Prisco's NFL Power Rankings, post-draft edition: Cowboys set to make Super Bowl push
A revamped defense and an explosive offense have Dallas primed to finally make a legitimate Super Bowl run under Dak Prescott
I am all in on the Dallas Cowboys.
Yeah, yeah. You've heard it before. This is the Cowboys' year. It's a statement many have said before, only to see the season of hope crumble, leading to more Jerry Jones jokes.
You won't be doing that come this December. The Cowboys will be Super Bowl contenders.
How 'bout them Cowboys?
After their offseason, culminating with an impressive draft haul, the Cowboys are now my pick to win the NFC East and compete for a whole lot more. The Cowboys' problems in recent years have been the defense.
It won't be anymore.
They have totally revamped that unit this offseason, starting with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The 34-year-old is a first-time coordinator, but his reputation around the league is a good one, especially coming from the Eagles where he worked with Vic Fangio.
The Dallas defense will now look different — 3-4 — but will also feature many new faces. The draft gave them safety Caleb Downs and edge Malachi Lawrence in the first and linebacker Jaishawn Barham in the second. Barham will play inside for the Cowboys. They also traded to get inside linebacker Dee Winters from the 49ers.
The Cowboys will have a lot of new faces on their starting unit this season, which is a good thing considering how bad that unit has been. The offense will be explosive again — provided receiver George Pickens is around and focused since he's playing on the franchise tag.
This is the year that Dak Prescott will finally go from being one of the league's most underrated players to getting the acclaim he deserves as the Cowboys push for a Super Bowl.
Dallas is up to No. 8 in my post-draft Power Rankings, which tells you how I feel about them. They could be higher by September.
On our draft show last week, I said the Cowboys would push for the Super Bowl. The clip of that led to significant pushback. Why? The past. We've all heard it before. But this time will be different.
The Cowboys are back in a big way.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Seahawks
|Landing running back Jadarian Price in the first round will prove to be a big part of their offense. Kenneth Walker III will not be missed.
|--
|14-3-0
|2
Rams
|Their draft did little to help the team this year. That was a strange tactic with Matthew Stafford likely playing his last season, but they still have the talent to win it all.
|--
|12-5-0
|3
Bills
|They addressed defense early in the draft, which they had to do. New coordinator Jim Leonhard needs his style of guys on that side of the ball.
|--
|12-5-0
|4
Broncos
|The trade for Jaylen Waddle will be the biggest move for them in terms of taking a step forward. The draft added some pieces, but this is already a deep, talented team.
|--
|14-3-0
|5
Jaguars
|Their draft was perplexing to some, but tight end Nate Boerkircher will be a good player. The biggest move this year: Getting Travis Hunter back healthy to start at corner.
|--
|13-4-0
|6
49ers
|Their draft got panned by many, but they did end up with help at key spots. The big thing for them is the return to health of their top players.
|--
|12-5-0
|7
Packers
|They added some defensive pieces in the draft, but this offseason is about guys like Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft returning to form. They are still a young team.
|--
|9-7-1
|8
Cowboys
|They have totally revamped their defense, which they had to do. The one concern is George Pickens on the franchise tag. Will he pout or use it as motivation?
|6
|7-9-1
|9
Chargers
|Their offseason message has been sent: They will be much more physical on both lines. Mike McDaniel has a lot to work with on offense to get the running game going -- which he will do.
|1
|11-6-0
|10
Bears
|They didn't address the front seven on defense until the sixth round, which was strange. That means they need big steps forward from some young players.
|1
|11-6-0
|11
Patriots
|They won a lot of close games last year, which they can't count on again. The Mike Vrabel situation doesn't help either.
|3
|14-3-0
|12
Chiefs
|Their draft was impressive, landing three quality defensive players. As Patrick Mahomes works his way back, they might have to lean on that group.
|6
|6-11-0
|13
Eagles
|Are they still an elite team? Has the offseason shown who they are with the Jalen Hurts drama? What happens with A.J. Brown? There are questions.
|2
|11-6-0
|14
Ravens
|Lamar Jackson has been around for the offseason program, which is a good step. He has to be in shape, stay on the field, and be dedicated, or else they won't win.
|2
|8-9-0
|15
Texans
|Their draft actually made one of the toughest teams in the league even tougher. First-round pick Keylan Rutledge will be the star guard.
|2
|12-5-0
|16
Buccaneers
|Their offseason was about improving the defense, which they did. Getting Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round will prove to be a good move for their pass rush.
|3
|8-9-0
|17
Bengals
|The trade for Dexter Lawrence, coupled with the early pick of edge Cashius Howell -- who I really like -- will improve the defense in a big way. They are certainly all in based on the Lawrence trade, which Joe Burrow has to like.
|4
|6-11-0
|18
Lions
|Is this team heading in the wrong direction? Some say the window has closed. I don't believe that, but there are challenges going forward, including the offensive line.
|3
|9-8-0
|19
Vikings
|Getting Kyler Murray to compete with J.J. McCarthy -- OK, Murray will be the starter -- was their best move. They added some defensive pieces in the draft that were needed too.
|3
|9-8-0
|20
Colts
|This is a pivotal year for the coaching staff and front office. They haven't won the division since Andrew Luck retired. It's time -- or heads might roll.
|1
|8-9-0
|21
Steelers
|Will he or won't he? When will Aaron Rodgers make his decision known? If he doesn't play, they have big problems.
|1
|10-7-0
|22
Panthers
|They've made some nice additions this offseason, but the growth of Bryce Young will decide their season. If he's good, they will be good. If he isn't, they will be quarterback hunting.
|--
|8-9-0
|23
Saints
|Adding receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round to go with running back Travis Etienne and guard David Edwards in free agency shows it's all about building around Tyler Shough. This is his season to show he's the long-term guy.
|--
|6-11-0
|24
Falcons
|They have a lot of young talent on the roster, but the issue is the quarterback. Will Michael Penix Jr. be back sooner rather than later? If not, is Tua Tagovailoa going to start and revitalize his career?
|--
|8-9-0
|25
Giants
|They had a nice draft to help both units up front, which was important. But the real key is Jaxson Dart's continued growth.
|--
|4-13-0
|26
Commanders
|They are coming off a down year, but Jayden Daniels is back healthy and they added some good pieces in free agency and the draft. There have been a lot of changes in the offseason, including their coordinators.
|--
|5-12-0
|27
Jets
|Their draft was outstanding, adding quality players to a team that had already made some good free agent moves. It's all about building the team for the quarterback they take next year.
|1
|3-14-0
|28
Raiders
|Landing Fernando Mendoza with the first pick sets them up with a potential franchise quarterback. I say they should play him right away.
|1
|3-14-0
|29
Titans
|Adding Carnell Tate to the offense will help Cam Ward. They will be better this season, but how much better in a tough division?
|2
|3-14-0
|30
Browns
|For the second consecutive year, they had a really good draft. This team has talent. But we know it's all about the quarterback position. I think Deshaun Watson will start.
|1
|5-12-0
|31
Dolphins
|The rebuild is in full force. I loved that they did it in the draft. This new regime appears to know what it is doing.
|1
|7-10-0
|32
Cardinals
|Will third-round pick Carson Beck play this year? He should. We need to find out what he has to see if they need to take a quarterback next year.
|2
|3-14-0