The Baltimore Ravens lost their top three options at center due to injury this season, so they were forced to peruse the trade market to find a new starter. The Ravens found a trade partner in the Philadelphia Eagles, who sent two-time Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens plus a 2027 seventh-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Jurgens has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. The Eagles drafted him with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, and he replaced Jason Kelce once the longtime center retired following the 2023 season. However, Jurgens has played at multiple spots on the interior of the offensive line over his five NFL seasons. He spent the majority of his time in 2023 at right guard, played a combined 1,867 snaps at center from 2024-25, then shifted to left guard this season while Drew Kendall took over at center. Jurgens has struggled at guard this year, but should return to his natural position of center in Baltimore.

The Ravens had Danny Pinter suffer a torn patellar tendon in training camp, which ended his season before it began, then saw Jovaughn Gwyn suffer an ankle injury and Ethan Pocic a knee injury in the Week 3 victory against the Dallas Cowboys. That forced first-round pick Vega Ioane to move from right guard to center, while Andrew Vorhees came off the bench to start at right guard in Week 4. Now, the Ravens have not only found an answer at center for this year, but likely for years to come. Jurgens signed a four-year, $68 million extension just last offseason.

For the Eagles, this trade marks the second solidified starter that Philly has lost in the last 24 hours. Six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson announced his immediate retirement from the NFL on Tuesday afternoon, saying that it is "critical" that he focuses on his mental health at this moment. The Eagles now prepare to travel across the pond to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday with a very different-looking offensive line.