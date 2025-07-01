Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-3-0 • ACC 6-2-0

Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes

Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes
  • Overall
    10-3-0
  • ACC
    6-2-0
Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes
Next Game
Sun, Aug 31 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ABC
vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-2)
  • Hard Rock Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ND
Sun, Aug 31
7:30 pm
ABC
vs
BTHN
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
SFLA
Sat, Sep 13
4:30 pm
CW
vs
FLA
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
FSU
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
LVILLE
Fri, Oct 17
7:00 pm
vs
STNFRD
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
SMU
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
CUSE
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
NCST
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
VATECH
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
PITT
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    2027 CB Hayden Stepp at UA Next Future 50

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    2027 CB John Meredith III at UA Next Future 50

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    2027 WR Braylon Calais at UA Next Future 50

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    2027 RB Tranard Roberts at UA Next Future 50

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    2027 S Zayden Gamble at UA Next Future 50

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    2027 TE Grant Haviland at UA Next Future 50

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    2027 OL Maxwell Hiller at UA Next Future 50

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    2027 OL Mark Matthews at UA Next Future 50

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Evaluating 4-Star CB Jaelen Waters' OT7 Finals Day 1 Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    Will Miami be better or worse in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    2027 S Amari Oquendo at Miami 7-on-7 camp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    2028 TE Jadon Sweet at Miami 7-on-7 camp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    2027 RB Kelsey Gerald workout at Miami camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    What if all Florida based programs fall off in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Dereon Coleman

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Which transfer quarterback will be the most impactful in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Where does Carson Beck rank among ACC quarterbacks?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:42

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Check-In Interview: Dereon Coleman

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    What to make of the Miami offensive line in 2025? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Hurricanes News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 188.9
(31st) 		348.2
(3rd) 		1st
Def. 112.8
(19th) 		214.4
(57th) 		27th

Through the Smoke: A Miami Hurricanes football podcast

uploads-2f1564165173804-skt1eujc71s-8ae5df46fd1daa46b1135115c2b7b03f-2fthroughthesmoke.png
Where things stand with Miami's top targets at the start of July
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 18 3
Coaches 18 2
CBS Sports 17 2
Full Rankings

Hurricanes Tickets

vs
ND
Sun, Aug 31 @ 7:30 pm
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami, FL
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $222.78
View all Hurricanes Tickets on Stubhub
