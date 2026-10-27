The Philadelphia Eagles' season keeps taking hits, and their long line of injuries isn't helping their other struggles. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is reportedly out for the season with blood clots. The other injuries they've dealt with this season include WR DeVonta Smith, TE Dallas Goedert, G Landon Dickerson and RB Saquon Barkley, and to add insult to injury, longtime tackle Lane Johnson retired at the beginning of October.

In total, they had 25 players on the injury report heading into their Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Even when they were healthier, the offense looked uninspired, and they made costly mistakes across all three phases of the game.

This offseason, the Eagles lost star WR A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, and as the trade deadline looms, there are rumors that they could lose another key member of the offense. Barkley could find himself in a new zip code — or, we should say, a familiar one — soon. But where exactly would be the best fit? The Giants are one team that could make sense. Barkley returned Monday after missing two games and briefly looked explosive. He ran for 62 yards and a touchdown but appeared to aggravate his hamstring in the first half.

Here's the case for and against trading for Barkley and creating a reunion with the Giants:

The case for trading for Barkley

Adding a former first-round pick, Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler has some obvious positives.

Barkley hit 1,000-plus yards rushing five times in the seven full seasons he played, excluding 2020 due to injury. He hit the mark three times as a member of the Football Giants and twice with the Birds, including the record-setting 2,504 yards during the 2024 regular season and playoffs.

The offense needs a spark and a veteran presence who can deliver, and Saquon can be that guy. Barkley earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors as a member of the Giants. The team looks very different now, but he does have a history of success at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants just cut running back Najee Harris after his criticisms about the running back rotation, so they are in the market for another RB. Last week, it was quarterback J.J. McCarthy who led the team in rushing with just 26 yards, and he didn't even play the entire game. They need someone other than Cam Skattebo who can put up solid numbers.

Head coach John Harbaugh said it would be "great" to be in a "Saquon Barkley circumstance" where there were no questions about who the strongest ball carrier is. That Saquon circumstance may be closer than it seems.

New York is already in a position to add another running back, so why not make it fun and add someone your fans already know? It would be about more than just making it fun, however, given Barkley's resume.

Now, let's look at the Giants' season. It may look over when you watch their individual games, but they are actually sitting atop the NFC East for the first time since 2015. If the season ended today, they would be the No. 3 seed. The Eagles are 2-5 after losing five straight, while the Cowboys improved to 3-4 with last night's victory. The Commanders have only one victory, leaving the NFC well within New York's reach.

The NFC East is theirs for the taking. The Giants may be able to make it to the playoffs and start building an offense that can finally show some consistency, and Barkley can help with that.

The case for not trading for Barkley

The Giants already tried a notable reunion this season, bringing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on and eventually elevating him to the active roster. The nostalgia wore off quickly, however, and he was cut after three games with no receptions over just 20 total snaps.

Just because it may seem fun and entertaining to watch doesn't mean it's a good idea. The Giants already tried the Saquon experiment once, and going back doesn't seem like the most sensible move. Not to mention that Barkley is 29, which is getting up there in the running-back world.

The Giants didn't want to pay for Barkley in 2024 when he ended up joining the Eagles in free agency, and while Barkley is older, he is still among the top running backs in the league. Big names come with a big price tag.

If the Giants get rid of Skattebo for Barkley, which is one option CBS Sports' Carter Barns could see as the value of this trade, New York continues to be stuck in the hamster wheel of mediocrity. Not because Barkley is mediocre, but because he doesn't provide a long-term answer.

The Giants have struggled to find the perfect combination on offense and keep catching players at the wrong time. If they trade Skattebo for Barkley, yes, they will have someone with a stronger track record as a top RB, but they will also be closer to having to replace him with another RB1 as his career window closes.

Things seemed to be working between quarterback Jaxson Dart and Skattebo in the last one-plus years, the limited time they were healthy together, and that's what the Giants should build around. Skattebo has 129 carries for 530 yards and has scored eight touchdowns in nine games with Dart in his career.

The Eagles got the rare inter-divisional big signing when they landed Barkley, and I don't think they want to let their NFC East rival in on that fun.

Final verdict

If the Giants do get Barkley, they will end up overpaying for him.

The Giants are still early in their Dart Era and are finding their new identity. They need to start fresh with their up-and-coming RB rather than go back to their former player. They have a potential solid RB1 in Skattebo, and they should see where he develops. He's had ball-security issues this season, but he had a major redemption game in Week 7 after his benching.

Barkley provides more value on the Eagles than he does on the Giants in terms of impact off the field as well. I don't think it makes sense for either side right now, and Philly losing another consistent offensive playmaker will only hurt its already rough season.