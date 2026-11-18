Heading into Week 11, the NFL playoff race is supposed to be heating up, but it might actually be cooling down, at least in the AFC.

Several things happened in Week 10 that make it feel like the AFC playoff field might be set. For one, Drake Maye went down with a potentially season-ending injury, and because of that, the Patriots (5-5) are now a long shot to make the playoffs. Also, the Browns pulled off a stunning comeback win over the Texans, putting Cleveland in firm control of a wild card spot.

According to our projection, the AFC's seven-team playoff field is all but set. So who's projected to get in? Glad you asked.

To help us figure that out, we had our analytics expert, Stephen Oh, simulate the rest of the 2026 season. There are 122 games left on the regular-season schedule, along with 13 playoff games, and Oh simulated all of them. Not only did he project all eight division winners and the 14 playoff teams, but he also crowned a Super Bowl champion.

With that in mind, let's get to the projections. And just as a reminder, we're projecting what the NFL playoff field will look like at the end of the season. This is NOT the current playoff standings.

Projected AFC playoff field

The biggest win in Week 10 was probably the Browns' wild comeback victory over the Texans. With Cleveland's win, the Browns are now projected to get the seventh seed in place of Houston, who was there last week.

Here's the projected AFC playoff field (with each team's current record):

1. Bills (8-1) -- AFC East champion

2. Jaguars (7-2) -- AFC South champion

3. Bengals (7-2) -- AFC North champion

4. Chiefs (7-2) -- AFC West champion

5. Broncos (7-2)

6. Steelers (6-3)

7. Browns (6-4)

JUST MISSED: Patriots (5-5), Texans (3-6)

BREAKDOWN: According to our projection, the AFC playoff field is basically wrapped up. That's right, we're only in Week 11, but our model feels pretty strongly that these will be your seven playoff teams. The model has given up on the Patriots because they just lost Drake Maye, the Ravens have been left for dead after losing to the Chargers, and even if the Texans somehow rebound to get to 10 wins, they're in a spot where they would lose almost any tiebreaker (they've already lost to the Bills, Bengals and Browns, so the head-to-head tiebreaker is out the window). They do play the Steelers in Week 13, and at this point, that's essentially a must-win game for Houston.

Projected NFC playoff field

The addition of Kirk Cousins has caused a ripple effect in the NFC North. After watching Cousins lead the Vikings to a win over the Packers in Week 10, our computer now projects the Vikings will win the NFC North (the Lions were projected to win it before the Cousins trade).

Here's the projected NFC playoff field (with each team's current record):

1. 49ers (8-1) -- NFC West champion

2. Vikings (7-2) -- NFC North champion

3. Giants (5-3-1) -- NFC East champion

4. Buccaneers (3-6) -- NFC South champion

5. Lions (7-2)

6. Bears (7-2)

7. Seahawks (6-4)

JUST MISSED: Packers (6-4), Rams (6-4)

The most interesting part of the NFC projection is that we have the Packers and Rams both reaching 10 wins but still missing the postseason. To add insult to injury, our projection has the Buccaneers (8-9) and Giants (8-8-1) both finishing at .500 or below, yet still getting in as a division winner.

Wild card round

AFC

(2) Jaguars 28-17 over (7) Browns



(3) Bengals 29-23 over (6) Steelers

(4) Chiefs 21-19 over (5) Broncos

AFC breakdown: The AFC wild card round would be must-see TV with two huge divisional showdowns. The Bengals just destroyed the Steelers in Week 10, and the computer has them once again winning in the postseason. The juiciest game in the AFC would come in Kansas City, where the Chiefs would edge the Broncos in a thriller. As for the other game, the computer is predicting a short playoff run for Cleveland.

NFC

(2) Vikings 20-19 over (7) Seahawks

(6) Bears 27-21 over (3) Giants



(5) Lions 27-24 over (4) Buccaneers

NFC breakdown: We didn't see a single home team lose in the AFC wild card round, but in the NFC, things are much different, with the home teams going a combined 1-2. The NFC North sends three teams through to the divisional round, becoming just the fourth division in the Super Bowl era to pull that off. This round also sees the elimination of the Seahawks, which means the NFL will crown a new champion.

Divisional round

AFC

(1) Bills 29-21 over (4) Chiefs

(2) Jaguars 28-24 over (3) Bengals

AFC breakdown: Our projection has the Bills beating the Chiefs, but I'll believe it when I see it. On paper, the Bills might have the better overall roster, but that never seems to matter when these two teams meet in the postseason. Patrick Mahomes is 4-0 all-time against Josh Allen in the playoffs, and if our projection is right, Allen's drought will finally end here. As for the other game, the Jags beat the Bengals in Cincinnati earlier this year, and our projection has the Jags earning the win again in Jacksonville.

NFC

(1) 49ers 27-25 over (6) Bears

(2) Vikings 24-21 over (5) Lions

NFC breakdown: We get total chaos in the NFC with two crazy games that end up going down to the wire. Kirk Cousins leads the Vikings to their first NFC title game appearance since 2017 while the 49ers edge the Bears in a thriller.

If you're scoring at home, we are now down to four teams: three teams that have never won a Super Bowl (Bills, Jaguars and Vikings) and one team that hasn't won a Super Bowl in over 30 years (the 49ers' last title came in 1994)

Conference title games

AFC Championship

(1) Bills 27-24 over (2) Jaguars. Last year, the Jaguars season ended with a loss to the Bills in the playoffs, and this year, the Jags get more of the same. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, Josh Allen puts on his Superman cape and leads the Bills to a tight win over Jacksonville.

NFC Championship

(1) 49ers 25-21 over (2) Vikings. These two teams will play each other in Week 11, but the game will be played at a neutral site in Mexico City. In this game, the 49ers get to play at home, and our projection has Kyle Shanahan's offense doing just enough against Brian Flores' defense to earn the win.

Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium

(1) Bills 31-26 over (1) 49ers. The 49ers haven't won a Lombardi Trophy in 32 years, and their drought continues here with Kyle Shanahan losing another heartbreaker. Not only was Shanahan the Falcons' offensive coordinator when Atlanta blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, but as a head coach, he's also blown a double-digit lead in each of his two Super Bowl appearances with the 49ers. Of course, the big news here isn't the 49ers losing; it's that the Bills are projected to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. After losing four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s, Bills Mafia finally gets to celebrate a win in the big game, and the NFL will never be the same.

We've been doing a projection every week since the start of the season, and here's a look at the projected Super Bowl each week.

Preseason prediction: Rams over Ravens

Rams over Ravens After Week 1: Seahawks over Ravens

Seahawks over Ravens After Week 2: Seahawks over Chiefs

Seahawks over Chiefs After Week 3: Chiefs over Vikings

Chiefs over Vikings After Week 4: Seahawks over Chiefs

Seahawks over Chiefs After Week 5: 49ers over Chiefs

49ers over Chiefs After Week 6: Chiefs over 49ers

Chiefs over 49ers After Week 7: Bills over Vikings

Bills over Vikings After Week 8: Bills over Bears

Bills over Bears After Week 9: Bills over 49ers

Bills over 49ers After Week 10: Bills over 49ers

For the FIRST time all season, our computer has projected the same Super Bowl matchup for TWO straight weeks. The Bills have been projected to win the Super Bowl for four straight weeks and that's mostly because the computer loves them. Our model gives the Bills an 18.27% chance of winning it all, which is incredibly high, especially given that no other team is above 11%.