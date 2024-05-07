There was a lot of laughter during the three-hour roast of Tom Brady on Sunday night, but one person who definitely didn't find any of the jokes funny during the event was Gisele Bundchen.

It seems that Brady's ex-wife was less than thrilled with the jokes she heard during the Netflix special. According to People.com, Gisele was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."

For the most part, almost nothing is off-limits during a roast, and that became clear during the first few minutes of the show when host Kevin Hart made multiple jokes about Brady and Gisele. First, he made a crack about the fact that Brady decided to come out of retirement and play one more year for a Buccaneers team that finished 8-9 in 2022.

"Single life is what you deserve, because you got no choice," Hart told Brady near the beginning of the show. "Gisele gave him an ultimatum, Gisele said 'You retire or we're done.' Well, let me tell you something, when you have a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and kids, you gotta do what the f--- you got to do."

Hart also made another joke about the fact that Gisele is now allegedly dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor.

"One of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play this game, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day and she's still a white belt," Hart said.

Even Drew Bledsoe threw out a couple of Gisele jokes.

"You have more rings than I do, but I've experienced a couple of things that you'll never experience: the feeling of being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL, and a 28th wedding anniversary," Bledsoe said at one point during the roast.

According to Nikki Glaser, who served as one of the roasters, the only things that were viewed as off-limits were jokes about Brady's kids and jokes about Robert Kraft.

"We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything, because they didn't ask for that," Glaser said on The Howard Stern Show, via PFT. "So any kind of reference to anything with that, we left off the table."

Glaser said that making a joke about Kraft didn't feel right for most people since he was expected to be in attendance.

"I was thinking about making a joke referencing the massage parlor thing, and then even when it was floated that he might be there I was like, I couldn't possibly do that with that man in the room," Glaser.

Jeff Ross did end up making a joke about Kraft, and it definitely didn't sit well with Brady, who walked up to the podium to let Ross know his feelings.

"Don't say that shit again," Brady said.

On a night where there were plenty of uncomfortable jokes, that seemed to be the only one that truly got under Brady's skin.

As for jokes about Brady's divorce, those definitely weren't off-limits, but it seems that Gisele would have preferred that Brady had made some rules about her name being used during the event.