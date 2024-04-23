Mock drafts are predictive. My who-they-should-take-mock is not.
It's the players I would take if I were doing the picking for all the NFL teams. There are no trades in this mock in large part because I would be trading with myself. That's not fair.
Last year, I had Will Levis going first to Carolina in my who-they-should mock. I got lit up. It's obvious now C.J. Stroud should have been the pick, but I would still take Levis over Bryce Young and I think their play showed that last year as rookies.
This year, my first pick would be Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams. Yeah, yeah, Williams is this and that and special and generational and every other superlative. But there are also flaws that stand out to me, one being he holds the ball too long.
Daniels might be slight in build, but he can run, can throw it and he's the most-improved player I've even seen from early in his career to now. I know there are some critics who say he leaves pockets too soon, but that's the curse of quarterbacks who can move. Lamar Jackson won two MVPs and he had the same flaw early in his career.
So I would take Daniels first and Williams second. I would not take Michigan's J.J. McCarthy in the top 10 as you will see.
Last year, I had Tank Dell going 32nd in my who-they-should mock to the Chiefs. I got killed for that. Was I right? This year, I have Oregon receiver Troy Franklin going 28th to the Buffalo Bills. Will you kill more for that? I love the kid.
One more time: This is not a predictive mock. It's my who-they-should take mock.
Even so, most of you won't get the message.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Yes, I think he will be the best quarterback in this class. He is the most-improved player I've ever seen in the course of five years. That's impressive. That matters. He will be Lamar Jackson-like.
Round 1 - Pick 2
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
I keep hearing "generational" when it comes to this kid when talking to scouts, but he needs to clean up a lot of stuff for me to make that claim. Having said that, there is a ton to like. He will be a damn good player.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
I prefer Maye over the remaining quarterbacks, even if he has some mechanical flaws that need fixing. The Patriots have to address quarterback, so this would work.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
I like Nabers more than Marvin Harrison, which is why this is the pick. Nabers has more wiggle in my mind. Both will be great, but my preference is Nabers.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
I thought about tackle Joe Alt here, but opted to go for a weapon for Justin Herbert. I could see the Chargers trading down to get more picks, but I think they would be wise to add Harrison.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Giants have to get outside players for their passing game, so it's Odunze. I think Evan Neal can respond with a better season at right tackle, which is why I pass on taking Joe Alt.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Falcons have little when it comes to the pass rush. Turner will be better on the next level than he was in college. He has all the tools, but sometimes needs to play harder.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
After watching more tape on Robinson, I think he could end up being the best pure rusher in this draft. He has that explosive step and bend. He has the best of those traits in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
They could go for an offensive tackle here, but that would defy the all-in thinking this year. So give them the best tight end in the draft class to help the passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Vikings have to take a quarterback, and rather than trading up, they sit here and take Penix. Why Penix over J.J. McCarthy? I think he will be a better player.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Broncos would probably love this, but it won't happen. Even this is a little high for McCarthy in my book. But the Broncos have to get one, so it makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
They land the top corner in this class, which certainly would address a major need. They could go for an offensive lineman here, but with Penix off the board I have them passing on quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
They have to get a quality left tackle and Fashanu is that guy. He will be a plug-and-play starter. He just needs to play a little tougher.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Their pass rush could use some more juice from the outside. When the Colts won a Super Bowl, they had Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis. They need a player like Verse to try to get close to that.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The interior of their offensive line has major questions, but they also have some injury concerns for right tackle Abraham Lucas. Fuaga can play a lot of spots.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold is a smooth corner who knows how to cover. They have a major need. He didn't run great, but he plays fast. He would be an immediate starter.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
D.J. Reader is gone, so Murphy would make sense. He is a penetrating, up-the-field type of player who would improve their inside pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
They need to get better off the edge, especially with Aaron Donald gone. Taking the hometown player makes sense, provided he passes all the medicals.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
I think they will consider center here, but they can take a player who can start at right tackle, left tackle or at guard. That matters.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
They lost Christian Wilkins in free agency, so even after signing a few veteran replacements they need a young interior player. Newton could be that guy, but he does have a foot injury he is overcoming.
Round 1 - Pick 22
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
How much longer does Lane Johnson play at right tackle? Latham could be his replacement, but could play guard for a year as he waits.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
They need to get a quality cover corner on the outside in Brian Flores' defense. Wiggins is as good as any in this draft in press man, but he has to improve his tackling.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
By taking Guyton, the Cowboys could leave Tyler Smith at left guard, which I think is the right move. Guyton played right tackle in college, but he has the tools to be a left tackle as well.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Center Josh Myers in the final year of his deal and they lost right guard Jon Runyan in free agency. You can never have enough versatile offensive linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 26
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Mike Evans is back, but he isn't a kid anymore and Chris Godwin is in the final year of his contract. Getting a big, young receiver would really help in the coming years.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
They take a right tackle and move Paris Johnson, last year's top pick, to the left side. They would have bookends for a long time if they made this move.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
There would be other receivers in play here, or even some defensive help, but I think Franklin will be a star. He has big-time speed, which Josh Allen would love.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Washington State • Soph • 6'3" / 212 lbs
He is an athletic safety who ran a 4.4 at his pro day. He is at his best when near the line, but I think he's good enough in the deep middle. He's the best safety in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
He is a versatile player who could play both corner and safety. We know how the Ravens love to move secondary players around. He would work.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
They need a right tackle and he has that look. They only gave Colton McKivitz, their starter, a one-year extension. Morgan would push him, but also could play guard.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
I love this kid's game and I think he could step in and push Wanya Morris at left tackle to start as a rookie. They can wait to get a receiver or two in the coming rounds.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.