Some of the major NFL Draft facelifts came via huge quantity -- the Dolphins made 13 picks, and given that the team is basically a blank slate, expect plenty of them to contribute early. Others are more based on the early picks. For example, the Giants made a splash with two picks in the top 10 (and three in the top 40), the Jets selected three first-rounders and the Browns used three picks in the top 40 and a potential major steal later on.

So what did each draft class say about the teams that made them? The NFL Draft gives teams not just a chance to improve their immediate future but also to shape their long-term outlook. Here's what we learned.

AFC East

Bills: The defense has to get more athletic and better

After several early trades down, the Bills made 10 picks. Six of the first eight were on defense, and that includes second-rounders T.J. Parker and Davison Igbinosun. Both should contribute immediately and help shore up the run defense, especially. Fourth-round pick Kaleb Elarms-Orr ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and could bring some juice to the linebacker group, and fourth-round safety/nickel; Jalon Kilgore adds good physicality, size, athleticism and positional versatility; he ran a 4.40 40.

Dolphins: We're a blank slate, and we know it.

Miami's 13 picks included selections at all three levels of the defense, three wide receivers and two tight ends. The Dolphins hurled a lot at the wall to see what sticks. They need their first-rounders -- massive tackle Kadyn Proctor and impressive cornerback Chris Johnson -- to stick. Jacob Rodriguez is a plug-and-play linebacker. But there's also a lot of intriguing longer-term guys. Third-round wide receiver Chris Bell Jr. might need a bit of time to get back to form. Fourth-round linebacker Kyle Louis is a tremendous athlete, but it could take a bit for him (and Miami) to figure out his best position. That's OK. This team has plenty of time to figure it out.

Jets: Aaron Glenn is going to get his guys.

The Jets went with David Bailey second overall, giving Aaron Glenn an explosive pass rusher to work opposite Will McDonald IV. They added Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. -- two guys who can be absolute terrors with the ball in their hands -- later in the first round but returned to Glenn's preferences by adding D'Angelo Ponds in the second round. Ponds is undersized but majorly talented and competitive, just like Glenn was at the same position. Add in talented defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr., and Glenn's defense got significant upgrades.

Patriots: A.J. Brown is coming, and Will Campbell is on alert.

ESPN all but confirmed A.J. Brown will head to New England once June 1 passes, lessening their need at wide receiver. The Patriots instead took Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall pick. Naturally, that led to questions about Will Campbell, who struggled in the playoffs after having knee surgery. Lomu, it should be noted, once took over at left tackle for Spencer Fano at Utah, and Fano ended up being the first lineman off the board in this year's draft. If he can replace that caliber of player, could he replace Campbell? The Patriots noted they liked Lomu's versatility, and right tackle Morgan Moses is 35.

AFC North

Bengals: Making things hard on the quarterback is paramount.

The Bengals traded their first-round pick (No. 10 overall) to the Giants for Dexter Lawrence and then took edge rusher Cashius Howell in the second round. Lawrence is a truly unique interior pressure creator, and Howell is coming off an 11-sack, 14.5-TFL season at Texas A&M that earned him SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Third-round pick Tacario Davis is a size/speed monster at cornerback. The Bengals finished last in yards per play allowed last year; they're hoping to not let that happen again.

Browns: Whoever our next quarterback is, he'll have a strong ecosystem.

Maybe the Browns, in Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Deshaun Watson and sixth-round pick Taylen Green, have their quarterback of the future. But it's more likely that he comes in next year's draft. Regardless, the Browns got a stud tackle in Fano, a really fun YAC guy in KC Concepcion, a big target in Denzel Boston and another potential starting tackle in Austin Barber -- all in the top 100. Add in safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren -- a good defense helps a young quarterback, too! -- and this is a strong haul.

Ravens: We're going to be more physical.

The Ravens' well-established reputation as one of the league's most physical teams took a bit of a hit last year. Enter first-round guard Olaivavega Ioane, an absolute mauler in the run game, and second-round EDGE Zion Young, who plays with uncommon intensity and sets a hell of an edge, and the Ravens desire to re-establish their physicality. Big contested-catch wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt should help, too.

Steelers: Balancing the present and building the future.

With the Aaron Rodgers situation still stuck in neutral with no end in sight, the Steelers were wisely not beholden to their enigmatic quarterback. First-round tackle Max Iheanachor has major upside, even if it takes a bit for him to reach it. Third-round quarterback Drew Allar is worth having in the mix regardless of whether Rodgers returns or not. On the other hand, second-round pick Germie Bernard could help immediately, given his versatility and balanced skill set, and third-round pick Gennings Dunker could be a plug-and-play on the offensive line.

AFC South

Colts: The spine of the defense needs an infusion of talent.

The Colts tried to get Trey Hendrickson but lost out to the Ravens. That might have indicated a focus on EDGE rushers in the draft. Instead, Indianapolis addressed not the edges but the spine. CJ Allen (second round) and Bryce Boettcher (fourth round) could very well form the starting linebacker duo, and AJ Haulcy (third round) could start at safety alongside Cam Bynum.

Jaguars: James Gladstone will go against the flow.

One of the first things James Gladstone said when he got the Jaguars' GM gig was that he would be bold. He's certainly living up to it, especially in the draft. Last year, he moved up to take Travis Hunter. This year, they took ...

... in the first four rounds. Call it rightfully sticking to your board or wrongfully reaching, Gladstone certainly isn't shy.

Texans: We want to crush you in the trenches.

The Texans spent much of the offseason upgrading their offensive line and then took the powerful, tough Keylan Rutledge in the first round. In the early second round, they made a terrific team-player match in defensive lineman Kayden McDonald. He's the best run stopper in the class, and now he's playing in between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter in what will be absolute nightmare fuel for opponents.

Titans: We're counting on Robert Saleh's ability to develop defenders.

The Titans took Carnell Tate No. 4 overall. He's one of the highest-floor offensive prospects in the class if one ever did exist. But I'll focus on the Titans trading back up into the first round to take intriguing EDGE Keldric Faulk and then getting rangy, athletic linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Both have major physical tools and will have the advantage of playing with Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, arguably the best interior defensive line duo in the NFL.

AFC West

Broncos: These are finishing touches on a Super Bowl bid.

If not for a final-play ankle injury to Bo Nix, the Broncos very likely would have been in the Super Bowl. With no first-round pick (used in the Jaylen Waddle trade) nor second-round pick (traded back with the Bills), the Broncos nabbed Tyler Onyedim, who could help in the middle of the defensive line right away, at No. 66 overall. Then came bruising running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth round. Both should see some snaps and could provide the valuable depth every team needs during what they hope is a long season. Don't sleep on fifth-rounder Justin Joly, an athletic tight end with good straight-line speed, either.

Chiefs: Steve Spagnuolo needs reinforcements.

Wide receiver was a need entering the draft and remains one. But the Chiefs focused on the other side of the ball, selecting cornerback Mansoor Delane sixth overall, defensive lineman Peter Woods 29th overall and EDGE R Mason Thomas 40th overall to begin their draft. In Delane, the Chiefs hope they found a top-tier replacement for Trent McDuffie in terms of one-on-one lockdown skill. In Woods, they hope to unlock a rare athlete who can capitalize on the attention Chris Jones draws. In Thomas, they're going with a different body type than they usually do -- he's a bit on the smaller, quicker side. All three should provide Steve Spagnuolo with what he needs to restore the defense.

Chargers: The offensive trenches need improving.

The Chargers knew this coming into the offseason and are continuing to work on it. Second-round selection Jake Slaughter has only played center (where the Chargers already have Tyler Biadasz), but Los Angeles also got tackle Travis Burke in the fourth round and guards Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey in the sixth round. Don't be surprised if several of the rookie offensive linemen see action this season.

Raiders: This is a happy, hopeful, clean slate.

Think of the Raiders last year. There were reported internal clashes. Pete Carroll fired Chip Kelly months after making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator. Carroll got fired at season's end. Maxx Crosby didn't like how the organization ended his season prematurely over a knee injury.

Fast-forward to now. Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the head coach, the ebullient Fernando Mendoza has arrived as the No. 1 overall pick, and the Raiders have worked hard to provide him with the support he needs. Then add in the selections of second-round safety Treydan Stukes (who was a major draft riser) and fourth-round cornerback Jermod McCoy (who fell due to injury concerns) and many others. The Raiders, who also traded away disappointing former top-10 Tyree Wilson, made 10 picks. The slate has been wiped clean for the franchise, and the possibilities, for now, are endless.

NFC East

Commanders: Sonny Styles fits our style.

With just one pick in the top 70, the No. 7 selection was always going to define Commanders' draft. Sonny Styles is a superb athlete at linebacker, one who fits Dan Quinn's ideal defense to a T. He can run with tight ends, running backs and wide receivers, as Bobby Wagner once did so well for Quinn in Seattle. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones will love having such a rangy, athletic presence in the middle.

Cowboys: Give Christian Parker as many resources as we can.

New Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker was one of the biggest winners of this draft. He got a terrific, smart, versatile safety in Caleb Downs and an explosive pass rusher in Malachi Lawrence in the first round. In the third round, he got another linebacker/EDGE in Jaishawn Barham, and in the fourth round, he got a talented cornerback in Devin Moore (who fell due to injuries) and a former blue-chip recruit EDGE in LT Overton. Dallas also traded for Dee Winters, nothing special at linebacker, but a better and more reliable player than what Dallas had prior.

Giants: 'Best player available' is a strong start to the John Harbaugh/Joe Schoen partnership.

Schoen admitted that the Giants ran countless scenarios to figure out who they'd pick at No. 5, and linebacker Arvell Reese was never available in any of those exercises. But on draft night, there he was, and the Giants were likely ecstatic. Then, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa still being available at No. 10 was the cherry on top of a successful first round. In the second round, Colton Hood fell into their laps as well. The Giants also made a move up for Malachi Fields, a big, downfield ball winner. The Giants' willingness, in their eyes, to draft the best players rather than focus on "needs" was impressive. Harbaugh knows how to build a winner and knows it's not built overnight.

Eagles: We will always be aggressive, and in Howie Roseman we trust.

GM Howie Roseman is one of the biggest reasons the Eagles have been so good for the past decade. He's very willing to go get what he and the front office want. A.J. Brown on the way out? Let's move up three spots, even if it involves trading with the rival Cowboys, to steal Makai Lemon right from out under the Steelers' noses. On Day 2, the Eagles traded for and extended Jonathan Greenard, one of the biggest holes on the roster, emphatically. Lesser GMs might not have the conviction -- or the long leash -- Roseman does, and the Eagles continue to benefit from that.

NFC North

Bears: We're not skipping steps.

It would have been easy for the Bears, after a breakthrough season, to try to go all-in. It also would have been rash. Instead, they recouped draft capital in the DJ Moore trade and grabbed a talented, versatile first-round safety in Dillon Thieneman, who should fit well alongside Coby Bryant. Later, they got a center in Logan Jones, and Ben Johnson deserves the benefit of the doubt when selecting and developing linemen. Fourth-round cornerback Malik Muhammad should help in the secondary, too.

Lions: We draft in Dan Campbell's image.

The Dan Campbell "bite a kneecap off" speech plays over and over in my head and, apparently, in the Lions' draft strategy, too. First-round tackle Blake Miller started all 54 of Clemson's games over the last four years and missed only one practice, per The Athletic, despite suffering a broken wrist in the spring of 2025. Detroit also took two Michigan products -- EDGE Derrick Moore and linebacker Jimmy Rolder -- as well as undersized but uber-competitive cornerback Keith Abney II. This is a Lions draft through and through.

Packers: The defense needs more disruptors.

Without a first-round pick due to the Micah Parsons trade, the Packers selected defenders in the second (CB Brandon Cisse), third (DL Chris McClellan) and fourth (EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton) rounds. Cisse is an imposing athlete who really runs and can come up and hit, but he'll need some refinement. McClellan can contribute on the interior right away, and Dennis-Sutton has all the tools and some impressive production to go with them. After forcing just 14 turnovers last year, the Packers would love for Cisse and Dennis-Sutton to help improve that number.

Vikings: Filling out the front(s) is crucial after rough 2025.

J.J. McCarthy was the face of the Vikings' subpar 2025, but average play and several injuries in the trenches also played major roles. First-round defensive lineman Caleb Banks was a risky pick given his injury history, but the ceiling is sky high. Second-round linebacker Jake Golday could fit well in Brian Flores' aggressive scheme. The hulking Domonique Orange could be a run plugger next to Banks, and Orange's fellow third-rounder, Caleb Tiernan, played tackle in college but could also slide inside to guard.

NFC South

Buccaneers: We will continue to draft and develop.

Many people had Rueben Bain Jr. as the top EDGE prospect in the class. His falling to 15th is a massive win for the Buccaneers; Todd Bowles will love his ability to pressure the passer and stonewall the run. Second-rounder Josiah Trotter is a see-and-hit linebacker who packs a punch -- another strong fit for Bowles' aggressive scheme. Third-rounder Ted Hurst has impressive physical tools, and fourth-rounder Keionte Scott broke out in 2025 for Miami. GM Jason Licht found gem after gem in the draft. Tampa Bay is rarely super aggressive in free agency or in trading up in the draft, but it continues to find good values throughout the draft.

Falcons: Keep it in the family ... and make sure it makes sense, too.

With no first-round pick, the Falcons still managed to get first-round value. Many saw Avieon Terrell as a first-rounder before a bumpy pre-draft process, and even after that, it wouldn't have been a huge shock to hear his name on opening night. Instead, he fell to No. 48, where Atlanta snapped him up to pair with his brother, A.J. Terrell. They're different players -- A.J. is bigger, Avieon quicker and with more of a nose for the ball -- and they should pair well together.

Panthers: We won't let either of our trench units become a weakness.

The Panthers could have gone wide receiver in the first round for a third straight year, but instead they took high-upside tackle Monroe Freeling and came back with defensive lineman Lee Hunter in the second round. With Ikem Ekwonu's injury and Rasheed Walker on a one-year deal, Freeling could end up at left tackle, but right tackle Taylor Moton is 31. Either way, he'll be a valuable addition who could jump in early. Hunter gives Derrick Brown, Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III a run-stuffing running mate. The Panthers have made major investments in both lines over the past few years, and it's not stopping now.

Saints: We're giving Tyler Shough a chance to prove he can be the guy.

Gone are the days when the Saints threw caution to the wind and cashed in the future and mismanaged themselves, thinking they were contenders. Instead, the Saints did well to rid themselves of big veteran contracts, and others -- Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan -- came off the books. That allowed them to embrace a more sustainable build. No. 8 pick Jordyn Tyson offers tremendous talent and should be a great addition opposite Chris Olave. Third-rounder Oscar Delp can help as a pass catcher and a blocker, and fourth-round pick Bryce Lance has some big-play ability. If Tyler Shough has the goods, he now has some more surrounding pieces to succeed. If he doesn't, the Saints have better infrastructure around whoever may come next under center.

NFC West

49ers: We're not afraid to follow our own path.

The 49ers traded out of the first round and then selected De'Zhaun Stribling with the first pick of the second round. It wasn't necessarily a surprise that it was a wide receiver, but it was a surprise that it was Stribling. Still, he's a big, tough, physical player who will block and produce big numbers against big-time opponents. He's not Jauan Jennings, but perhaps he can be a capable replacement. Kyle Shanahan also found his pet project, a middle-round offensive skill player in Kaelon Black. It didn't work with Jacob Cowing or Cameron Latu or Tyrion Davis-Price or Danny Gray or Trey Sermon or Jalen Hurd or Dante Pettis, but maybe it can work for Black.

Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love is special -- cost, opportunity cost, and roster construction be damned.

The Cardinals drafted Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. On one hand, some had Love as the top player in the draft. On the other hand, this is a Cardinals team that's nowhere near contending and now paying Love by far the NFL's largest running back contract. Could they have maybe traded down to acquire more potential cornerstone players at more pressing positions? Maybe. Is starting a rebuild with a running back wise? Maybe not. Regardless, Arizona is banking on Love being truly special, even if the team won't be for a while.

Rams: The long-term outlook is worth the investment, even if we're a win-now team.

At first, Sean McVay did not appear happy with the Ty Simpson selection. But as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones hypothesized, it was an acting performance of the highest order. As McVay revealed later, "The demeanor would've been stoic by nature because you are excited, but .. it is Matthew's football team."

Matthew Stafford has a new backup, even if an addition at literally any other spot would have helped him win a Super Bowl this year. GM Les Snead and McVay are walking a fine line, one that's been criticized over and over. Perhaps the Rams, with their loaded roster, can still win it all this season. If not, though, we'll wonder whether they could have done more. McVay, for what it's worth, said he and Snead "couldn't be any more lockstep in every decision that we make."

Seahawks: We're not straying from what made us a champion on defense.

The Seahawks entered the draft with four picks. They ended up making eight. Second-round safety Bud Clark nabbed 15 interceptions in his career and will come up and help in the run game. Third-round cornerback Julian Neal is big and physical. That's exactly what Mike Macdonald is looking for in his defenders. And don't sleep on seventh-round corner Andre Fuller, either. John Schneider has recently found contributors across all parts of the draft.