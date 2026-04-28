The Jets' search for a veteran backup quarterback might lead to a reunion at the game's most important position. New York hosted Russell Wilson on Monday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini, and while a deal isn't considered imminent, Wilson is in the running to join the quarterback room.

The Jets already have Geno Smith entrenched as their starter this season, and while it may seem on the surface that bringing in a 10-time Pro Bowler could rankle Smith, the opposite appears true. In fact, Smith "advocated for Wilson when team officials solicited his input on potential backups," according to Cimini.

Smith and Wilson were teammates on the Seahawks from 2019-21, with Wilson as the starter in all three seasons. But after Wilson was traded to the Broncos, Smith took over. Smith's Seahawks beat Wilson's Broncos in the 2022 season opener, with Smith famously saying, "They wrote me off. I ain't write back though" after his first Week 1 win since 2014.

Smith's career has been a bit of a roller coaster since then. He hit some highs -- including two Pro Bowl selections -- during three seasons as Seattle's full-time starter before being traded to the Raiders last year and reuniting with Pete Carroll. Smith endured a tough year in Las Vegas, throwing a league-high 17 interceptions and taking a league-high 55 sacks. The Jets acquired Smith in March via a late-round pick swap. Smith originally entered the NFL as a Jets second-round pick in 2013.

Wilson has followed an even rockier path. He struggled mightily in his first season in Denver during a disastrous campaign under first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett. He also struggled in 2023 under Sean Payton, was released while incurring a then-record dead cap hit and landed with the Steelers.

Wilson played decently in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers lost their final five games, including a wild card blowout to the Ravens, and moved on. He started the first three games of the 2025 season with the Giants, went 0-3 and was benched.

The Jets currently have Smith, 2026 fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik, second-year player Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe -- who last played in 2024 -- in their quarterback room. But they've been open about wanting a veteran backup for Smith, and Wilson could fit the bill by reversing roles from the last time the two shared a team.