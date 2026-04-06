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We are just a little over two weeks away from the NFL Draft, which means mock season is coming to end. 

I bet you are glad it is -- even if you eat them up. Let's get to the real thing, right? Enough of fantasyland. 

But say what you want about the value of mocks, fans and media members and networks and producers of shows on those networks, like our CBS shows, love them. You can't get enough.

So here I go with Mock. 2.0. There is some change here from my first mock, but there are players in the same spots. Pro day workouts do not change my evaluations of players, nor should they yours. It's always about the tape. 

This mock features more offensive tackles going off the board in the first round than my last mock. That's because of the axiom I would live by if I were a general manager: There are only so many big people on the planet who can play offensive line -- and even that's debatable by some of the line play we see these days. So this is a mock heavy on the big fellas. 

There are two more mocks to go for me, one is "The who-they-should-take mock" coming in two weeks and then my final predictive mock. 

Then it's over. And these mocks will be useless again, even if they do cause a whole lot of rage by some of you out there.

This will be no different.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Fernando Mendoza QB
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3535
RUYDS
276
INTS
6
TDS
48
The idea that he isn't the best quarterback in this class is misguided. He will -- and should -- be the pick by the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Ok, so maybe his pro day workout wasn't great. But his tape is impressive. You don't draft off pro days.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
They have to get better on defense and Bain will help make that possible. He would join Josh Sweat to give them a nice pass-rush group.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They have three really good players up front, so why not add another speed rusher? Bailey isn't great against the run, but he has the explosive ability off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
John Harbaugh loves having a playmaking middle linebacker on his defense. Styles is that and more. As a converted safety, he can really run.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Monroe Freeling OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
7th
This is high for him in my book, but there are lot of teams that like him. The Browns need a left tackle for the long run and he could be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Jeremiyah Love RB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
1372
YDS/ATT
6.9
REYDS
280
TDS
21
They've added to their defense in free agency, which they needed to do, so why not take a playmaking running back to help the offense? Love has the explosive speed to turn short runs into home run touchdowns.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
51
REYDS
875
YDS/REC
17.2
TDS
9
This would be continuing to build around Tyler Shough. They need a receiver to go with Chris Olave, so taking Tate works.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Mansoor Delane CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They have a glaring need at corner and Delane would be an immediate starter. They could go receiver here, but I think this is a must for them in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Caleb Downs S
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
They need playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. He has range to allow him to do a lot of things in their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
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Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
He is coming off a torn ACL, but he is back running and should be ready for the season. They have a messy corner room, so they need a guy who can step in and give them a true No. 1 corner.
Round 1 - Pick 12
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R Mason Thomas DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
6th
I am sticking with this pick. With the two top corners off the board, it just works. Thomas is an ideal fit in their scheme. He will go higher than the draft cult thinks. Teams love him.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Are they convinced their line is a finished product? I don't think so. So it makes sense to take a player in Fano who can play guard or tackle or maybe even center.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Francis Mauigoa OT
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
He has played right tackle but has the look of a dominating guard. They have had great success moving college tackles inside to guard over the years with guys like Marshal Yanda.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
They have to get more pressure on the quarterback. He is an older player at 25, but that shouldn't matter to a team that needs help now.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
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Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
61
REYDS
711
YDS/REC
11.7
TDS
9
They need to get somebody to play opposite Garrett Wilson. Tyson has played inside and outside in his career. When he's on the field -- and he missed time the past two seasons -- he might be the best receiver in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Their revamped line needs a mauler inside to help the run game, which keys the offense for this team. Ioane is the most complete guard in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The interior of their defensive line needs a boost after they let go of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Woods was dominant in 2024, but his play tailed off some last year. The talent is there.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
51
REYDS
560
YDS/REC
11
TDS
8
A playmaking tight end for Bryce Young would be a nice addition to the offense. They could also look at a receiver in this spot. Helping the offense is a must.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Avieon Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After getting an edge player with their first pick, they come back and add a corner with their second. They could consider linebacker here as well, but the corner position is more valuable.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
5th
They could possibly take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in this spot, but they should wait until next year to get one. Pregnon is a plug-and-play at left guard.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
Adding him to Jamaree Caldwell would give them a nice, young inside duo. Banks just has to stay on the field since injuries have slowed his career.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Max Iheanachor OT
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
6th
He is a raw player who could take a little time, but the tools are there. He would be the replacement when Lane Johnson retires.
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3567
RUYDS
93
INTS
5
TDS
30
Their quarterback room isn't good right now, so why not add to it? They can wait until next year, but with a new coach in Todd Monken this works.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
The left tackle spot is a concern and Miller has the tools to step in and play right away. They could also consider defensive tackle here.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Malachi Lawrence LB
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
7th
They need a young edge player to come in and supplement what they have there. Bradley Chubb isn't a kid, and they are seemingly in never-ending pursuit of speed off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kadyn Proctor OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
When focused, he is dominant. Spending a year learning from Trent Williams will really help his game. He just needs more from a play-to-play standpoint.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Kayden McDonald DL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Adding to a dominant defense would seem strange, but they need some more help inside. McDonald is a power player who would be a nice addition to their defense.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
79
REYDS
1156
YDS/REC
14.6
TDS
13
They need to get some juice on the offense and this kid can help with that. The Chiefs could also consider more defensive help.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Dillon Thieneman S
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They get a corner with their first pick and follow that up with a rangy safety. Thieneman will excel in their scheme with his range. Receiver is in play here too.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
11th
They need to get pass-rush help in the worst way. Taking Young would help fill what is a major need. They could consider receiver here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
They lost Boye Mafe, one of their rotational pieces, to the Bengals in free agency, so they need more help. They won the Super Bowl because of their front. They could also consider a back here, but I think they wait.