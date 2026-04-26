The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and while teams are celebrating their newest additions, it's already time to look ahead. If you're wondering what the next class might look like, here are 32 future stars who could define the 2027 NFL Draft.

This class is expected to be loaded, especially at quarterback, with Dante Moore and Arch Manning headlining a group that could surpass what we just saw in 2026. Several teams that passed on a quarterback this weekend - or didn't land a long-term answer - could already have their eyes on this group, which also features high-end playmakers like Jeremiah Smith and impact talent across the board.

More names will emerge as the season unfolds, but here's a first look at some of the top prospects to know.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

"Generational talent" is an overused term, but Jeremiah Smith is a unicorn who likely could have gone straight from high school to the NFL. Rare talents like Smith don't come around often, and he has the ability to take over a game every time he touches the football. He has exceptional length and speed, along with the ability to run through defenders after the catch. His presence opens things up for teammates, and when he gets his shots, he delivers.

2. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

It's somewhat puzzling that Dante Moore returned to Eugene despite being a no-brainer top-five pick, but he clearly believes he can improve, and the Ducks return a loaded roster in 2026. Moore plays like a seasoned veteran and throws an accurate ball, completing 72.5% of his passes this season. He looked cool under pressure and delivered in the clutch in numerous games, throwing 24 big-time throws and 24 touchdowns. He can extend plays and create on the move.

3. Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

An explosive edge rusher who causes major issues for opposing offenses, Colin Simmons finished the year with 11 sacks, 32 hurries and 13.5 TFLs. He's an excellent speed rusher who has improved his counters and can convert speed to power. He's also disruptive against the run and can take over a game if offenses don't account for him with multiple sets of eyes.

4. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The former No. 1 offensive tackle recruit in 2024 is one of the best tackles in the country. Jordan Seaton offers a strong mix of athleticism and technique and is one of the better pass protectors in the country with great feet. His ability to be physical in the trenches is something to monitor closely. He should see a significant uptick in development both in practice against starters and in the SEC gauntlet.

5. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning finished the back half of the season strong and showed massive improvement after a rocky start. He settled in, showing more consistency and growth. His ability to run is a weapon, and 2026 should be the year he puts it all together. Manning threw 24 touchdowns and showed he can deliver the ball on time with good velocity.

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6. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Leonard Moore boosted his value after an outstanding sophomore season and is one of the better corners in the country. He's an exceptional athlete who plays sticky coverage with consistent technique. Moore has excellent hips, breaks well on the ball and isn't someone you want to test regularly. He finished the year with five interceptions and seven PBUs.

7. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Dylan Stewart is a game-wrecker who must be accounted for on every snap. He's twitchy with length and wins with speed and bend, showing improvement from last season. He finished with 27 hurries, five sacks and 12 TFLs -- subpar production for his talent level -- so expect a big 2026 campaign.

8. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

A Georgia staffer told me Ellis Robinson IV had a standout spring and was nearly impossible to complete a pass against. He has the length the NFL covets and does a nice job playing the ball in the air (four interceptions last season). Robinson can play press but excels in zone coverage, showing great instincts. He mirrors routes well and can fill the alley in run support despite a thin frame.

9. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Trevor Goosby has plenty of NFL traits, with ideal size and length, despite only one full season as a starter. He excels in pass protection with good feet and can anchor against speed-to-power, allowing just one sack last season. He flashes physicality in the run game but needs to put it all together in 2026 to have a shot at OT1.

10. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

David Stone is a physical presence against the run, capable of eating double teams while also disrupting one-on-one matchups. Oklahoma moves its defensive line frequently, and Stone shows excellent lateral quickness, closing quickly on the quarterback while also overpowering linemen.

11. Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

Long and strong, Damon Wilson II has developed his pass-rush repertoire with a blend of speed and power. He finished with nine sacks and 33 hurries and will be a name to watch on a well-coached, reloaded defensive line led by Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

12. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Cam Coleman has the size, speed and catch radius to produce a monster season in a Texas offense that looks dangerous. He's a big-time prospect who should benefit from improved surrounding talent and could be the No. 2 receiver drafted.

13. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Kelley Jones is a rare, tall, long corner with excellent range and a bright future. He excels in press coverage and shows strong quickness, with the ability to run with receivers on in-breaking routes. He had two interceptions and 11 PBUs in 2025 and has top-10 potential.

14. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Oregon continues to produce tight end talent, and Jamari Johnson looks like the next in line. He's a big target with good hands and a large catch radius, along with run-after-catch ability. He dominates short and intermediate routes but also shows open-field running skills and a solid stiff-arm.

15. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Kewan Lacy was a game-changer, rushing for nearly 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns with 37 explosive runs last season. He excels as a north-south runner with good contact balance and cutback ability, and he also caught 25 passes. He could be RB1 in 2026.

16. Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

Quincy Rhodes Jr. is a versatile, twitchy edge rusher who broke out with eight sacks and 27 hurries. He has a wide array of moves, shows excellent change of direction and can dominate at the line of scrimmage. Rhodes could have entered this year's draft but returns to build on his breakout.

17. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers had a disappointing 2025 season behind a porous offensive line, but if traits are what you're looking for, he has a ton of them. Sellers has a cannon arm and makes unscripted plays look routine. He is an exceptional athlete with a big frame and can turn negative situations into explosive plays.

18. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is an underrated prospect with the size and athleticism to dominate in the box and contribute on the edge. KVA has great feet, lateral quickness and the ability to cover ground while overpowering backs and tight ends.

19. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

A big-time talent now on a much-more talented roster, Darian Mensah has been a dynamic dual-threat. He led Duke to an ACC championship, showing accuracy and arm strength to attack the entire field. Mensah threw 30 touchdowns, completed 68% of his passes and displays strong mechanics and decision-making. Expect a monster season.

20. KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

A high-production player with a lean frame, KJ Bolden shows great range and a quick trigger. He's sudden, fluid and has strong ball skills, with the versatility to line up across the secondary. He doesn't shy from contact but can get overpowered at the catch point by bigger targets. He'll need to add more mass to hold up in the NFL.

21. Anthony Smith, DL, Minnesota

A disruptive edge player with ideal size and length who could kick inside at the next level. Anthony Smith recorded 14 sacks and 23 hurries in 2025. He lacks elite twitch but wins with heavy hands, power and solid instincts.

22. Ty Benefield, S, LSU

Ty Benefield is a big-time player who likely would have been a Day 2 pick this year. He shows excellent range and recorded over 100 tackles at Boise State, along with two interceptions and three PBUs. He should make a major impact in the LSU secondary.

23. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

One of the biggest surprises of 2025, Trinidad Chambliss emerged as a dynamic dual-threat who delivered on a weekly basis. He never looked overwhelmed and came through in clutch moments. He threw for more than 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 470 rushing yards and six scores.

24. Demond Williams Jr., QB, Washington

Demond Williams Jr. is an elusive, efficient dual-threat signal-caller with a quick release and strong accuracy. Demond Williams completed over 70% of his passes for 21 touchdowns while adding nearly 600 rushing yards and six scores. He has an extremely high ceiling despite being undersized.

25. T.J. Moore, WR, Clemson

T.J. Moore is a long, rangy receiver with a large catch radius and natural hands. He beats press coverage and can play both inside and outside, offering a high ceiling.

26. Ahmad Moten Sr., DL, Miami

Ahmad Moten Sr. had a monster 2025 breakout campaign and will be in the mix as one of the top interior defensive tackles. He blends finesse and power as a rusher and makes plays behind the line of scrimmage. He shows strong instincts, a quick get-off and solid hand usage against the run.

27. Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU

Sam Leavitt is one of the most dynamic players in college football. He took a slight step back as a passer before a season-ending injury but continued to make plays as a runner. He'll have a strong opportunity to shine with a more talented offense under Lane Kiffin.

28. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Zabien Brown is a ballhawk and playmaker with good size and change-of-direction skills. He had two pick-sixes and six PBUs, excelling in press coverage while matching up with top receivers.

29. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Carter Smith had a solid 2025 season on an underrated offensive line that helped fuel a historic national championship run. He shows good technique in the run game and creates ample movement. He also excels in pass protection, mixing up his sets and using his feet and hands to mirror and stone defenders. He could be a candidate to kick inside at the next level.

30. A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

A'Mauri Washington is an explosive, powerful interior defender with strong knock-back ability. He plays with excellent leverage, lateral movement and the ability to disrupt in the backfield. He combines heavy hands with flashes of finesse as a pass rusher.

31. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

Rasheem Biles is an extremely athletic linebacker who's a tackling machine against the run and is no slouch in coverage. He excels in space and profiles as a tweener between linebacker and nickel. A playmaker who had three defensive scores for Pittsburgh last season.

32. Coen Echols, IOL, Texas A&M

Coen Echols is a powerful guard who excels in both phases. He shows excellent footwork, strength at the point of attack and natural pass protection ability with a strong anchor.