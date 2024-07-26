ASHBURN, Va. -- It wasn't something many people -- players, coaches, observers -- would have noticed.

But the eagle-eyed fountain of knowledge that is Bobby Wagner noticed. And Jayden Daniels wanted to learn. So in between 11-on-11 series Friday, class was in session with the future Hall of Fame linebacker as teacher and the prized rookie quarterback as student.

"It's very valuable," Daniels said Friday. "Me and Bobby, we're from the same area, so we have that connection -- the Inland Empire in Southern California, we're from there, so being able just to talk to him, get his perspective. ... We're kind of just talking about a check that I made, and he knew when I made the check, he already knew what was gonna happen just based off the defense they were in. So seeing what he's talking about, just hearing his side of the story, like, 'Man, I can tell by this alignment, this is what's gonna happen and stuff like that.' It's awesome to be able [to talk to him] and have that veteran presence in Bobby."

It's these moments, often not during drills, that have impressed Daniels' teammates. The No. 2 pick hasn't been handed anything -- he isn't even technically the starter yet (though it will happen eventually) -- and he doesn't mind that one bit.

"No, I like competing," Daniels said. "I'm a competitor, so regardless if I was announced the starter or not, you still got to compete. You still can't be content of your job, comfortable. I think it is just your job to seal the deal. You got to go out there and compete. So for me it's not a problem at all. I like competing, that's up to [Dan Quinn] and [Adam Peters] for the decisions and stuff like that. But for me, I can control how hard I go out there and practice and how I compete."

Perhaps it helps that this is something he's used to. Just two offseasons ago, Daniels was in a wide-open quarterback battle at LSU after transferring from Arizona State. Under two years later, he's a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick. And while his profile has risen, his habits remain the same. He still arrives extra early every day to prepare. He still uses virtual reality to "get an edge and get the reps without having to go out there and physically do stuff."

The Commanders surrounded Daniels with a bevy of supporting pieces both on the field and off this offseason. Wagner's one example. Veteran former Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz and former Pro Bowl running back Austin Ekeler are two others. During drills, Daniels is surrounded by veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota -- also a No. 2 overall pick and a Heisman winner -- offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard and assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough.

"Everyone's very active," Daniels said. "It's a lot of different voices, but they're all preaching the same thing."

Blough in particular has been helpful. He played under Kingsbury in 2022 and has been around several top picks: Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff in Detroit and Kyler Murray in Arizona. Just 28 years old, Blough can provide similar insights to Wagner regarding the minute details.

"Just to experience it, man. 'This is what defense they run, look for stuff like this,' you know," Daniels said. "Blough is very smart, so to be able to pick his brain just on different stuff, like, 'Oh, this [defensive coordinator] might have a tendency to do this on first-and-10 once you cross the 50 and stuff like that."

Quinn has been encouraged by what he's seen. It's a delicate balance for the Commanders' coach to exercise patience with his new-look team while also wanting to charge full speed ahead -- hence Mariota getting most first-team reps, for example.

"I think one, we have an effective plan for him, and Jayden's the type of guy that wants to go nail it, in terms of each day, each marker to go, but we're really going to stay true to this," Quinn said. "We have a really good plan, and what's fun about it is he's the type of person that wants to nail this part. He's doing outstanding. ... And we're really pleased where we're at, but we're not changing the timelines or the guidelines of how we're going to approach things."

Terry McLaurin has caught passes from 11 different players in five seasons. He's excited by the prospect of the quarterback carousel stopping.

"He naturally has a good feel of where to position the ball, whether it's an in-breaking route, out-breaking route, a ball down the field," McLaurin said Thursday. "A lot of the things, he just naturally has the ability to have a feel for the game, which is very unique for any quarterback, let alone a rookie."

After an impressive first two days highlighted by perfectly placed touchdown passes to Brian Robinson Jr. and Mitchell Tinsley, Daniels had a more up-and-down Friday. He threw his first training camp interception, a low throw in the middle of the field that Michael Davis jumped. But Daniels also showed off his speed with the team focusing more on the run game than in previous sessions and capped his final drive by keeping the ball and strolling into the end zone.

That was nothing new to Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Washington's 2023 first-rounder who played against Daniels in college. Daniels' LSU team beat Forbes' Mississippi State 31-16 in 2022, with Daniels throwing for 210 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 93 yards and a score.

"Yeah, just fast, he can run," Forbes said with a laugh. "But he can throw also. He's a very versatile quarterback.

"When you're playing against a mobile quarterback, you just gotta learn to play the second play, the scramble drill. He's always gonna be able to get out the pocket with his speed and elusiveness, and just gotta learn to play the second play."

Saturday provides the first checkpoint of sorts for Washington -- a day off before fans arrive for the first time on Sunday -- and while pads are yet to come on and true bumps in the road are yet to appear, Daniels has acquitted himself well in the eyes of pretty much everyone.

Sam Cosmi said Daniels is "earning respect from a lot of guys around the building" with his team-first approach.

"He carries himself life a pro," Forbes said.

But he won't put the horse before the cart. He's just a few months into what both he and the organization hope will be a long, successful tenure. For now, he'll continue to take things one step at a time.

"If we want to be successful as a team, everybody has to be as one," Daniels said. "And just showcasing that, you got guys that have been proven in this league that could come out there and essentially say, 'I'm better than the team,' but they're not. So if the veteran leadership that we have isn't doing that, why do I feel like I have the right to do it? But, that's just me. I'm never going to put myself out there in the spotlight to think I'm bigger than anybody, better than anybody. Everybody's equal on the field and you got to go out there and compete, and show each and every day."