NFL fifth-year option tracker: Full list of every team's decision about first-round picks from 2023 NFL Draft
The deadline for teams to pick up options is May 1
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was a fascinating one. There were a trio of quarterbacks selected in the top four picks, with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson all coming off the board early. There were stars that were found both early (Will Anderson Jr., Devon Witherspoon, Jalen Carter, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs) and later (Christian Gonzalez, Jaxon Smith-Njigba) in the first round, at positions considered both premium and not. And of course, there were plenty of whiffs as well.
Three years after these players had their dreams come true on draft day, their teams are now in a position where they have to decide on their futures. All first-round contracts are guaranteed for four seasons, but they also contain an option for the team to extend the player a fifth year, also fully guaranteed. And the decision on whether to do so has to be made by May 1, 2026.
In the space below, we're going to track each of the first-round draft picks by whether they had their option picked up or declined, or whether they signed a contract extension with their team. As a reminder, there were only 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 draft because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their selection as punishment for violations of the league's anti-tampering policy.
Fifth-year option tracker
|Pick
|Player (team)
|Team
|Fifth-year option decision
|Projected contract
|1
Bryce Young
|Panthers
Picked up
$25.9 million
|2
C.J. Stroud
|Texans
Picked up
$25.9 million
|3
Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
Extended
3 years, $150 million
|4
Anthony Richardson
|Colts
TBD
$22.4 million
|5
Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
Picked up
$21.2 million
|6
|Cardinals
Picked up
$19.1 million
|7
|Raiders
TBD
$14.5 million
|8
Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
Picked up
$11.3 million
|9
Jalen Carter
|Eagles
TBD
$27.1 million
|10
|Bears
TBD
$19.1 million
|11
|Titans
TBD
$19.1 million
|12
Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
TBD
$14.3 million
|13
|Packers
TBD
$13.8 million
|14
|Steelers
TBD
$19.1 million
|15
|Jets
TBD
$13.8 million
|16
|Rams
TBD
$12.6 million
|17
Christian Gonzalez
|Patriots
TBD
$18.1 million
|18
|Lions
TBD
$21.9 million
|19
|Buccaneers
TBD
$14.5 million
|20
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
Extended
4 years, $168.6 million
|21
|Chargers
TBD
$18.0 million
|22
|Ravens
Picked up
$27.3 million
|23
|Vikings
Picked up
$18.0 million
|24
|Giants
TBD
$12.6 million
|25
|Bills
Picked up
$8.2 million
|26
|Jets
TBD
$13.9 million
|27
|Jaguars
Picked up
$19.1 million
|28
|Bengals
TBD
$14.5 million
|29
|Bryan Bresee
|Saints
|Picked up
|$13.9 million
|30
|Nolan Smith
|Eagles
|TBD
|$13.8 million
|31
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Chiefs
|TBD
|$14.5 million