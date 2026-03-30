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We're less than a month from the 2026 NFL Draft, and college all-star games, the NFL Scouting Combine and most pro days are behind us. All that's left are the remaining 30 visits and personal workouts. So knowing what we know now -- the measurements, the interviews, the workouts, and in talking to teams -- here's our three-round mock draft, all 100 picks.

Despite the down-the-stretch chatter about Ty Simpson battling Fernando Mendoza as this draft's best quarterback … I'm not overthinking it at the top: the Raiders are taking Mendoza and moving on.

That's not to say that Simpson won't be the best QB in this class three years from now. But based on all the information we have on both players -- not just in 2025 but throughout their college careers -- Mendoza is the No. 1 for me. If you're interested in digging deeper into this conversation, my co-host on "With the First Pick," former Titans GM Ran Carthon, and I talked about just this on the podcast recently:

I also have the Browns taking offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 6. Full disclosure: he's my OT5 behind Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu and Kadyn Proctor. Mauigoa (already off the board) and Fano are right tackles, and Cleveland needs a left tackle; Lomu and Proctor play on the left side, but the former could stand to get stronger and the latter might remind too many folks in the organization of Dawand Jones, at least when it comes to controlling his weight. I think Proctor would be the best fit, but trying to get inside the head of the Browns front office, I instead went with Freeling, even though I have him rated as a bottom-half-of-the-first-round player. 

You'lll also note that there's one trade in this three-rounder: The Steelers send two of their second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 76) to Seattle to move up to No. 32 … and take Simpson. The Seahawks use those picks to get one of the best safeties and interior defensive linemen in the class. I'll let you decide who won that deal. 

One last thing: What follows are all 100 picks in the first three rounds, but if you scroll down, I've also included the team-by-team selections to make it much easier for you to praise/complain about the needs I did/did not address. You're welcome in advance! 

All right, let's get to it!

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Fernando Mendoza QB
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3349
RUYDS
284
INTS
6
TDS
47
I know there's been some conversation in the media about whether Ty Simpson can challenge Mendoza for QB1. Maybe in 2-3 years, but not by late April. This is as close to a sure thing as you're going to get.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jets were incredibly busy during free agency, especially when it came to bolstering the front seven ... but in a class with no QB worth taking No. 2 overall and questions about Arvell Reese's true position, Bailey is the best option here. Is he as good as former top-five edge rushers Abdul Carter and Will Anderson Jr.? Nope, but he was dominant at times for Texas Tech in 2025 and made huge strides from his 2024 campaign at Stanford.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Francis Mauigoa OT
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cards need a QB, but Mauigoa is one of the surest bets in the entire class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Jeremiyah Love RB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
1372
YDS/ATT
6.9
REYDS
280
TDS
21
Is this too rich for an RB? Maybe. But there's something to be said for supporting a young QB with as many game-changers as possible. Love would rank behind Ashton Jeanty, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson -- but not by much. He'll immediately add some juice to the Titans RB room, and he's also a threat as a receiver out of the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
I've said this before, but if the draft were the week after the Super Bowl, we wouldn't have months to create narratives that run counter to what our collective eyeballs told us in the fall. For Reese, it's pretty simple: he's a rare athlete who was one of the best defenders in the country in 2025. That his pro-day bag-drill workout didn't meet expectations shouldn't really carry much weight. He's a freak who is the "positionless player" prototype.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Monroe Freeling OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
7th
I think this is too high for Freeling, but I can't in good faith mock Kadyn Proctor to Cleveland here, not after all the concerns about Dawand Jones' weight that saw him fall to the fourth round. Plus, even though I consider Freeling a bottom-half-of-the-first-round talent, that doesn't mean teams don't view him higher. Remember the 2013 draft, when the Chiefs were "stuck" drafting OT Eric Fisher No. 1 overall? I mention that draft because some guy named Lane Johnson was OT3 in that class. The point: sometimes -- a lot of times -- players can exceed their pre-draft expectations.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Bain feels like a Dan Quinn edge rusher, and this is still a position of need -- even after the Commanders signed Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Styles can play safety, off-ball linebacker, and you can even blitz him from, well, just about anywhere. He's a 3-for-1 talent for New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Caleb Downs S
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Downs is a culture changer, though in Kansas City the culture is in pretty good shape. The secondary needs some restocking and Downs, who gives me Troy Polamalu vibes, has a chance to be truly special.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
This isn't quite worst-case scenario for Cincy, but it's not great, either. The defense desperately needs edge-rush help. And with Bailey, Reese, Bain and even Styles off the board, Plan B would be Downs ... who the Chiefs grabbed at No. 9. Woods isn't a bad consolation prize -- the D-line could use reinforcements -- and the Bengals did add Boye Mafe in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Mansoor Delane CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Delane ran in the 4.3s at his pro day, which answered any remaining questions about his speed. He was as close to a shutdown corner as you're going to get in 2025, and with all the secondary needs in Miami, this pick feels like a layup.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Akheem Mesidor DL
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Mesidor will be a 25-year-old rookie ... and I do not care, not even a little bit. If the Cowboys get five good years out of him, it's a sound investment. Plus, Mesidor has the size and versatility to line up at several spots along the defensive line.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
51
REYDS
875
YDS/REC
17.2
TDS
9
Almost everyone agrees that Tate is WR1, but in talking to scouts at the Ohio State pro day, a recurring question was if he's a top-10 pick. In this mock, he falls to No. 13, but lands in an ideal spot: a Sean McVay offense with Matthew Stafford somehow still in his prime.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
There will be a lot of teams lining up to draft Ioane if the Ravens don't grab him here. He's a Day 1 starter after a stellar Penn State career.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Faulk is just scratching the surface on his abilities -- he measured 6-foot-5, 276 pounds and had 34⅜-inch arms at the combine. At 21, he's still growing into his body, but he's flashed all the tools to be an elite pass rusher at the next level. In Tampa, he'll fill a need at pass rusher.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
79
REYDS
1156
YDS/REC
14.6
TDS
13
Garrett Wilson has been asking for a legit No. 2, and Lemon provides that and then some. He'll draw comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown because of his toughness and YAC ability.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Kadyn Proctor OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
If Penei Sewell moves to the left side, the Lions could look at, say, Spencer Fano here. But if Sewell stays at right tackle, Proctor feels like the natural successor to Taylor Decker.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Harrison Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but it appears, for now, that he's played his last snap for the Vikings. McNeil-Warren is a long, athletic ball hawk who also excels in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
McCoy didn't play a snap in 2025 after tearing his ACL the previous January, but his 2024 tape is some of the best in the class. Jaycee Horn is elite when healthy, but Mike Jackson is in the final year of his current deal.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cowboys get an edge rusher and cornerback with their first two picks. And if the defense just improves to above-average in 2026, there's no reason the team won't be in the mix for the division title. Hood excels in press-man coverage and is one of the most physical CBs in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
61
REYDS
711
YDS/REC
11.7
TDS
9
If Tyson is healthy, he's battling for WR1. In Pittsburgh, he'll take the Steelers WR room from "DK and everybody else" to "three dudes," which is great news for Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard or whomever else might be under center in the Steel City.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Chargers have needs along the interior offensive line, but Parker is too good to pass up here. Tuli Tuipulotu is one of the best young edge rushers in football, but Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree can't play forever.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fano could go 10 spots higher, but this is how the board fell. And in Philly, he can be next in line after Lane Johnson retires -- and in the meantime, kick inside to guard.
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
KC Concepcion WR
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
61
REYDS
711
YDS/REC
11.7
TDS
9
The Browns get an offensive tackle and a big-play WR with their two first-rounders -- filling their biggest roster needs. Concepcion can play in the slot or outside, has return ability and is one of the best yards-after-catch receivers in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
7th
If Banks is healthy, he could be a top-10 pick. At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds with 35-inch arms, he can take over games. The problem has been his inability to consistently stay on the field. If he's cleared medically, Banks is a first-rounder all day long. If teams have questions, he could slip to Day 2 like Jer'Zhan Newton did a few years ago.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Dillon Thieneman S
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If the right wide receiver is still on the board, the Bills could target one, even after trading for DJ Moore. But with four wideouts already gone, Buffalo bolsters its secondary with Thieneman, who made huge strides at Oregon after transferring from Purdue.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
We might look back in a few years and Lomu is the best tackle in the class. In San Francisco, he'll be ready to step in for Trent Williams when he eventually moves on.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Kayden McDonald DL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
McDonald is the best run defender in this draft class. He needs to improve as a pass rusher, but he's a perfect fit for DeMeco Ryans' defense.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
R Mason Thomas DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
6th
Thomas' arms measure shorter than 32 inches ... and no one should care. We all overthought it with Nik Bonitto, a second-rounder currently playing like one of the best pass rushers in football. The Chiefs need some juice off the edge, and that's exactly what Thomas brings to the party.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Denzel Boston WR
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
62
REYDS
881
YDS/REC
14.2
TDS
12
The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle, and they're replacing him with a long-striding, contested-catch machine in Boston, who should make Malik Willis' already-tough job slightly easier.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Will Campbell is the Pats' left tackle. The team continues to protect Drake Maye with Miller, who made enormous strides last season after an inconsistent 2024.
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3567
RUYDS
93
INTS
5
TDS
30
The Steelers have 12 picks, so they package two of them -- Nos. 53 and 76 -- to move up to No. 32 and take Simpson. Yes, next year's QB class is LOADED ... but don't we say that every single year, and every single year it's never quite as loaded as we all predicted? Meanwhile, midway through the season, we talked about Simpson being in the running for QB1 until injuries changed the conversation.

Round 2

Pick #TeamPlayerPositionCollege
33JetsJacob RodriguezLBTexas Tech
34CardinalsOmar Cooper Jr.WRIndiana
35TitansChris Brazzell IIWRTennessee
36RaidersAvieon TerrellCBClemson
37GiantsChase BisontisIOLTexas A&M
38Texans (via WAS)Kenyon SadiqTEOregon
39BrownsEmmanuel PregnonIOLOregon
40ChiefsCJ AllenLBGeorgia 
41BengalsTreydan StukesCBArizona
42SaintsCashius HowellEDGETexas A&M
43DolphinsMalachi LawrenceEDGEUCF
44Jets (via DAL)Carson BeckQBMiami
45RavensTrey Zuhn IIIIOLTexas A&M 
46BuccaneersJosiah TrotterLBMissouri
47ColtsMax IheanachorOTArizona State
48FalconsBrandon CisseCBSouth Carolina
49VikingsJadarian PriceRBNotre Dame
50LionsD'Angelo PondsCBIndiana
51PanthersAJ HaulcySLSU 
52PackersChris JohnsonCBSan Diego State
53Seahawks (mock trade from Steelers)Zakee WheatleySPenn State
54EaglesKeyron CrawfordEDGEAuburn 
55ChargersFernando CarmonaIOLArkansas 
56JaguarsDeontae LawsonLBAlabama
57BearsAnthony Hill Jr.LBTexas
5849ersDevin MooreCBFlorida
59TexansCaleb TiernanOTNorthwestern 
60Bears (via BUF)Zion YoungEDGEMissouri
61RamsJaishawn BarhamLBMichigan
62BroncosLee Hunter DLTexas Tech
63PatriotsEli StowersTEVanderbilt 
64SeahawksEmmett JohnsonRBNebraska

Round 3

Pick #TeamPlayerPositionCollege
65CardinalsNick BarrettDLSouth Carolina 
66TitansKeylan RutledgeIOLGeorgia Tech
67RaidersJeremiah WrightIOLAuburn 
68Eagles (via NYJ)Ted HurstWRGeorgia State
69Texans (via NYG)Romello HeightEDGETexas Tech
70BrownsKeionte ScottSMiami 
71CommandersAntonio WilliamsWRClemson
72BengalsDavison IgbinosunCBOhio State
73SaintsGermie BernardWRAlabama
74Chiefs Julian NealCBArkansas
75DolphinsAnez CooperIOLMiami
76Seahawks (mock trade from PIT via DAL)Connor LewIOLAuburn
77BuccaneersDomonique OrangeDL Iowa State
78ColtsElijah SarrattWRIndiana 
79FalconsKyle LouisLBPitt
80RavensChristen MillerDLGeorgia 
81Jaguars (via DET)Chris McClellanDLMissouri
82VikingsMalik MuhammadCBTexas 
83PanthersGabe JacasEDGEIllinois
84PackersRayshaun BennyDLMichigan 
85SteelersGennings DunkerIOLIowa
86ChargersDarrell Jackson Jr.DLFlorida State
87Dolphins (via PHI)Sam HechtIOLKansas State
88JaguarsGenesis SmithSArizona 
89BearsBud ClarkSTCU 
90Dolphins (via HOU)Tacario DavisCBWashington
91BillsChandler RiversCBDuke
92CowboysJake GoldayLBCincinnati
93RamsJalon KilgoreSSouth Carolina
94Dolphins (from Broncos)Justin JolyTENC State
95PatriotsDani Dennis-SuttonEDGEPenn State
96SeahawksKage CaseyOTBoise State
97Vikings (compensatory pick)Kendal DanielsLBOklahoma 
98Eagles (compensatory pick)Dametrious CrownoverOTTexas A&M
99Steelers (compensatory pick)VJ PayneSKansas State
100Jaguars (compensatory pick via DET)Brenen ThompsonWRMississippi State

NFL Draft picks by team

Arizona Cardinals

  • Round 1, pick 3: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
  • Round 2, pick 34: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
  • Round 3, pick 65: Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina

Atlanta Falcons

  • Round 2, pick 48: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
  • Round 3, pick 79: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens

  • Round 1, pick 14: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
  • Round 2, pick 45: Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M
  • Round 3, pick 80: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

Buffalo Bills

  • Round 1, pick 26: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
  • Round 3, pick 91: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Carolina Panthers

  • Round 1, pick 19: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
  • Round 2, pick 51: AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
  • Round 3, pick 83: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Chicago Bears

  • Round 1, pick 25: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
  • Round 2, pick 57: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
  • Round 2, pick 60: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
  • Round 3, pick 89: Bud Clark, S, TCU

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Round 1, pick 10: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
  • Round 2, pick 41: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
  • Round 3, pick 72: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Cleveland Browns

  • Round 1, pick 6: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
  • Round 1, pick 24: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
  • Round 2, pick 39: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
  • Round 3, pick 70: Keionte Scott, S, Miami

Dallas Cowboys

  • Round 1, pick 12: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
  • Round 1, pick 20: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  • Round 3, pick 92: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Denver Broncos

  • Round 2, pick 62: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech 

Detroit Lions

  • Round 1, pick 17: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
  • Round 2, pick 50: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Green Bay Packers

  • Round 2, pick 52: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
  • Round 3, pick 84: Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

Houston Texans

  • Round 1, pick 28: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
  • Round 2, pick 38: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
  • Round 2, pick 59: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
  • Round 3, pick 69: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Indianapolis Colts

  • Round 2, pick 47: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
  • Round 3, pick 78: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana 

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Round 2, pick 56: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  • Round 3, pick 81: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri
  • Round 3, pick 88: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
  • Round 3, pick 100: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Round 1, pick 9: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
  • Round 1, pick 29: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
  • Round 2, pick 40: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
  • Round 3, pick 74: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Round 1, pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
  • Round 2, pick 36: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  • Round 3, pick 67: Jeremiah Wright, IOL, Auburn 

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Round 1, pick 22: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
  • Round 2, pick 55: Fernando Carmona, IOL, Arkansas
  • Round 3, pick 86: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

Los Angeles Rams

  • Round 1, pick 13: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
  • Round 2, pick 61: Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan 
  • Round 3, pick 93: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Miami Dolphins

  • Round 1, pick 11: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
  • Round 1, pick 30: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
  • Round 2, pick 43: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
  • Round 3, pick 75: Anez Cooper, IOL, Miami
  • Round 3, pick 87: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
  • Round 3, pick 90: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
  • Round 3, pick 94: Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Minnesota Vikings

  • Round 1, pick 18: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  • Round 2, pick 49: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
  • Round 3, pick 82: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
  • Round 3, pick 97: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

New England Patriots

  • Round 1, pick 31: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
  • Round 2, pick 63: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  • Round 3, pick 95: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

New Orleans Saints

  • Round 1, pick 8: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
  • Round 2, pick 42: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
  • Round 3, pick 73: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

New York Giants

  • Round 1, pick 5: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
  • Round 2, pick 37: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

New York Jets

  • Round 1, pick 2: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
  • Round 1, pick 16: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
  • Round 2, pick 33: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
  • Round 2, pick 44: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Round 1, pick 23: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
  • Round 2, pick 54: Keyron Crawford, ED, Auburn
  • Round 3, pick 68: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
  • Round 3, pick 98: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Round 1, pick 21: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
  • Round 1, pick 32: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
  • Round 3, pick 85: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa
  • Round 3, pick 99: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

San Francisco 49ers

  • Round 1, pick 27: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
  • Round 2, pick 58: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Seattle Seahawks

  • Round 2, pick 53: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
  • Round 2, pick 64: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
  • Round 3, pick 76: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
  • Round 3, pick 96: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Round 1, pick 15: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
  • Round 2, pick 46: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
  • Round 3, pick 77: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

Tennessee Titans

  • Round 1, pick 4: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
  • Round 2, pick 35: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
  • Round 3, pick 66: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Washington Commanders

  • Round 1, pick 7: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
  • Round 3, pick 71: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson