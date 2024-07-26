The Buffalo Bills have one of the game's elite quarterbacks in Josh Allen, even though one executive doesn't think so. General manager Brandon Beane responded to the story of ESPN's quarterback rankings that came out last month, as one of those executives called Allen one of the most overrated players in the league.

"There are idiots everywhere. It's frustrating," Beane said at Bills camp this week, via NYUp.com. "You try to ignore this stuff. Josh is going into Year 7 and there's still the naysayers. I don't get it."

Allen has carried the Bills offense on his shoulders time and time again. He has the most combined passing and rushing touchdowns in the NFL over the past four seasons with 173, trailing only Patrick Mahomes in passing touchdowns (137) and Jalen Hurts in rushing touchdowns (36).

Allen is second in passing yards with 17,540, trailing only Mahomes. He's third among quarterbacks in touchdown rate (5.8%, minimum 1,500 attempts) and ninth in passer rating (96.9). Allen is also coming off a season in which he led the NFL in total yards (4,830) and total touchdowns (44). His 20,010 combined passing and rushing yards trail only Mahomes (20,448) for the most in the NFL over the last four years.

"If I was going to use 'rated,' I would say underrated before I said overrated," Beane said. "And I know I'm biased. He's our guy. Love him every single day. These things that come out there. ... I know people love the rankings of whoever, but when you don't put your name to it and you make comments like that? Like who is that executive?"

The player with the most total touchdowns after his first six seasons in NFL history (221), Allen also has the most total yards per game in the playoffs (330.2). Allen is also seventh among qualified quarterbacks in playoff passer rating (100.0), throwing 21 touchdowns to four interceptions in his postseason career. His five rushing touchdowns in the playoffs are also tied for sixth in NFL history.

The Bills are 63-30 with Allen as their starting quarterback, and Allen has finished in the top five of MVP voting in three of the last four seasons. As long as Allen is on the field, the Bills have a chance.

There's a reason why Beane is defensive regarding his quarterback. The Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL with Allen on the field. The proof is in the pudding.

"Executive is a loose term. I was probably referred to as an executive well before I should have been," Beane said. "I just say if you're not going to put your name on it, we really shouldn't validate it. I know it gets validated because it's on ESPN. I'm not a fan of that style and I wish the writer wouldn't include a comment like that.

"I don't think Josh deserves that. Again, I'm biased, but I'm tired of hearing it."