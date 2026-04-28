And that is a wrap on the 2026 NFL Draft. Like most drafts, it's really hard not to like what almost all of the teams did. Because as long as those teams filled their biggest remaining needs and didn't grossly overreach to do so, it's difficult -- and silly -- to announce one group as obvious losers without having yet seen any of them play a meaningful NFL snap.

Knowing that, I used three categories to break down the team-by-team drafts: "Drafts I loved," "Drafts I liked" and "Drafts that left me wanting more." Within those categories I also assigned team grades (but no grade was lower than a "C-" because, again, unless you're repeatedly selecting long snappers in Rounds 1-7, it's hard to flunk the draft).

Basically: I would advise you not to get hung up on the labels or grades, but to focus on which picks stood out, which provided the best value and which were most surprising.

I've included my final Big Board rankings alongside my draft grades not just to show my work, but to add context for how I evaluated these players entering the draft. Taken together, that perspective informs my assessment of each class now that the draft is complete.

(One note: you might notice a player ranked, say, 300th on my final big board but carrying a sixth- or seventh-round grade. With only 257 picks, that can seem, well, weird. The reason is simple: I write up close to 500 players, so more prospects receive draftable grades than there are available draft slots.)

Prisco's NFL Power Rankings, post-draft edition: Cowboys set to make Super Bowl push Pete Prisco

Drafts I loved

1. Cleveland Browns: A+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 9 Spencer Fano, OT, Utah 1st 10 1 24 KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M 1st 25 2 39 Denzel Boston, WR, Washington 1st 20 2 58 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo 1st-2nd 32 3 86 Austin Barber, OT, Florida 3rd 86 5 146 Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama 6th 297 5 149 Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama 3rd-4th 105 5 170 Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati 4th-5th 160 6 182 Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas 4th-5th 142 7 248 Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU UDFA -

Favorite pick: I've been talking up Denzel Boston since the fall, and while landing Emmanuel McNeill-Warren at No. 58 feels like stealing, Boston could have the bigger impact in 2026 (alongside first-rounder KC Concepcion).

Best value: I thought Justin Jefferson had a chance to go 50-75 picks higher than he did. I described him in my notes as "An explosive, sideline-to-sideline LB who plays with a relentless motor, moves well in space, and plays much bigger than his size in run support."

Most surprising pick: Parker Brailsford was getting some top-50 love ahead of the 2025 draft, after he transferred from Washington to Alabama. He battled injuries last year, and this isn't even a truly "surprising" pick because I thought he would end up going on Day 3. But the Browns had such a good haul, that even a player going a round higher than I expected qualifies as "surprising" here. He's a good player who needs to get healthy and add some weight.

2. Kansas City Chiefs: A+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 6 Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU 1st 9 1 29 Peter Woods, DL, Clemson 1st 6 2 40 R Mason Thomas, ED, Oklahoma 1st-2nd 34 4 109 Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon 5th-6th 226 5 161 Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska 3rd 83 5 176 Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati 5th-6th 221 7 249 Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU 4th-5th 136

Favorite pick: Mansoor Delane is the easy pick here, but so too is R Mason Thomas, who I thought had a chance to sneak into Round 1. He's Nik Bonitto, also a former second-rounder out of Oklahoma, who is now one of the best pass rushers in the league. Thomas adds some juice off the edge for a team that desperately needs it.

Best value: I figured Emmett Johnson would be long gone by the time the Chiefs got him in Round 5, but this was the draft where tight ends got pushed up and running backs got pushed down. Don't be fooled by his 4.56 40 time at the combine (he improved that to 4.49 at his pro day, for what it's worth), he's a high-volume, versatile playmaker with elite short-area quickness and contact balance who excels as both a one-cut runner and a high-level receiving threat. If you were to build a perfect Andy Reid RB, that would be the scouting report.

Most surprising pick: Garrett Nussmeier is this year's Quinn Ewers. But I've been screaming for years that "fit matters," and while it probably stings to go from "possible first-rounder" to "eight spots from being Mr. Irrelevant," there are few better landing spots than Kansas City.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: A+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 1 Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana 1st 1 2 38 Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona 2nd 42 3 67 Keyron Crawford, ED, Auburn 2nd-3rd 54 3 91 Trey Zuhn III, OC, Texas A&M 2nd-3rd 59 4 101 Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee 1st 14 4 122 Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas 3rd-4th 106 5 150 Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona 4th-5th 151 5 175 Hezekiah Masses, CB, California 4th 115 6 195 Malik Benson, WR, Oregon 7th-UDFA 349 7 229 Brandon Cleveland, DL, NC State 4th-5th 131

Favorite pick: Treydan Stukes had first-round buzz heading into the draft and every team I spoke with talked up what a great human being he is. He's almost as good a football player, which is amazing given that he's a former walk-on at Arizona.

Best value: Jermod McCoy, all day long. You wish the best for him and his recovery from a knee injury he suffered in January 2025. Put another way: if I told Raiders fans 2 weeks ago that they would land Stukes and McCoy they'd be beside themselves. And here we are.

Most surprising pick: On the surface, the Raiders did everything right -- there were no reaches, no players that don't fit what they're trying to do. The biggest surprise is how many good players they got from start to finish.

4. New York Jets: A+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 2 David Bailey, ED, Texas Tech 1st 4 1 16 Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon 1st-2nd 27 1 30 Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana 2nd 33 2 50 D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana 2nd 45 4 103 Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State 2nd-3rd 61 4 110 Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson 5th 199 6 188 Anez Cooper, OG, Miami 3rd 89 7 228 VJ Payne, S, Kansas State 3rd-4th 103

Favorite pick: D'Angelo Ponds does not know he's 5-foot-8 and apparently, neither do the receivers he faces off against. I think he can play outside in the NFL but will also excel in the slot and in run support. The fun comp is Aaron Glenn … but faster.

Best value: I thought VJ Payne might find his way into the end of Day 2 but the Jets get him in Round 7. He's a high-IQ, versatile DB with elite size and plays with his hair on fire coming downhill in run support.

Most surprising pick: Cade Klubnik was my QB6 and I had a fifth-round grade on him. I'm not surprised he was picked a round higher, I'm a little surprised the Jets took him … but I like it. He'll have a chance to battle for the No. 2 job alongside Brady Cook (who was forced to start games as a rookie last season) and Bailey Zappe. He does a lot of things well, he just needs to do them more consistently, which is exactly what he told us at the combine.

5. Buffalo Bills: A

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 2 35 T.J. Parker, ED, Clemson 1st 23 2 62 Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State 2nd 50 4 102 Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College 3rd-4th 110 4 125 Skyler Bell, WR, UConn 5th 174 4 126 Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU 4th-5th 135 5 167 Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina 3rd-4th 102 5 181 Zane Durant, DL, Penn State 4th-5th 158 7 220 Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri 4th-5th 146 7 239 Tommy Doman Jr., P, Florida UDFA - 7 241 Ar'maj Reed-Adams, OG, Texas A&M 3rd-4th 108

Favorite pick: TJ Parker was a first-rounder throughout the process for me. I know he (and just about every other Clemson player not named Avieon Terrell or Blake Miller) had a down 2025 but his 2024 tape was impressive.

Best value: I thought Jalon Kilgore's tape got better as the season progressed in '25. He's a big, physical slot defender who overcame a Week 1 hamstring injury to find his form as a downhill tackling machine and versatile coverage weapon.

Most surprising pick: Skyler Bell and in a great way. One of the biggest surprises of the pre-draft process was learning that Bell was just a shade under 6-feet because he plays so much bigger than that. Throw in that he ran a 4.40 40 at the combine and had one of the best three-cone times of any WR drafted, he'll have a chance to quickly become one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: A

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 22 Akheem Mesidor, ED, Miami 2nd 35 2 63 Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida 3rd 79 4 105 Brenen Thompson, WR, Miss State 3rd-4th 100 4 117 Travis Burke, OT, Memphis 5th-6th 219 4 131 Genesis Smith, S, Arizona 3rd 85 5 145 Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina 2nd-3rd 52 6 202 Logan Taylor, OG, Boston College 4th 128 6 206 Alex Harkey, OG, Oregon 5th-6th 198

Favorite pick: Brenen Thompson is a Mike McDaniel pick and I love it. This is about the range I thought he would go off the board but him … in this offense … is going to be a lot of fun. I talked to Georgia CB Daylen Everette (the Steelers took him in Round 3) about how to defend Thompson, who he saw in the SEC. "You better get your hands on him early because if you don't you're in big trouble."

Best value: On behalf of my colleague Pete Prisco, I'll say Travis Burke. Pete – and teams I spoke with – liked Burke more than I did, and he's a long, physically imposing offensive tackle (he played RT in '25, LT prior to that) who gives the Chargers what they need most: depth along the offensive line. Credit to L.A. for spending a lot of draft capital on the O-line.

Most surprising pick: Jake Slaughter and not because he was the 63rd pick. I thought he would go a round later, and his Florida tape is exactly what you'd want from your NFL center. But L.A. signed Tyler Biadasz in free agency to be the center, and the team has said that the plan for Slaughter is to play left guard. And if he does it well enough over the next few months, he'll be the starter. I think he can make the transition, but it's also worth noting that he was exclusively a center his last three years in Gainesville.

7. Tennessee Titans: A

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 4 Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State 1st 13 1 31 Keldric Faulk, ED, Auburn 1st 17 2 60 Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas 3rd 76 5 142 Fernando Carmona, OG, Arkansas 5th 206 5 165 Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State 5th 171 6 184 Jackie Marshall, DL, Baylor 7th-UDFA 358 6 194 Pat Coogan, OC, Indiana 5th 172 7 225 Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma 5th-6th 286

Favorite pick: Every single Indiana player we talked to during the draft process could not speak highly enough of Pat Coogan, team leader. He's going to be a Day 1 glue guy and a solid backup who will have a chance to become a starter down the line. I would have taken him two rounds higher and felt great about it.

Best value: Keldric Faulk is a "get off the bus first" guy. He's physically imposing but he's still figuring out how to put it all together from one snap to the next. You could also argue that he played out of position at times in Auburn. When Robert Saleh unlocks Faulk's potential, watch out.

Most surprising pick: Carnell Tate could end up being a higher draft pick than Jeremiah Smith, who has a chance to be the No. 1 player on my big board heading into the 2026 season. I'm not surprised Tate went in Round 1, and I thought he had a chance to go No. 5 to the Giants. I am surprised, however, that the Titans targeted him over some of his Ohio State teammates Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles, given that Robert Saleh is a defensive coach who was in San Francisco when the team drafted Fred Warner. But Tate makes sense, and the Titans addressed their LB needs in Round 3.

Prisco's NFL Draft 2026 grades for every team, including best and worst picks for all 32 franchises Pete Prisco

Drafts I liked

8. Baltimore Ravens: A

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 14 Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State 1st 19 2 45 Zion Young, ED, Missouri 3rd-4th 124 3 80 Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC 3rd-4th 109 4 115 Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana 3rd 77 4 133 Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU 5th-6th 236 5 162 Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke 2nd-3rd 70 5 173 Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama 5th-26 216 5 174 Adam Randall, RB, Clemson 4th-5th 139 6 211 Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State UDFA - 7 250 Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan 3rd 80 7 253 Evan Beerntsen, OG, Northwestern 7th 343

Favorite pick: Do not be fooled by Chandler Rivers' standing 5-foot-9 or weighing 185. I would instead encourage you to hone in on 4.40 40 time and 39-inch vertical. In talking to him at the Senior Bowl, he does not care who you match him up against because he will always be the best prepared player on the field. "It's just you hone in on their craft and what they're good at, what they're not good at, and how they'll be used by the offense that they're in," he told me back in January – and that shows up consistently on tape.

Best value: Rayshaun Benny was my DL10 and I had a third-round grade on him. He's a stout, consistently disruptive interior defensive lineman with position flexibility, a high motor, and an array of pass-rush moves. He weighed 293 pounds so he's "undersized," but he had 27 hurries his last two seasons at Michigan. He can get after it.

Most surprising pick: Vega Ioane could have been a top-10 pick. That's the only surprising part – that he lasted until pick No. 14. He's the cleanest prospect in this class and he's such a Ravens pick that maybe it was destined to be.

9. Dallas Cowboys: A

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 11 Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State 1st 3 1 23 Malachi Lawrence, ED, UCF 2nd 51 3 92 Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan 3rd-4th 90 4 112 Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State 6th 302 4 114 Devin Moore, CB, Florida 2nd-3rd 44 4 137 LT Overton, ED, Alabama 4th 112 7 218 Anthony Smith, WR, ECU 7th-UDFA 378

Favorite pick: Michigan moved Jaishawn Barham to the edge midway through the season to capitalize on his unique abilities and create mismatches on the outside. Prior to that, though, he was primarily an off-ball LB and that versatility coupled with his freakish athleticism is what makes him so much fun.

Best value: If Devin Moore didn't battle injuries, he would have gone higher than Round 4. I liked him a full two rounds higher because he's a long-limbed, physically imposing perimeter CB with elite tracking skills. He ran 4.50 at the combine (and then 4.62 at his pro day) but he consistently showed the ability to stay in phase on tape and was regularly in position to make a play on downfield throws.

Most surprising pick: That Caleb Downs was available at No. 11 is a little surprising, right? He was the No. 3 player on my big board and in this draft especially, I did not care about "positional value." Downs is special – both on and off the field -- and he along with the other defensive pieces added in this draft and free agency will have a lot to do with the Cowboys making a deep playoff push in '26.

10. Indianapolis Colts: A

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 2 53 CJ Allen, LB, Georgia 2nd 36 3 78 AJ Haulcy, S, LSU 2nd-3rd 55 4 113 Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky 7th-UDFA 339 4 135 Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon 4th 118 5 156 George Gumbs Jr., ED, Florida 6th-7th 323 6 214 Caden Curry, ED, Ohio State 6th-7th 318 7 237 Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky 5th 197 7 254 Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma 5th-6th 231

Favorite pick: AJ Haulcy is the tone-setter every team needs in their secondary. He's scheme-diverse, plays with a high-motor and has exceptional coverage instincts. He's also explosive coming downhill in run support.

Best value: Every year, a slot receiver slips and this year it was Deion Burks. At a shade under 5-foot-10 and weighing 184 pounds, there will be the inevitable concerns about getting off the line of scrimmage vs. bigger DBs. But here's the thing: Burks played more than 75% of his snaps outside last season for Oklahoma and had 61 catches. And before you ask: he has a ton of experience in the slot, lining up there more than 80 percent of the time in '24. Oh, he also blazed a 4.30 40 time at his pro day.

Most surprising pick: I talked with teams that thought Jalen Farmer was an early Day 3 player. And while I can't stress how much I liked him as a run blocker, I had real concerns with his lack of awareness in pass protection.

11. New York Giants: A

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 5 Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State 1st 2 1 10 Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami 1st 5 2 37 Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee 1st 21 3 74 Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame 3rd 88 6 186 Bobby Jamison-Travis, DL, Auburn 5th-6th 237 6 192 JC Davis, OT, Illinois 5th 209 6 193 Jack Kelly, LB, BYU 4th 137

Favorite pick: I had Francis Mauigoa going No. 5 to New York in my "What I would do if I was GM" mock draft, and to get him at No. 10 and Arvell Reese at No. 5 feels like best-case scenario. He's a Day 1 starter at right tackle on most teams and will be the Day 1 right guard for the Giants.

Best value: Colton Hood was 21st on my big board and the Giants got him at No. 37. He excels in press-man coverage, plays bigger than his 5-foot-11 size, and is an asset in run support.

Most surprising pick: Malachi Fields is a big outside target with contested-catch ability. I get why the Giants took him – and, frankly, I wasn't as high on Nico Collins coming out of Michigan as the Texans were and he's now one of the best big receivers in the league. I had Chris Brazzell II, Ted Hurst and Elijah Sarratt rated higher, and I would have considered them here but I certainly understand what the Giants were doing with the Fields pick.

12. Seattle Seahawks: A

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 32 Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame 2nd 41 2 64 Bud Clark, S, TCU 3rd-4th 95 3 99 Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas 2nd 53 5 148 Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa 4th 111 6 199 Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas 5th 212 7 236 Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo 4th 117 7 242 Deven Eastern, DL, Minnesota 4th 127 7 255 Michael Dansby, S, Arizona UDFA -

Favorite pick: Here's what you need to know about Bud Clark: He has 15 career interceptions at TCU, including five in '22 and four last season. And at 6-foot, 197 pounds, he is not afraid to mix it up in the box, either. A Louisiana native who looks up to Tyrann Mathieu, he also embraces the Honey Badger mentality in run support. "I ain't got no problem with it," he told me at the Senior Bowl. "I'll get down in there with the [offensive linemen]. Man, I ain't scared of going in there, you know – I'm never scared." He feels like a Seahawk.

Best value: First, Deven Eastern looks the part – he's nearly 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, has 34-inch arms and an 82-inch wingspan. Second, I had a fourth-round grade on him so to get him near the end of Round 7 feels like a bargain. He's a powerful, high-motor DL with heavy hands and sneaky athleticism who excels at controlling the line of scrimmage and maintaining gap integrity against the run.

Most surprising pick: Jadarian Price – but only because the Seahawks didn't trade out of the first round altogether. I get why they would target a RB, and I actually don't have an issue with them taking Price in the first round. This team has few needs and RB was one of them. Plus, I actually think Price runs with better vision than his former teammate, Jeremiyah Love.

13. Arizona Cardinals: A-

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 3 Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame 1st 11 2 34 Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M 1st-2nd 43 3 65 Carson Beck, QB, Miami 2nd-3rd 78 4 104 Kaleb Proctor, DL, SELA 7th-UDFA 377 5 143 Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech 4th-5th 141 6 183 Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa mid -Day 3 210 7 217 Jayden Williams, OG, Ole Miss mid -Day 3 214

Favorite pick: Chase Bisontis had a chance to go in Round 1 and he's the Day 1 right guard in Arizona for whoever the QB ends up being in 2026 … and beyond. The Cards have had good drafts under Monti Ossenfort, it just hasn't translated to the field. Bisontis is a really good pick here.

Best value: I've come full circle on Carson Beck. I didn't get the hype after the 2023 season, I thought would struggle as Cam Ward's successor in Miami … and all he did was help the team get to the national title game. He does have his flaws – he'll struggle when the protection breaks down and the turnovers come in bunches, but he's also one of the smartest QBs in the class, looks the part at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds, and his arm strength is as good as it was before the injury. I have been saying since his pro day – teams told me they fully expected him to go on Day 2, and that's exactly what happened. Beck is also one of the best anticipation throwers in the class, and playing in a Mike LaFleur offense should be the quickest way to unlock his capabilities.

Most surprising pick: Good luck finding a player with a higher motor than Kaleb Proctor. My concern was that at 6-foot-1, 297 pounds, where do you play him in the NFL? There's no denying that he's a twitchy, one-gap interior penetrator whose game is defined by elite first-step quickness and the lateral range to disrupt plays in the backfield. But he also struggles to consistently get off blocks if he doesn't win early in the rep. That said, if you love him, taking a flier early on Day 3 makes sense.

14. Atlanta Falcons: A-

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 2 48 Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson 2nd 47 3 79 Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia 4th-5th 147 4 134 Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma 4th-5th 134 6 208 Anterio Thompson, DL, Washington UDFA - 6 215 Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU 5th 178 7 231 Ethan Onianwa, OG, Ohio State 5th-6th 233

Favorite pick: I've been talking up Kendal Daniels for months – literally. I describe him as a versatile hybrid defender and elite open-field tackler who impacts the game from the slot, the box, and the edge.

Best value: Avieon Terrell would have been a first-rounder had he not run in the 4.6s at his pre-draft workout. Perhaps we've overthought it once again, in much the same way we all did with Kamari Lassister and Brian Branch. But Terrell was one of the few Clemson players who didn't have a bad 2025 season.

Most surprising pick: There's no denying that Zachariah Branch has game-changing talent. My issue is that he's 5-foot-8, didn't run a lot of routes at Georgia, and he's a body catcher, which effectively makes his already-small catch radius even smaller. But look, I get it – get him the ball and let him do the rest, and in an offense with Penix Jr. and/or Tagovailoa under center, Branch makes a lot of sense.

15. Houston Texans: A-

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 26 Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech 2nd-3rd 74 2 36 Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State 1st-2nd 24 2 59 Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan 6th-7th 313 4 106 Febechi Nwaiwu, OG, Oklahoma 6th-7th 297 4 123 Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson 7th-UDFA 364 5 141 Kamari Ramsey, S, USC 5th 173 6 204 Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College 6th-7th 260 7 243 Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana 5th-6th 267

Favorite pick: Kayden McDonald might be the best fit for the team that selected him, more than any of the other 256 picks. He's already the best run-stuffer in the class and he also might be the strongest. He's going to have a chance to cook in Demeco Ryan's defense.

Best value: Aiden Fisher was the Pat Coogan of Indiana's defense in that he was the heart, soul and epicenter of everything. Like Coogan, Fisher isn't a high-end athlete, but he's always where he's supposed to be, and always making plays.

Most surprising pick: I had a late-Day 3 grade on Marlin Klein but again, the run on tight ends in this draft was, well, nuts. And while Klein had just 24 catches last season and 13 the season before, he's also new to football; he grew up in Germany playing soccer and basketball, moved to the States to pursue football. On the field, he's a smooth athlete and plays with soft hands. He's also a high-effort blocker who has a chance to get a lot better.

16. New Orleans Saints: A-

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 8 Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State 1st 22 2 42 Christen Miller, DL, Georgia 2nd-3rd 65 3 73 Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia 5th 182 4 132 Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn 3rd 93 4 136 Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State 5th-6th 253 5 172 Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State 5th 154 6 190 Barion Brown, WR, LSU 7th-UDFA 361 7 219 TJ Hall, CB, Iowa 4th-5th 167

Favorite pick: Once Jordyn Tyson got a clean bill of health from NFL teams, he was again in the WR1 conversation. I thought he might end up going to the Giants at No. 5 but landed in New Orleans, where he'll give Tyler Shough a dynamic downfield weapon alongside Chris Olave.

Best value: TJ Hall is a physical CB who excels as a run defender and, despite the 4.59 40 time, consistently showed the deep speed to stay in phase on vertical routes. He's not as fluid as some of the top CBs in this class but as a straightline player he flashed on tape at Iowa.

Most surprising pick: Oscar Delp had 20 catches last season, 21 in '24 and 24 in '23. He's shown glimpses of his athleticism every year but he never put it together over an 11-game stretch. Of course, when you play TE for UGA and your name isn't Brock Bowers, it can be hard to get targets. Delp is a high-end athlete (he ran a 4.49 40) and he'll give Shough yet another weapon.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 15 Rueben Bain Jr., ED, Miami 1st 7 2 46 Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri 2nd-3rd 56 3 84 Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State 2nd-3rd 63 4 116 Keionte Scott, S, Miami 3rd 84 5 155 Demonte Capehart, DL, Clemson 4th-5th 163 5 160 Billy Schrauth, OG, Notre Dame 6th-6th 387 6 185 Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU 7th-UDFA 370

Favorite pick: Josiah Trotter is a perfect fit for the Bucs because he brings exactly what their front seven thrives on: downhill aggression, physicality, and instincts against the run. He's an immediate tone-setter at LB, with the ability to shoot gaps, take on blocks, and create negative plays. If he cleans up some of the overaggressiveness in coverage, he has the upside to be a high-impact, every-down presence in the middle of that defense.

Best value: Ted Hurst gives the Bucs a true outside mismatch -- he brings size, speed, and red-zone abilities. He can also win at all three levels, especially on deep shots and contested catches. If he refines his release against press, he'll have the chance to develop into a target who tilts coverage and open things up for everyone else.

Most surprising pick: I wasn't as high on Billy Schrauth as others but I get it -- he gives the Bucs a more physical inside presence. And while I know he fought through injuries, I wonder about his lateral mobility and struggles versus quick interior rushers. If the Bucs are betting on him, it's on fit and toughness, and I get that too.

18. Carolina Panthers: B+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 19 Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia 1st 26 2 49 Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech 2nd 49 3 83 Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee 2nd-3rd 67 4 129 Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M 4th 113 5 144 Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State 3rd 81 5 151 Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State 3rd 73 7 227 Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH) 5th-6th 213

Favorite pick: I wasn't as high on Chris Brazzell II as my podcast co-host, Ran Carthon, but I still love the fit and value here. He gives this offense some much needed go-go juice on the outside and should open things up even more for last year's first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan.

Best value: I gave Zakee Wheatley a third-round grade, so to get him two rounds later feels like a win for Carolina. He's an athletic, downhill safety with excellent instincts, range, and ball skills, is consistently disruptive against the quick game and the run, though a 4.62 40 at his pro day may have caused him to slip.

Most surprising pick: We talked about this during our draft coverage, but I get why the Panthers took Monroe Freeling in Round 1, even though word on the street was that they really liked safety Dillon Theinemen (who was drafted 25th overall). Yes, Freeling played LT last season, but he played RT at times in '24 and '23, and Carolina has designs of him lining up on the right side as a rookie. So whatever happens with Ickey Ekwonu and/or Rasheed Walker at left tackle, the plan is to have Freeling man the right side.

19. Cincinnati Bengals: B+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 2 41 Cashius Howell, ED, Texas A&M 2nd 37 3 72 Tacario Davis, CB, Washington 2nd-3rd 60 4 128 Connor Lew, OC, Auburn 3rd-4th 96 4 140 Colbie Young, WR, Georgia 7th 347 6 189 Brian Parker II, OG, Duke 5th 184 7 221 Jack Endries, TE, Texas 4th 119 7 226 Landon Robinson, DL, Navy 7th-UDFA 340

Favorite pick: Cashius Howell has short arms, we know this. It is not clear he knows it, however. He's also 6-foot-2, 262 lbs., and has one of the highest motors in the class. By the way, I asked Francis Mauigoa at the combine who was one of the toughest pass rushers he faced last season that wasn't one of his teammates. His response: Cashius Howell.

Best value: In the Draft of the Tight End, it's somewhat surprising to see Jack Endries last until the final round. He's a dependable, old-school inline TE with strong hands and high-effort blocking who served as a reliable security blanket in the short-to-intermediate passing game at Purdue and then Texas. He was my TE3 and ended up as the 19th TE selected in the draft.

Most surprising pick: There were some off-field concerns with Colbie Young, and he also battled an injury last season, but he had some really good tape. He's an enormous target who consistently wins in contested-catch situations.

20. Miami Dolphins: B+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 12 Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama 1st 18 1 27 Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State 2nd 46 2 43 Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech 2nd 38 3 75 Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech 5th 211 3 87 Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State 7th-UDFA 375 3 94 Chris Bell, WR, Louisville 6th 309 4 130 Trey Moore, ED, Texas 7th-UDFA 344 4 138 Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh 3rd 91 5 158 Michael Taaffe, S, Texas 6th-7th 315 5 177 Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri 5th-6th 191 5 180 Seydou Traore, TE, Miss State 6th-7th 342 6 200 DJ Campbell, OG, Texas 4th-5th 132 7 238 Max Llewellyn, ED, Iowa 4th-5th 138

Favorite pick: Chris Johnson and Jacob Rodriguez. Both players fill huge needs, both players were top 50 on my board, and both are going to be Day 1 contributors as the Dolphins rebuild.

Best value: I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't a huge fan of Chris Bell's tape, but there was a lot of love for him in the league. And had he not suffered a torn ACL last season, he could have gone much higher than Round 3. When he's back to 100%, he could quickly become one of Malik Willis' favorite targets.

Most surprising pick: Will Kacmarek in Round 3 was obviously surprising for me, since I thought he was a late-Day 3 selection based on the tape. But that's why just watching the tape doesn't tell the whole story. He's also the best blocking TE in the class, and he clearly fits a need for the new staff in Miami.

21. Minnesota Vikings: B+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 18 Caleb Banks, DL, Florida 1st 15 2 51 Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati 4th 116 3 82 Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State 2nd-3rd 62 3 97 Caleb Tiernan, OG, Northwestern 3rd 71 3 98 Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami 5th 177 5 159 Max Bredeson, TE, Michigan 6th-7th 335 5 163 Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin 5th-6th 304 6 198 Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest 6th-7th 311 7 235 Gavin Gerhardt, OC, Cincinnati UDFA -

Favorite pick: There are many, many reasons to love Caleb Banks. It starts with his tape because when he's healthy, he's as close to unstoppable as you're going to get. He and his mom also watch the podcast, and I appreciate that, too.

Best value: Caleb Tiernan plays with a rock-solid anchor and he also moves incredibly well in space. I thought he was good at tackle at Northwestern but his NFL future may be inside.

Most surprising pick: Jake Golday is a fun story but I wasn't as high on him as others, including my colleague and former NFL defensive lineman Leger Douzable. Golday is a converted edge rusher who I think is at his best coming downhill. I have no doubt that Brian Flores will get the most out of him and I'm looking forward to seeing what that looks like.

22. New England Patriots: B+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 28 Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah 1st 12 2 55 Gabe Jacas, ED, Illinois 3rd-4th 104 3 95 Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame 5th 175 5 171 Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest UDFA - 6 196 Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M 2nd-3rd 66 6 212 Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU 4th5th 164 7 234 Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech UDFA - 7 245 Jam Miller, RB, Alabama 5th 188 7 247 Quintayvious Hutchins, ED, Boston College 5th-6th 251

Favorite pick: Caleb Lomu told me at the combine that he had been training at both left and right tackle during the pre-draft process. Wherever he ends up, he'll be one of the most athletic O-linemen on the field.

Best value: I liked Dametrious Crownover as a Day 2 option and he lasted until Round 6. He's a RT only, and could be in line to succeed Morgan Moses after 2026.

Most surprising pick: It's not a shock that Behren Morten went in Round 7, or even to the Patriots. It's that he went ahead of Garrett Nussmeirer.

23. Washington Commanders: B+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 7 Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State 1st 8 3 71 Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson 2nd-3rd 64 5 147 Joshua Josephs, ED, Tennessee 4th-5th 153 6 187 Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State 4th-5th 143 6 209 Matt Gulbin, OC, Michigan State UDFA 401 7 223 Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers 6th-7th 286

Favorite pick: Antonio Williams appeared in my way-too-early 2026 mock draft that came out last summer. He was hurt in Week 1 vs. LSU and didn't really look at the 2024 version of himself until later in the season. He could quickly become one of Jayden Daniels' favorite targets in D.C.

Best value: I have to mention Athan Kaliakmanis here only because I brought him on the Cover 3 podcast ahead of the draft as an off-the-radar QB who could get drafted. And he did. Ahead of Garrett Nussmeier. He was a fun watch for Rutgers last season, where he was asked to do a lot. He'll have a chance to make the roster in Washington though if he sees the field next season that means something has probably gone horribly wrong.

Most surprising pick: I didn't love Matt Gulbin's tape but I get why the Commanders drafted him, especially in the sixth round. He's a good athlete, moves well in space, and needs to gain functional strength. He'll have a chance to be the backup behind Nick Allegretti.

24. Denver Broncos: B

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 3 66 Tyler Onyedim, DL, Texas A&M 4th-5th 157 4 108 Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington 2nd-3rd 58 4 111 Kage Casey, OT, Boise State 3rd 87 5 152 Justin Joly, TE, NC State 4th 125 7 246 Miles Scott, S, Illinois 5th-6th 244 7 256 Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah 6th 310 7 257 Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo 4th-5th 161

Favorite pick: Jonah Coleman is going to eat in this offense. There's not a lot to add other than I had him at No. 58 on my final big board and he's going to play in a Sean Payton offense. This should be fun.

Best value: I thought Justin Joly could have gone a round or so earlier, but he's the younger version of Evan Engram. He's also a historian of the game. In talking to him at the Senior Bowl he told me, "I try to get the best parts of every single player that I watch … Kyle Pitts, Tony Gonzalez, Jeremy Shockey." Also, fun fact: he played on both sides of the ball growing up and at one time patterned his game after Kam Chancellor.

Most surprising pick: Just wanted to give Red Murdock a shout out here. He's this year's Mr. Irrelevant but, man, his tape is so much fun. He's a high-motor tackling machine who explodes downhill vs. the run is a tenacious blitzer.

25. Detroit Lions: B

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 17 Blake Miller, OT, Clemson 1st-2nd 31 2 44 Derrick Moore, ED, Michigan 5th 189 4 118 Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan 4th-5th 145 5 157 Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State 3rd-4th 107 5 168 Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky 7th-UDFA 354 6 205 Skyler Gill-Howard, DL, Texas Tech 5th-6th 228 7 222 Tyre West, DL, Tennessee UDFA -

Favorite pick: If Dan Campbell played right tackle I feel like he would be Blake Miller. This is the most Lions pick since … well, the last time they drafted the most Lions player, which could be Tate Ratledge or Jack Campbell or Aidan Hutchinson or Penei Sewell.

Best value: You may have heard but I love me some Skyler Gill-Howard. Fantastic story, even better person and someone you want to pull for.

Most surprising pick: My podcast co-host, Ran Carthon, really liked Derrick Moore. I thought he was more of a Day 3 player but clearly the Lions agreed with Ran, taking him 44th overall. There's no disputing that Moore is a power-based edge rusher who weaponizes an elite bull rush and explosive speed-to-power to overwhelm OTs – I just wanted to see more as a run defender. That doesn't mean he won't continue to improve, or that the Lions know more than me.

26. Green Bay Packers: B

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 2 52 Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina 2nd 28 3 77 Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri 3rd 75 4 120 Dani Dennis-Sutton, ED, Penn State 4th 122 5 153 Jager Burton, OC, Kentucky 3rd 82 6 201 Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama 5th-6th 239 6 216 Trey Smack, K, Florida UDFA -

Favorite pick: I thought Brandon Cisse could have found his way into Round 1, and he fills an obvious need in Green Bay.

Best value: I had a late Day 2 grade on Jager Burton, so to get him in Round 5 should feel like a win. He's a physically imposing center with an impressive anchor and the rare fluidity to pull and play in space. Can also play all the interior O-line positions.

Most surprising pick: This class doesn't really feel like it had many surprises. I liked all the picks, as well as the value, though using the final selection on kicker Trey Smack probably isn't good news for incumbent Brandon McManus.

27. Philadelphia Eagles: B

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 20 Makai Lemon, WR, USC 1st 16 2 54 Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt 3rd-4th 101 3 68 Markel Bell, OT, Miami 4th-5th 155 5 178 Cole Payton, QB, NDSU 5th-6th 238 6 207 Micah Morris, OG, Georgia 5th-6th 255 7 244 Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech 7th-UDFA 357 7 251 Uar Bernard, DL, Nigeria UDFA - 7 252 Keyshawn James-Newby, ED, NMU 5th-6th 290

Favorite pick: Makai Lemon is going to be awesome. I love this pick for that reason, but also because as a Steelers fan, I have to respect Philly's game, leap-frogging Pittsburgh to grab their guy … while the Steelers were on the phone with Lemon.

Best value: I know that I had a mid-Day 3 grade on Markel Bell and that the Eagles took him in Round 3 but God doesn't make many people like he made Bell. I know that OL coach Jeff Stoutland retired, but if the Eagles can develop Bell like they have many of their other developmental offensive linemen, this will be incredible value.

Most surprising pick: Cole Payton plays a similar style to Jalen Hurts, and I like the idea of drafting QBs who can do many of the same things that the starter can. But Philly also really likes Tanner McKee and they added Andy Dalton in the offseason. So unless Payton is open to being Taysom Hill (and it's not clear he is), or the Eagles are going to move on from McKee and/or Dalton, I'm not sure where Payton fits.

Five biggest draft misses: Ty Simpson jumps into top half of Round 1, Garrett Nussmeier drops to QB10 Jared Dubin

Drafts that left me wanting more

28. Chicago Bears: B-

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 25 Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon 1st-2nd 39 2 57 Logan Jones, OC, Iowa 3rd-4th 99 3 69 Sam Roush, TE, Stanford 5th 202 3 89 Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU 6th 288 4 124 Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas 2nd-3rd 57 5 166 Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State 6th 287 6 213 Jordan van den Berg, DL, Georgia Tech 5th-6th 270

Favorite pick: Dillon Thieneman might have helped himself more than any player these last 12 months. He was good at Purdue but took his game to the next level at Oregon. I talked to several teams ahead of the draft that thought he could go as high as No. 12.

Best value: I think Malik Muhammad plays bigger and more physical than his 182 pounds. But I also want to give Jordan van den Berg a mention here. At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds., he's a surprisingly athletic D-lineman who plays with really good leverage and shows that he can win with both power and surprising bend.

Most surprising pick: Both Sam Roush and Zavion Thomas went higher than I had them on my big board; Roush does show the ability to run through arm tackles but he also had six drops last season. Thomas, meanwhile, is a precise route runner on short and intermediate routes, but I thought he lacked play strength vs. more physical CBs.

29. San Francisco 49ers: B-

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 2 33 De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss 2nd 48 3 70 Romello Height, ED, Texas Tech 2nd-3rd 69 3 90 Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana 5th-6th 248 4 107 Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma 3rd-4th 98 4 127 Carver Willis, OG, Washington 5th-6th 230 4 139 Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington 3rd-4th 92 5 154 Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana 7th-UDFA 359 5 179 Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas 6th-7th 326

Favorite pick: I had heard for weeks that Stribling was going to go higher than expected, but no one figured for 33rd overall. He's a tough, physical player, but I wouldn't have taken him over Denzel Boston or Germie Bernard. (But again, I get it: the 49ers have a vision for what Stribling will be in their offense and clearly one they liked more than the other two WRs I mentioned.)

Best value: Ephesians Prysock played with Tacario Davis at Washington, giving the Huskies two of the longest corners at any level of football last season. At 6-foot-3, 196 he is loooong (Prysock has a wingspan of 80.5 inches, which is 3 inches longer than Will Campbell's). And he'll use his length to disruptive presence on throws to every level.

Most surprising pick: It was a surprise in the moment to see Kaelon Black go 90th overall but maybe it shouldn't have been. Kyle Shanahan likes big backs and Black, who didn't get a combine invite but blazed a sub-4.5 40 at his pro day, is that. He runs hard, is underrated as a receiver and is a willing blocker.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: C+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 21 Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State 1st-2nd 30 2 47 Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama 2nd 40 3 76 Drew Allar, QB, Penn State 5th-6th 232 3 85 Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia 4th 114 3 96 Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa 3rd-4th 97 4 121 Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa 5th-6th 281 5 169 Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana 5th 243 6 210 Gabe Rubio, DE, Notre Dame UDFA - 7 224 Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma 7th-UDFA 360 7 230 Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy 6th-7th 250

Favorite pick: Germie Bernard is the best route runner in the entire draft class. Whoever is under center for the Steelers this season will quickly learn to lean on Bernard, who will also block his ass off. Trust me.

Best value: Daylen Everette ran a 4.38 at the combine. In talking to folks at Georgia, they were not surprised. And while he didn't look that fast on tape, he's one of the most physical CBs in the class. He's also incredibly smart. A lot of credit goes to Everette for putting in the work, but as he told me at the Senior Bowl, he got some help."With [Georgia coach Kirby Smart] being a [former] DB, you're getting ... pretty much two DB coaches. ... It was good for me from a development standpoint. He's going to coach you hard, but he wants what's best for you."

Most surprising pick: I loved the Eli Heidenreich pick but Riley Nowakowski is the most Steelers-y pick in recent memory. He's also a five-time Academic All-Big Ten.

31. Los Angeles Rams: C+

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 1 13 Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama 2nd 29 2 61 Max Klare, TE, Ohio State 4th-5th 162 3 93 Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri 3rd-4th 94 6 197 CJ Daniels, WR, Miami 5th-6th 224 7 232 Tim Keenan III, DL, Alabama 5th-6th 257

Favorite pick: Tim Keenan III is a bulldog in a defensive lineman's body. He's 6-foot-1, 327 pounds but with just 30.5-inch arms. But he knows what he can do and he does it well: a two-down, space-eating D-lineman who uses his power and leverage to anchor against the run but lacks the quickness and pass-rush moves to be consistently disruptive.

Best value: Keagan Trost was a clinical, athletic earth-mover at right tackle who also flashed the ability to dominate second-level defenders in space. At 25, he's an older prospect who has made stops at Morgan St., Indiana State and Wake before finding his way to Missouri last season. And he's expected to kick inside in L.A.

Most surprising pick: It's Ty Simpson by roughly a billion miles. And while the optics were curious during the post-Round 1 press conference, I'm guessing everyone in the building is in agreement that Ty was the guy. And while folks flipped out about the selection (which, on some level, I get), we've also spent the last eight months saying some version of, "Don't let Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan get their hands on someone like Ty Simpson." This doesn't help the Rams in '26 but here's the thing: they're still the favorites to win the division.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars: C-

RD PICK PLAYER Final grade Final BB rank 2 56 Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M 5th 207 3 81 Albert Regis, DL, Texas A&M 4th-5th 150 3 88 Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon 2nd-3rd 68 3 100 Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland 5th-6th 234 4 119 Wesley Williams, ED, Duke 6th-7th 305 5 164 Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston 4th 123 6 191 Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor 4th-5th 148 6 203 CJ Williams, WR, Stanford UDFA - 7 233 Zach Durfee, ED, Washington UDFA - 7 240 Parker Hughes, LB, MTSU UDFA -

Favorite pick: Emmanuel Pregnon was getting first-round buzz last fall and he was the best player along the Ducks' offensive line.

Best value: My comp for Josh Cameron was JuJu Smith-Schuster. I thought his contested-catch and high-point abilities were among the best in this class, he's an asset as a perimeter blocker and he can return punts too. He won't always create separation on vertical routes (but that's also not his game), and he did lose two fumbles last season.

Most surprising pick: It's only hours after Nate Boerkircher heard his name called and it feels like that's all anyone has been talking about. It feels rich, for sure, but Boerkircher had a really good Senior Bowl. And even though he wasn't targeted often last fall, he has an enormous catch radius and sticky hands, along with contested-catch ability and legit YAC ability.