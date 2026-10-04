The Commanders' quarterback injury woes got even worse Sunday in London: Marcus Mariota, already starting in place of Jayden Daniels (elbow), suffered a right knee injury in the first quarter against the Colts and is officially questionable to return. After a short time in the injury tent, Mariota walked back to the locker room for further evaluation.
Washington turned to third-string quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, a seventh-round rookie out of Rutgers, getting his first career NFL snaps.
Mariota -- who relieved Daniels in the second half of Week 2 against the Cowboys and started in last week's 33-31 upset win of the Seahawks -- was off to a strong start against the Colts. Washington scored field goals on each of its first two possessions, with Mariota completing three of four passes for 46 yards and also ripping off a 35-yard run. But he went down on a red-zone sack, with his right leg getting pinned awkwardly. He was able to walk off under his own power, albeit gingerly.
The @Colts get a huge sack on 3rd and goal@INDvsWAS on NFL Network— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
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Kaliakmanis was the 223rd overall pick in April's draft and won the Commanders' third-string quarterback job with a strong preseason.
The Commanders do not have a fourth quarterback on the roster behind Daniels, Mariota and Kaliakmanis; Sam Hartman is on the practice squad. Colson Yankoff, a tight end who started his collegiate career as a quarterback, would be the emergency option.