Legit question: How good are the undefeated Minnesota Vikings?

That isn't to demean the Vikings, the league's last undefeated team, but rather to ask an honest football question. Can a team that is so limited on offense be considered good?

The Vikings are 6-0 after beating the Indianapolis Colts, 16-10, on Sunday, but they are winning games without a real semblance of an offense that scores or scares.

They have scored 125 points in their six games, which means 10 touchdowns on the season. That is historically bad. They are a tough watch on the eyes, even if they showed a little more life on offense against the Colts.

We will learn a lot more about the Vikings over the next four weeks. They play at the Lions, home against the Bills, at the Packers and the 49ers in Mexico. That's quite the string of games.

They will need to be better on offense for sure. But the defense is the gold standard right now in the league, thanks to the uber-aggressive coordinator Brian Flores.

Minnesota takes over the top spot in my Power Rankings this week after the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs both lost, leaving the Vikings as the only team without a blemish.

The Minnesota offense was a little better in the victory over the Colts, but Indianapolis isn't very good on defense. The Vikings are ranked first in scoring defense and 23rd in scoring offense. That is a heck of a disparity for an unbeaten team.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has to be better. The passing game has to improve from its 29th-ranked yards-per-game mark. If not, the next four games could be a big problem for the Vikings, and their stay at the top won't last long.

The bottom of my rankings has a new team this week. The Miami Dolphins, fresh off their first victory of the season over the New York Jets, have moved above the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers are the only team without a victory this season, and they couldn't lose this past week because they were on a bye. At 0-6, they play their city rival, the Los Angeles Rams, this week. It might mean a stay at the bottom for the Chargers as the heat intensifies for all in that building.