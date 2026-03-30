We're less than a month from the 2026 NFL Draft, and college all-star games, the NFL Scouting Combine and most pro days are behind us. All that's left are the remaining 30 visits and personal workouts. So knowing what we know now -- the measurements, the interviews, the workouts, and in talking to teams -- here's our three-round mock draft, all 100 picks.

Despite the down-the-stretch chatter about Ty Simpson battling Fernando Mendoza as this draft's best quarterback … I'm not overthinking it at the top: the Raiders are taking Mendoza and moving on.

That's not to say that Simpson won't be the best QB in this class three years from now. But based on all the information we have on both players -- not just in 2025 but throughout their college careers -- Mendoza is the No. 1 for me. If you're interested in digging deeper into this conversation, my co-host on "With the First Pick," former Titans GM Ran Carthon, and I talked about just this on the podcast recently:

I also have the Browns taking offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 6. Full disclosure: he's my OT5 behind Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu and Kadyn Proctor. Mauigoa (already off the board) and Fano are right tackles, and Cleveland needs a left tackle; Lomu and Proctor play on the left side, but the former could stand to get stronger and the latter might remind too many folks in the organization of Dawand Jones, at least when it comes to controlling his weight. I think Proctor would be the best fit, but trying to get inside the head of the Browns front office, I instead went with Freeling, even though I have him rated as a bottom-half-of-the-first-round player.

You'lll also note that there's one trade in this three-rounder: The Steelers send two of their second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 76) to Seattle to move up to No. 32 … and take Simpson. The Seahawks use those picks to get one of the best safeties and interior defensive linemen in the class. I'll let you decide who won that deal.

One last thing: What follows are all 100 picks in the first three rounds, but if you scroll down, I've also included the team-by-team selections to make it much easier for you to praise/complain about the needs I did/did not address. You're welcome in advance!

All right, let's get to it!

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

Round 2

Pick # Team Player Position College 33 Jets Jacob Rodriguez LB Texas Tech 34 Cardinals Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana 35 Titans Chris Brazzell II WR Tennessee 36 Raiders Avieon Terrell CB Clemson 37 Giants Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M 38 Texans (via WAS) Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon 39 Browns Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon 40 Chiefs CJ Allen LB Georgia 41 Bengals Treydan Stukes CB Arizona 42 Saints Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M 43 Dolphins Malachi Lawrence EDGE UCF 44 Jets (via DAL) Carson Beck QB Miami 45 Ravens Trey Zuhn III IOL Texas A&M 46 Buccaneers Josiah Trotter LB Missouri 47 Colts Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State 48 Falcons Brandon Cisse CB South Carolina 49 Vikings Jadarian Price RB Notre Dame 50 Lions D'Angelo Ponds CB Indiana 51 Panthers AJ Haulcy S LSU 52 Packers Chris Johnson CB San Diego State 53 Seahawks (mock trade from Steelers) Zakee Wheatley S Penn State 54 Eagles Keyron Crawford EDGE Auburn 55 Chargers Fernando Carmona IOL Arkansas 56 Jaguars Deontae Lawson LB Alabama 57 Bears Anthony Hill Jr. LB Texas 58 49ers Devin Moore CB Florida 59 Texans Caleb Tiernan OT Northwestern 60 Bears (via BUF) Zion Young EDGE Missouri 61 Rams Jaishawn Barham LB Michigan 62 Broncos Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech 63 Patriots Eli Stowers TE Vanderbilt 64 Seahawks Emmett Johnson RB Nebraska

Round 3

Pick # Team Player Position College 65 Cardinals Nick Barrett DL South Carolina 66 Titans Keylan Rutledge IOL Georgia Tech 67 Raiders Jeremiah Wright IOL Auburn 68 Eagles (via NYJ) Ted Hurst WR Georgia State 69 Texans (via NYG) Romello Height EDGE Texas Tech 70 Browns Keionte Scott S Miami 71 Commanders Antonio Williams WR Clemson 72 Bengals Davison Igbinosun CB Ohio State 73 Saints Germie Bernard WR Alabama 74 Chiefs Julian Neal CB Arkansas 75 Dolphins Anez Cooper IOL Miami 76 Seahawks (mock trade from PIT via DAL) Connor Lew IOL Auburn 77 Buccaneers Domonique Orange DL Iowa State 78 Colts Elijah Sarratt WR Indiana 79 Falcons Kyle Louis LB Pitt 80 Ravens Christen Miller DL Georgia 81 Jaguars (via DET) Chris McClellan DL Missouri 82 Vikings Malik Muhammad CB Texas 83 Panthers Gabe Jacas EDGE Illinois 84 Packers Rayshaun Benny DL Michigan 85 Steelers Gennings Dunker IOL Iowa 86 Chargers Darrell Jackson Jr. DL Florida State 87 Dolphins (via PHI) Sam Hecht IOL Kansas State 88 Jaguars Genesis Smith S Arizona 89 Bears Bud Clark S TCU 90 Dolphins (via HOU) Tacario Davis CB Washington 91 Bills Chandler Rivers CB Duke 92 Cowboys Jake Golday LB Cincinnati 93 Rams Jalon Kilgore S South Carolina 94 Dolphins (from Broncos) Justin Joly TE NC State 95 Patriots Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE Penn State 96 Seahawks Kage Casey OT Boise State 97 Vikings (compensatory pick) Kendal Daniels LB Oklahoma 98 Eagles (compensatory pick) Dametrious Crownover OT Texas A&M 99 Steelers (compensatory pick) VJ Payne S Kansas State 100 Jaguars (compensatory pick via DET) Brenen Thompson WR Mississippi State

NFL Draft picks by team

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1, pick 3: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami Round 2, pick 34: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana Round 3, pick 65: Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina

Atlanta Falcons

Round 2, pick 48: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina Round 3, pick 79: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1, pick 14: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State Round 2, pick 45: Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M

Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M Round 3, pick 80: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

Buffalo Bills

Round 1, pick 26: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon Round 3, pick 91: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Carolina Panthers

Round 1, pick 19: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee Round 2, pick 51: AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

AJ Haulcy, S, LSU Round 3, pick 83: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Chicago Bears

Round 1, pick 25: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

Caleb Banks, DL, Florida Round 2, pick 57: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas Round 2, pick 60: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri Round 3, pick 89: Bud Clark, S, TCU

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1, pick 10: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Peter Woods, DL, Clemson Round 2, pick 41: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona Round 3, pick 72: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Cleveland Browns

Round 1, pick 6: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia Round 1, pick 24: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M Round 2, pick 39: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon Round 3, pick 70: Keionte Scott, S, Miami

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1, pick 12: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami Round 1, pick 20: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee Round 3, pick 92: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Denver Broncos

Round 2, pick 62: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

Detroit Lions

Round 1, pick 17: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama Round 2, pick 50: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Green Bay Packers

Round 2, pick 52: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State Round 3, pick 84: Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

Houston Texans

Round 1, pick 28: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State Round 2, pick 38: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon Round 2, pick 59: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern Round 3, pick 69: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Indianapolis Colts

Round 2, pick 47: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State Round 3, pick 78: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 2, pick 56: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama Round 3, pick 81: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri Round 3, pick 88: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Genesis Smith, S, Arizona Round 3, pick 100: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1, pick 9: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State Round 1, pick 29: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma Round 2, pick 40: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia Round 3, pick 74: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1, pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana Round 2, pick 36: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson Round 3, pick 67: Jeremiah Wright, IOL, Auburn

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1, pick 22: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson Round 2, pick 55: Fernando Carmona, IOL, Arkansas

Fernando Carmona, IOL, Arkansas Round 3, pick 86: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

Los Angeles Rams

Round 1, pick 13: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State Round 2, pick 61: Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan Round 3, pick 93: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Miami Dolphins

Round 1, pick 11: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU Round 1, pick 30: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington Round 2, pick 43: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF Round 3, pick 75: Anez Cooper, IOL, Miami

Anez Cooper, IOL, Miami Round 3, pick 87: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State Round 3, pick 90: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Tacario Davis, CB, Washington Round 3, pick 94: Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1, pick 18: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo Round 2, pick 49: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame Round 3, pick 82: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas Round 3, pick 97: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

New England Patriots

Round 1, pick 31: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson Round 2, pick 63: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt Round 3, pick 95: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

New Orleans Saints

Round 1, pick 8: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State Round 2, pick 42: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M Round 3, pick 73: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

New York Giants

Round 1, pick 5: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State Round 2, pick 37: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

New York Jets

Round 1, pick 2: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech Round 1, pick 16: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon, WR, USC Round 2, pick 33: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech Round 2, pick 44: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1, pick 23: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah Round 2, pick 54: Keyron Crawford, ED, Auburn

Keyron Crawford, ED, Auburn Round 3, pick 68: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State Round 3, pick 98: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1, pick 21: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State Round 1, pick 32: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama Round 3, pick 85: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa

Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa Round 3, pick 99: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1, pick 27: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah Round 2, pick 58: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Seattle Seahawks

Round 2, pick 53 : Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State Round 2, pick 64: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska Round 3, pick 76: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn Round 3, pick 96: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1, pick 15: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn Round 2, pick 46: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri Round 3, pick 77: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

Tennessee Titans

Round 1, pick 4: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame Round 2, pick 35: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee Round 3, pick 66: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Washington Commanders