We are just a little over two weeks away from the NFL Draft, which means mock season is coming to end.

I bet you are glad it is -- even if you eat them up. Let's get to the real thing, right? Enough of fantasyland.

But say what you want about the value of mocks, fans and media members and networks and producers of shows on those networks, like our CBS shows, love them. You can't get enough.

So here I go with Mock. 2.0. There is some change here from my first mock, but there are players in the same spots. Pro day workouts do not change my evaluations of players, nor should they yours. It's always about the tape.

This mock features more offensive tackles going off the board in the first round than my last mock. That's because of the axiom I would live by if I were a general manager: There are only so many big people on the planet who can play offensive line -- and even that's debatable by some of the line play we see these days. So this is a mock heavy on the big fellas.

There are two more mocks to go for me, one is "The who-they-should-take mock" coming in two weeks and then my final predictive mock.

Then it's over. And these mocks will be useless again, even if they do cause a whole lot of rage by some of you out there.

This will be no different.