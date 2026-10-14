Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson abruptly retired due to personal reasons a couple of days after he was a surprise inactive for Week 4's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The expectation was that the Eagles would put Johnson on the reserve/retired list because of his decision.

Instead, the Eagles, who have suffered a rash of injuries, are reportedly going to keep Johnson on the 53-man roster. The roster decision is for salary cap reasons and also allows Johnson to change his mind about playing at some point this season, which seems unlikely. Johnson cited focusing on his mental health as a primary reason for his retirement in a statement he posted on his Instagram page.

Johnson is making $23 million this year, consisting of a $1.3 million base salary and a $21.7 million option bonus. Half of the option bonus, or $10.85 million, has already been paid. The remaining $10.85 million is payable on December 1.

Option bonuses are prorated on a team's salary cap over the life of a contract (including the option years and up to a maximum of five years) beginning in the league year when the option is exercised. This means Johnson's $21.7 million is prorated on Philadelphia's salary cap at $4.34 million annually from 2026 through 2030.

I suspect the Eagles wouldn't have hesitated to put Johnson on the retired list if the entire $23 million had been base salary. In that case, Johnson would be forfeiting roughly $17.9 million (14/18ths of $23 million), which would have come as salary cap relief for the Eagles in 2026.

How NFL teams view retirement

Retiring would typically put Johnson in breach of his contract, giving the Eagles the right to recoup money from him. Under the NFL collective bargaining agreement, an option bonus is only forfeitable if a breach occurs in the league year where the money is earned. Keeping Johnson on the 53-man roster means the Eagles won't be able to declare he is in breach and recover some of the 2026 option bonus. The Eagles don't have any recovery rights to Johnson's $18.79 million 2024 option bonus and $23.745 million 2025 option bonus because no breach occurred in either year.

The recoupment standard is different for signing bonuses. A team has a right to recover the prorated amount of a signing bonus in the current and future years of a contract when a player retires. The $18.835 million signing bonus Johnson received in 2023 still has $3.767 million prorated in 2026 and 2027 for salary cap purposes.

Some NFL teams are reluctant to enforce these rights, especially for a player with a Hall of Fame-worthy career like Johnson. (Though that didn't stop the San Francisco 49ers from getting money back from Hall of Fame linebacker Patrick Willis when he prematurely retired in 2015 after eight NFL seasons, according to a conversation I had with a 49ers front office executive a few years ago.)

If the Eagles processed Johnson's retirement in 2026 (when recoupment isn't pursued), they would have $42.89 million of 2027 dead money — a salary cap charge for a player no longer on a team's roster — from the bonus proration in Johnson's 2027 through 2030 contract years. Here's what the dead money would consist of:

$3.767 million prorated from his $18.835 million signing bonus in 2023 relating to Johnson's 2027 contract year

$7.516 million prorated from his $18.79 million option bonus in 2024 relating to his 2027 and 2028 contract years

$14.247 million prorated from his $23.745 million option bonus in 2025 relating to his 2027 through 2029 contract years

$17.36 million prorated from the $21.7 million option bonus relating to his 2027 through 2029 contract years, as well as a dummy/voiding 2030 contract year

The $42.89 million would be $18.06 million more than Johnson's listed 2027 cap of $24.83 million. Johnson would be off Philadelphia's books beginning in 2028.

So what's the Eagles' plan?

The plan is for the Eagles to delay processing Johnson's retirement until next June 2 at the earliest. That's because only the current year's bonus proration counts toward the salary cap with players released, traded or retiring after June 1. The prorated bonus in future contract years is delayed until the following league year, which typically begins in early to mid-March.

By waiting so long to list Johnson as retired, this $42.89 million will be split into $16.614 million of dead money in 2027 and $26.276 million of dead money in 2028. That's likely what the Eagles were already planning for with Johnson previously stating 2026 would probably be his final season. In this scenario, Johnson's 2027 dead money is $8.216 million less than his current 2027 cap number.

The $16.614 million will be the 2027 prorated amount from Johnson's 2023 signing bonus and his three option bonuses from 2024, 2025 and 2026. The $26.276 million will be the prorated amount from the three option bonuses in the next three years of Johnson's contract.

How Johnson's situation compares to others

Teams have delayed retirement processing before, but not quite to this extreme. For example, after Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement in March 2021, the New Orleans Saints kept him on the roster until June 11 because waiting was more advantageous from a salary cap standpoint.

There is speculation that the Eagles and Johnson's camp will work out how much of the 2026 option bonus will be retained, given his roster status. It wouldn't be surprising if the $10.85 million Johnson is due in December isn't paid.

The Saints and Derek Carr did something similar when the quarterback unexpectedly retired in May 2025 with an injured right shoulder. Carr kept the $10 million roster bonus for 2025 that he had already received. He forfeited the other $30 million he was scheduled to make in 2025, of which $28.745 million had been converted into a signing bonus for cap purposes. The Saints waived rights to $17.1 million of a 2023 signing bonus that was subject to recoupment due to his retirement.

For the Eagles, it remains to be seen how any potential savings from the 2026 option bonus would be treated under the salary cap. It's conceivable the savings would be applied proportionately. This would mean the 2026 through 2030 option bonus proration would be reduced by $2.17 million annually if the $10.85 million December payment isn't made. Under this scenario, there would be $34.21 million of 2027 dead money split into $14.444 million next year and $19.766 million in 2028.