Ranking each team's 2026 NFL Draft class: Chiefs, Browns, Jets crush it; Steelers, Rams, 49ers raise questions
Keep reading to see how your team did -- everything from our favorite picks to best values to most surprising selections
And that is a wrap on the 2026 NFL Draft. Like most drafts, it's really hard not to like what almost all of the teams did. Because as long as those teams filled their biggest remaining needs and didn't grossly overreach to do so, it's difficult -- and silly -- to announce one group as obvious losers without having yet seen any of them play a meaningful NFL snap.
Knowing that, I used three categories to break down the team-by-team drafts: "Drafts I loved," "Drafts I liked" and "Drafts that left me wanting more." Within those categories I also assigned team grades (but no grade was lower than a "C-" because, again, unless you're repeatedly selecting long snappers in Rounds 1-7, it's hard to flunk the draft).
Basically: I would advise you not to get hung up on the labels or grades, but to focus on which picks stood out, which provided the best value and which were most surprising.
I've included my final Big Board rankings alongside my draft grades not just to show my work, but to add context for how I evaluated these players entering the draft. Taken together, that perspective informs my assessment of each class now that the draft is complete.
(One note: you might notice a player ranked, say, 300th on my final big board but carrying a sixth- or seventh-round grade. With only 257 picks, that can seem, well, weird. The reason is simple: I write up close to 500 players, so more prospects receive draftable grades than there are available draft slots.)
Drafts I loved
1. Cleveland Browns: A+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
9
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
1st
10
1
24
KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
1st
25
2
39
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
1st
20
2
58
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
1st-2nd
32
3
86
Austin Barber, OT, Florida
3rd
86
5
146
Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama
6th
297
5
149
Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama
3rd-4th
105
5
170
Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
4th-5th
160
6
182
Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
4th-5th
142
7
248
Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU
UDFA
-
Favorite pick: I've been talking up Denzel Boston since the fall, and while landing Emmanuel McNeill-Warren at No. 58 feels like stealing, Boston could have the bigger impact in 2026 (alongside first-rounder KC Concepcion).
Best value: I thought Justin Jefferson had a chance to go 50-75 picks higher than he did. I described him in my notes as "An explosive, sideline-to-sideline LB who plays with a relentless motor, moves well in space, and plays much bigger than his size in run support."
Most surprising pick: Parker Brailsford was getting some top-50 love ahead of the 2025 draft, after he transferred from Washington to Alabama. He battled injuries last year, and this isn't even a truly "surprising" pick because I thought he would end up going on Day 3. But the Browns had such a good haul, that even a player going a round higher than I expected qualifies as "surprising" here. He's a good player who needs to get healthy and add some weight.
2. Kansas City Chiefs: A+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
6
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
1st
9
1
29
Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
1st
6
2
40
R Mason Thomas, ED, Oklahoma
1st-2nd
34
4
109
Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
5th-6th
226
5
161
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
3rd
83
5
176
Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
5th-6th
221
7
249
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
4th-5th
136
Favorite pick: Mansoor Delane is the easy pick here, but so too is R Mason Thomas, who I thought had a chance to sneak into Round 1. He's Nik Bonitto, also a former second-rounder out of Oklahoma, who is now one of the best pass rushers in the league. Thomas adds some juice off the edge for a team that desperately needs it.
Best value: I figured Emmett Johnson would be long gone by the time the Chiefs got him in Round 5, but this was the draft where tight ends got pushed up and running backs got pushed down. Don't be fooled by his 4.56 40 time at the combine (he improved that to 4.49 at his pro day, for what it's worth), he's a high-volume, versatile playmaker with elite short-area quickness and contact balance who excels as both a one-cut runner and a high-level receiving threat. If you were to build a perfect Andy Reid RB, that would be the scouting report.
Most surprising pick: Garrett Nussmeier is this year's Quinn Ewers. But I've been screaming for years that "fit matters," and while it probably stings to go from "possible first-rounder" to "eight spots from being Mr. Irrelevant," there are few better landing spots than Kansas City.
3. Las Vegas Raiders: A+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
1
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
1st
1
2
38
Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
2nd
42
3
67
Keyron Crawford, ED, Auburn
2nd-3rd
54
3
91
Trey Zuhn III, OC, Texas A&M
2nd-3rd
59
4
101
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
1st
14
4
122
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
3rd-4th
106
5
150
Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona
4th-5th
151
5
175
Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
4th
115
6
195
Malik Benson, WR, Oregon
7th-UDFA
349
7
229
Brandon Cleveland, DL, NC State
4th-5th
131
Favorite pick: Treydan Stukes had first-round buzz heading into the draft and every team I spoke with talked up what a great human being he is. He's almost as good a football player, which is amazing given that he's a former walk-on at Arizona.
Best value: Jermod McCoy, all day long. You wish the best for him and his recovery from a knee injury he suffered in January 2025. Put another way: if I told Raiders fans 2 weeks ago that they would land Stukes and McCoy they'd be beside themselves. And here we are.
Most surprising pick: On the surface, the Raiders did everything right -- there were no reaches, no players that don't fit what they're trying to do. The biggest surprise is how many good players they got from start to finish.
4. New York Jets: A+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
2
David Bailey, ED, Texas Tech
1st
4
1
16
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
1st-2nd
27
1
30
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
2nd
33
2
50
D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
2nd
45
4
103
Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State
2nd-3rd
61
4
110
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
5th
199
6
188
Anez Cooper, OG, Miami
3rd
89
7
228
VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
3rd-4th
103
Favorite pick: D'Angelo Ponds does not know he's 5-foot-8 and apparently, neither do the receivers he faces off against. I think he can play outside in the NFL but will also excel in the slot and in run support. The fun comp is Aaron Glenn … but faster.
Best value: I thought VJ Payne might find his way into the end of Day 2 but the Jets get him in Round 7. He's a high-IQ, versatile DB with elite size and plays with his hair on fire coming downhill in run support.
Most surprising pick: Cade Klubnik was my QB6 and I had a fifth-round grade on him. I'm not surprised he was picked a round higher, I'm a little surprised the Jets took him … but I like it. He'll have a chance to battle for the No. 2 job alongside Brady Cook (who was forced to start games as a rookie last season) and Bailey Zappe. He does a lot of things well, he just needs to do them more consistently, which is exactly what he told us at the combine.
5. Buffalo Bills: A
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
2
35
T.J. Parker, ED, Clemson
1st
23
2
62
Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
2nd
50
4
102
Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
3rd-4th
110
4
125
Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
5th
174
4
126
Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
4th-5th
135
5
167
Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
3rd-4th
102
5
181
Zane Durant, DL, Penn State
4th-5th
158
7
220
Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri
4th-5th
146
7
239
Tommy Doman Jr., P, Florida
UDFA
-
7
241
Ar'maj Reed-Adams, OG, Texas A&M
3rd-4th
108
Favorite pick: TJ Parker was a first-rounder throughout the process for me. I know he (and just about every other Clemson player not named Avieon Terrell or Blake Miller) had a down 2025 but his 2024 tape was impressive.
Best value: I thought Jalon Kilgore's tape got better as the season progressed in '25. He's a big, physical slot defender who overcame a Week 1 hamstring injury to find his form as a downhill tackling machine and versatile coverage weapon.
Most surprising pick: Skyler Bell and in a great way. One of the biggest surprises of the pre-draft process was learning that Bell was just a shade under 6-feet because he plays so much bigger than that. Throw in that he ran a 4.40 40 at the combine and had one of the best three-cone times of any WR drafted, he'll have a chance to quickly become one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: A
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
22
Akheem Mesidor, ED, Miami
2nd
35
2
63
Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida
3rd
79
4
105
Brenen Thompson, WR, Miss State
3rd-4th
100
4
117
Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
5th-6th
219
4
131
Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
3rd
85
5
145
Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina
2nd-3rd
52
6
202
Logan Taylor, OG, Boston College
4th
128
6
206
Alex Harkey, OG, Oregon
5th-6th
198
Favorite pick: Brenen Thompson is a Mike McDaniel pick and I love it. This is about the range I thought he would go off the board but him … in this offense … is going to be a lot of fun. I talked to Georgia CB Daylen Everette (the Steelers took him in Round 3) about how to defend Thompson, who he saw in the SEC. "You better get your hands on him early because if you don't you're in big trouble."
Best value: On behalf of my colleague Pete Prisco, I'll say Travis Burke. Pete – and teams I spoke with – liked Burke more than I did, and he's a long, physically imposing offensive tackle (he played RT in '25, LT prior to that) who gives the Chargers what they need most: depth along the offensive line. Credit to L.A. for spending a lot of draft capital on the O-line.
Most surprising pick: Jake Slaughter and not because he was the 63rd pick. I thought he would go a round later, and his Florida tape is exactly what you'd want from your NFL center. But L.A. signed Tyler Biadasz in free agency to be the center, and the team has said that the plan for Slaughter is to play left guard. And if he does it well enough over the next few months, he'll be the starter. I think he can make the transition, but it's also worth noting that he was exclusively a center his last three years in Gainesville.
7. Tennessee Titans: A
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
4
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
1st
13
1
31
Keldric Faulk, ED, Auburn
1st
17
2
60
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
3rd
76
5
142
Fernando Carmona, OG, Arkansas
5th
206
5
165
Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
5th
171
6
184
Jackie Marshall, DL, Baylor
7th-UDFA
358
6
194
Pat Coogan, OC, Indiana
5th
172
7
225
Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma
5th-6th
286
Favorite pick: Every single Indiana player we talked to during the draft process could not speak highly enough of Pat Coogan, team leader. He's going to be a Day 1 glue guy and a solid backup who will have a chance to become a starter down the line. I would have taken him two rounds higher and felt great about it.
Best value: Keldric Faulk is a "get off the bus first" guy. He's physically imposing but he's still figuring out how to put it all together from one snap to the next. You could also argue that he played out of position at times in Auburn. When Robert Saleh unlocks Faulk's potential, watch out.
Most surprising pick: Carnell Tate could end up being a higher draft pick than Jeremiah Smith, who has a chance to be the No. 1 player on my big board heading into the 2026 season. I'm not surprised Tate went in Round 1, and I thought he had a chance to go No. 5 to the Giants. I am surprised, however, that the Titans targeted him over some of his Ohio State teammates Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles, given that Robert Saleh is a defensive coach who was in San Francisco when the team drafted Fred Warner. But Tate makes sense, and the Titans addressed their LB needs in Round 3.
Drafts I liked
8. Baltimore Ravens: A
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
14
Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State
1st
19
2
45
Zion Young, ED, Missouri
3rd-4th
124
3
80
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
3rd-4th
109
4
115
Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
3rd
77
4
133
Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU
5th-6th
236
5
162
Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
2nd-3rd
70
5
173
Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama
5th-26
216
5
174
Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
4th-5th
139
6
211
Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State
UDFA
-
7
250
Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan
3rd
80
7
253
Evan Beerntsen, OG, Northwestern
7th
343
Favorite pick: Do not be fooled by Chandler Rivers' standing 5-foot-9 or weighing 185. I would instead encourage you to hone in on 4.40 40 time and 39-inch vertical. In talking to him at the Senior Bowl, he does not care who you match him up against because he will always be the best prepared player on the field. "It's just you hone in on their craft and what they're good at, what they're not good at, and how they'll be used by the offense that they're in," he told me back in January – and that shows up consistently on tape.
Best value: Rayshaun Benny was my DL10 and I had a third-round grade on him. He's a stout, consistently disruptive interior defensive lineman with position flexibility, a high motor, and an array of pass-rush moves. He weighed 293 pounds so he's "undersized," but he had 27 hurries his last two seasons at Michigan. He can get after it.
Most surprising pick: Vega Ioane could have been a top-10 pick. That's the only surprising part – that he lasted until pick No. 14. He's the cleanest prospect in this class and he's such a Ravens pick that maybe it was destined to be.
9. Dallas Cowboys: A
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
11
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
1st
3
1
23
Malachi Lawrence, ED, UCF
2nd
51
3
92
Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan
3rd-4th
90
4
112
Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
6th
302
4
114
Devin Moore, CB, Florida
2nd-3rd
44
4
137
LT Overton, ED, Alabama
4th
112
7
218
Anthony Smith, WR, ECU
7th-UDFA
378
Favorite pick: Michigan moved Jaishawn Barham to the edge midway through the season to capitalize on his unique abilities and create mismatches on the outside. Prior to that, though, he was primarily an off-ball LB and that versatility coupled with his freakish athleticism is what makes him so much fun.
Best value: If Devin Moore didn't battle injuries, he would have gone higher than Round 4. I liked him a full two rounds higher because he's a long-limbed, physically imposing perimeter CB with elite tracking skills. He ran 4.50 at the combine (and then 4.62 at his pro day) but he consistently showed the ability to stay in phase on tape and was regularly in position to make a play on downfield throws.
Most surprising pick: That Caleb Downs was available at No. 11 is a little surprising, right? He was the No. 3 player on my big board and in this draft especially, I did not care about "positional value." Downs is special – both on and off the field -- and he along with the other defensive pieces added in this draft and free agency will have a lot to do with the Cowboys making a deep playoff push in '26.
10. Indianapolis Colts: A
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
2
53
CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
2nd
36
3
78
AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
2nd-3rd
55
4
113
Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky
7th-UDFA
339
4
135
Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
4th
118
5
156
George Gumbs Jr., ED, Florida
6th-7th
323
6
214
Caden Curry, ED, Ohio State
6th-7th
318
7
237
Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
5th
197
7
254
Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
5th-6th
231
Favorite pick: AJ Haulcy is the tone-setter every team needs in their secondary. He's scheme-diverse, plays with a high-motor and has exceptional coverage instincts. He's also explosive coming downhill in run support.
Best value: Every year, a slot receiver slips and this year it was Deion Burks. At a shade under 5-foot-10 and weighing 184 pounds, there will be the inevitable concerns about getting off the line of scrimmage vs. bigger DBs. But here's the thing: Burks played more than 75% of his snaps outside last season for Oklahoma and had 61 catches. And before you ask: he has a ton of experience in the slot, lining up there more than 80 percent of the time in '24. Oh, he also blazed a 4.30 40 time at his pro day.
Most surprising pick: I talked with teams that thought Jalen Farmer was an early Day 3 player. And while I can't stress how much I liked him as a run blocker, I had real concerns with his lack of awareness in pass protection.
11. New York Giants: A
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
5
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
1st
2
1
10
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
1st
5
2
37
Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
1st
21
3
74
Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
3rd
88
6
186
Bobby Jamison-Travis, DL, Auburn
5th-6th
237
6
192
JC Davis, OT, Illinois
5th
209
6
193
Jack Kelly, LB, BYU
4th
137
Favorite pick: I had Francis Mauigoa going No. 5 to New York in my "What I would do if I was GM" mock draft, and to get him at No. 10 and Arvell Reese at No. 5 feels like best-case scenario. He's a Day 1 starter at right tackle on most teams and will be the Day 1 right guard for the Giants.
Best value: Colton Hood was 21st on my big board and the Giants got him at No. 37. He excels in press-man coverage, plays bigger than his 5-foot-11 size, and is an asset in run support.
Most surprising pick: Malachi Fields is a big outside target with contested-catch ability. I get why the Giants took him – and, frankly, I wasn't as high on Nico Collins coming out of Michigan as the Texans were and he's now one of the best big receivers in the league. I had Chris Brazzell II, Ted Hurst and Elijah Sarratt rated higher, and I would have considered them here but I certainly understand what the Giants were doing with the Fields pick.
12. Seattle Seahawks: A
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
32
Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
2nd
41
2
64
Bud Clark, S, TCU
3rd-4th
95
3
99
Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
2nd
53
5
148
Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa
4th
111
6
199
Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas
5th
212
7
236
Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo
4th
117
7
242
Deven Eastern, DL, Minnesota
4th
127
7
255
Michael Dansby, S, Arizona
UDFA
-
Favorite pick: Here's what you need to know about Bud Clark: He has 15 career interceptions at TCU, including five in '22 and four last season. And at 6-foot, 197 pounds, he is not afraid to mix it up in the box, either. A Louisiana native who looks up to Tyrann Mathieu, he also embraces the Honey Badger mentality in run support. "I ain't got no problem with it," he told me at the Senior Bowl. "I'll get down in there with the [offensive linemen]. Man, I ain't scared of going in there, you know – I'm never scared." He feels like a Seahawk.
Best value: First, Deven Eastern looks the part – he's nearly 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, has 34-inch arms and an 82-inch wingspan. Second, I had a fourth-round grade on him so to get him near the end of Round 7 feels like a bargain. He's a powerful, high-motor DL with heavy hands and sneaky athleticism who excels at controlling the line of scrimmage and maintaining gap integrity against the run.
Most surprising pick: Jadarian Price – but only because the Seahawks didn't trade out of the first round altogether. I get why they would target a RB, and I actually don't have an issue with them taking Price in the first round. This team has few needs and RB was one of them. Plus, I actually think Price runs with better vision than his former teammate, Jeremiyah Love.
13. Arizona Cardinals: A-
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
3
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
1st
11
2
34
Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
1st-2nd
43
3
65
Carson Beck, QB, Miami
2nd-3rd
78
4
104
Kaleb Proctor, DL, SELA
7th-UDFA
377
5
143
Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
4th-5th
141
6
183
Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa
mid -Day 3
210
7
217
Jayden Williams, OG, Ole Miss
mid -Day 3
214
Favorite pick: Chase Bisontis had a chance to go in Round 1 and he's the Day 1 right guard in Arizona for whoever the QB ends up being in 2026 … and beyond. The Cards have had good drafts under Monti Ossenfort, it just hasn't translated to the field. Bisontis is a really good pick here.
Best value: I've come full circle on Carson Beck. I didn't get the hype after the 2023 season, I thought would struggle as Cam Ward's successor in Miami … and all he did was help the team get to the national title game. He does have his flaws – he'll struggle when the protection breaks down and the turnovers come in bunches, but he's also one of the smartest QBs in the class, looks the part at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds, and his arm strength is as good as it was before the injury. I have been saying since his pro day – teams told me they fully expected him to go on Day 2, and that's exactly what happened. Beck is also one of the best anticipation throwers in the class, and playing in a Mike LaFleur offense should be the quickest way to unlock his capabilities.
Most surprising pick: Good luck finding a player with a higher motor than Kaleb Proctor. My concern was that at 6-foot-1, 297 pounds, where do you play him in the NFL? There's no denying that he's a twitchy, one-gap interior penetrator whose game is defined by elite first-step quickness and the lateral range to disrupt plays in the backfield. But he also struggles to consistently get off blocks if he doesn't win early in the rep. That said, if you love him, taking a flier early on Day 3 makes sense.
14. Atlanta Falcons: A-
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
2
48
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
2nd
47
3
79
Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
4th-5th
147
4
134
Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma
4th-5th
134
6
208
Anterio Thompson, DL, Washington
UDFA
-
6
215
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
5th
178
7
231
Ethan Onianwa, OG, Ohio State
5th-6th
233
Favorite pick: I've been talking up Kendal Daniels for months – literally. I describe him as a versatile hybrid defender and elite open-field tackler who impacts the game from the slot, the box, and the edge.
Best value: Avieon Terrell would have been a first-rounder had he not run in the 4.6s at his pre-draft workout. Perhaps we've overthought it once again, in much the same way we all did with Kamari Lassister and Brian Branch. But Terrell was one of the few Clemson players who didn't have a bad 2025 season.
Most surprising pick: There's no denying that Zachariah Branch has game-changing talent. My issue is that he's 5-foot-8, didn't run a lot of routes at Georgia, and he's a body catcher, which effectively makes his already-small catch radius even smaller. But look, I get it – get him the ball and let him do the rest, and in an offense with Penix Jr. and/or Tagovailoa under center, Branch makes a lot of sense.
15. Houston Texans: A-
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
26
Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
2nd-3rd
74
2
36
Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
1st-2nd
24
2
59
Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
6th-7th
313
4
106
Febechi Nwaiwu, OG, Oklahoma
6th-7th
297
4
123
Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson
7th-UDFA
364
5
141
Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
5th
173
6
204
Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College
6th-7th
260
7
243
Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
5th-6th
267
Favorite pick: Kayden McDonald might be the best fit for the team that selected him, more than any of the other 256 picks. He's already the best run-stuffer in the class and he also might be the strongest. He's going to have a chance to cook in Demeco Ryan's defense.
Best value: Aiden Fisher was the Pat Coogan of Indiana's defense in that he was the heart, soul and epicenter of everything. Like Coogan, Fisher isn't a high-end athlete, but he's always where he's supposed to be, and always making plays.
Most surprising pick: I had a late-Day 3 grade on Marlin Klein but again, the run on tight ends in this draft was, well, nuts. And while Klein had just 24 catches last season and 13 the season before, he's also new to football; he grew up in Germany playing soccer and basketball, moved to the States to pursue football. On the field, he's a smooth athlete and plays with soft hands. He's also a high-effort blocker who has a chance to get a lot better.
16. New Orleans Saints: A-
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
8
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
1st
22
2
42
Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
2nd-3rd
65
3
73
Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
5th
182
4
132
Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn
3rd
93
4
136
Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
5th-6th
253
5
172
Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State
5th
154
6
190
Barion Brown, WR, LSU
7th-UDFA
361
7
219
TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
4th-5th
167
Favorite pick: Once Jordyn Tyson got a clean bill of health from NFL teams, he was again in the WR1 conversation. I thought he might end up going to the Giants at No. 5 but landed in New Orleans, where he'll give Tyler Shough a dynamic downfield weapon alongside Chris Olave.
Best value: TJ Hall is a physical CB who excels as a run defender and, despite the 4.59 40 time, consistently showed the deep speed to stay in phase on vertical routes. He's not as fluid as some of the top CBs in this class but as a straightline player he flashed on tape at Iowa.
Most surprising pick: Oscar Delp had 20 catches last season, 21 in '24 and 24 in '23. He's shown glimpses of his athleticism every year but he never put it together over an 11-game stretch. Of course, when you play TE for UGA and your name isn't Brock Bowers, it can be hard to get targets. Delp is a high-end athlete (he ran a 4.49 40) and he'll give Shough yet another weapon.
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
15
Rueben Bain Jr., ED, Miami
1st
7
2
46
Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
2nd-3rd
56
3
84
Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
2nd-3rd
63
4
116
Keionte Scott, S, Miami
3rd
84
5
155
Demonte Capehart, DL, Clemson
4th-5th
163
5
160
Billy Schrauth, OG, Notre Dame
6th-6th
387
6
185
Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU
7th-UDFA
370
Favorite pick: Josiah Trotter is a perfect fit for the Bucs because he brings exactly what their front seven thrives on: downhill aggression, physicality, and instincts against the run. He's an immediate tone-setter at LB, with the ability to shoot gaps, take on blocks, and create negative plays. If he cleans up some of the overaggressiveness in coverage, he has the upside to be a high-impact, every-down presence in the middle of that defense.
Best value: Ted Hurst gives the Bucs a true outside mismatch -- he brings size, speed, and red-zone abilities. He can also win at all three levels, especially on deep shots and contested catches. If he refines his release against press, he'll have the chance to develop into a target who tilts coverage and open things up for everyone else.
Most surprising pick: I wasn't as high on Billy Schrauth as others but I get it -- he gives the Bucs a more physical inside presence. And while I know he fought through injuries, I wonder about his lateral mobility and struggles versus quick interior rushers. If the Bucs are betting on him, it's on fit and toughness, and I get that too.
18. Carolina Panthers: B+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
19
Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
1st
26
2
49
Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
2nd
49
3
83
Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
2nd-3rd
67
4
129
Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
4th
113
5
144
Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State
3rd
81
5
151
Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
3rd
73
7
227
Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)
5th-6th
213
Favorite pick: I wasn't as high on Chris Brazzell II as my podcast co-host, Ran Carthon, but I still love the fit and value here. He gives this offense some much needed go-go juice on the outside and should open things up even more for last year's first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan.
Best value: I gave Zakee Wheatley a third-round grade, so to get him two rounds later feels like a win for Carolina. He's an athletic, downhill safety with excellent instincts, range, and ball skills, is consistently disruptive against the quick game and the run, though a 4.62 40 at his pro day may have caused him to slip.
Most surprising pick: We talked about this during our draft coverage, but I get why the Panthers took Monroe Freeling in Round 1, even though word on the street was that they really liked safety Dillon Theinemen (who was drafted 25th overall). Yes, Freeling played LT last season, but he played RT at times in '24 and '23, and Carolina has designs of him lining up on the right side as a rookie. So whatever happens with Ickey Ekwonu and/or Rasheed Walker at left tackle, the plan is to have Freeling man the right side.
19. Cincinnati Bengals: B+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
2
41
Cashius Howell, ED, Texas A&M
2nd
37
3
72
Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
2nd-3rd
60
4
128
Connor Lew, OC, Auburn
3rd-4th
96
4
140
Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
7th
347
6
189
Brian Parker II, OG, Duke
5th
184
7
221
Jack Endries, TE, Texas
4th
119
7
226
Landon Robinson, DL, Navy
7th-UDFA
340
Favorite pick: Cashius Howell has short arms, we know this. It is not clear he knows it, however. He's also 6-foot-2, 262 lbs., and has one of the highest motors in the class. By the way, I asked Francis Mauigoa at the combine who was one of the toughest pass rushers he faced last season that wasn't one of his teammates. His response: Cashius Howell.
Best value: In the Draft of the Tight End, it's somewhat surprising to see Jack Endries last until the final round. He's a dependable, old-school inline TE with strong hands and high-effort blocking who served as a reliable security blanket in the short-to-intermediate passing game at Purdue and then Texas. He was my TE3 and ended up as the 19th TE selected in the draft.
Most surprising pick: There were some off-field concerns with Colbie Young, and he also battled an injury last season, but he had some really good tape. He's an enormous target who consistently wins in contested-catch situations.
20. Miami Dolphins: B+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
12
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
1st
18
1
27
Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
2nd
46
2
43
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
2nd
38
3
75
Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech
5th
211
3
87
Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State
7th-UDFA
375
3
94
Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
6th
309
4
130
Trey Moore, ED, Texas
7th-UDFA
344
4
138
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
3rd
91
5
158
Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
6th-7th
315
5
177
Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
5th-6th
191
5
180
Seydou Traore, TE, Miss State
6th-7th
342
6
200
DJ Campbell, OG, Texas
4th-5th
132
7
238
Max Llewellyn, ED, Iowa
4th-5th
138
Favorite pick: Chris Johnson and Jacob Rodriguez. Both players fill huge needs, both players were top 50 on my board, and both are going to be Day 1 contributors as the Dolphins rebuild.
Best value: I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't a huge fan of Chris Bell's tape, but there was a lot of love for him in the league. And had he not suffered a torn ACL last season, he could have gone much higher than Round 3. When he's back to 100%, he could quickly become one of Malik Willis' favorite targets.
Most surprising pick: Will Kacmarek in Round 3 was obviously surprising for me, since I thought he was a late-Day 3 selection based on the tape. But that's why just watching the tape doesn't tell the whole story. He's also the best blocking TE in the class, and he clearly fits a need for the new staff in Miami.
21. Minnesota Vikings: B+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
18
Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
1st
15
2
51
Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
4th
116
3
82
Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State
2nd-3rd
62
3
97
Caleb Tiernan, OG, Northwestern
3rd
71
3
98
Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami
5th
177
5
159
Max Bredeson, TE, Michigan
6th-7th
335
5
163
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
5th-6th
304
6
198
Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
6th-7th
311
7
235
Gavin Gerhardt, OC, Cincinnati
UDFA
-
Favorite pick: There are many, many reasons to love Caleb Banks. It starts with his tape because when he's healthy, he's as close to unstoppable as you're going to get. He and his mom also watch the podcast, and I appreciate that, too.
Best value: Caleb Tiernan plays with a rock-solid anchor and he also moves incredibly well in space. I thought he was good at tackle at Northwestern but his NFL future may be inside.
Most surprising pick: Jake Golday is a fun story but I wasn't as high on him as others, including my colleague and former NFL defensive lineman Leger Douzable. Golday is a converted edge rusher who I think is at his best coming downhill. I have no doubt that Brian Flores will get the most out of him and I'm looking forward to seeing what that looks like.
22. New England Patriots: B+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
28
Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
1st
12
2
55
Gabe Jacas, ED, Illinois
3rd-4th
104
3
95
Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
5th
175
5
171
Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest
UDFA
-
6
196
Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
2nd-3rd
66
6
212
Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU
4th5th
164
7
234
Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech
UDFA
-
7
245
Jam Miller, RB, Alabama
5th
188
7
247
Quintayvious Hutchins, ED, Boston College
5th-6th
251
Favorite pick: Caleb Lomu told me at the combine that he had been training at both left and right tackle during the pre-draft process. Wherever he ends up, he'll be one of the most athletic O-linemen on the field.
Best value: I liked Dametrious Crownover as a Day 2 option and he lasted until Round 6. He's a RT only, and could be in line to succeed Morgan Moses after 2026.
Most surprising pick: It's not a shock that Behren Morten went in Round 7, or even to the Patriots. It's that he went ahead of Garrett Nussmeirer.
23. Washington Commanders: B+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
7
Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
1st
8
3
71
Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
2nd-3rd
64
5
147
Joshua Josephs, ED, Tennessee
4th-5th
153
6
187
Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
4th-5th
143
6
209
Matt Gulbin, OC, Michigan State
UDFA
401
7
223
Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers
6th-7th
286
Favorite pick: Antonio Williams appeared in my way-too-early 2026 mock draft that came out last summer. He was hurt in Week 1 vs. LSU and didn't really look at the 2024 version of himself until later in the season. He could quickly become one of Jayden Daniels' favorite targets in D.C.
Best value: I have to mention Athan Kaliakmanis here only because I brought him on the Cover 3 podcast ahead of the draft as an off-the-radar QB who could get drafted. And he did. Ahead of Garrett Nussmeier. He was a fun watch for Rutgers last season, where he was asked to do a lot. He'll have a chance to make the roster in Washington though if he sees the field next season that means something has probably gone horribly wrong.
Most surprising pick: I didn't love Matt Gulbin's tape but I get why the Commanders drafted him, especially in the sixth round. He's a good athlete, moves well in space, and needs to gain functional strength. He'll have a chance to be the backup behind Nick Allegretti.
24. Denver Broncos: B
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
3
66
Tyler Onyedim, DL, Texas A&M
4th-5th
157
4
108
Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
2nd-3rd
58
4
111
Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
3rd
87
5
152
Justin Joly, TE, NC State
4th
125
7
246
Miles Scott, S, Illinois
5th-6th
244
7
256
Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah
6th
310
7
257
Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo
4th-5th
161
Favorite pick: Jonah Coleman is going to eat in this offense. There's not a lot to add other than I had him at No. 58 on my final big board and he's going to play in a Sean Payton offense. This should be fun.
Best value: I thought Justin Joly could have gone a round or so earlier, but he's the younger version of Evan Engram. He's also a historian of the game. In talking to him at the Senior Bowl he told me, "I try to get the best parts of every single player that I watch … Kyle Pitts, Tony Gonzalez, Jeremy Shockey." Also, fun fact: he played on both sides of the ball growing up and at one time patterned his game after Kam Chancellor.
Most surprising pick: Just wanted to give Red Murdock a shout out here. He's this year's Mr. Irrelevant but, man, his tape is so much fun. He's a high-motor tackling machine who explodes downhill vs. the run is a tenacious blitzer.
25. Detroit Lions: B
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
17
Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
1st-2nd
31
2
44
Derrick Moore, ED, Michigan
5th
189
4
118
Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
4th-5th
145
5
157
Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
3rd-4th
107
5
168
Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
7th-UDFA
354
6
205
Skyler Gill-Howard, DL, Texas Tech
5th-6th
228
7
222
Tyre West, DL, Tennessee
UDFA
-
Favorite pick: If Dan Campbell played right tackle I feel like he would be Blake Miller. This is the most Lions pick since … well, the last time they drafted the most Lions player, which could be Tate Ratledge or Jack Campbell or Aidan Hutchinson or Penei Sewell.
Best value: You may have heard but I love me some Skyler Gill-Howard. Fantastic story, even better person and someone you want to pull for.
Most surprising pick: My podcast co-host, Ran Carthon, really liked Derrick Moore. I thought he was more of a Day 3 player but clearly the Lions agreed with Ran, taking him 44th overall. There's no disputing that Moore is a power-based edge rusher who weaponizes an elite bull rush and explosive speed-to-power to overwhelm OTs – I just wanted to see more as a run defender. That doesn't mean he won't continue to improve, or that the Lions know more than me.
26. Green Bay Packers: B
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
2
52
Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
2nd
28
3
77
Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri
3rd
75
4
120
Dani Dennis-Sutton, ED, Penn State
4th
122
5
153
Jager Burton, OC, Kentucky
3rd
82
6
201
Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
5th-6th
239
6
216
Trey Smack, K, Florida
UDFA
-
Favorite pick: I thought Brandon Cisse could have found his way into Round 1, and he fills an obvious need in Green Bay.
Best value: I had a late Day 2 grade on Jager Burton, so to get him in Round 5 should feel like a win. He's a physically imposing center with an impressive anchor and the rare fluidity to pull and play in space. Can also play all the interior O-line positions.
Most surprising pick: This class doesn't really feel like it had many surprises. I liked all the picks, as well as the value, though using the final selection on kicker Trey Smack probably isn't good news for incumbent Brandon McManus.
27. Philadelphia Eagles: B
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
20
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
1st
16
2
54
Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
3rd-4th
101
3
68
Markel Bell, OT, Miami
4th-5th
155
5
178
Cole Payton, QB, NDSU
5th-6th
238
6
207
Micah Morris, OG, Georgia
5th-6th
255
7
244
Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech
7th-UDFA
357
7
251
Uar Bernard, DL, Nigeria
UDFA
-
7
252
Keyshawn James-Newby, ED, NMU
5th-6th
290
Favorite pick: Makai Lemon is going to be awesome. I love this pick for that reason, but also because as a Steelers fan, I have to respect Philly's game, leap-frogging Pittsburgh to grab their guy … while the Steelers were on the phone with Lemon.
Best value: I know that I had a mid-Day 3 grade on Markel Bell and that the Eagles took him in Round 3 but God doesn't make many people like he made Bell. I know that OL coach Jeff Stoutland retired, but if the Eagles can develop Bell like they have many of their other developmental offensive linemen, this will be incredible value.
Most surprising pick: Cole Payton plays a similar style to Jalen Hurts, and I like the idea of drafting QBs who can do many of the same things that the starter can. But Philly also really likes Tanner McKee and they added Andy Dalton in the offseason. So unless Payton is open to being Taysom Hill (and it's not clear he is), or the Eagles are going to move on from McKee and/or Dalton, I'm not sure where Payton fits.
Drafts that left me wanting more
28. Chicago Bears: B-
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
25
Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
1st-2nd
39
2
57
Logan Jones, OC, Iowa
3rd-4th
99
3
69
Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
5th
202
3
89
Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
6th
288
4
124
Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
2nd-3rd
57
5
166
Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
6th
287
6
213
Jordan van den Berg, DL, Georgia Tech
5th-6th
270
Favorite pick: Dillon Thieneman might have helped himself more than any player these last 12 months. He was good at Purdue but took his game to the next level at Oregon. I talked to several teams ahead of the draft that thought he could go as high as No. 12.
Best value: I think Malik Muhammad plays bigger and more physical than his 182 pounds. But I also want to give Jordan van den Berg a mention here. At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds., he's a surprisingly athletic D-lineman who plays with really good leverage and shows that he can win with both power and surprising bend.
Most surprising pick: Both Sam Roush and Zavion Thomas went higher than I had them on my big board; Roush does show the ability to run through arm tackles but he also had six drops last season. Thomas, meanwhile, is a precise route runner on short and intermediate routes, but I thought he lacked play strength vs. more physical CBs.
29. San Francisco 49ers: B-
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
2
33
De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
2nd
48
3
70
Romello Height, ED, Texas Tech
2nd-3rd
69
3
90
Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
5th-6th
248
4
107
Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma
3rd-4th
98
4
127
Carver Willis, OG, Washington
5th-6th
230
4
139
Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
3rd-4th
92
5
154
Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana
7th-UDFA
359
5
179
Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas
6th-7th
326
Favorite pick: I had heard for weeks that Stribling was going to go higher than expected, but no one figured for 33rd overall. He's a tough, physical player, but I wouldn't have taken him over Denzel Boston or Germie Bernard. (But again, I get it: the 49ers have a vision for what Stribling will be in their offense and clearly one they liked more than the other two WRs I mentioned.)
Best value: Ephesians Prysock played with Tacario Davis at Washington, giving the Huskies two of the longest corners at any level of football last season. At 6-foot-3, 196 he is loooong (Prysock has a wingspan of 80.5 inches, which is 3 inches longer than Will Campbell's). And he'll use his length to disruptive presence on throws to every level.
Most surprising pick: It was a surprise in the moment to see Kaelon Black go 90th overall but maybe it shouldn't have been. Kyle Shanahan likes big backs and Black, who didn't get a combine invite but blazed a sub-4.5 40 at his pro day, is that. He runs hard, is underrated as a receiver and is a willing blocker.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers: C+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
21
Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
1st-2nd
30
2
47
Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
2nd
40
3
76
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
5th-6th
232
3
85
Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
4th
114
3
96
Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa
3rd-4th
97
4
121
Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa
5th-6th
281
5
169
Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana
5th
243
6
210
Gabe Rubio, DE, Notre Dame
UDFA
-
7
224
Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma
7th-UDFA
360
7
230
Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy
6th-7th
250
Favorite pick: Germie Bernard is the best route runner in the entire draft class. Whoever is under center for the Steelers this season will quickly learn to lean on Bernard, who will also block his ass off. Trust me.
Best value: Daylen Everette ran a 4.38 at the combine. In talking to folks at Georgia, they were not surprised. And while he didn't look that fast on tape, he's one of the most physical CBs in the class. He's also incredibly smart. A lot of credit goes to Everette for putting in the work, but as he told me at the Senior Bowl, he got some help."With [Georgia coach Kirby Smart] being a [former] DB, you're getting ... pretty much two DB coaches. ... It was good for me from a development standpoint. He's going to coach you hard, but he wants what's best for you."
Most surprising pick: I loved the Eli Heidenreich pick but Riley Nowakowski is the most Steelers-y pick in recent memory. He's also a five-time Academic All-Big Ten.
31. Los Angeles Rams: C+
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
1
13
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
2nd
29
2
61
Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
4th-5th
162
3
93
Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri
3rd-4th
94
6
197
CJ Daniels, WR, Miami
5th-6th
224
7
232
Tim Keenan III, DL, Alabama
5th-6th
257
Favorite pick: Tim Keenan III is a bulldog in a defensive lineman's body. He's 6-foot-1, 327 pounds but with just 30.5-inch arms. But he knows what he can do and he does it well: a two-down, space-eating D-lineman who uses his power and leverage to anchor against the run but lacks the quickness and pass-rush moves to be consistently disruptive.
Best value: Keagan Trost was a clinical, athletic earth-mover at right tackle who also flashed the ability to dominate second-level defenders in space. At 25, he's an older prospect who has made stops at Morgan St., Indiana State and Wake before finding his way to Missouri last season. And he's expected to kick inside in L.A.
Most surprising pick: It's Ty Simpson by roughly a billion miles. And while the optics were curious during the post-Round 1 press conference, I'm guessing everyone in the building is in agreement that Ty was the guy. And while folks flipped out about the selection (which, on some level, I get), we've also spent the last eight months saying some version of, "Don't let Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan get their hands on someone like Ty Simpson." This doesn't help the Rams in '26 but here's the thing: they're still the favorites to win the division.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars: C-
|RD
|PICK
|PLAYER
|Final grade
|Final BB rank
2
56
Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
5th
207
3
81
Albert Regis, DL, Texas A&M
4th-5th
150
3
88
Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon
2nd-3rd
68
3
100
Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland
5th-6th
234
4
119
Wesley Williams, ED, Duke
6th-7th
305
5
164
Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston
4th
123
6
191
Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
4th-5th
148
6
203
CJ Williams, WR, Stanford
UDFA
-
7
233
Zach Durfee, ED, Washington
UDFA
-
7
240
Parker Hughes, LB, MTSU
UDFA
-
Favorite pick: Emmanuel Pregnon was getting first-round buzz last fall and he was the best player along the Ducks' offensive line.
Best value: My comp for Josh Cameron was JuJu Smith-Schuster. I thought his contested-catch and high-point abilities were among the best in this class, he's an asset as a perimeter blocker and he can return punts too. He won't always create separation on vertical routes (but that's also not his game), and he did lose two fumbles last season.
Most surprising pick: It's only hours after Nate Boerkircher heard his name called and it feels like that's all anyone has been talking about. It feels rich, for sure, but Boerkircher had a really good Senior Bowl. And even though he wasn't targeted often last fall, he has an enormous catch radius and sticky hands, along with contested-catch ability and legit YAC ability.