From From Carolina Panthers Round 1, Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 This hasn't changed since last August and I never understood why any other player was in the QB1 conversation these last 4-5 months. Williams is a special talent, and the Bears have done a good job of putting pieces in place to support him.

Round 1, Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 No player improved more over the last 12 months than Jayden Daniels. He has a big arm, throws with touch to all three levels and has the athleticism to rip off 50-yard runs and make it look easy.

Round 1, Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 This is important to remember: Drake Maye is just 21 years old, he's only played two full seasons at Carolina, and his best football is ahead of him. Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. are 23 and Bo Nix is 24. The point: None of those QBs were, at 21, what they are now. And Maye checks all the boxes when you're talking about the measurables. If the Patriots can be patient -- and that's a big if for any team in today's NFL -- he'll have a chance to be really good.

Round 1, Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 Marvin Harrison Jr. held his pro day 13 months ago, when I was at Ohio State to see C.J. Stroud and Harrison was running routes for him. NFL evaluators know how good he is and there was no need to run a 40 time during this pre-draft process. The Cardinals will likely consider trading down in real life but if I were a QB-needy team and the top three passers were off the board, I'd sit tight to see who falls to me. So for our purposes here, the Cards are taking Harrison Jr.

Round 1, Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Nabers has Ja'Marr Chase-type potential from the moment he steps onto an NFL field (Chase had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 21 TDs as a rookie) and while the Chargers might target offensive line here, they also have the 37th selection. Get arguably the best player in the draft at No. 5, and circle back for that OL early in Round 2.

Round 1, Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 The top two wideouts are off the board but this group is so deep that some teams think they're indistinguishable. I wouldn't take a QB here unless one of the top 3 fall, and if that means the Giants are rolling with Daniel Jones, get him some weapons who can consistently win on the outside. If no one improved their draft stock more than Jayden Daniels over the last year, Odunze is a close second.

Round 1, Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The choice here is between Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt and while Fashanu is my OT1, Alt might be ready to start sooner. In Tennessee, he'll line up next to '23 first-rounder, Peter Skoronski.

Round 1, Pick 8 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons have needs at edge rusher but Murphy might be the most disruptive defender in this class. Take him here, and in a class where the pass rushers are deeper than the defensive linemen, circle back in Round 2 to find that edge player.

Round 1, Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Verse is our No. 1 edge prospect and with the top 3 wide receivers already gone, the Bears do the smart thing and get a bookend to pass rusher Montez Sweat. Trading down will also be a consideration on Thursday, but again, if I'm a team looking for a QB, I'm not trading up at this point.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1, Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Saints and Mickey Loomis have never been afraid to trade up and while I gave serious consideration to the Jets staying put and taking Fashanu here, I talked myself into moving down and continuing to build out the skill positions around Aaron Rodgers (more on that in a moment). For New Orleans, Trevor Penning hasn't worked out on the left side and it's not clear if right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will be healthy enough to play in '24. Fashanu has a chance to be a truly special player in 2-3 years.

Round 1, Pick 11 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Is this too high for McCarthy? Based on his tape, yeah, probably. But while he wasn't asked to do a lot in the Michigan offense, he was clinical on 3rd-and-6 or more last season -- I'm talking he completed 72.3% of his throws with an FBS-best 10.9 yards per attempt with 5 TDs and 0 INTs. To reiterate: McCarthy wasn't just throwing dump-offs, he was pushing the ball down the field and doing it with timing and accuracy. And in Minnesota, he'll be learning from Kevin O'Connell, who has a good track record with young QBs. It will also be important to let him sit for a season behind Sam Darnold before giving him the keys in 2025.

Round 1, Pick 12 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 The teams I've spoken with think Penix Jr. would be a steal in the second round but aren't sure if he'll sneak into Round 1. I feel like he's too good to pass up in the middle of the round here, especially with Denver's glaring need at quarterback -- and playing in a division that includes Mahomes and Herbert ... and with the understanding that the other team in the division, the Raiders, are on the clock next. There's no better deep-ball thrower in this class than Penix, and when I spoke with Rome Odunze and Troy Fautanu during the pre-draft process, neither could understand why we weren't talking about Penix as a slam-dunk top-32 selection. I agree with them.

Round 1, Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st With five QBs already off the board, Vegas takes my CB1, Quinyon Mitchell, who proved during the pre-draft process that everything we saw on tape at Toledo translates to the bigger, faster and stronger players he'll face at the next level.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1, Pick 14 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 I've said it since the fall: Bowers is a top 10 talent but because of the position he plays, and needs at other positions, he could slip to the middle of the first round. Even here, the Bengals could target tackles Taliese Fuaga or Amarius Mims here.

Round 1, Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd I could talk myself into a WR here but Arnold is CB1 for some teams and I love the idea of adding him to a young secondary that includes last year's second-round pick, JuJu Brents, in addition to Jaylon Jones, flashed at times in '23.

Round 1, Pick 16 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Right guard Laken Tomlinson is on a one-year deal and right tackle Abe Lucas only appeared in six games in 2023. When Lucas is healthy, he has been really good -- and a solid bookend to former first-rounder Charles Cross -- and Fuaga can kick inside early in his NFL career and be dominant before moving back to tackle, if needed.

Round 1, Pick 17 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd DeJean is a big, strong, fast cornerback with return ability. Folks in the league like the idea that he could play multiple positions, whether it's outside, in the slot or even deep safety.

Round 1, Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Trent Brown is on a one-year deal in Cincy and you can never have enough offensive linemen to protect your investment in Joe Burrow.

Round 1, Pick 19 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd I'll be honest, I'm surprised that in my "what I would do" mock draft Turner was still on the board here -- but five QBs are gone, there was a run on WRs and OL too. Either way, this is great news for the Rams, who have a first-round pick for the first time in the Sean McVay era.

Round 1, Pick 20 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Like Dallas Turner at pick No. 19, it's hard to wrap my head around Latu still being on the board (even though, yes, I am the one putting this mock together). I've heard that he's been cleared medically and there's a realistic chance that he's a top-15 pick -- which is exactly what his tape says, too.

Round 1, Pick 21 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Troy Fautanu can play tackle but he may begin his NFL journey as a guard, where in Miami, both Isaiah Wynn and Robert Jones will have their contracts expire after the '24 season.

Round 1, Pick 22 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th I know some NFL teams don't think Wiggins will go in Round 1 but he's the best cover corner in this class, he's just slight of frame. And, fair or not, it doesn't help his case that CB Emmanuel Forbes, who weighed 166 last year, struggled as the Commanders 2023 first-rounder. That said, I think Wiggins showed improvement as a tackler last season and he improves an aging Philly secondary.

Round 1, Pick 23 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Look at that: the Vikings stay put at No. 11 and get their QB and then, at No. 23, land one of the best defensive players in this class -- Newton is a twitched-up defensive lineman coming off a really good season for Illinois.

Round 1, Pick 24 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th I considered Amarius Mims here but a) he played in just eight games in college, and b) he's a right tackle only. And while Guyton was primarily a right tackle at Oklahoma (he did play 70 total snaps at LT during his college career), some NFL teams think he can play LT in the NFL too.

Round 1, Pick 25 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th Morgan was a left tackle only during his career at Arizona but and he has the athleticism to play outside -- but his arms also measured just under 33 inches, which could necessitate a move inside at the next level. Morgan does provide position flexibility now that the Packers have moved on from David Bakhtiari, with the potential to be a top-flight guard in the NFL.

Round 1, Pick 26 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd I mentioned it above, but the league views Powers-Johnson more as a second-rounder but he feels like too good a fit to pass up here for the Bucs, who have needs along the interior offensive line -- and JPJ can play either guard or center in the NFL.

From From Houston Texans Round 1, Pick 27 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cards take Malik Nabers at No. 4, and somehow, Latu is still on the board at the bottom of Round 1.

Round 1, Pick 28 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Thomas Jr. reminds Rick Spielman, my co-host on the With the First Pick podcast, of George Pickens. And if he's here, this will be the easiest pick the Bills make all weekend. I'm a huge Ladd McConkey fan, and I love the idea of him going to Buffalo, but that typically assumes Thomas Jr. is long gone. My only other hesitation about McConkey to Buffalo is that he's similar in height to Shakir and Samuels, while Thomas Jr. is a looming red-zone threat from just about anywhere on the field.

Round 1, Pick 29 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Robinson is a twitched-up pass-rushing machine who might have the highest motor of anyone -- at any position -- in this draft class. I love the idea of him lining up opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1, Pick 30 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Mims' size and athleticism are special, even in this top-flight OL draft class. The only issues are that he hasn't played much football and he struggled to stay healthy last fall. But when he was on the field -- including his very first college start against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff back in January 2023, he has been dominant. And if he had stayed healthy in '23 (he also tweaked his hamstring at the combine) he would've been an easy top-15 pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1, Pick 31 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The Patriots move up three spots, back into the bottom of the first round to get one of the most explosive wideouts in this class. Mitchell has the juice to create separation on routes to all three levels and he'll give Drake Maye something Patriots QBs haven't had in a few years: a legit playmaker on the outside.

Round 1, Pick 32 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 I know the Chiefs landed Hollywood Brown but who knows what the future holds for 2023 second-rounder Rashee Rice. Meanwhile, ask scouts who the best route runner is in this class and the answer is almost universally McConkey. He creates separation at every level and plays up to his 4.39 speed. He's undersized, sure, but I have a hunch that Andy Reid will be able to scheme him open.

Round 2, Pick 33 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 10th REC 50 REYDS 658 YDS/REC 13.2 TDS 11 I don't care that Coleman ran a 4.61 at the combine; he had the fastest time among all WRs in the gauntlet drill and he just turned 21. He wasn't asked to do much at FSU and the lack of separation showed up, but watch him at Michigan State, where he ran a more diverse route tree and you can see him running away from people. He gives Bryce Young a much-needed big target down the field.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 2, Pick 34 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers move down a few spots, add some draft capital and still fill an important need. Alabama thinks Kool-Aid has legit NFL cover skills -- the only question will be his deep speed -- and he answered those questions at his pro day when he ran a 4.47. Added bonus: he can be an asset in the return game, too.

Round 2, Pick 42 Braden Fiske DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd I don't know if Fiske will be on the board here but if he is, this feels like a steal. He tested through the roof at the combine but his tape was even more impressive, both at Western Michigan and in 2023 when he transferred to FSU.