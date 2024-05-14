Getty Images

Here is my 2025 NFL mock draft submission in May. And it's not so much an expected-to-be-perfect mock. It's more to serve as a watch list during the college football season, that, after some family gatherings, swims in the pool and summer festivals, will be back once again in August. 

We probably won't get as loaded of a quarterback class next year -- although we'll talk PLENTY about Shedeur Sanders -- but the defensive talent is impressive, and we'll see plenty of receivers in Round 1 as has become customary. 

It's NFL Draft season all the time on "With the First Pick," the NFL Draft podcast we host alongside longtime Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can watch us live twice weekly on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel. And you can subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Carson Beck QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
PAYDS
3230
RUYDS
-77
INTS
3
TDS
31
If the Panthers indeed "earn" the No. 1 overall pick for the third year in a row, it'll likely be because Bryce Young fails in Year 2. If that's the case, the bigger, stronger-armed Beck will be strongly considered by Carolina with the first selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. DL
Tennessee • Soph • 6'5" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Pearce was ridiculously productive in the SEC last season and has the size and traits to go this high in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Soph • 6'3" / 318 lbs
Having played with Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo has an intimate knowledge of the importance of a wide, highly disruptive interior defensive lineman. That's what the Patriots would get here with Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Travis Hunter WR
Colorado • Soph • 6'1" / 185 lbs
REC
57
REYDS
721
YDS/REC
12.6
TDS
5
Hunter has the athletic gifts to be a top-five selection as mostly a cornerback, who can also simply make plays as a receiver and return man. Another fun element in Washington with Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
PAYDS
3230
RUYDS
-77
INTS
3
TDS
31
Shedeur and Co. would be thrilled to land in the New York City media market, and Brian Daboll's work with Josh Allen -- if the Giants coach can keep his job if 2024 is disappointing.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Will Campbell OL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
A blindside protector to start Year 2 of the Bo Nix experiment.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Soph • 6'6" / 348 lbs
Walker is a freaky pass-rusher at Dexter Lawrence-type size.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Soph • 6'0" / 185 lbs
More big and physical man-to-man coverage types for Brian Flores.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Soph • 5'11" / 208 lbs
REC
86
REYDS
1212
YDS/REC
14.1
TDS
9
The Saints need to get more high-caliber receiving talent on this roster, and Burden is exactly that.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs
PAYDS
3479
RUYDS
75
INTS
6
TDS
27
Ewers has the physical traits to go this high in the draft, and the Raiders will likely need to address the quarterback spot in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
The Seahawks get a polished Ohio State rusher to give their defensive line more pass-rushing juice.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Soph • 6'5" / 210 lbs
REC
90
REYDS
1402
YDS/REC
15.6
TDS
10
The Buccaneers are planning for the future at receiver with the dynamic McMillan.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
REC
41
REYDS
515
YDS/REC
12.6
TDS
4
The Steelers buck their own trend of waiting on receivers and pick the long-time producer in Columbus at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Soph • 6'3" / 339 lbs
The Colts get a long-term solution on the inside with the high-energy Grant.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Malaki Starks DB
Georgia • Soph • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Another polished safety in Chicago who'll pair nicely with Jaquan Brisker.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OL
Texas • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs
The Jaguars add another young tackle to the mix to protect Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Nic Scourton LB
Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 280 lbs
The Browns get another running mate on the edge for Myles Garrett with serious size and length.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Will Johnson DB
Michigan • Soph • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Rams stop Johnson's fall, and glad to have a young outside corner with loads of productivity in college.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Carter has the athletic gifts to piece together a huge senior season at Clemson that could catapult him back into the first-round conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Tre Harris WR
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
REC
54
REYDS
985
YDS/REC
18.2
TDS
8
The Chargers added Ladd McConkey near the top of Round 2 in 2024 but they need to continue to rebuild the receiver room for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Soph • 6'5" / 245 lbs
REC
45
REYDS
649
YDS/REC
14.4
TDS
4
Loveland stood out as a youngster on a national-title winning Michigan team in 2023 and possesses the smoothness and strong hands to go in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Harold Perkins Jr. LB
LSU • Soph • 6'1" / 220 lbs
More speed for Miami -- this time on defense. Perkins is the jack of all trades in the front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Tacario Davis CB
Arizona • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs
The tall, spindly outside corner had 15 pass breakups in 2023 and has the measurables and athletic fluidity to land with a team like the Packers that prioritizes physical traits.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jack Sawyer DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Howie Roseman can never have too many disruptors up front on defense. Sawyer had an awesome 2023 and is primed for another supremely productive season at Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Donovan Smith QB
Houston • Jr • 6'5" / 241 lbs
PAYDS
2801
RUYDS
428
INTS
13
TDS
28
There's always one surprise quarterback who catapults himself into the Round 1 discussion. Smith is my pick right now. At 6-foot-5 and listed at 240 pounds, he looks the part. Plus, he has mobility and a reasonable arm.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Smael Mondon Jr. LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
Mondon was a former monster recruit with the size, physicality and speed to the football to go in Round 1 next year.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Mykel Williams DL
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Another former sizable recruit from Georgia who hasn't broken out yet, but all it takes is one season to emerge as a serious draft prospect. The Bengals get their future Trey Hendrickson replacement to pair with 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Ashton Gillotte DL
Louisville • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
Given the age of Von Miller and Gregory Rousseau entering his fifth-year option season, the Bills add a dynamic, thick edge rusher to the mix.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Princely Umanmielen LB
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Umanmielen was on the first-round radar a few months ago before he decided to return to college. He was blessed with the ability to tightly bend the corner and has developed pass-rush moves in his long career.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Landon Jackson DL
Arkansas • Jr • 6'7" / 281 lbs
The Ravens have traditionally leaned toward larger defensive linemen, and Jackson is a monster, listed at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds. He had 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Nazir Stackhouse DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Yes another Georgia defender. Stackhouse is a sturdy interior run stuffer with some pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Quinshon Judkins RB
Ohio State • Soph • 5'11" / 210 lbs
RUYDS
1158
YDS/ATT
4.3
REYDS
149
TDS
17
The 49ers offense is centered around Christian McCaffrey, but Judkins could help take some off the veteran running back's plate as he nears his 30th birthday over the next few seasons. Judkins is super explosive and tough to bring down with sudden changing directions.