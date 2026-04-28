The Philadelphia Eagles' offense is undergoing some massive changes this offseason. Yes, Nick Sirianni is still the head coach and Jalen Hurts is still the quarterback, but star wideout A.J. Brown is on his way out, the Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and replaced him with Sean Mannion, and the franchise no longer has their most important assistant: Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland.

Stoutland announced in February that he was leaving the organization after 13 seasons served. He is regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the world, and was a part of Philly's two Super Bowl campaigns. Eagles offensive linemen have racked up a league-high 27 Pro Bowls since 2012. Stoutland turned a seventh-round rugby star into one of the best left tackles in the NFL with Jordan Mailata, helped Lane Johnson set the standard for right-tackle play, worked with the legendary Jason Peters and oversaw Jason Kelce as he morphed into a frachise legend.

Speaking of Kelce, he and brother Travis Kelce recently had Stoutland on their podcast, "New Heights", and he was asked what went wrong for the Eagles in 2025. It goes without saying that last season was a tumultuous one for Philadelphia. Not only were the Eagles unsuccessful in defending their Super Bowl title, but the offense was the worst of the Sirianni era. Philly averaged 22.3 points per game (19th in the NFL), 311.2 total yards per game (24th) and 116.9 rushing yards per game (18th).

Stoutland said that play-calling and execution were two reasons why this Eagles offense failed to live up to expectations.

"I think anytime things don't go well, and I don't want to sound like I'm in an interview, but it's the truth. It's execution, it's calling the right play at the right time, and not running bad plays into bad defenses," Stoutland said. "I mean, it ain't that hard. I'm not going to sit here and make up all these ... that's pretty much it."

On paper, the Eagles had one of the best offenses in the NFL. A reigning Super Bowl MVP at quarterback in Hurts, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year at running back with Saquon Barkley, one of the best offensive lines in the NFL that was still a top 10 unit despite multiple injuries, and then plenty of pass catchers, such as Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. However, moving the ball down the field was a chore this past season.

There's more to this story than Stoutland is revealing. ESPN reported that Sirianni and Patullo started incorporating changes to the run game in an effort to get the offense off the ground last season. Stoutland, the run-game coordinator, was not consulted about these changes, "to what he felt was an appropriate degree," a source told ESPN. Stoutland's agent, Alan Herman, indicated that his client felt like his voice was not being heard in the organization.

Stoutland reportedly didn't plan on retiring right now, but clearly didn't like how this past season went down on the field and off the field.