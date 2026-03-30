2026 NFL three-round mock draft: Steelers target high-upside WR, then trade back into Round 1 for QB
Team needs have become much clearer after pro days
We're less than a month from the 2026 NFL Draft, and college all-star games, the NFL Scouting Combine and most pro days are behind us. All that's left are the remaining 30 visits and personal workouts. So knowing what we know now -- the measurements, the interviews, the workouts, and in talking to teams -- here's our three-round mock draft, all 100 picks.
Despite the down-the-stretch chatter about Ty Simpson battling Fernando Mendoza as this draft's best quarterback … I'm not overthinking it at the top: the Raiders are taking Mendoza and moving on.
That's not to say that Simpson won't be the best QB in this class three years from now. But based on all the information we have on both players -- not just in 2025 but throughout their college careers -- Mendoza is the No. 1 for me. If you're interested in digging deeper into this conversation, my co-host on "With the First Pick," former Titans GM Ran Carthon, and I talked about just this on the podcast recently:
I also have the Browns taking offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 6. Full disclosure: he's my OT5 behind Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu and Kadyn Proctor. Mauigoa (already off the board) and Fano are right tackles, and Cleveland needs a left tackle; Lomu and Proctor play on the left side, but the former could stand to get stronger and the latter might remind too many folks in the organization of Dawand Jones, at least when it comes to controlling his weight. I think Proctor would be the best fit, but trying to get inside the head of the Browns front office, I instead went with Freeling, even though I have him rated as a bottom-half-of-the-first-round player.
You'lll also note that there's one trade in this three-rounder: The Steelers send two of their second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 76) to Seattle to move up to No. 32 … and take Simpson. The Seahawks use those picks to get one of the best safeties and interior defensive linemen in the class. I'll let you decide who won that deal.
One last thing: What follows are all 100 picks in the first three rounds, but if you scroll down, I've also included the team-by-team selections to make it much easier for you to praise/complain about the needs I did/did not address. You're welcome in advance!
All right, let's get to it!
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
I know there's been some conversation in the media about whether Ty Simpson can challenge Mendoza for QB1. Maybe in 2-3 years, but not by late April. This is as close to a sure thing as you're going to get.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Jets were incredibly busy during free agency, especially when it came to bolstering the front seven ... but in a class with no QB worth taking No. 2 overall and questions about Arvell Reese's true position, Bailey is the best option here. Is he as good as former top-five edge rushers Abdul Carter and Will Anderson Jr.? Nope, but he was dominant at times for Texas Tech in 2025 and made huge strides from his 2024 campaign at Stanford.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
The Cards need a QB, but Mauigoa is one of the surest bets in the entire class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Is this too rich for an RB? Maybe. But there's something to be said for supporting a young QB with as many game-changers as possible. Love would rank behind Ashton Jeanty, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson -- but not by much. He'll immediately add some juice to the Titans RB room, and he's also a threat as a receiver out of the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
I've said this before, but if the draft were the week after the Super Bowl, we wouldn't have months to create narratives that run counter to what our collective eyeballs told us in the fall. For Reese, it's pretty simple: he's a rare athlete who was one of the best defenders in the country in 2025. That his pro-day bag-drill workout didn't meet expectations shouldn't really carry much weight. He's a freak who is the "positionless player" prototype.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
I think this is too high for Freeling, but I can't in good faith mock Kadyn Proctor to Cleveland here, not after all the concerns about Dawand Jones' weight that saw him fall to the fourth round. Plus, even though I consider Freeling a bottom-half-of-the-first-round talent, that doesn't mean teams don't view him higher. Remember the 2013 draft, when the Chiefs were "stuck" drafting OT Eric Fisher No. 1 overall? I mention that draft because some guy named Lane Johnson was OT3 in that class. The point: sometimes -- a lot of times -- players can exceed their pre-draft expectations.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Bain feels like a Dan Quinn edge rusher, and this is still a position of need -- even after the Commanders signed Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Styles can play safety, off-ball linebacker, and you can even blitz him from, well, just about anywhere. He's a 3-for-1 talent for New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs is a culture changer, though in Kansas City the culture is in pretty good shape. The secondary needs some restocking and Downs, who gives me Troy Polamalu vibes, has a chance to be truly special.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
This isn't quite worst-case scenario for Cincy, but it's not great, either. The defense desperately needs edge-rush help. And with Bailey, Reese, Bain and even Styles off the board, Plan B would be Downs ... who the Chiefs grabbed at No. 9. Woods isn't a bad consolation prize -- the D-line could use reinforcements -- and the Bengals did add Boye Mafe in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Delane ran in the 4.3s at his pro day, which answered any remaining questions about his speed. He was as close to a shutdown corner as you're going to get in 2025, and with all the secondary needs in Miami, this pick feels like a layup.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Mesidor will be a 25-year-old rookie ... and I do not care, not even a little bit. If the Cowboys get five good years out of him, it's a sound investment. Plus, Mesidor has the size and versatility to line up at several spots along the defensive line.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Almost everyone agrees that Tate is WR1, but in talking to scouts at the Ohio State pro day, a recurring question was if he's a top-10 pick. In this mock, he falls to No. 13, but lands in an ideal spot: a Sean McVay offense with Matthew Stafford somehow still in his prime.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
There will be a lot of teams lining up to draft Ioane if the Ravens don't grab him here. He's a Day 1 starter after a stellar Penn State career.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Faulk is just scratching the surface on his abilities -- he measured 6-foot-5, 276 pounds and had 34⅜-inch arms at the combine. At 21, he's still growing into his body, but he's flashed all the tools to be an elite pass rusher at the next level. In Tampa, he'll fill a need at pass rusher.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Garrett Wilson has been asking for a legit No. 2, and Lemon provides that and then some. He'll draw comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown because of his toughness and YAC ability.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
If Penei Sewell moves to the left side, the Lions could look at, say, Spencer Fano here. But if Sewell stays at right tackle, Proctor feels like the natural successor to Taylor Decker.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
Harrison Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but it appears, for now, that he's played his last snap for the Vikings. McNeil-Warren is a long, athletic ball hawk who also excels in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
McCoy didn't play a snap in 2025 after tearing his ACL the previous January, but his 2024 tape is some of the best in the class. Jaycee Horn is elite when healthy, but Mike Jackson is in the final year of his current deal.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Cowboys get an edge rusher and cornerback with their first two picks. And if the defense just improves to above-average in 2026, there's no reason the team won't be in the mix for the division title. Hood excels in press-man coverage and is one of the most physical CBs in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
If Tyson is healthy, he's battling for WR1. In Pittsburgh, he'll take the Steelers WR room from "DK and everybody else" to "three dudes," which is great news for Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard or whomever else might be under center in the Steel City.
Round 1 - Pick 22
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
The Chargers have needs along the interior offensive line, but Parker is too good to pass up here. Tuli Tuipulotu is one of the best young edge rushers in football, but Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree can't play forever.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Fano could go 10 spots higher, but this is how the board fell. And in Philly, he can be next in line after Lane Johnson retires -- and in the meantime, kick inside to guard.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Browns get an offensive tackle and a big-play WR with their two first-rounders -- filling their biggest roster needs. Concepcion can play in the slot or outside, has return ability and is one of the best yards-after-catch receivers in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
If Banks is healthy, he could be a top-10 pick. At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds with 35-inch arms, he can take over games. The problem has been his inability to consistently stay on the field. If he's cleared medically, Banks is a first-rounder all day long. If teams have questions, he could slip to Day 2 like Jer'Zhan Newton did a few years ago.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
If the right wide receiver is still on the board, the Bills could target one, even after trading for DJ Moore. But with four wideouts already gone, Buffalo bolsters its secondary with Thieneman, who made huge strides at Oregon after transferring from Purdue.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
We might look back in a few years and Lomu is the best tackle in the class. In San Francisco, he'll be ready to step in for Trent Williams when he eventually moves on.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
McDonald is the best run defender in this draft class. He needs to improve as a pass rusher, but he's a perfect fit for DeMeco Ryans' defense.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Thomas' arms measure shorter than 32 inches ... and no one should care. We all overthought it with Nik Bonitto, a second-rounder currently playing like one of the best pass rushers in football. The Chiefs need some juice off the edge, and that's exactly what Thomas brings to the party.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle, and they're replacing him with a long-striding, contested-catch machine in Boston, who should make Malik Willis' already-tough job slightly easier.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Will Campbell is the Pats' left tackle. The team continues to protect Drake Maye with Miller, who made enormous strides last season after an inconsistent 2024.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
The Steelers have 12 picks, so they package two of them -- Nos. 53 and 76 -- to move up to No. 32 and take Simpson. Yes, next year's QB class is LOADED ... but don't we say that every single year, and every single year it's never quite as loaded as we all predicted? Meanwhile, midway through the season, we talked about Simpson being in the running for QB1 until injuries changed the conversation.
Round 2
|Pick #
|Team
|Player
|Position
|College
|33
|Jets
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|Texas Tech
|34
|Cardinals
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|Indiana
|35
|Titans
|Chris Brazzell II
|WR
|Tennessee
|36
|Raiders
|Avieon Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|37
|Giants
|Chase Bisontis
|IOL
|Texas A&M
|38
|Texans (via WAS)
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|Oregon
|39
|Browns
|Emmanuel Pregnon
|IOL
|Oregon
|40
|Chiefs
|CJ Allen
|LB
|Georgia
|41
|Bengals
|Treydan Stukes
|CB
|Arizona
|42
|Saints
|Cashius Howell
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|43
|Dolphins
|Malachi Lawrence
|EDGE
|UCF
|44
|Jets (via DAL)
|Carson Beck
|QB
|Miami
|45
|Ravens
|Trey Zuhn III
|IOL
|Texas A&M
|46
|Buccaneers
|Josiah Trotter
|LB
|Missouri
|47
|Colts
|Max Iheanachor
|OT
|Arizona State
|48
|Falcons
|Brandon Cisse
|CB
|South Carolina
|49
|Vikings
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|Notre Dame
|50
|Lions
|D'Angelo Ponds
|CB
|Indiana
|51
|Panthers
|AJ Haulcy
|S
|LSU
|52
|Packers
|Chris Johnson
|CB
|San Diego State
|53
|Seahawks (mock trade from Steelers)
|Zakee Wheatley
|S
|Penn State
|54
|Eagles
|Keyron Crawford
|EDGE
|Auburn
|55
|Chargers
|Fernando Carmona
|IOL
|Arkansas
|56
|Jaguars
|Deontae Lawson
|LB
|Alabama
|57
|Bears
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|LB
|Texas
|58
|49ers
|Devin Moore
|CB
|Florida
|59
|Texans
|Caleb Tiernan
|OT
|Northwestern
|60
|Bears (via BUF)
|Zion Young
|EDGE
|Missouri
|61
|Rams
|Jaishawn Barham
|LB
|Michigan
|62
|Broncos
|Lee Hunter
|DL
|Texas Tech
|63
|Patriots
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|Vanderbilt
|64
|Seahawks
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|Nebraska
Round 3
|Pick #
|Team
|Player
|Position
|College
|65
|Cardinals
|Nick Barrett
|DL
|South Carolina
|66
|Titans
|Keylan Rutledge
|IOL
|Georgia Tech
|67
|Raiders
|Jeremiah Wright
|IOL
|Auburn
|68
|Eagles (via NYJ)
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|Georgia State
|69
|Texans (via NYG)
|Romello Height
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|70
|Browns
|Keionte Scott
|S
|Miami
|71
|Commanders
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|72
|Bengals
|Davison Igbinosun
|CB
|Ohio State
|73
|Saints
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|Alabama
|74
|Chiefs
|Julian Neal
|CB
|Arkansas
|75
|Dolphins
|Anez Cooper
|IOL
|Miami
|76
|Seahawks (mock trade from PIT via DAL)
|Connor Lew
|IOL
|Auburn
|77
|Buccaneers
|Domonique Orange
|DL
|Iowa State
|78
|Colts
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|Indiana
|79
|Falcons
|Kyle Louis
|LB
|Pitt
|80
|Ravens
|Christen Miller
|DL
|Georgia
|81
|Jaguars (via DET)
|Chris McClellan
|DL
|Missouri
|82
|Vikings
|Malik Muhammad
|CB
|Texas
|83
|Panthers
|Gabe Jacas
|EDGE
|Illinois
|84
|Packers
|Rayshaun Benny
|DL
|Michigan
|85
|Steelers
|Gennings Dunker
|IOL
|Iowa
|86
|Chargers
|Darrell Jackson Jr.
|DL
|Florida State
|87
|Dolphins (via PHI)
|Sam Hecht
|IOL
|Kansas State
|88
|Jaguars
|Genesis Smith
|S
|Arizona
|89
|Bears
|Bud Clark
|S
|TCU
|90
|Dolphins (via HOU)
|Tacario Davis
|CB
|Washington
|91
|Bills
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|Duke
|92
|Cowboys
|Jake Golday
|LB
|Cincinnati
|93
|Rams
|Jalon Kilgore
|S
|South Carolina
|94
|Dolphins (from Broncos)
|Justin Joly
|TE
|NC State
|95
|Patriots
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
|EDGE
|Penn State
|96
|Seahawks
|Kage Casey
|OT
|Boise State
|97
|Vikings (compensatory pick)
|Kendal Daniels
|LB
|Oklahoma
|98
|Eagles (compensatory pick)
|Dametrious Crownover
|OT
|Texas A&M
|99
|Steelers (compensatory pick)
|VJ Payne
|S
|Kansas State
|100
|Jaguars (compensatory pick via DET)
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|Mississippi State
NFL Draft picks by team
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 1, pick 3: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
- Round 2, pick 34: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
- Round 3, pick 65: Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina
Atlanta Falcons
- Round 2, pick 48: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
- Round 3, pick 79: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Baltimore Ravens
- Round 1, pick 14: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
- Round 2, pick 45: Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M
- Round 3, pick 80: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
Buffalo Bills
- Round 1, pick 26: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
- Round 3, pick 91: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1, pick 19: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- Round 2, pick 51: AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
- Round 3, pick 83: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
Chicago Bears
- Round 1, pick 25: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
- Round 2, pick 57: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
- Round 2, pick 60: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
- Round 3, pick 89: Bud Clark, S, TCU
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1, pick 10: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
- Round 2, pick 41: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
- Round 3, pick 72: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
Cleveland Browns
- Round 1, pick 6: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
- Round 1, pick 24: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
- Round 2, pick 39: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
- Round 3, pick 70: Keionte Scott, S, Miami
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1, pick 12: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
- Round 1, pick 20: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
- Round 3, pick 92: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Denver Broncos
- Round 2, pick 62: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
Detroit Lions
- Round 1, pick 17: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
- Round 2, pick 50: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
Green Bay Packers
- Round 2, pick 52: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
- Round 3, pick 84: Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan
Houston Texans
- Round 1, pick 28: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 38: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
- Round 2, pick 59: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
- Round 3, pick 69: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
Indianapolis Colts
- Round 2, pick 47: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
- Round 3, pick 78: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 2, pick 56: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
- Round 3, pick 81: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri
- Round 3, pick 88: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
- Round 3, pick 100: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 1, pick 9: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
- Round 1, pick 29: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
- Round 2, pick 40: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
- Round 3, pick 74: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 1, pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
- Round 2, pick 36: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Round 3, pick 67: Jeremiah Wright, IOL, Auburn
Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1, pick 22: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
- Round 2, pick 55: Fernando Carmona, IOL, Arkansas
- Round 3, pick 86: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 1, pick 13: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 61: Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan
- Round 3, pick 93: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
Miami Dolphins
- Round 1, pick 11: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
- Round 1, pick 30: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
- Round 2, pick 43: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
- Round 3, pick 75: Anez Cooper, IOL, Miami
- Round 3, pick 87: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
- Round 3, pick 90: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
- Round 3, pick 94: Justin Joly, TE, NC State
Minnesota Vikings
- Round 1, pick 18: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
- Round 2, pick 49: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
- Round 3, pick 82: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
- Round 3, pick 97: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma
New England Patriots
- Round 1, pick 31: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
- Round 2, pick 63: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
- Round 3, pick 95: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
New Orleans Saints
- Round 1, pick 8: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 42: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
- Round 3, pick 73: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
New York Giants
- Round 1, pick 5: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 37: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
New York Jets
- Round 1, pick 2: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
- Round 1, pick 16: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
- Round 2, pick 33: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
- Round 2, pick 44: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 1, pick 23: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
- Round 2, pick 54: Keyron Crawford, ED, Auburn
- Round 3, pick 68: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
- Round 3, pick 98: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 1, pick 21: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
- Round 1, pick 32: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
- Round 3, pick 85: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa
- Round 3, pick 99: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 1, pick 27: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
- Round 2, pick 58: Devin Moore, CB, Florida
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 2, pick 53: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
- Round 2, pick 64: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
- Round 3, pick 76: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
- Round 3, pick 96: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1, pick 15: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
- Round 2, pick 46: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
- Round 3, pick 77: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State
Tennessee Titans
- Round 1, pick 4: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
- Round 2, pick 35: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
- Round 3, pick 66: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
Washington Commanders
- Round 1, pick 7: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
- Round 3, pick 71: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson