The New York Giants' running back room and rushing rotation remain in flux, and they have just booted the back who started Sunday's game from the team. The Giants are reportedly releasing Najee Harris, per NFL Media.

Harris signed with the Giants in August, and rushed 31 times for 99 yards in five games played. He received the "start" for New York's Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but rushed just four times for two yards.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who entered the game in the fourth quarter, ended up leading the Giants in rushing with 26 yards on just two attempts. Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed six times for 18 yards and a touchdown, Devin Singletary rushed four times for 14 yards and Cam Skattebo was not given a rushing attempt.

Harris criticized the Giants' running back rotation after the game on Sunday, saying it was difficult for anyone to find a rhythm.

"It's hard to get in a rhythm with one or two plays," Harris said, via The Trentonian. "The first couple runs will be like, 'OK, how are they playing it?' And then the next ones will be, 'OK, this is how you attack it.' But if you're getting a play here and then get taken out for a series, there's nothing you could do. That's why I'm saying, 'I don't know.' I've never been through none of this before."

Harbaugh was asked by reporters on Monday if he understood why Harris was frustrated with the rotation. The coach said he understood the frustration and respected it, but then explained that playing time had to be earned.

"I would love for us to be in that kind of a circumstance," Harbaugh said. "A Derrick Henry circumstance or a Saquon Barkley circumstance or whatever it might be. That would be great, and we haven't. Our run game hasn't earned that yet, and none of those guys have. My advice would be to any player, and it's all the guys, we had the same conversation. I've had the same conversation with all the running backs, the receivers, it's no different than any position, but do the most you can with the opportunities you get. Make the most of those opportunities and you're sure to get more opportunities. You know? Do something."

The Giants are likely to add another running back in the near future, but perhaps Harbaugh goes back to Skattebo in Week 7 against the Houston Texans. Skattebo, who lost a key fumble in overtime of the eventual Week 5 tie with the Washington Commanders, played just six snaps this past Sunday and did not receive any touches. He is the Giants' leading rusher on the season with 294 yards and one touchdown on 81 carries.

"I didn't expect to have zero," Skattebo said after the Saints game, via The Athletic. "I was expecting to not play as much just like I did. The message was to keep your head down and keep going. They understand the type of player I am, and I just got to continue doing my job and do it to the best of my ability."

Despite the uncertainty at running back, the Giants lead the NFC East at 3-2-1.