Over the course of his 23-year career, LeBron James has steadily climbed the ranks of the all-time greats and can look any of basketball's legends eye-to-eye with his list of accomplishments and accolades.

At this point, the debate over who is the Greatest of All Time is largely between James and Michael Jordan, with each player's staunchest supporters dug in on their side, unwilling to cede any ground.

Jordan has the six rings, five MVPs, 10 scoring titles, nine All-Defense selections and an influence and cultural cachet that's almost impossible to quantify, but undoubtedly impacts the conversation. James, who will try to push his Lakers to the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on Wednesday night, has longevity on his side with 21 All-NBA selections and climbed above Jordan in every major statistical category, including becoming the league's all-time leading scorer, while staying close behind with four rings and four MVPs.

It's a debate that's captivated basketball fans for at least a decade, if not longer -- further speaking to James' longevity -- but LeBron has rarely weighed in on it. That changed recently in a conversation with ESPN, where he went deep for the first time on the Jordan comparisons, while still brushing aside the GOAT debate as barbershop talk that he has little interest in fully participating in.

"I never have compared myself to MJ because our games are totally different," James said. "I have been a point-forward/forward-point my whole life. I have always looked for the pass. MJ kind of looked for the shot. Not kind of, he did. He looked for the shot. There are a lot of things where I would say my game is a lot different and a little better than his, but shit, he was f---ing great. We're both great. We're both great basketball players."

LeBron vs. MJ

LeBron James Stat Michael Jordan 4 NBA titles 6 4 MVPs 5 43,440 Career points 32,292 26.8 Points per game 30.1 21 All-Star selections 14

James won't just give the GOAT title to Jordan, but he also isn't willing to claim it outright himself. Instead, he opts for pointing out that comparing the two greats is apples to oranges, while explaining how their games compare and contrast.

"I think I am one of one. I think the way I play the game, I am a one-of-one player," James said. "And MJ, as well. A f---ing unbelievable basketball player. I think his midrange jump shot was unbelievable. He did so many things great. I grew up f---ing analyzing everything that he did, how he could get to his spot and rise up above everybody. Obviously, his post game was elite. His will to win. I think that is a trait that we all know and that we all wanted to be like. His determination to win."

James' frustration with the GOAT debate stems largely from how it pits the two legends against each other, rather than celebrating their accomplishments.

"You can look at both of us and say that you love both of us without trying to shit on the other person. And usually, it's shitting on me," James said. "But I know for sure that I've done my part in this journey."

James highlights that he dreamed of being in Jordan's shoes and following in his footsteps with accomplishments on the court and impact off of it, and that having that motivation helped him reach the heights he has. In turn, he hopes Jordan approves of how James carried on the legacy of their shared number.

"I hope I made him proud at least, wearing that No. 23," James said.