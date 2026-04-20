Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 The Raiders shouldn't overthink this. Don't even answer the phone. Take Mendoza and move on.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Here's the thing: Is Bailey in the same class as Abdul Carter or Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 overall picks in 2025 and 2023? No. But that doesn't mean he isn't one of the best players in the 2026 class -- and he's certainly more of a sure bet as an edge rusher than Arvell Reese. Aaron Glenn could have months -- not years -- to right the ship, and Bailey makes the most sense with that in mind.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals have taken a defensive lineman in the first round of each of the past two drafts, but they still need an explosive playmaker off the edge. Reese's versatility, coupled with his freakish athleticism, makes him a good fit here. I also considered Francis Mauigoa, but there will likely still be starting-caliber right tackles available at the top of Round 2.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I continue to go back and forth on this. I think Jeremiyah Love would have a bigger impact on this team in Year 1, but I also believe Sonny Styles could be a bigger, faster Fred Warner. And if we're redrafting Warner's class, he's an easy top-10 pick. By the way, do you know who was in San Francisco when the 49ers took Warner? Robert Saleh.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th I'm sure Giants fans are throwing things at their screens as they read this, and even if you're worried about Cam Skattebo's ability to stay healthy, I'm more concerned about Jaxson Dart's health with this pick. Jeremiyah Love would be fun, but he's not a huge need. You know what is? Right guard. And Mauigoa, who I think is an NFL starting RT, could slide inside for now -- unless you think Evan Neal and/or Daniel Faalele is a fine option instead.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Lomu is my highest-rated left tackle. And while Kadyn Proctor would seem like a no-brainer selection here, there are concerns about both his weight and his focus from one play to the next. Lomu needs to get stronger, but he's a high-end athlete for the position who just turned 21.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 The Commanders could go wide receiver or edge rusher here, but Love not only fills a need in the backfield, he's a receiving threat, too. I love the idea of pairing him with Jayden Daniels in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd In recent drafts, the Saints have prioritized the offensive and defensive lines and typically targeted defensive backs on Day 2. But after letting Alontae Taylor walk in free agency -- and even with the emergence of Quincy Riley -- there is a glaring need at outside CB opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry. Delane is the best corner in this class, this is around the range where he'll likely come off the board, and there's a better chance of finding an edge rusher, safety or wide receiver at pick No. 42 who can contribute right away than hoping a CB is still on the board there.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Downs' defensive coordinator at Ohio State, Matt Patricia, described him as a "defensive eraser." That's probably underselling Downs' impact. Either way, the Chiefs lost a lot of their secondary this offseason, and while pass rusher is also a need, Downs is a special talent.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 The Giants bolstered the offensive line at No. 5, and here they get Malik Nabers a running mate and Jaxson Dart another big-play weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 The Dolphins have needs on both sides of the ball, but with Tyson looking the part at his private workout last week, he'll have a chance to be a top-15 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With the Bengals trading for Dexter Lawrence, Bain slips past 10 and lands here, right in the Cowboys' lap.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Davante Adams and Puka Nacua both have contracts that expire after the 2026 season. Even if (when) that changes, adding Makai Lemon to an already explosive offense makes a lot of sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st I considered taking Ioane at No. 11 -- and there's a chance he goes higher than that Thursday -- but this is a best-case scenario for the Ravens. Ioane is the cleanest prospect in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Yes, Mesidor is 25, but the bigger concern is his injury history. If teams clear him medically, he's a first-round talent and would fill an obvious need in Tampa.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Cooper Jr. would be the perfect complement to Garrett Wilson, who has long been asking for a running mate at WR. Yes, the team traded for AD Mitchell, but there's no guarantee he'll suddenly morph into a legit No. 2.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Leave Penei Sewell on the right, plug Proctor in at left tackle, and move on to the next item on the to-do list.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings whiffed on Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, and while Peter Woods had a down 2025 season at Clemson, his 2024 tape is top-10 worthy. I'd imagine Brian Flores will have no trouble getting the most out of him.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Sadiq's 2025 season wasn't as impressive as his combine workouts, but there's no denying he's a physical freak. I also think his best football is ahead of him, and in the right system -- and with the right QB -- he can flourish. Plus, Bryce Young and the Panthers need to continue adding playmakers.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Treydan Stukes CB Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Cowboys get Bain at No. 12, and while Jermod McCoy would seem to be the obvious choice here, I keep hearing that teams are concerned about his knee (McCoy suffered an ACL injury in January 2025 and didn't play at all last season). Stukes is Brian Branch but faster, and while he played in the slot last season, he has experience outside, at free safety and closer to the line of scrimmage. Draft good players, and Stukes is a really, really good player.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th I think Freeling is a bottom-half-of-Round 1 prospect, and the Steelers could have a need at left tackle, depending on how Broderick Jones bounces back from surgery. Interestingly, there are a lot of similarities between Jones and Freeling -- former Georgia players, not a ton of experience and high-end athletes. The question is whether Freeling can make a smoother transition to the NFL than Jones has so far.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd I gave serious consideration to going DL here, but after the beating Justin Herbert took last season -- not to mention the very real need to find a starting LG -- Bisontis is the choice. He's a 10-year starter at a position that might not be particularly sexy in Round 1, but is definitely important to keeping your franchise QB upright.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Man, I really liked Fano's game at Utah, where he moved to the right side after Caleb Lomu arrived on campus. I'm a bit surprised he's still available, but that's just how my board fell. Philly seems like a perfect fit, whether Lane Johnson retires tomorrow or in five years. Fano can be Johnson's eventual successor and, in the meantime, can play guard, where the Eagles certainly have some needs.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Concepcion brings some much-needed juice to the WR room in Cleveland, no matter who ends up under center. He can play inside or out, is a legit return threat and can score from anywhere on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 92nd POSITION RNK 10th There has been a run on edge rushers, and I think the Bears get more value from bolstering the defensive line over safety at pick No. 25. Either way, this pick will come down to one thing: the medicals. Because when Banks is on the field -- and he missed significant time in 2025 -- he is just about unstoppable. He reminded us of that at the Senior Bowl, where he had three really impressive practices ... and then got hurt again at the combine. A healthy Caleb Banks is one of the best players in the class; concerns about his health, however, could drop him out of Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jacob Rodriguez LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 6th The Bills have moved on from the heartbeat of the defense, Matt Milano, and with Rodriguez, the theme continues: not overthinking it. He's consistently around the ball, generates turnovers and is a high-end athlete with an even higher IQ.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Malachi Lawrence LB UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 5th Despite a defensive-heavy draft a year ago, the 49ers still have needs, especially at edge rusher. Former first-rounders Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa are coming off ACL injuries, and behind them are names like Keion White and Sam Okuayinonu. Lawrence, meanwhile, quietly had a dominant season, followed that with a dominant week at the Shrine Bowl, and there's a good chance he finds his way into Round 1 on Thursday night.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd One of the best run defenders in the class, K-Mac still has room to grow as a pass rusher. But here's the good news: he doesn't have to be the guy in this Houston defense; ok thahe just needs to do his job on the interior of the defensive line and let his teammates cook. He's a perfect fit for a unit that has very few needs.

Round 1 - Pick 29 R Mason Thomas DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th The Chiefs land Caleb Downs and R Mason Thomas with their two first-rounders, filling two enormous needs on Day 1. Thomas may be undersized (6-foot-2, 242 pounds, 31 5/8-inch arms), but my comp for him is former Sooner Nik Bonitto, who went in Round 2 and is now one of the NFL's best edge rushers. Not overthinking it here.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 D'Angelo Ponds CB Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Ponds might have weighed 180 pounds at his pro day, but so did Devon Witherspoon, one of the best young CBs in the league. Ponds plays with that type of athleticism and tenacity, and defensive back is an enormous need for Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd Right tackle is an option here, but there's not an immediate need with veteran Morgan Moses under contract through the '26 season. But the Pats lost Jaylinn Hawkins in free agency, and while they signed Kevin Byard, it was just a one-year deal. Thieneman made huge strides at Oregon after transferring from Purdue and had one of the most impressive combine workouts in recent memory.