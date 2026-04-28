I am all in on the Dallas Cowboys.

Yeah, yeah. You've heard it before. This is the Cowboys' year. It's a statement many have said before, only to see the season of hope crumble, leading to more Jerry Jones jokes.

You won't be doing that come this December. The Cowboys will be Super Bowl contenders.

How 'bout them Cowboys?

After their offseason, culminating with an impressive draft haul, the Cowboys are now my pick to win the NFC East and compete for a whole lot more. The Cowboys' problems in recent years have been the defense.

It won't be anymore.

They have totally revamped that unit this offseason, starting with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The 34-year-old is a first-time coordinator, but his reputation around the league is a good one, especially coming from the Eagles where he worked with Vic Fangio.

The Dallas defense will now look different — 3-4 — but will also feature many new faces. The draft gave them safety Caleb Downs and edge Malachi Lawrence in the first and linebacker Jaishawn Barham in the second. Barham will play inside for the Cowboys. They also traded to get inside linebacker Dee Winters from the 49ers.

The Cowboys will have a lot of new faces on their starting unit this season, which is a good thing considering how bad that unit has been. The offense will be explosive again — provided receiver George Pickens is around and focused since he's playing on the franchise tag.

This is the year that Dak Prescott will finally go from being one of the league's most underrated players to getting the acclaim he deserves as the Cowboys push for a Super Bowl.

Dallas is up to No. 8 in my post-draft Power Rankings, which tells you how I feel about them. They could be higher by September.

On our draft show last week, I said the Cowboys would push for the Super Bowl. The clip of that led to significant pushback. Why? The past. We've all heard it before. But this time will be different.

The Cowboys are back in a big way.