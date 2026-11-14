Welcome to our 10th NFL Sunday of the year! Can you believe it? This week, Kirk Cousins leads the Minnesota Vikings against Jordan Love and the red-hot Green Bay Packers, the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints play an important divisional game in the Superdome, and the lead in the AFC North is up for grabs when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals take the field on "Sunday Night Football."

Let's discuss some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider. These will not be predictable choices like a Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a running back.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

1. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (+155)

Bhayshul Tuten is the lead back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he missed two practices this week with ankle and foot injuries. Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the goal-line back, and he's scored touchdowns in two consecutive games despite receiving just 16 rushing attempts.

With the Jaguars facing the lowly Tennessee Titans this week, Rodriguez should get another chance at a goal-line touchdown -- which could come much easier since Jeffery Simmons is no longer on that defensive line. Or, maybe Rodriguez gets more touches if this is a blowout.

2. WR Chris Olave (+150)

Chris Olave has registered under 100 yards receiving in four straight games after beginning the season with 100 yards in three of his first four games. He's recorded just two receptions of 20+ air yards over the last four games, which is surprising. We predict Olave gets back on track this week against the Panthers secondary, which allowed Bo Nix to have one of his best outings of the season last week, and got diced up by Christian Watson and Matthew Golden the week prior. Olave has scored touchdowns in each of his last two games against Carolina.

3. RB Jonathan Taylor (-120)

I don't love suggesting a -120 touchdown scorer, but I like this situation for Jonathan Taylor. He can finally exhale now that the trade deadline has officially passed, and this week, his Indianapolis Colts host one of the worst teams in the NFL that is starting a quarterback who has never taken a snap in an NFL game before. Taylor scores on Sunday.

4. WR Keenan Allen (+360)

Here's an interesting flier. Keenan Allen played the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday when he was still with the Colts. After he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, Allen will play the Cowboys again this Sunday!

Mike Evans won't play again this week, but Deebo Samuel is back. Allen just got to town, but I can see Kyle Shanahan utilizing him like he did Evans earlier in the year in the red zone. This is my long shot of the week.

5. WR Tee Higgins (+120)

One of my favorite bets I made this year was for Tee Higgins to score a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 3. He was already off to a hot start at that point, and had actually caught touchdowns in each of his last two games vs. Pittsburgh. Sure enough, he cashed at +175 with six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Higgins has caught six touchdowns in eight games this season! He and Ja'Marr Chase are virtually unguardable, as this dynamic duo has caught 47 passes for 693 yards and eight touchdowns over the last three games. You can take Chase to find the end zone at -120, but I'll opt for the plus money. This Bengals team is on an absolute roll, having scored at least 34 points in three straight games. I'll keep riding this passing attack.