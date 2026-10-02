The calendar has flipped to October, and Week 4 of the NFL season has arrived. It's a loaded slate as the contenders look to separate from the pretenders this month. This week specifically features the first of the three London Games this year — making it the first extra-long Sunday of the season — and a division rivalry renewed on "Monday Night Football."

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine. We've put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Commanders (London)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Commanders -1.5, O/U 48.5

"Both teams won for the first time last week and now head to London to play this week. Then the Colts defense showed improvement last week, while the Commanders defense made some big plays. Look for the Colts and Commanders to both score a lot, but it's the Colts who will win it late."

Pete Prisco likes the Colts to win a 31-30 thriller in London, and to check out the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-3.5) at Commanders Commanders

Commanders Commanders Colts Colts Commanders Commanders

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -3, O/U 49.5

"The post-Super Bowl hangover continued for the Patriots in an ugly 35-6 road loss to the Jaguars. We'd be surprised if we didn't at least see a respectable outing against a Bills side that, despite its 3-0 record, was fortunate to escape an error-filled performance against the downtrodden Chargers in a 24-16 Week 3 victory."

But does that "respectable outing include covering the spread? To see all of SportsLine expert Josh Nagel's teaser selections, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Bills (-6.5) Bills

Patriots Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

New York Jets at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bears -8.5, O/U 45.5

"All hail Case Keenum after his sublime performance on Monday night. You can't tell me that Ben Johnson isn't a top-10, if not higher, coach in the NFL right now. Brilliant game plan with a third-string QB in Week 3. The Jets are improved and could be a playoff team within the next two years, but I'm not sure that they are much better than a six or seven-win team in 2026. Chicago's strong rushing attack should be enough to secure a victory at home."

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is rolling with the Bears here, but will the two teams combine to hit Over on the total? You can see Eric's analysis here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Bears (-3.5) Bears

Bears Bears Jets Jets Jets Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -2.5, O/U 51.5

"Although the Jags have been steamrolling everyone, you could argue this is their biggest test of the season, and that's mostly because Lawrence can't seem to figure out how to beat the Bengals. He's faced them three times in his career, and he's gone 0-3. They're the only team that Lawrence has faced at least three times and never beaten.

"The good news for Lawrence is that if last week was any indication, then the key to beating the Bengals is to just let them beat themselves. In Week 3, the Bengals practically gave the game away in the second half during their 30-27 loss to the Steelers. There was a roughing the punter penalty, a separate muffed punt, and let's not forget about Joe Burrow losing a fumble on Cincinnati's final offensive possession of the game. The problem for the Jaguars is that the Bengals never seem to make mistakes like that against them."

John Breech likes the Bengals to win in a battle of 2-1 AFC teams with playoff aspirations. You can read his entire breakdown here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Bengals (-2.5) Bengals

Jaguars Jaguars Bengals Bengals Jaguars Bengals

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Giants -7, O/U 45.5

"The Giants didn't do a lot on offense in the victory over the Titans last week, but the weather was brutal. The Cardinals are coming off a road loss to the 49ers, but they did some good things in that game. Against a lesser opponent than San Francisco, I think Arizona will find a way to win it."

Pete Prisco has the visitors pulling off a 24-21 upset at MetLife Stadium. To check out the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals (-1) at Giants Giants

Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Giants

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -1.5, O/U 47.5

"The Eagles' loss to the Chicago Bears may stay with me forever. We had a 38-year-old quarterback dicing up a Super Bowl-caliber defense, as Ben Johnson put Vic Fangio in a proverbial chokehold on national television. Then, we had a former Super Bowl MVP quarterback looking completely lost. All that to say, how am I supposed to back Philly in this spot against an angry team that just lost in primetime?

"If we are being honest with ourselves, the Eagles haven't looked very good at all this year. They were hardly dominant in the Week 1 victory over the Commanders or Week 2 win against the Titans. Philly is the only team that hasn't scored in the first quarter this season, and the defense is still waiting to force that first takeaway. The Eagles haven't even covered the spread this season, so I'll take the visiting Rams to get back on track."

Jordan Dajani likes the Rams, 26-20, over the Eagles in Philly, and you can see him and Jared Dubin analyze several of the week's top matchups here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-3) at Eagles Eagles

Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Packers -1.5, O/U 47.5

"Both of these teams stink! As a Packers fan, I'm over Matt LaFleur and have been for some time. The team giving him an extension after the playoff choke in Chicago was nonsensical at best. Green Bay was downright horrendous last Thursday against the Falcons, but fortunately, they're likely to face an undrafted rookie QB in Jalon Daniels on Sunday. Tampa Bay is a mess, and I'm shocked that coach Todd Bowles is still employed this week. Expect a change very soon after the Bucs drop to 0-4."

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen likes the Packers to not only win but to cover. But what about the point total? You can head over to SportsLine to find out.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-3.5) at Buccaneers Packers

Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -8.5, O/U 47.5

We have two huge favorites this week in the Ravens, who host the Titans, and the Vikings, who host the Dolphins. The latter will surely be a popular play as Survivors continue to fade the worst team in the league. Will it make sense to follow the herd again, or is backing the Ravens the better play? Is there a pivot beyond those two big favorites that makes sense?

To find out who R.J. White thinks you should take in your survivor pool, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans (-11.5) at Ravens Ravens

Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Titans Ravens

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Texans -2.5, O/U 47.5

"The Texans are 0-3 for the second year in a row, and I don't believe they'll resurrect themselves as they did in 2025. The offensive line for Houston continues to be a monumental weakness, and it's impacting all facets of the offense. In pass protection, they're allowing the third-most pressures (52) and are tied for the second-most sacks (10) allowed. On the ground, the Texans average just 3.6 yards per carry, which is tied for the fifth-lowest in the NFL. Their 2.15 yards after contact per rush are the second-lowest. So, while the Cowboys' defense has continued to be abysmal, they might actually find some success against this Texans defense. That's particularly true if Dallas' offense continues to put points on the board. This season, the Cowboys have the highest drive-scoring rate (61.5%) in the league. I also wonder how much of a home-field advantage Reliant Stadium will be and how many Dallas fans will make the trip to Houston/already be in the area."

Tyler Sullivan has the Cowboys not only covering but winning straight up in a battle of Texas' two teams. You can read all of his picks here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Texans (-2.5) Texans

Texans Texans Texans Cowboys Texans Texans

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Vikings -7.5, O/U 43.5

"To put it delicately, it's been a rough go of it for the Dolphins. We knew that they weren't going to be competitive this season, but after watching them through the first three weeks, it stands to reason that they'll even win a game in 2026. To make matters worse, they just lost star running back De'Von Achane, who was their most prolific player on offense.

"Now, a bad offense gets even worse and faces Brian Flores' defense. Flores, who currently serves as Minnesota's defensive coordinator, was the head coach of the Dolphins for three seasons (2019-2021) before being fired. Surely, he'd like to stick it to his former team and will do so by continuing to blitz the quarterback. The Vikings have the highest blitz rate (71%) in the NFL. That'll be quite the mismatch for a Miami team that is tied for the third-most sacks allowed (9)."

Tyler Sullivan likes the Vikings to cover the spread against the Dolphins this week.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Vikings (-11.5) Vikings

Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Vikings Vikings Vikings

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: 49ers -2.5, O/U 46.5

"San Francisco is merrily rolling right along with the best offense in the NFL through the first three weeks despite pass-catchers dropping like flies. Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy are just that good, I suppose. The Broncos have looked either terrible or amazing so far this year, and I just don't think that type of thing is enough to hang with the 49ers in their current form."

Jared Dubin likes the 49ers to get to 4-0 with a win in one of the top matchups of the season. You can see his full analysis right here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at 49ers (-3) 49ers

49ers 49ers 49ers Broncos Broncos Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -5.5, O/U 43.5

"I was wrong about both of these teams. This is an intriguing battle between two 3-0 squads, one of whom will have a leg up on the AFC West come Sunday afternoon. Klint Kubiak has to be the early favorite for Coach of the Year after engineering back-to-back upset wins at the Chargers and Saints. But I think the Chiefs are far more talented and have a decisive edge on offense. We're setting up for another epic Chiefs-Bills playoff matchup, aren't we?"

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen likes the Chiefs over the Raiders. But what about the point total? You can head over to SportsLine to find out.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-4.5) at Raiders Chiefs

Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Seahawks -3, O/U 45.5

"We're going back to the well and laying a touchdown with the Seahawks against an inferior team. It burned us last week against Marcus Mariota and the Commanders, but it doesn't change the logic. Seattle is arguably the best team in the NFL, and it just got their Super Bowl-winning quarterback back. Sure, he threw two interceptions (including a pick-six), but Sam Darnold also completed 31-of-45 for 379 yards and four passing touchdowns. At home, I think we get a much cleaner and more prolific showing from him."

Tyler Sullivan likes the reigning champs to get back on track with a blowout win. To see all of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Seahawks (-7) Seahawks

Chargers Seahawks Chargers Seahawks Chargers Chargers

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -3, O/U 47.5

Before making any Lions vs. Panthers picks, or 'Sunday Night Football' predictions of your own, you NEED to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say. He enters this season on a 22-11-1 roll on his last 34 picks involving the Lions, returning $966 to $100 players!

We can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, but to read his thoughts on the spread, head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-3.5) at Panthers Lions

Lions Lions Lions Panthers Lions Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Saints -2.5, O/U 45.5

Before making any Falcons vs. Saints picks, or 'Monday Night Football' predictions of your own, you NEED to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say. He enters this season on a 22-12-2 roll on his last 36 picks involving the Falcons, returning $826 to $100 players!

We can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, but to read his thoughts on the spread, head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Saints (-2.5) Falcons

Saints Falcons Falcons Falcons Saints Saints