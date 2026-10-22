The Philadelphia Eagles might be at an inflection point in their championship contention window. Injuries to myriad starters, the loss of Jalen Hurts for the season, Lane Johnson's retirement and an offense that cannot seem to get off the ground raise questions about whether general manager Howie Roseman tears his roster down at the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. If he does, star running back Saquon Barkley might be headed out of town.

Trading Barkley would be the ultimate admission that the Eagles, as currently constructed, cannot achieve their goals. The financial impact of moving him will lock this franchise into a rebuild, as he carries a salary cap hit of $26.4 million in dead money for 2027. At the same time, the large sum of unusable cap space gives the Eagles leverage over trade partners in that they can drive up the price. Suitors could also be inclined to pay up, considering Barkley is only guaranteed $2.5 million next season and has no guaranteed money in the final year of his contract in 2028.

On the other hand, Barkley is an aging running back who will turn 30 years old the week before the Super Bowl. He has not been able to replicate the magic of his career-best 2024 season, so the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year's best days may be behind him. That could make teams tepid about spending first-round draft capital in a potential trade.

There are a number of teams that need help at running back, and despite the questions about Barkley's longevity, he would likely elevate their offenses to a significant degree.

Here are six potential trades that would move Barkley out of Philadelphia.

New York Giants

Giants receive: Saquon Barkley

Eagles receive: Cam Skattebo, 2027 second-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

In such a weak NFC East, the division-leading Giants have a path to the playoffs, but they need a functional run game to get there. Even with their abundance of options, it seems John Harbaugh does not know who to deploy at running back (especially if you ask Najee Harris). Reuniting with Barkley eliminates all questions. Plus, Harbaugh himself said this week that it would be "great" to be in a "Saquon Barkley circumstance" where the Giants had a clear-cut No. 1 ballcarrier.

A return to New York makes plenty of sense for Barkley, but it would likely cost the Giants a premium to pull it off, given the intra-division nature of the trade. For multiple years of control of the Eagles' star running back, they may have to part with their own top running back asset in addition to meaningful draft capital.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks receive: Saquon Barkley

Eagles receive: Emanuel Wilson, 2027 third-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

Declining to bring Kenneth Walker III back in free agency has haunted the Seahawks, especially with Zach Charbonnet missing the first six games due to the torn ACL he sustained last season. The offense is far more ineffective than it was during last year's Super Bowl run because of the nonexistence of the run game, which ranks second-worst in EPA per rush. Charbonnet will return in Week 7, but he is not a bellcow back, and first-round rookie Jadarian Price is still on injured reserve. Seattle should make a run at a lead running back to revitalize an offense that, in its current form, is not good enough to make another deep postseason push.

Barkley's arrival would create a logjam at the position, so Seattle may try to send one back to Philadelphia. And with three third-rounders and three fifth-rounders in its coffers, those are the picks that make the most sense to move.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings receive: Saquon Barkley, 2027 seventh-round pick

Eagles receive: 2027 third-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

The recent trade history between the Vikings and Eagles makes them sensible partners for another deal. Minnesota holds Philadelphia's upcoming third-round pick, while Philadelphia owns Minnesota's seventh-rounder in next year's draft thanks to the Jonathan Greenard trade they completed in April. Those picks could go back to their original homes if these teams do business with each other once again.

The Vikings' run game is serviceable and is in line for a boost with Jordan Mason set to come off injured reserve this week. But the pairing of Mason and Aaron Jones is only that: Serviceable. Barkley would be a clear upgrade for an offense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in scoring and yards per game. Bolstering that group should be a priority as Minnesota attempts to capitalize on its league-best defense and keep its perfect start to the season rolling.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals receive: Saquon Barkley

Eagles receive: 2027 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

The name value alone of an offense that boasts Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Saquon Barkley would be tremendous. Imagine what it would deliver in terms of production. The Bengals' typically unstoppable unit is limited in 2026 by a run game that ranks just 27th in yards per game, so a boost on the ground would open all kinds of opportunities for Burrow downfield and rekindle that elite attack. Chase Brown has been a disappointment to the point where Samaje Perine is becoming an increasingly large part of the ground game. That signals a cry for help at the running back position.

As the Bengals attempt to cash in during Burrow's prime, this is the time to mortgage the future and invest draft picks in splashy trades like one for Barkley.

Denver Broncos

Broncos receive: Saquon Barkley

Eagles receive: 2027 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

Sean Payton already reclaimed play-calling duties, but that might not be enough to save the Broncos' offense. Something else is clearly missing from this unit. Long-term assets like RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman make the future of the running back group bright, but it is underperforming right now, and that is a problem for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. An infusion of immediate help would lower J.K. Dobbins and Harvey a rung each on the depth chart, and perhaps that is precisely what the group needs while Coleman recovers on injured reserve.

The Broncos are flush with 2027 late-round picks, so moving a Day 3 selection in addition to a second-rounder would not hurt.

Houston Texans

Texans receive: Saquon Barkley

Eagles receive: Woody Marks, 2027 seventh-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

The David Montgomery trade is aging like a bust of a move as he cedes work to Woody Marks in a disappointing run game. It would be an admission that the move did not pan out as expected if general manager Nick Caserio traded for another running back, but it might be a worthwhile one if it takes an otherwise surprisingly effective offense to another level. C.J. Stroud is playing the best football of his career and looks determined to pull the Texans out of the 0-4 hole they dug themselves into but might have trouble doing so if the ground game is a drag.

That the Texans hold the Eagles' 2027 seventh-round pick (which has already changed hands thrice) could aid in their pursuit of Barkley, even if it is just a throw-in as the final sweetener in the trade package.