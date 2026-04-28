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And that is a wrap on the 2026 NFL Draft. Like most drafts, it's really hard not to like what almost all of the teams did. Because as long as those teams filled their biggest remaining needs and didn't grossly overreach to do so, it's difficult -- and silly -- to announce one group as obvious losers without having yet seen any of them play a meaningful NFL snap.

Knowing that, I used three categories to break down the team-by-team drafts: "Drafts I loved," "Drafts I liked" and "Drafts that left me wanting more." Within those categories I also assigned team grades (but no grade was lower than a "C-" because, again, unless you're repeatedly selecting long snappers in Rounds 1-7, it's hard to flunk the draft). 

Basically: I would advise you not to get hung up on the labels or grades, but to focus on which picks stood out, which provided the best value and which were most surprising.

I've included my final Big Board rankings alongside my draft grades not just to show my work, but to add context for how I evaluated these players entering the draft. Taken together, that perspective informs my assessment of each class now that the draft is complete.

(One note: you might notice a player ranked, say, 300th on my final big board but carrying a sixth- or seventh-round grade. With only 257 picks, that can seem, well, weird. The reason is simple: I write up close to 500 players, so more prospects receive draftable grades than there are available draft slots.)

Prisco's NFL Power Rankings, post-draft edition: Cowboys set to make Super Bowl push
Pete Prisco
Prisco's NFL Power Rankings, post-draft edition: Cowboys set to make Super Bowl push

Drafts I loved

1. Cleveland Browns: A+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

9

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

1st

10

1

24

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

1st

25

2

39

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

1st

20

2

58

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

1st-2nd

32

3

86

Austin Barber, OT, Florida

3rd

86

5

146

Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama

6th

297

5

149

Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

3rd-4th

105

5

170

Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

4th-5th

160

6

182

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

4th-5th

142

7

248

Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU

UDFA

-

Favorite pick: I've been talking up Denzel Boston since the fall, and while landing Emmanuel McNeill-Warren at No. 58 feels like stealing, Boston could have the bigger impact in 2026 (alongside first-rounder KC Concepcion).

Best value: I thought Justin Jefferson had a chance to go 50-75 picks higher than he did. I described him in my notes as "An explosive, sideline-to-sideline LB who plays with a relentless motor, moves well in space, and plays much bigger than his size in run support."

Most surprising pick: Parker Brailsford was getting some top-50 love ahead of the 2025 draft, after he transferred from Washington to Alabama. He battled injuries last year, and this isn't even a truly "surprising" pick because I thought he would end up going on Day 3. But the Browns had such a good haul, that even a player going a round higher than I expected qualifies as "surprising" here. He's a good player who needs to get healthy and add some weight.

2. Kansas City Chiefs: A+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

6

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

1st

9

1

29

Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

1st

6

2

40

R Mason Thomas, ED, Oklahoma

1st-2nd

34

4

109

Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

5th-6th

226

5

161

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

3rd

83

5

176

Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

5th-6th

221

7

249

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

4th-5th

136

Favorite pick: Mansoor Delane is the easy pick here, but so too is R Mason Thomas, who I thought had a chance to sneak into Round 1. He's Nik Bonitto, also a former second-rounder out of Oklahoma, who is now one of the best pass rushers in the league. Thomas adds some juice off the edge for a team that desperately needs it.

Best value: I figured Emmett Johnson would be long gone by the time the Chiefs got him in Round 5, but this was the draft where tight ends got pushed up and running backs got pushed down. Don't be fooled by his 4.56 40 time at the combine (he improved that to 4.49 at his pro day, for what it's worth), he's a  high-volume, versatile playmaker with elite short-area quickness and contact balance who excels as both a one-cut runner and a high-level receiving threat. If you were to build a perfect Andy Reid RB, that would be the scouting report.

Most surprising pick: Garrett Nussmeier is this year's Quinn Ewers. But I've been screaming for years that "fit matters," and while it probably stings to go from "possible first-rounder" to "eight spots from being Mr. Irrelevant," there are few better landing spots than Kansas City.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: A+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

1st

1

2

38

Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

2nd

42

3

67

Keyron Crawford, ED, Auburn

2nd-3rd

54

3

91

Trey Zuhn III, OC, Texas A&M

2nd-3rd

59

4

101

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

1st

14

4

122

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

3rd-4th

106

5

150

Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

4th-5th

151

5

175

Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

4th

115

6

195

Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

7th-UDFA

349

7

229

Brandon Cleveland, DL, NC State

4th-5th

131

Favorite pick: Treydan Stukes had first-round buzz heading into the draft and every team I spoke with talked up what a great human being he is. He's almost as good a football player, which is amazing given that he's a former walk-on at Arizona.

Best value: Jermod McCoy, all day long. You wish the best for him and his recovery from a knee injury he suffered in January 2025. Put another way: if I told Raiders fans 2 weeks ago that they would land Stukes and McCoy they'd be beside themselves. And here we are.

Most surprising pick: On the surface, the Raiders did everything right -- there were no reaches, no players that don't fit what they're trying to do. The biggest surprise is how many good players they got from start to finish.

4. New York Jets: A+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

2

David Bailey, ED, Texas Tech

1st

4

1

16

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

1st-2nd

27

1

30

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

2nd

33

2

50

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

2nd

45

4

103

Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

2nd-3rd

61

4

110

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

5th

199

6

188

Anez Cooper, OG, Miami

3rd

89

7

228

VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

3rd-4th

103

Favorite pick: D'Angelo Ponds does not know he's 5-foot-8 and apparently, neither do the receivers he faces off against. I think he can play outside in the NFL but will also excel in the slot and in run support. The fun comp is Aaron Glenn … but faster.

Best value: I thought VJ Payne might find his way into the end of Day 2 but the Jets get him in Round 7. He's a high-IQ, versatile DB with elite size and plays with his hair on fire coming downhill in run support.

Most surprising pick: Cade Klubnik was my QB6 and I had a fifth-round grade on him. I'm not surprised he was picked a round higher, I'm a little surprised the Jets took him … but I like it. He'll have a chance to battle for the No. 2 job alongside Brady Cook (who was forced to start games as a rookie last season) and Bailey Zappe. He does a lot of things well, he just needs to do them more consistently, which is exactly what he told us at the combine.

5. Buffalo Bills: A

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

2

35

T.J. Parker, ED, Clemson

1st

23

2

62

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

2nd

50

4

102

Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

3rd-4th

110

4

125

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

5th

174

4

126

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

4th-5th

135

5

167

Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

3rd-4th

102

5

181

Zane Durant, DL, Penn State

4th-5th

158

7

220

Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

4th-5th

146

7

239

Tommy Doman Jr., P, Florida

UDFA

-

7

241

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, OG, Texas A&M

3rd-4th

108

Favorite pick: TJ Parker was a first-rounder throughout the process for me. I know he (and just about every other Clemson player not named Avieon Terrell or Blake Miller) had a down 2025 but his 2024 tape was impressive. 

Best value: I thought Jalon Kilgore's tape got better as the season progressed in '25. He's a big, physical slot defender who overcame a Week 1 hamstring injury to find his form as a downhill tackling machine and versatile coverage weapon.

Most surprising pick: Skyler Bell and in a great way. One of the biggest surprises of the pre-draft process was learning that Bell was just a shade under 6-feet because he plays so much bigger than that. Throw in that he ran a 4.40 40 at the combine and had one of the best three-cone times of any WR drafted, he'll have a chance to quickly become one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: A

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

22

Akheem Mesidor, ED, Miami

2nd

35

2

63

Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

3rd

79

4

105

Brenen Thompson, WR, Miss State

3rd-4th

100

4

117

Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

5th-6th

219

4

131

Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

3rd

85

5

145

Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina

2nd-3rd

52

6

202

Logan Taylor, OG, Boston College

4th

128

6

206

Alex Harkey, OG, Oregon

5th-6th

198

Favorite pick: Brenen Thompson is a Mike McDaniel pick and I love it. This is about the range I thought he would go off the board but him … in this offense … is going to be a lot of fun. I talked to Georgia CB Daylen Everette (the Steelers took him in Round 3) about how to defend Thompson, who he saw in the SEC. "You better get your hands on him early because if you don't you're in big trouble." 

Best value: On behalf of my colleague Pete Prisco, I'll say Travis Burke. Pete – and teams I spoke with – liked Burke more than I did,  and he's a long, physically imposing offensive tackle (he played RT in '25, LT prior to that) who gives the Chargers what they need most: depth along the offensive line. Credit to L.A. for spending a lot of draft capital on the O-line.

Most surprising pick: Jake Slaughter and not because he was the 63rd pick. I thought he would go a round later, and his Florida tape is exactly what you'd want from your NFL center. But L.A. signed Tyler Biadasz in free agency to be the center, and the team has said that the plan for Slaughter is to play left guard. And if he does it well enough over the next few months, he'll be the starter. I think he can make the transition, but it's also worth noting that he was exclusively a center his last three years in Gainesville.

7. Tennessee Titans: A

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

4

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

1st

13

1

31

Keldric Faulk, ED, Auburn

1st

17

2

60

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

3rd

76

5

142

Fernando Carmona, OG, Arkansas

5th

206

5

165

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

5th

171

6

184

Jackie Marshall, DL, Baylor

7th-UDFA

358

6

194

Pat Coogan, OC, Indiana

5th

172

7

225

Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma

5th-6th

286

Favorite pick: Every single Indiana player we talked to during the draft process could not speak highly enough of Pat Coogan, team leader. He's going to be a Day 1 glue guy and a solid backup who will have a chance to become a starter down the line. I would have taken him two rounds higher and felt great about it.

Best value: Keldric Faulk is a "get off the bus first" guy. He's physically imposing but he's still figuring out how to put it all together from one snap to the next. You could also argue that he played out of position at times in Auburn. When Robert Saleh unlocks Faulk's potential, watch out.

Most surprising pick: Carnell Tate could end up being a higher draft pick than Jeremiah Smith, who has a chance to be the No. 1 player on my big board heading into the 2026 season. I'm not surprised Tate went in Round 1, and I thought he had a chance to go No. 5 to the Giants. I am surprised, however, that the Titans targeted him over some of his Ohio State teammates Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles, given that Robert Saleh is a defensive coach who was in San Francisco when the team drafted Fred Warner. But Tate makes sense, and the Titans addressed their LB needs in Round 3.

Prisco's NFL Draft 2026 grades for every team, including best and worst picks for all 32 franchises
Pete Prisco
Prisco's NFL Draft 2026 grades for every team, including best and worst picks for all 32 franchises

Drafts I liked

8. Baltimore Ravens: A

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

14

Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

1st

19

2

45

Zion Young, ED, Missouri

3rd-4th

124

3

80

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

3rd-4th

109

4

115

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

3rd

77

4

133

Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU

5th-6th

236

5

162

Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

2nd-3rd

70

5

173

Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

5th-26

216

5

174

Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

4th-5th

139

6

211

Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State

UDFA

-

7

250

Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

3rd

80

7

253

Evan Beerntsen, OG, Northwestern

7th

343

Favorite pick: Do not be fooled by Chandler Rivers' standing 5-foot-9 or weighing 185. I would instead encourage you to hone in on 4.40 40 time and 39-inch vertical. In talking to him at the Senior Bowl, he does not care who you match him up against because he will always be the best prepared player on the field. "It's just you hone in on their craft and what they're good at, what they're not good at, and how they'll be used by the offense that they're in," he told me back in January – and that shows up consistently on tape.

Best value: Rayshaun Benny was my DL10 and I had a third-round grade on him. He's a stout, consistently disruptive interior defensive lineman with position flexibility, a high motor, and an array of pass-rush moves. He weighed 293 pounds so he's "undersized," but he had 27 hurries his last two seasons at Michigan. He can get after it.

Most surprising pick: Vega Ioane could have been a top-10 pick. That's the only surprising part – that he lasted until pick No. 14. He's the cleanest prospect in this class and he's such a Ravens pick that maybe it was destined to be.

9. Dallas Cowboys: A

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

11

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

1st

3

1

23

Malachi Lawrence, ED, UCF

2nd

51

3

92

Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

3rd-4th

90

4

112

Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

6th

302

4

114

Devin Moore, CB, Florida

2nd-3rd

44

4

137

LT Overton, ED, Alabama

4th

112

7

218

Anthony Smith, WR, ECU

7th-UDFA

378

Favorite pick: Michigan moved Jaishawn Barham to the edge midway through the season to capitalize on his unique abilities and create mismatches on the outside. Prior to that, though, he was primarily an off-ball LB and that versatility coupled with his freakish athleticism is what makes him so much fun. 

Best value: If Devin Moore didn't battle injuries, he would have gone higher than Round 4. I liked him a full two rounds higher because he's a long-limbed, physically imposing perimeter CB with elite tracking skills. He ran 4.50 at the combine (and then 4.62 at his pro day) but he consistently showed the ability to stay in phase on tape and was regularly in position to make a play on downfield throws. 

Most surprising pick: That Caleb Downs was available at No. 11 is a little surprising, right? He was the No. 3 player on my big board and in this draft especially, I did not care about "positional value." Downs is special – both on and off the field -- and he along with the other defensive pieces added in this draft and free agency will have a lot to do with the Cowboys making a deep playoff push in '26.

10. Indianapolis Colts: A

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

2

53

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

2nd

36

3

78

AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

2nd-3rd

55

4

113

Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

7th-UDFA

339

4

135

Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

4th

118

5

156

George Gumbs Jr., ED, Florida

6th-7th

323

6

214

Caden Curry, ED, Ohio State

6th-7th

318

7

237

Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

5th

197

7

254

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

5th-6th

231

Favorite pick: AJ Haulcy is the tone-setter every team needs in their secondary. He's scheme-diverse, plays with a high-motor and has exceptional coverage instincts. He's also explosive coming downhill in run support.

Best value: Every year, a slot receiver slips and this year it was Deion Burks. At a shade under 5-foot-10 and weighing 184 pounds, there will be the inevitable concerns about getting off the line of scrimmage vs. bigger DBs. But here's the thing: Burks played more than 75% of his snaps outside last season for Oklahoma and had 61 catches. And before you ask: he has a ton of experience in the slot, lining up there more than 80 percent of the time in '24. Oh, he also blazed a 4.30 40 time at his pro day.

Most surprising pick: I talked with teams that thought Jalen Farmer was an early Day 3 player. And while I can't stress how much I liked him as a run blocker, I had real concerns with his lack of awareness in pass protection. 

11. New York Giants: A

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

5

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

1st

2

1

10

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

1st

5

2

37

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

1st

21

3

74

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

3rd

88

6

186

Bobby Jamison-Travis, DL, Auburn

5th-6th

237

6

192

JC Davis, OT, Illinois

5th

209

6

193

Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

4th

137

Favorite pick: I had Francis Mauigoa going No. 5 to New York in my "What I would do if I was GM" mock draft, and to get him at No. 10 and Arvell Reese at No. 5 feels like best-case scenario. He's a Day 1 starter at right tackle on most teams and will be the Day 1 right guard for the Giants.

Best value: Colton Hood was 21st on my big board and the Giants got him at No. 37. He excels in press-man coverage, plays bigger than his 5-foot-11 size, and is an asset in run support. 

Most surprising pick: Malachi Fields is a big outside target with contested-catch ability. I get why the Giants took him – and, frankly, I wasn't as high on Nico Collins coming out of Michigan as the Texans were and he's now one of the best big receivers in the league. I had Chris Brazzell II, Ted Hurst and Elijah Sarratt rated higher, and I would have considered them here but I certainly understand what the Giants were doing with the Fields pick.

12. Seattle Seahawks: A

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

32

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

2nd

41

2

64

Bud Clark, S, TCU

3rd-4th

95

3

99

Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

2nd

53

5

148

Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

4th

111

6

199

Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas

5th

212

7

236

Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

4th

117

7

242

Deven Eastern, DL, Minnesota

4th

127

7

255

Michael Dansby, S, Arizona

UDFA

-

Favorite pick: Here's what you need to know about Bud Clark: He has 15 career interceptions at TCU, including five in '22 and four last season. And at 6-foot, 197 pounds, he is not afraid to mix it up in the box, either. A Louisiana native who looks up to Tyrann Mathieu, he also embraces the Honey Badger mentality in run support. "I ain't got no problem with it," he told me at the Senior Bowl. "I'll get down in there with the [offensive linemen]. Man, I ain't scared of going in there, you know – I'm never scared." He feels like a Seahawk.

Best value: First, Deven Eastern looks the part – he's nearly 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, has 34-inch arms and an 82-inch wingspan. Second, I had a fourth-round grade on him so to get him near the end of Round 7 feels like a bargain. He's a powerful, high-motor DL with heavy hands and sneaky athleticism who excels at controlling the line of scrimmage and maintaining gap integrity against the run.

Most surprising pick: Jadarian Price – but only because the Seahawks didn't trade out of the first round altogether. I get why they would target a RB, and I actually don't have an issue with them taking Price in the first round. This team has few needs and RB was one of them. Plus, I actually think Price runs with better vision than his former teammate, Jeremiyah Love.

13. Arizona Cardinals: A-

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

3

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

1st

11

2

34

Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

1st-2nd

43

3

65

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

2nd-3rd

78

4

104

Kaleb Proctor, DL, SELA

7th-UDFA

377

5

143

Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

4th-5th

141

6

183

Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa

mid -Day 3

210

7

217

Jayden Williams, OG, Ole Miss

mid -Day 3

214

Favorite pick: Chase Bisontis had a chance to go in Round 1 and he's the Day 1 right guard in Arizona for whoever the QB ends up being in 2026 … and beyond. The Cards have had good drafts under Monti Ossenfort, it just hasn't translated to the field. Bisontis is a really good pick here.

Best value: I've come full circle on Carson Beck. I didn't get the hype after the 2023 season, I thought would struggle as Cam Ward's successor in Miami … and all he did was help the team get to the national title game. He does have his flaws – he'll struggle when the protection breaks down and the turnovers come in bunches, but he's also one of the smartest QBs in the class, looks the part at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds, and his arm strength is as good as it was before the injury. I have been saying since his pro day – teams told me they fully expected him to go on Day 2, and that's exactly what happened. Beck is also one of the best anticipation throwers in the class, and playing in a Mike LaFleur offense should be the quickest way to unlock his capabilities. 

Most surprising pick: Good luck finding a player with a higher motor than Kaleb Proctor. My concern was that at 6-foot-1, 297 pounds, where do you play him in the NFL? There's no denying that he's a twitchy, one-gap interior penetrator whose game is defined by elite first-step quickness and the lateral range to disrupt plays in the backfield. But he also struggles to consistently get off blocks if he doesn't win early in the rep. That said, if you love him, taking a flier early on Day 3 makes sense.

14. Atlanta Falcons: A-

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

2

48

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

2nd

47

3

79

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

4th-5th

147

4

134

Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

4th-5th

134

6

208

Anterio Thompson, DL, Washington

UDFA

-

6

215

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

5th

178

7

231

Ethan Onianwa, OG, Ohio State

5th-6th

233

Favorite pick: I've been talking up Kendal Daniels for months – literally. I describe him as a versatile hybrid defender and elite open-field tackler who impacts the game from the slot, the box, and the edge. 

Best value: Avieon Terrell would have been a first-rounder had he not run in the 4.6s at his pre-draft workout. Perhaps we've overthought it once again, in much the same way we all did with Kamari Lassister and Brian Branch. But Terrell was one of the few Clemson players who didn't have a bad 2025 season.

Most surprising pick: There's no denying that Zachariah Branch has game-changing talent. My issue is that he's 5-foot-8, didn't run a lot of routes at Georgia, and he's a body catcher, which effectively makes his already-small catch radius even smaller. But look, I get it – get him the ball and let him do the rest, and in an offense with Penix Jr. and/or Tagovailoa under center, Branch makes a lot of sense.

15. Houston Texans: A-

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

26

Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

2nd-3rd

74

2

36

Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

1st-2nd

24

2

59

Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

6th-7th

313

4

106

Febechi Nwaiwu, OG, Oklahoma

6th-7th

297

4

123

Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson

7th-UDFA

364

5

141

Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

5th

173

6

204

Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

6th-7th

260

7

243

Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

5th-6th

267

Favorite pick: Kayden McDonald might be the best fit for the team that selected him, more than any of the other 256 picks. He's already the best run-stuffer in the class and he also might be the strongest. He's going to have a chance to cook in Demeco Ryan's defense.

Best value: Aiden Fisher was the Pat Coogan of Indiana's defense in that he was the heart, soul and epicenter of everything. Like Coogan, Fisher isn't a high-end athlete, but he's always where he's supposed to be, and always making plays.

Most surprising pick: I had a late-Day 3 grade on Marlin Klein but again, the run on tight ends in this draft was, well, nuts. And while Klein had just 24 catches last season and 13 the season before, he's also new to football; he grew up in Germany playing soccer and basketball, moved to the States to pursue football. On the field, he's a smooth athlete and plays with soft hands. He's also a high-effort blocker who has a chance to get a lot better.

16. New Orleans Saints: A-

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

8

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

1st

22

2

42

Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

2nd-3rd

65

3

73

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

5th

182

4

132

Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn

3rd

93

4

136

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

5th-6th

253

5

172

Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State

5th

154

6

190

Barion Brown, WR, LSU

7th-UDFA

361

7

219

TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

4th-5th

167

Favorite pick: Once Jordyn Tyson got a clean bill of health from NFL teams, he was again in the WR1 conversation. I thought he might end up going to the Giants at No. 5 but landed in New Orleans, where he'll give Tyler Shough a dynamic downfield weapon alongside Chris Olave.

Best value: TJ Hall is a physical CB who excels as a run defender and, despite the 4.59 40 time, consistently showed the deep speed to stay in phase on vertical routes. He's not as fluid as some of the top CBs in this class but as a straightline player he flashed on tape at Iowa.

Most surprising pick: Oscar Delp had 20 catches last season, 21 in '24 and 24 in '23. He's shown glimpses of his athleticism every year but he never put it together over an 11-game stretch. Of course, when you play TE for UGA and your name isn't Brock Bowers, it can be hard to get targets. Delp is a high-end athlete (he ran a 4.49 40) and he'll give Shough yet another weapon.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

15

Rueben Bain Jr., ED, Miami

1st

7

2

46

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

2nd-3rd

56

3

84

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

2nd-3rd

63

4

116

Keionte Scott, S, Miami

3rd

84

5

155

Demonte Capehart, DL, Clemson

4th-5th

163

5

160

Billy Schrauth, OG, Notre Dame

6th-6th

387

6

185

Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU

7th-UDFA

370

Favorite pick: Josiah Trotter is a perfect fit for the Bucs because he brings exactly what their front seven thrives on: downhill aggression, physicality, and instincts against the run. He's an immediate tone-setter at LB, with the ability to shoot gaps, take on blocks, and create negative plays. If he cleans up some of the overaggressiveness in coverage, he has the upside to be a high-impact, every-down presence in the middle of that defense.

Best value: Ted Hurst gives the Bucs a true outside mismatch -- he brings size, speed, and red-zone abilities. He can also win at all three levels, especially on deep shots and contested catches. If he refines his release against press, he'll have the chance to develop into a target who tilts coverage and open things up for everyone else.

Most surprising pick: I wasn't as high on Billy Schrauth as others but I get it -- he gives the Bucs a more physical inside presence. And while I know he fought through injuries, I wonder about his lateral mobility and struggles versus quick interior rushers. If the Bucs are betting on him, it's on fit and toughness, and I get that too.

18. Carolina Panthers: B+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

19

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

1st

26

2

49

Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

2nd

49

3

83

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

2nd-3rd

67

4

129

Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

4th

113

5

144

Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State

3rd

81

5

151

Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

3rd

73

7

227

Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)

5th-6th

213

Favorite pick: I wasn't as high on Chris Brazzell II as my podcast co-host, Ran Carthon, but I still love the fit and value here. He gives this offense some much needed go-go juice on the outside and should open things up even more for last year's first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan. 

Best value: I gave Zakee Wheatley a third-round grade, so to get him two rounds later feels like a win for Carolina. He's an athletic, downhill safety with excellent instincts, range, and ball skills, is consistently disruptive against the quick game and the run, though a 4.62 40 at his pro day may have caused him to slip.

Most surprising pick: We talked about this during our draft coverage, but I get why the Panthers took Monroe Freeling in Round 1, even though word on the street was that they really liked safety Dillon Theinemen (who was drafted 25th overall). Yes, Freeling played LT last season, but he played RT at times in '24 and '23, and Carolina has designs of him lining up on the right side as a rookie. So whatever happens with Ickey Ekwonu and/or Rasheed Walker at left tackle, the plan is to have Freeling man the right side.

19. Cincinnati Bengals: B+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

2

41

Cashius Howell, ED, Texas A&M

2nd

37

3

72

Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

2nd-3rd

60

4

128

Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

3rd-4th

96

4

140

Colbie Young, WR, Georgia

7th

347

6

189

Brian Parker II, OG, Duke

5th

184

7

221

Jack Endries, TE, Texas

4th

119

7

226

Landon Robinson, DL, Navy

7th-UDFA

340

Favorite pick: Cashius Howell has short arms, we know this. It is not clear he knows it, however. He's also 6-foot-2, 262 lbs., and has one of the highest motors in the class. By the way, I asked Francis Mauigoa at the combine who was one of the toughest pass rushers he faced last season that wasn't one of his teammates. His response: Cashius Howell. 

Best value: In the Draft of the Tight End, it's somewhat surprising to see Jack Endries last until the final round. He's a dependable, old-school inline TE with strong hands and high-effort blocking who served as a reliable security blanket in the short-to-intermediate passing game at Purdue and then Texas. He was my TE3 and ended up as the 19th TE selected in the draft.

Most surprising pick: There were some off-field concerns with Colbie Young, and he also battled an injury last season, but he had some really good tape. He's an enormous target who consistently wins in contested-catch situations.

20. Miami Dolphins: B+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

12

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

1st

18

1

27

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

2nd

46

2

43

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

2nd

38

3

75

Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

5th

211

3

87

Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

7th-UDFA

375

3

94

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

6th

309

4

130

Trey Moore, ED, Texas

7th-UDFA

344

4

138

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

3rd

91

5

158

Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

6th-7th

315

5

177

Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

5th-6th

191

5

180

Seydou Traore, TE, Miss State

6th-7th

342

6

200

DJ Campbell, OG, Texas

4th-5th

132

7

238

Max Llewellyn, ED, Iowa

4th-5th

138

Favorite pick: Chris Johnson and Jacob Rodriguez. Both players fill huge needs, both players were top 50 on my board, and both are going to be Day 1 contributors as the Dolphins rebuild.

Best value: I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't a huge fan of Chris Bell's tape, but there was a lot of love for him in the league. And had he not suffered a torn ACL last season, he could have gone much higher than Round 3. When he's back to 100%, he could quickly become one of Malik Willis' favorite targets.

Most surprising pick: Will Kacmarek in Round 3 was obviously surprising for me, since I thought he was a late-Day 3 selection based on the tape. But that's why just watching the tape doesn't tell the whole story. He's also the best blocking TE in the class, and he clearly fits a need for the new staff in Miami.

21. Minnesota Vikings: B+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

18

Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

1st

15

2

51

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

4th

116

3

82

Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

2nd-3rd

62

3

97

Caleb Tiernan, OG, Northwestern

3rd

71

3

98

Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

5th

177

5

159

Max Bredeson, TE, Michigan

6th-7th

335

5

163

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

5th-6th

304

6

198

Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

6th-7th

311

7

235

Gavin Gerhardt, OC, Cincinnati

UDFA

-

Favorite pick: There are many, many reasons to love Caleb Banks. It starts with his tape because when he's healthy, he's as close to unstoppable as you're going to get. He and his mom also watch the podcast, and I appreciate that, too. 

Best value: Caleb Tiernan plays with a rock-solid anchor and he also moves incredibly well in space. I thought he was good at tackle at Northwestern but his NFL future may be inside.

Most surprising pick: Jake Golday is a fun story but I wasn't as high on him as others, including my colleague and former NFL defensive lineman Leger Douzable. Golday is a converted edge rusher who I think is at his best coming downhill. I have no doubt that Brian Flores will get the most out of him and I'm looking forward to seeing what that looks like.

22. New England Patriots: B+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

28

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

1st

12

2

55

Gabe Jacas, ED, Illinois

3rd-4th

104

3

95

Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

5th

175

5

171

Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest

UDFA

-

6

196

Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

2nd-3rd

66

6

212

Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU

4th5th

164

7

234

Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech

UDFA

-

7

245

Jam Miller, RB, Alabama

5th

188

7

247

Quintayvious Hutchins, ED, Boston College

5th-6th

251

Favorite pick: Caleb Lomu told me at the combine that he had been training at both left and right tackle during the pre-draft process. Wherever he ends up, he'll be one of the most athletic O-linemen on the field.

Best value: I liked Dametrious Crownover as a Day 2 option and he lasted until Round 6. He's a RT only, and could be in line to succeed Morgan Moses after 2026.

Most surprising pick: It's not a shock that Behren Morten went in Round 7, or even to the Patriots. It's that he went ahead of Garrett Nussmeirer. 

23. Washington Commanders: B+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

7

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

1st

8

3

71

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

2nd-3rd

64

5

147

Joshua Josephs, ED, Tennessee

4th-5th

153

6

187

Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

4th-5th

143

6

209

Matt Gulbin, OC, Michigan State

UDFA

401

7

223

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers

6th-7th

286

Favorite pick: Antonio Williams appeared in my way-too-early 2026 mock draft that came out last summer. He was hurt in Week 1 vs. LSU and didn't really look at the 2024 version of himself until later in the season. He could quickly become one of Jayden Daniels' favorite targets in D.C.

Best value: I have to mention Athan Kaliakmanis here only because I brought him on the Cover 3 podcast ahead of the draft as an off-the-radar QB who could get drafted. And he did. Ahead of Garrett Nussmeier. He was a fun watch for Rutgers last season, where he was asked to do a lot. He'll have a chance to make the roster in Washington though if he sees the field next season that means something has probably gone horribly wrong.

Most surprising pick: I didn't love Matt Gulbin's tape but I get why the Commanders drafted him, especially in the sixth round. He's a good athlete, moves well in space, and needs to gain functional strength. He'll have a chance to be the backup behind Nick Allegretti.

24. Denver Broncos: B

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

3

66

Tyler Onyedim, DL, Texas A&M

4th-5th

157

4

108

Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

2nd-3rd

58

4

111

Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

3rd

87

5

152

Justin Joly, TE, NC State

4th

125

7

246

Miles Scott, S, Illinois

5th-6th

244

7

256

Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

6th

310

7

257

Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

4th-5th

161

Favorite pick: Jonah Coleman is going to eat in this offense. There's not a lot to add other than I had him at No. 58 on my final big board and he's going to play in a Sean Payton offense. This should be fun.

Best value: I thought Justin Joly could have gone a round or so earlier, but he's the younger version of Evan Engram. He's also a historian of the game. In talking to him at the Senior Bowl he told me, "I try to get the best parts of every single player that I watch … Kyle Pitts, Tony Gonzalez, Jeremy Shockey." Also, fun fact: he played on both sides of the ball growing up and at one time patterned his game after Kam Chancellor. 

Most surprising pick: Just wanted to give Red Murdock a shout out here. He's this year's Mr. Irrelevant but, man, his tape is so much fun. He's a high-motor tackling machine who explodes downhill vs. the run is a tenacious blitzer. 

25. Detroit Lions: B

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

17

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

1st-2nd

31

2

44

Derrick Moore, ED, Michigan

5th

189

4

118

Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

4th-5th

145

5

157

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

3rd-4th

107

5

168

Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

7th-UDFA

354

6

205

Skyler Gill-Howard, DL, Texas Tech

5th-6th

228

7

222

Tyre West, DL, Tennessee

UDFA

-

Favorite pick: If Dan Campbell played right tackle I feel like he would be Blake Miller. This is the most Lions pick since … well, the last time they drafted the most Lions player, which could be Tate Ratledge or Jack Campbell or Aidan Hutchinson or Penei Sewell. 

Best value: You may have heard but I love me some Skyler Gill-Howard. Fantastic story, even better person and someone you want to pull for.

Most surprising pick: My podcast co-host, Ran Carthon, really liked Derrick Moore. I thought he was more of a Day 3 player but clearly the Lions agreed with Ran, taking him 44th overall. There's no disputing that Moore is a power-based edge rusher who weaponizes an elite bull rush and explosive speed-to-power to overwhelm OTs – I just wanted to see more as a run defender. That doesn't mean he won't continue to improve, or that the Lions know more than me.

26. Green Bay Packers: B

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

2

52

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

2nd

28

3

77

Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

3rd

75

4

120

Dani Dennis-Sutton, ED, Penn State

4th

122

5

153

Jager Burton, OC, Kentucky

3rd

82

6

201

Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

5th-6th

239

6

216

Trey Smack, K, Florida

UDFA

-

Favorite pick: I thought Brandon Cisse could have found his way into Round 1, and he fills an obvious need in Green Bay.

Best value: I had a late Day 2 grade on Jager Burton, so to get him in Round 5 should feel like a win. He's a physically imposing center with an impressive anchor and the rare fluidity to pull and play in space. Can also play all the interior O-line positions. 

Most surprising pick: This class doesn't really feel like it had many surprises. I liked all the picks, as well as the value, though using the final selection on kicker Trey Smack probably isn't good news for incumbent Brandon McManus.

27. Philadelphia Eagles: B

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

20

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

1st

16

2

54

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

3rd-4th

101

3

68

Markel Bell, OT, Miami

4th-5th

155

5

178

Cole Payton, QB, NDSU

5th-6th

238

6

207

Micah Morris, OG, Georgia

5th-6th

255

7

244

Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

7th-UDFA

357

7

251

Uar Bernard, DL, Nigeria

UDFA

-

7

252

Keyshawn James-Newby, ED, NMU

5th-6th

290

Favorite pick: Makai Lemon is going to be awesome. I love this pick for that reason, but also because as a Steelers fan, I have to respect Philly's game, leap-frogging Pittsburgh to grab their guy … while the Steelers were on the phone with Lemon. 

Best value: I know that I had a mid-Day 3 grade on Markel Bell and that the Eagles took him in Round 3 but God doesn't make many people like he made Bell. I know that OL coach Jeff Stoutland retired, but if the Eagles can develop Bell like they have many of their other developmental offensive linemen, this will be incredible value.

Most surprising pick: Cole Payton plays a similar style to Jalen Hurts, and I like the idea of drafting QBs who can do many of the same things that the starter can. But Philly also really likes Tanner McKee and they added Andy Dalton in the offseason. So unless Payton is open to being Taysom Hill (and it's not clear he is), or the Eagles are going to move on from McKee and/or Dalton, I'm not sure where Payton fits.

Five biggest draft misses: Ty Simpson jumps into top half of Round 1, Garrett Nussmeier drops to QB10
Jared Dubin
Five biggest draft misses: Ty Simpson jumps into top half of Round 1, Garrett Nussmeier drops to QB10

Drafts that left me wanting more

28. Chicago Bears: B-

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

25

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

1st-2nd

39

2

57

Logan Jones, OC, Iowa

3rd-4th

99

3

69

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

5th

202

3

89

Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

6th

288

4

124

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

2nd-3rd

57

5

166

Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

6th

287

6

213

Jordan van den Berg, DL, Georgia Tech

5th-6th

270

Favorite pick: Dillon Thieneman might have helped himself more than any player these last 12 months. He was good at Purdue but took his game to the next level at Oregon. I talked to several teams ahead of the draft that thought he could go as high as No. 12.

Best value: I think Malik Muhammad plays bigger and more physical than his 182 pounds. But I also want to give Jordan van den Berg a mention here. At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds., he's a surprisingly athletic D-lineman who plays with really good leverage and shows that he can win with both power and surprising bend.

Most surprising pick: Both Sam Roush and Zavion Thomas went higher than I had them on my big board; Roush does show the ability to run through arm tackles but he also had six drops last season. Thomas, meanwhile, is a precise route runner on short and intermediate routes, but I thought he lacked play strength vs. more physical CBs.

29. San Francisco 49ers: B-

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

2

33

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

2nd

48

3

70

Romello Height, ED, Texas Tech

2nd-3rd

69

3

90

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

5th-6th

248

4

107

Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

3rd-4th

98

4

127

Carver Willis, OG, Washington

5th-6th

230

4

139

Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

3rd-4th

92

5

154

Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

7th-UDFA

359

5

179

Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas

6th-7th

326

Favorite pick: I had heard for weeks that Stribling was going to go higher than expected, but no one figured for 33rd overall. He's a tough, physical player, but I wouldn't have taken him over Denzel Boston or Germie Bernard. (But again, I get it: the 49ers have a vision for what Stribling will be in their offense and clearly one they liked more than the other two WRs I mentioned.)

Best value: Ephesians Prysock played with Tacario Davis at Washington, giving the Huskies two of the longest corners at any level of football last season. At 6-foot-3, 196 he is loooong (Prysock has a wingspan of 80.5 inches, which is 3 inches longer than Will Campbell's). And he'll use his length to disruptive presence on throws to every level.

Most surprising pick: It was a surprise in the moment to see Kaelon Black go 90th overall but maybe it shouldn't have been. Kyle Shanahan likes big backs and Black, who didn't get a combine invite but blazed a sub-4.5 40 at his pro day, is that. He runs hard, is underrated as a receiver and is a willing blocker. 

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: C+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

21

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

1st-2nd

30

2

47

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

2nd

40

3

76

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

5th-6th

232

3

85

Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

4th

114

3

96

Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa

3rd-4th

97

4

121

Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

5th-6th

281

5

169

Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

5th

243

6

210

Gabe Rubio, DE, Notre Dame

UDFA

-

7

224

Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

7th-UDFA

360

7

230

Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

6th-7th

250

Favorite pick: Germie Bernard is the best route runner in the entire draft class. Whoever is under center for the Steelers this season will quickly learn to lean on Bernard, who will also block his ass off. Trust me.

Best value: Daylen Everette ran a 4.38 at the combine. In talking to folks at Georgia, they were not surprised. And while he didn't look that fast on tape, he's one of the most physical CBs in the class. He's also incredibly smart. A lot of credit goes to Everette for putting in the work, but as he told me at the Senior Bowl, he got some help."With [Georgia coach Kirby Smart] being a [former] DB, you're getting ... pretty much two DB coaches. ... It was good for me from a development standpoint. He's going to coach you hard, but he wants what's best for you."

Most surprising pick: I loved the Eli Heidenreich pick but Riley Nowakowski is the most Steelers-y pick in recent memory. He's also a five-time Academic All-Big Ten.

31. Los Angeles Rams: C+

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

1

13

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

2nd

29

2

61

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

4th-5th

162

3

93

Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri

3rd-4th

94

6

197

CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

5th-6th

224

7

232

Tim Keenan III, DL, Alabama

5th-6th

257

Favorite pick: Tim Keenan III is a bulldog in a defensive lineman's body. He's 6-foot-1, 327 pounds but with just 30.5-inch arms. But he knows what he can do and he does it well: a two-down, space-eating D-lineman who uses his power and leverage to anchor against the run but lacks the quickness and pass-rush moves to be consistently disruptive.

Best value: Keagan Trost was a clinical, athletic earth-mover at right tackle who also flashed the ability to dominate second-level defenders in space. At 25, he's an older prospect who has made stops at Morgan St., Indiana State and Wake before finding his way to Missouri last season. And he's expected to kick inside in L.A.

Most surprising pick: It's Ty Simpson by roughly a billion miles. And while the optics were curious during the post-Round 1 press conference, I'm guessing everyone in the building is in agreement that Ty was the guy. And while folks flipped out about the selection (which, on some level, I get), we've also spent the last eight months saying some version of, "Don't let Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan get their hands on someone like Ty Simpson." This doesn't help the Rams in '26 but here's the thing: they're still the favorites to win the division.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars: C-

RDPICKPLAYERFinal gradeFinal BB rank

2

56

Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

5th

207

3

81

Albert Regis, DL, Texas A&M

4th-5th

150

3

88

Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

2nd-3rd

68

3

100

Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland

5th-6th

234

4

119

Wesley Williams, ED, Duke

6th-7th

305

5

164

Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

4th

123

6

191

Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

4th-5th

148

6

203

CJ Williams, WR, Stanford

UDFA

-

7

233

Zach Durfee, ED, Washington

UDFA

-

7

240

Parker Hughes, LB, MTSU

UDFA

-

Favorite pick: Emmanuel Pregnon was getting first-round buzz last fall and he was the best player along the Ducks' offensive line.

Best value: My comp for Josh Cameron was JuJu Smith-Schuster. I thought his contested-catch and high-point abilities were among the best in this class, he's an asset as a perimeter blocker and he can return punts too. He won't always create separation on vertical routes (but that's also not his game), and he did lose two fumbles last season.

Most surprising pick: It's only hours after Nate Boerkircher heard his name called and it feels like that's all anyone has been talking about. It feels rich, for sure, but Boerkircher had a really good Senior Bowl. And even though he wasn't targeted often last fall, he has an enormous catch radius and sticky hands, along with contested-catch ability and legit YAC ability. 