-5)

A- Giants John Harbaugh looks like a genius. The Giants' coach decided to bench Jameis Winston this week and turn the offense over to J.J. McCarthy, and the gamble paid off big time. McCarthy was in total control of the offense, and he quickly formed chemistry with Malik Nabers, who caught seven passes for 111 yards. McCarthy also got some help from a Giants' rushing attack that totaled 188 yards on the ground. Harbaugh made sure to get Cam Skattebo involved in the offense this week. After getting zero carries in Week 6, the running back redeemed himself with a big game here that saw him rush for 124 yards. This team suddenly looks good enough to win the NFC East. B- Texans Houston, we have a problem, and it's a problem that no one could have predicted going into the 2026 season: The Texans' defense is bad. The unit was the best in the NFL last year, but things have changed this season. For the third time in seven games, the Texans gave up at least 400 yards. They couldn't stop the run, and they gave up multiple big plays, including a game-winning 30-yard TD run by Devin Singletary in overtime. The offense isn't good enough to carry this team without some help from the defense, and that help just isn't there right now. The Texans just lost all the momentum they gained from their Week 6 win over the Jaguars.

Buccaneers (2-5) 43-13 Panthers (3-3)

A+ Buccaneers The Buccaneers realized early in the game that they could run on the Panthers, so they pounded the rock all day. From Bucky Irving (106 yards) to Kenneth Gainwell (88 yards) to Sean Tucker (52), the Bucs absolutely steamrolled the Panthers on the ground to the tune of 258 yards, the team's second-highest rushing total over the past 10 years. Defensively, the Bucs have been quietly playing good football all year, and that continued here. Yaya Diaby terrorized Bryce Young on a day when he racked up three of Tampa's five sacks. There was also a TD by Calijah Kancey, who returned a fumble for a score. This was a statement win by the Bucs, and the statement is that they are still very much alive in the NFC South race. F Panthers This team gave up 59 points in Week 1, but that wasn't even their worst performance of the season. This was. It was a nightmare day all around for the Panthers. Bryce Young has looked good all season, but he regressed here with three turnovers, including a fumble that got returned for a TD. The defense got trampled for more than 250 yards on the ground. This was a total no-show by the Panthers, and they need to make sure it doesn't happen again going forward.

Browns (5-2) 27-24 over Titans (1-6)

B Browns Browns coach Todd Monken got ripped for giving the starting QB job to Deshaun Watson back in August, but right now, he looks like a genius. Watson pulled off another game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, marking the fifth time this year he's done that. In the game's final quarter, he went 6-of-9 for 76 yards, including a 36-yard pass to Harold Fannin that helped set up Andre Szmyt's game-winning kick. The Browns topped 400 yards of offense for the first time this season, and if you combine that with how well this defense is playing, it's starting to feel like the Browns might be a big part of the playoff conversation going forward. B- Titans The Titans blew a 14-0 lead because the offense choked and the defense totally disappeared in the fourth quarter. The offensive problems started in the second quarter after a possession where the Titans got zero points after getting stuffed on three straight plays from the Browns' 1-yard line. You have to score there. On top of that, Cam Ward's never-ending struggles continued with an interception, and the Titans also saw rookie Carnell Tate lose a rare fumble. To add insult to injury, Robert Saleh's defense couldn't get a single stop in the fourth quarter. Due to the loss, Tony Pollard's monster performance (129 yards, three touchdowns) went to waste. The Titans have now gone 65 straight games without picking up back-to-back wins. This is a frustrating team to watch.

Dolphins (1-5) 28-25 over Jets (2-5)

A- Dolphins The Dolphins offense has struggled this season, but Miami came out firing in this game. Malik Willis was sharp in the first quarter, completing 6-of-8 passes for 84 yards while leading the Dolphins on two TD drives. The offense has been slowly improving this year, and it's not just Willis. Running back Ollie Gordon has become a weapon (he topped 100 yards against the Jets). Rookie receiver Caleb Douglas is also starting to shine: He had 70 yards and two touchdowns. Look, this team isn't going to the playoffs, but if you're Jeff Hafley, you just want to see some improvement every week, and the Dolphins certainly showed some here. C Jets This was a choke job by a Jets team that may have overlooked the Dolphins, who were winless heading into this game. The Dolphins had only scored 26 points in the first half ALL SEASON, but they put up 21 against the Jets. There was no pressure on Malik Willis, and he took advantage by picking apart the Jets in the first half. There were some solid individual performances with Braelon Allen topping 100 rushing yards and Omar Cooper topping 100 receiving yards, but overall, this was a poor showing. If Aaron Glenn wasn't on the hot seat before the game, he should be now.

Steelers (5-2) 16-10 over Saints (2-5) in Paris

B Steelers Every Steelers win seems to be the same: This team won't wow you, but they get the job done. On defense, the Steelers suffocated the Saints' ground game, holding New Orleans to just 18 yards rushing. Payton Wilson, who had a red-zone interception, was one of several players who came up big for a Steelers defense that shut out the Saints in the second half. Offensively, the Steelers played efficient, mistake-free football. Jaylen Warren hit 100 rushing yards for the third time in the past five weeks, and the Steelers have gone 3-0 when that happens. Aaron Rodgers did a good job of getting all of his pass-catchers involved, and he showed that he still has his long ball with a 51-yard pass to DK Metcalf that came on Pittsburgh's only TD drive of the game. This team has quietly climbed to the top of the AFC North, and they might be there for a while. C Saints This loss basically summed up everything that's wrong with the Saints this year. Going into Week 7, they had given up the third most rushing yards per game in the NFL, and it was more of the same here with the Steelers running through New Orleans for nearly 150 yards. The Saints also ranked in the bottom six of the NFL in allowing opponents to convert on third down, and yup, the Steelers dominated them there, converting 62.5% of their third-down attempts. The Saints' star on offense was Tyler Shough, but he got no help from a nonexistent rushing attack that totaled just 18 yards. With Shough carrying the offensive load, he couldn't afford to make any mistakes, but he ended up making one with a red zone interception after a seven-minute drive to start the second half. This team has a lot of issues, especially on defense, and it's hard to see them getting fixed anytime soon.

Bears (5-2) 30-24 over Patriots (4-3)

B- Patriots The Patriots have been a completely different team on the road this year, and that's not a good thing for New England. They're now 1-3 away from home after losing on Thursday night, and their problem in Chicago was that their defense couldn't come up with a stop. In the fourth quarter alone, the Patriots let the Bears convert a third-and-9 from their own 10, a third-and-11 from their own 10 and a fourth-and-2. If you want to win big games, you have to make big plays, and the Patriots' defense simply didn't do that in crunch time. The Patriots are now 0-8 in Drake Maye's career when their opponent scores at least 30 points. B+ Bears After throwing for 305 yards in his return to the field in Week 6, Caleb Williams topped himself against the Patriots by throwing for 308. One thing Williams has thrived at is spreading the ball around. The Bears had five different players catch at least four passes, which kept the Patriots' defense guessing all night. Before the season, Ben Johnson predicted a big year for Luther Burden, and it's easy to see why the Bears' head coach has so much faith in the second-year receiver. Burden went off for 130 yards, which all came in the first half. Except for one illegal trick play, Johnson was in his bag. He always seemed to have his offense running one step ahead of Mike Vrabel's defense. The Bears scored 59 points in Week 1, but it feels like this offense still hasn't hit its peak. With Williams back under center, the sky is the limit for Chicago.