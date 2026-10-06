The NFL had gone eight years without issuing a suspension to a single official before it suspended referee Adrian Hill and line judge Jeff Seeman for their conduct during their Week 4 assignments. The NFL Referees Association said it disagrees with the rare punishment the league handed down and will challenge the severity of both suspensions. Hill faces a one-game ban while Seeman is set to miss two games.

The union argues that the suspensions for unprofessional conduct stretch beyond appropriate punishment. History, to an extent, sides with the union in Seeman's case in particular. His two-game suspension is the longest for an official since 1988, and officials previously suspended for altercations with players each sat just one game.

"NFL officials have a responsibility to conduct themselves professionally on the field, and the actions in these incidents fell short of that standard," NFLRA executive director Scott Green said in a statement. "Accountability matters, but that should not result in discipline that is excessive or inconsistent with established precedent."

A league review of Seeman's interaction with Trey McBride determined that the line judge used profanity at the Arizona Cardinals tight end. McBride initially pleaded for a pass interference penalty he thought should have been called on a third-down incompletion. CBS Sports sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said McBride was heated in his plea for a penalty flag but did not use vulgar language toward the official.

NFL Players Association president JC Tretter released a statement regarding that play and called for the league to hold officials to the "same standard" as players.

Hill's suspension stems from an incident with Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson. Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II inadvertently shoved Wilson into the referee, who then fell backward to the ground. Wilson saw the referee tumble and extended his arms to help him up, but instead of taking the assistance, Hill stood up under his own power and began yelling at Wilson.

"Officials are routinely subjected to highly charged interactions and, at times, verbal abuse from players and coaches," Green said. "While that never excuses misconduct by an official, it shouldn't be dismissed as simply part of the game. The League expects the highest level of professionalism from its officials, and it should demand the same from everyone on the field."

Confrontations between officials and players seem to be on the rise. The NFLRA said it plans to meet with the NFLPA leadership team to address the matter and intends to meet with the league's officiating department to discuss disciplinary standards.

"We will defend the principle that discipline must be fair, consistent and proportionate," Green said. "Holding officials accountable while ignoring or minimizing the conduct directed at them is neither fair nor an effective way to address this issue."