Prisco's 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Leaning heavily on the big fellas; Browns can't pass on another QB
Defense dominates top half of first round, but then offensive linemen fly off the board
We are just a little over two weeks away from the NFL Draft, which means mock season is coming to end.
I bet you are glad it is -- even if you eat them up. Let's get to the real thing, right? Enough of fantasyland.
But say what you want about the value of mocks, fans and media members and networks and producers of shows on those networks, like our CBS shows, love them. You can't get enough.
So here I go with Mock. 2.0. There is some change here from my first mock, but there are players in the same spots. Pro day workouts do not change my evaluations of players, nor should they yours. It's always about the tape.
This mock features more offensive tackles going off the board in the first round than my last mock. That's because of the axiom I would live by if I were a general manager: There are only so many big people on the planet who can play offensive line -- and even that's debatable by some of the line play we see these days. So this is a mock heavy on the big fellas.
There are two more mocks to go for me, one is "The who-they-should-take mock" coming in two weeks and then my final predictive mock.
Then it's over. And these mocks will be useless again, even if they do cause a whole lot of rage by some of you out there.
This will be no different.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
The idea that he isn't the best quarterback in this class is misguided. He will -- and should -- be the pick by the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Ok, so maybe his pro day workout wasn't great. But his tape is impressive. You don't draft off pro days.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
They have to get better on defense and Bain will help make that possible. He would join Josh Sweat to give them a nice pass-rush group.
Round 1 - Pick 4
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
They have three really good players up front, so why not add another speed rusher? Bailey isn't great against the run, but he has the explosive ability off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
John Harbaugh loves having a playmaking middle linebacker on his defense. Styles is that and more. As a converted safety, he can really run.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
This is high for him in my book, but there are lot of teams that like him. The Browns need a left tackle for the long run and he could be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
They've added to their defense in free agency, which they needed to do, so why not take a playmaking running back to help the offense? Love has the explosive speed to turn short runs into home run touchdowns.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
This would be continuing to build around Tyler Shough. They need a receiver to go with Chris Olave, so taking Tate works.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
They have a glaring need at corner and Delane would be an immediate starter. They could go receiver here, but I think this is a must for them in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
They need playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. He has range to allow him to do a lot of things in their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
He is coming off a torn ACL, but he is back running and should be ready for the season. They have a messy corner room, so they need a guy who can step in and give them a true No. 1 corner.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
I am sticking with this pick. With the two top corners off the board, it just works. Thomas is an ideal fit in their scheme. He will go higher than the draft cult thinks. Teams love him.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Are they convinced their line is a finished product? I don't think so. So it makes sense to take a player in Fano who can play guard or tackle or maybe even center.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
He has played right tackle but has the look of a dominating guard. They have had great success moving college tackles inside to guard over the years with guys like Marshal Yanda.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
They have to get more pressure on the quarterback. He is an older player at 25, but that shouldn't matter to a team that needs help now.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
They need to get somebody to play opposite Garrett Wilson. Tyson has played inside and outside in his career. When he's on the field -- and he missed time the past two seasons -- he might be the best receiver in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Their revamped line needs a mauler inside to help the run game, which keys the offense for this team. Ioane is the most complete guard in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
The interior of their defensive line needs a boost after they let go of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Woods was dominant in 2024, but his play tailed off some last year. The talent is there.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
A playmaking tight end for Bryce Young would be a nice addition to the offense. They could also look at a receiver in this spot. Helping the offense is a must.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
After getting an edge player with their first pick, they come back and add a corner with their second. They could consider linebacker here as well, but the corner position is more valuable.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
They could possibly take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in this spot, but they should wait until next year to get one. Pregnon is a plug-and-play at left guard.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
Adding him to Jamaree Caldwell would give them a nice, young inside duo. Banks just has to stay on the field since injuries have slowed his career.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
He is a raw player who could take a little time, but the tools are there. He would be the replacement when Lane Johnson retires.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Their quarterback room isn't good right now, so why not add to it? They can wait until next year, but with a new coach in Todd Monken this works.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
The left tackle spot is a concern and Miller has the tools to step in and play right away. They could also consider defensive tackle here.
Round 1 - Pick 26
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
They need a young edge player to come in and supplement what they have there. Bradley Chubb isn't a kid, and they are seemingly in never-ending pursuit of speed off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
When focused, he is dominant. Spending a year learning from Trent Williams will really help his game. He just needs more from a play-to-play standpoint.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Adding to a dominant defense would seem strange, but they need some more help inside. McDonald is a power player who would be a nice addition to their defense.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
They need to get some juice on the offense and this kid can help with that. The Chiefs could also consider more defensive help.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
They get a corner with their first pick and follow that up with a rangy safety. Thieneman will excel in their scheme with his range. Receiver is in play here too.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
They need to get pass-rush help in the worst way. Taking Young would help fill what is a major need. They could consider receiver here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
They lost Boye Mafe, one of their rotational pieces, to the Bengals in free agency, so they need more help. They won the Super Bowl because of their front. They could also consider a back here, but I think they wait.