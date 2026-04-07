Treydan Stukes wasn't supposed to be here – not as a former walk-on turned centerpiece, not as one of the most versatile defensive backs in the 2026 NFL Draft, and definitely not as a player NFL teams are quietly debating in the top 50. But turn on the tape, and you understand why evaluators keep hitting rewind.

The path was never a straight line from five-star to the first round, mostly because Stukes started at the very bottom of a college roster, a walk-on from a lightly recruited high school program in Litchfield Park, Arizona, trying to carve out space in a room full of scholarship athletes.

"I was kind of a late bloomer in high school," Stukes told me recently. "I didn't really sprout up to 6 feet until my senior year [of high school]."

Even then, the production didn't quite match the attention. Seven interceptions as a senior should have turned heads. But playing in the West Valley – far from the recruiting hotbeds – meant fewer eyes, fewer offers, and fewer guarantees. Then COVID hit, recruiting ground to a slow crawl, and whatever momentum Stukes had built disappeared overnight.

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"I had some smaller offers … but we just felt like, if we hang on for a second, I'll get where I need to be," he said.

That belief – equal parts confidence and patience – would define everything that followed.

The call that changed everything

Sometimes, the break doesn't come from a highlight or a camp performance. Sometimes, it's timing – finding yourself in the right place at the right time. In June of 2020, Stukes and his family discovered that his father's old position coach at the University of the Pacific, Paul Rhoads, was now the defensive coordinator at Arizona.

"So we reached out to him as soon as we could," Stukes explained. "And obviously because it was so late [in the recruiting process], they only had a walk-on spot."

That could have been the end of the story for a lot of players – a consolation prize, a fallback option. But for Stukes, it felt like something else.

"We just felt like it was too much connecting," he said. "A person that coached my dad – my dad hasn't played in 20 years – it was crazy. So we were just like, yeah, this is it."

There was no scholarship or promises. Just an opportunity. And a belief that he would eventually get to where he was supposed to be.

"We know you're gonna earn a scholarship," his family told him.

No margin for error

Walk-ons don't get the benefit – of the doubt, of time, of development plans or margin for error. They get reps, if they're lucky, and they get judged immediately.

None of that mattered to Stukes because he was in the business of controlling what he could and taking advantage of the scant opportunities when they presented themselves.

"I ended up earning my scholarship about a year after I got there," he said. "Coach (Jedd) Fisch's first semester … and I'm always gonna be grateful to him for that."

It was a moment of validation. But it was just the start of what was to come. "The work had just begun, to be honest," Stukes said.

That mindset – never satisfied, always working for something bigger – shows up everywhere in his game. Early in his college career, Stukes was primarily an outside corner, the position he had played throughout high school. But as Arizona's defensive staff began to understand what they had, his role expanded.

By 2024 – and into 2025 – Stukes had become something far more valuable: a true hybrid defensive back. Slot corner. Box defender. Deep safety. Occasional blitzer. A matchup piece in the truest sense.

When everything finally clicked

For all the physical tools Stukes possessed – size (190 lbs.), length (6 feet), explosiveness (4.33 40 time) – it wasn't until the mental side of the game caught up that everything clicked. "I think I've been very blessed … with a lot of natural physical ability," he said. "But that's not enough to keep playing high-level football."

The turning point came midway through his college career.

"I would say around my junior season, 2023, is when the game really slowed down for me," Stukes said. "That's when I started taking the mental aspect of the game really seriously."

When that happens for a defensive back, it's obvious on tape. You recognize formations pre-snap. You end up running the routes for the receiver. Concepts unfold before they develop. And the ball – almost magnetically, in Stukes' case – finds its way into his hands.

Instincts, film study, and ball skills

Turn on Stukes' tape, and two things stand out immediately: how quickly he processes, and how aggressively he finishes. There's a balance to it – instinct vs. preparation – and Stukes understands both.

"I think up to this point in my career I'm probably as split down the middle as you can get [when it comes to instincts vs. preparation]," he said. "I've been blessed with the natural ability … but once you grow in the mental aspect, the game really slows down … and you can start making your decisions based on that."

That combination showed up frequently for Stukes in 2025, but when I asked him about his favorite play from the season, he didn't hesitate: the interception vs. Arizona State in the Territorial Cup – which was less about preparation and mostly just instincts and athleticism.

Not only did Stukes run the deep post for the Sun Devils' wide receiver, he "Moss'd" him on the high-point contested-catch too. It's rare to see a slot corner flash that combination of speed, athleticism and ball skills.

How good was Stukes' '25 campaign? When I pulled up his one "dropped" interception from the season, vs. Brendan Sorsby and Cincinnati, he was sheepish, and even a little embarrassed in talking about how he didn't come up with a ball that, upon inspection, would have made for an incredibly difficult play.

Before the snap, Stukes recognized the formation, the tight end alignment and the Bearcats' offensive tendency out of that look.

"I was already alert for that [No. 3 WR] bubble [screen]," he said.

The play unfolds quickly, but Stukes is faster – both physically and mentally – than everyone else on the field. He diagnoses, breaks, and attacks the football, turning the routine into another near-highlight.

Even the near misses have evaluators circling back to his tape.

"It doesn't look that great," Stukes said of the almost-interception that few other folks on the planet would even get close to. But the point isn't the "drop." It's that he was there at all. Which is a recurring theme when you watch his tape.

In speaking to several scouts, there were glowing reviews of Stukes' game, the progress he's made in his career, and how dominant he was last season. I kept hearing "top-50 pick" (I have him going 41st overall in my 3-round mock draft) when talking about his draft stock, and the only concerns (if you can call them that) is that he suffered a torn ACL early in the 2024 season (though it certainly didn't affect his play in '25) and that he's an older player (which can be said about a lot of guys in the post-COVID draft world).

A violent game, played under control

There's another layer to Stukes' game – one that separates him from a lot of slot defenders. He's in the business of handing out punishing hits. Not recklessly, but decisively. Downhill, in space, against bigger bodies: tight ends, running backs, receivers who don't expect a "slot corner" to arrive with that kind of force – Stukes does not care because his sole focus remains getting to the guy with the ball and getting him on the ground.

And that physicality isn't accidental. It's part of his mindset. "It's a violent game," Stukes said. "And you've got to bring some nasty stuff in there if you wanna play at a high level."

Off the field, he's measured. Thoughtful. Even quiet. On the field, it's different. "I kind of go to a different place [when stepping between the white lines]," he explained.

Build for what the NFL has become

If there's a reason Stukes has climbed into that top-50 conversation, it's because he fits what NFL defenses have become. Positionless and scheme-diverse – capable of matching personnel and surviving in space.

He sees himself that way too. And while my comp for Stukes is a faster Brian Branch, it's easy to understand why he patterns his game after Jalen Pitre ("he's a freaking beast and at that nickel spot") and Cooper DeJean ("he played pretty similar role as I did") and Kyle Hamilton ("[just] wanting to be able to have the kind of position flexibility that he has").

That shows up in how Stukes has been deployed; he played primarily in the slot at Arizona. But that doesn't define him.

"I wouldn't be opposed to [playing outside] at all," Stukes said. "I spent a majority of my football career playing outside corner, so I think I could adjust pretty well going back to it."

That versatility matters, because the league is no longer asking defensive backs to fit into rigid roles. It's asking them to solve problems. And Stukes does that in multiple ways: whether in coverage, against the run, blitzing off the edge or running routes and making plays like he is the intended target.

Overcoming setbacks

At Arizona, Stukes was part of a culture built on something the team called the red line. "The red line for us was effort, execution, and accountability," he explained.

It's simple. But it's also revealing. Those are the traits that define players who outgrow their recruiting rankings. Who earn scholarships, who turn opportunity into production. And who, eventually, become leaders. Stukes isn't loud and he doesn't need to be. His game – and the consistency with which he plays – does the talking for him.

The journey wasn't without adversity, however. Stukes battled through an ACL injury four games into the 2024 season – another obstacle that could have slowed his trajectory, or derailed it entirely.

Instead, it became part of the foundation, and the recovery forced him to slow down, to study more, to refine the mental side of the game that would later unlock everything. By the time he returned to full strength, he wasn't just the same player. He was better.

From Tucson to … the first round?

It's a little easier, in hindsight, to connect the dots. To see the trajectory from walk-on to scholarship player to defensive centerpiece to NFL prospect. But for Stukes, none of it felt guaranteed. But the appreciation he has for his alma mater matters.

"I got so much love for the University of Arizona," he said. "It was such a fun experience."

It reflects how he approached every step of the process – not as something owed to him, but as something he'd have to earn, every day. Now, with the NFL Draft approaching, the conversation has shifted. He's no longer just a good story, he's one of the best players in the draft class. A player whose versatility fits modern defenses, whose instincts and ball skills translate, and, if we're being honest, who flashes first-round traits.

The age and previous injuries might see him last until Round 2 but I spend a lot of time talking about "overthinking" the whole process. Whether it's Derwin James or Kyle Hamilton slipping in the first round, or Cooper DeJean or Brian Branch falling to Round 2, sometimes the most reliable predictor of future NFL success is the one staring us all in the face: the college tape.

And what Stukes put on tape – the instincts, the processing, the ball skills, the versatility, the physicality … all those things translate.

Full circle

There's something fitting about where Stukes' story could end – or, more accurately, where it's about to begin. From a late-blooming high school player in Litchfield Park, to a walk-on in Tucson, to a defender NFL teams now view as a high-round pick.

It sure didn't seem like we'd be at this point given how his college journey began. But that's the point. Because for Treydan Stukes, the path was never about what was supposed to happen, it was about what he could make happen.

One rep at a time. One opportunity at a time. One play – diagnosed, attacked, and finished – at a time. And now, as draft night approaches, the rest of the football world is finally catching up to what Arizona already knew. This dude ain't messing around.