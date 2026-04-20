What I'd do as GM for every team in the 2026 NFL Draft: First-round mock of all 32 picks
No predictions here -- just how I'd handle Round 1 if I were calling the shots
It's draft week, which means I have two more mock drafts to unveil before it all becomes official. First up, I'm repackaging an idea from Pete Prisco, who has been doing a "What I think NFL teams should do" mock draft for years.
I love this idea because it gets you on the record and gives fans an easy way to point out where you were criminally wrong (or maybe even right!). In case you're wondering, here are my "What Teams Should Do" mock drafts for 2025, 2024 and 2023.
A few more notes:
1. If you're looking to kill time between now and the start of the actual draft, we rolled out our annual live seven-round mock draft on "With the First Pick," the NFL Draft podcast I co-host alongside former Titans GM Ran Carthon. We didn't tackle it alone -- colleagues Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Leger Douzable, Mike Renner, Emory Hunt, Josh Edwards and JP Acosta joined us as we worked through all 257 picks.
2. Check back this Wednesday for my final mock draft of the 2026 draft season, where I'll predict all 32 selections ... and likely overthink every one of them.
So here it is: what I think NFL teams should do during the first round of the draft.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
The Raiders shouldn't overthink this. Don't even answer the phone. Take Mendoza and move on.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Here's the thing: Is Bailey in the same class as Abdul Carter or Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 overall picks in 2025 and 2023? No. But that doesn't mean he isn't one of the best players in the 2026 class -- and he's certainly more of a sure bet as an edge rusher than Arvell Reese. Aaron Glenn could have months -- not years -- to right the ship, and Bailey makes the most sense with that in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Cardinals have taken a defensive lineman in the first round of each of the past two drafts, but they still need an explosive playmaker off the edge. Reese's versatility, coupled with his freakish athleticism, makes him a good fit here. I also considered Francis Mauigoa, but there will likely still be starting-caliber right tackles available at the top of Round 2.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
I continue to go back and forth on this. I think Jeremiyah Love would have a bigger impact on this team in Year 1, but I also believe Sonny Styles could be a bigger, faster Fred Warner. And if we're redrafting Warner's class, he's an easy top-10 pick. By the way, do you know who was in San Francisco when the 49ers took Warner? Robert Saleh.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
I'm sure Giants fans are throwing things at their screens as they read this, and even if you're worried about Cam Skattebo's ability to stay healthy, I'm more concerned about Jaxson Dart's health with this pick. Jeremiyah Love would be fun, but he's not a huge need. You know what is? Right guard. And Mauigoa, who I think is an NFL starting RT, could slide inside for now -- unless you think Evan Neal and/or Daniel Faalele is a fine option instead.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Lomu is my highest-rated left tackle. And while Kadyn Proctor would seem like a no-brainer selection here, there are concerns about both his weight and his focus from one play to the next. Lomu needs to get stronger, but he's a high-end athlete for the position who just turned 21.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
The Commanders could go wide receiver or edge rusher here, but Love not only fills a need in the backfield, he's a receiving threat, too. I love the idea of pairing him with Jayden Daniels in the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
In recent drafts, the Saints have prioritized the offensive and defensive lines and typically targeted defensive backs on Day 2. But after letting Alontae Taylor walk in free agency -- and even with the emergence of Quincy Riley -- there is a glaring need at outside CB opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry. Delane is the best corner in this class, this is around the range where he'll likely come off the board, and there's a better chance of finding an edge rusher, safety or wide receiver at pick No. 42 who can contribute right away than hoping a CB is still on the board there.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs' defensive coordinator at Ohio State, Matt Patricia, described him as a "defensive eraser." That's probably underselling Downs' impact. Either way, the Chiefs lost a lot of their secondary this offseason, and while pass rusher is also a need, Downs is a special talent.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
The Giants bolstered the offensive line at No. 5, and here they get Malik Nabers a running mate and Jaxson Dart another big-play weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Dolphins have needs on both sides of the ball, but with Tyson looking the part at his private workout last week, he'll have a chance to be a top-15 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
With the Bengals trading for Dexter Lawrence, Bain slips past 10 and lands here, right in the Cowboys' lap.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Davante Adams and Puka Nacua both have contracts that expire after the 2026 season. Even if (when) that changes, adding Makai Lemon to an already explosive offense makes a lot of sense here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
I considered taking Ioane at No. 11 -- and there's a chance he goes higher than that Thursday -- but this is a best-case scenario for the Ravens. Ioane is the cleanest prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Yes, Mesidor is 25, but the bigger concern is his injury history. If teams clear him medically, he's a first-round talent and would fill an obvious need in Tampa.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Cooper Jr. would be the perfect complement to Garrett Wilson, who has long been asking for a running mate at WR. Yes, the team traded for AD Mitchell, but there's no guarantee he'll suddenly morph into a legit No. 2.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Leave Penei Sewell on the right, plug Proctor in at left tackle, and move on to the next item on the to-do list.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
The Vikings whiffed on Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, and while Peter Woods had a down 2025 season at Clemson, his 2024 tape is top-10 worthy. I'd imagine Brian Flores will have no trouble getting the most out of him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Sadiq's 2025 season wasn't as impressive as his combine workouts, but there's no denying he's a physical freak. I also think his best football is ahead of him, and in the right system -- and with the right QB -- he can flourish. Plus, Bryce Young and the Panthers need to continue adding playmakers.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
The Cowboys get Bain at No. 12, and while Jermod McCoy would seem to be the obvious choice here, I keep hearing that teams are concerned about his knee (McCoy suffered an ACL injury in January 2025 and didn't play at all last season). Stukes is Brian Branch but faster, and while he played in the slot last season, he has experience outside, at free safety and closer to the line of scrimmage. Draft good players, and Stukes is a really, really good player.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
I think Freeling is a bottom-half-of-Round 1 prospect, and the Steelers could have a need at left tackle, depending on how Broderick Jones bounces back from surgery. Interestingly, there are a lot of similarities between Jones and Freeling -- former Georgia players, not a ton of experience and high-end athletes. The question is whether Freeling can make a smoother transition to the NFL than Jones has so far.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
I gave serious consideration to going DL here, but after the beating Justin Herbert took last season -- not to mention the very real need to find a starting LG -- Bisontis is the choice. He's a 10-year starter at a position that might not be particularly sexy in Round 1, but is definitely important to keeping your franchise QB upright.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Man, I really liked Fano's game at Utah, where he moved to the right side after Caleb Lomu arrived on campus. I'm a bit surprised he's still available, but that's just how my board fell. Philly seems like a perfect fit, whether Lane Johnson retires tomorrow or in five years. Fano can be Johnson's eventual successor and, in the meantime, can play guard, where the Eagles certainly have some needs.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Concepcion brings some much-needed juice to the WR room in Cleveland, no matter who ends up under center. He can play inside or out, is a legit return threat and can score from anywhere on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
There has been a run on edge rushers, and I think the Bears get more value from bolstering the defensive line over safety at pick No. 25. Either way, this pick will come down to one thing: the medicals. Because when Banks is on the field -- and he missed significant time in 2025 -- he is just about unstoppable. He reminded us of that at the Senior Bowl, where he had three really impressive practices ... and then got hurt again at the combine. A healthy Caleb Banks is one of the best players in the class; concerns about his health, however, could drop him out of Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs
The Bills have moved on from the heartbeat of the defense, Matt Milano, and with Rodriguez, the theme continues: not overthinking it. He's consistently around the ball, generates turnovers and is a high-end athlete with an even higher IQ.
Round 1 - Pick 27
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Despite a defensive-heavy draft a year ago, the 49ers still have needs, especially at edge rusher. Former first-rounders Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa are coming off ACL injuries, and behind them are names like Keion White and Sam Okuayinonu. Lawrence, meanwhile, quietly had a dominant season, followed that with a dominant week at the Shrine Bowl, and there's a good chance he finds his way into Round 1 on Thursday night.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
One of the best run defenders in the class, K-Mac still has room to grow as a pass rusher. But here's the good news: he doesn't have to be the guy in this Houston defense; ok thahe just needs to do his job on the interior of the defensive line and let his teammates cook. He's a perfect fit for a unit that has very few needs.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
The Chiefs land Caleb Downs and R Mason Thomas with their two first-rounders, filling two enormous needs on Day 1. Thomas may be undersized (6-foot-2, 242 pounds, 31 5/8-inch arms), but my comp for him is former Sooner Nik Bonitto, who went in Round 2 and is now one of the NFL's best edge rushers. Not overthinking it here.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Ponds might have weighed 180 pounds at his pro day, but so did Devon Witherspoon, one of the best young CBs in the league. Ponds plays with that type of athleticism and tenacity, and defensive back is an enormous need for Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Right tackle is an option here, but there's not an immediate need with veteran Morgan Moses under contract through the '26 season. But the Pats lost Jaylinn Hawkins in free agency, and while they signed Kevin Byard, it was just a one-year deal. Thieneman made huge strides at Oregon after transferring from Purdue and had one of the most impressive combine workouts in recent memory.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
I would have loved to target Chase Bisontis here and pencil him in at right guard. And while I like Keylan Rutledge, I don't like him in Round 1. Instead, after losing Coby Bryant to free agency, McNeil-Warren is the pick. Ty Okada was a pleasant surprise last season, and he has one more year left on his contract, but McNeil-Warren is a ball-hawking center fielder who can also be a thumper in downhill run support.