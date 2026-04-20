The worst-kept secret in the NFL is starting to come to fruition. Since the start of the offseason, all eyes have been on the Philadelphia Eagles and what they'll do with star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The pass catcher has been the subject of trade rumors for quite a while, and the New England Patriots have been pointed to as the most likely destination.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones continues to report that Brown will not be with the Eagles once the 2026 season arrives. The reason why the deal hasn't crossed the wire yet, however, is financial. It does Philly a disservice to trade Brown to New England (or any team for that matter) before June 1. If they trade him before that date, an extra $20 million will be added to their salary cap for 2026 instead of it being spread into 2027, which would be more palatable for roster-building purposes.

ESPN further beat the drum of a Brown trade on Monday, reporting that the likely outcome is not only that the veteran will be dealt, but also likely to the Patriots. Neither side has been willing to commit to the trade until after June 1 due to that financial wrinkle. That said, Philadelphia remains open to trading Brown, and a source told ESPN of New England's pursuit of Brown that they'll "definitely be engaging then."

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 121 REC 78 REC YDs 1003 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Of course, with a trade not likely to happen until after June 1, that'd eliminate the possibility of any capital from the looming 2026 NFL Draft being involved. The ESPN report notes that the Eagles are not concerned with adding to their draft cupboard in 2026, and acquiring picks in 2027 and/or 2028 would be even more enticing to them.

Even though 2026 picks may not be involved in what feels like an inevitable trade between these two clubs, it may impact how they approach the upcoming draft. With that in mind, let's dive a little deeper into the 2026 draft for both the Patriots and Eagles through the lens of a Brown trade being executed in a couple of months.

How an A.J. Brown trade impacts Patriots 2026 NFL Draft

New England has 11 total picks at the 2026 NFL Draft, starting with No. 31 overall. One of the team's top needs at the moment is to give Drake Maye some more weapons in the passing game, which does put wide receiver high atop the priority list and could even be a target with the 31st pick. The team signed Romeo Doubs in free agency after releasing Stefon Diggs, so there is room to heighten the ceiling of the WR room.

However, that need does dissipate a bit if they have Brown in their back pocket. If they are operating this draft with Brown being on the roster by Week 1, that does free up the Patriots from pushing the envelope at receiver early.

Instead, New England could opt for added protection by adding an offensive tackle with ASU's Max Iheanachor, Clemson's Blake Miller, or Utah's Caleb Lomu as possible options. The franchise could also address its need for a pass rusher as well at No. 31.

While a trade for Brown would provide the Patriots with a little more flexibility, it does not shut off the spigot entirely. Even with Brown's impending arrival, New England could stand to add a receiver. After all, Brown, while talented, is entering his age-29 season and has a history of knee injuries. With that in mind, his impact could be a bit shorter than folks anticipate, which could find the Patriots back on the hunt for a go-to option for Maye. If the top tackle options and pass rushers aren't there at No. 31 and the board pushes a receiver prospect like Texas A&M's KC Concepcion down to them, it's a move that would make sense even when factoring Brown in.

How an A.J. Brown trade impacts Eagles 2026 NFL Draft

The Eagles are wise to wait out a Brown trade for a couple of reasons. There is the financial component of waiting; the post-June 1 target also allows them to gain more valuable draft capital. This cycle, the 2026 NFL Draft class is considered to be a bit underwhelming, while the 2027 class is projected to be elite. Even if they fetch a 2027 second-round pick instead of a late first-rounder this year, there's an argument to be made that they'd land a more talented player, albeit in a later round.

Unlike the 2025 season, where the Patriots went 14-3 while facing one of the easiest schedules in the league, the road during the 2026 campaign is projected to be far more difficult as they possess one of the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL. If that leads to a worse record, that only improves Philly's return if they acquire 2027 draft capital.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have eight picks in this 2026 draft, starting with No. 23 overall. In theory, they could look to replace Brown by taking a prospect (ASU's Jordyn Tyson?) at that spot, but Howie Roseman will likely be more pragmatic than that and more likely to look towards identifying an heir to Lane Johnson along the offensive line.

At this stage, the Eagles may be content with their receiver room, especially because they have DeVonta Smith waiting in the wings to ascend as the bona fide WR1. Philly also invested in the position this offseason, adding Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks. They have seemingly already made their pivots at receiver, preparing for the post-Brown era, allowing them to not force anything at the position at this upcoming draft.

If anything, they could look to replenish the likely absence of Brown if something unexpected falls to them anywhere during the 2026 draft or somewhere in 2027 with the capital acquired in the deal.