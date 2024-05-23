While prospects still have their all-important senior seasons to play, the past two months provided 247Sports with extremely valuable data points in the evaluation process. Not only have the Under Armour Next Camp Series and Elite 11 Regional tour held events around the country, but there have been spring practices and showcases along with various 7-on-7 tournaments.

As the spring camp circuit starts to wind down and summer official visits ramp up, 247Sports updated its Top247 rankings for the Class of 2025 and rolled out its first 32-player, five-star field for the cycle. There were already 16 five-star prospects in the class, so Wednesday's updated meant for 16 more (No. 16 overall prospect, USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis, was already a five-star and is omitted from this list).

Here's a look at the new five-star prospects.

Overall Rank Position Name Committed to Home State 15 DL Iose Epenesa

Illinois 17 EDGE Isaiah Gibson USC Georgia 18 OT Ty Haywood

Texas 19 EDGE Jared Smith

Alabama 20 ATH Michael Terry III

Texas 21 TE Elyiss Williams Georgia Georgia 22 WR Caleb Cunningham

Mississippi 23 S Trey McNutt

Ohio 24 IOL Solomon Thomas Florida State Florida 25 WR Jamie Ffrench

Florida 26 TE Linkon Cure

Kansas 27 OT Michael Fasusi

Texas 28 QB Husan Longstreet Texas A&M California 29 DL Malik Autry Auburn Alabama 31 WR Jerome Myles Ole Miss Utah 32 WR Derek Meadows

Nevada

The rankings at 247Sports project towards the NFL Draft, so the 32 five-stars reflect the 32 first-round picks. We used to be a little more conservative when it came to awarding a fifth star, but we decided to get more aggressive with the rankings and try to provide fans with a better idea of who we believe at this stage has the best chance of being a college football superstar and a potential Day 1 NFL Draft selection.

Final rankings for the Class of 2025 will occur in January of 2025.

Eye-opening recruiting nuggets on new five-stars

A collection of three surprising recruiting updates from 247Sports insider Tom Loy in his article covering the scoop on every five-star in the updated Class of 2025 rankings -- all 32 of them!

No. 15 Iose Epenesa

Edwardsville (Ill.) five-star defensive lineman Iose Epenesa has five official visits locked in. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder will visit Iowa, Miami, Missouri, Penn State and Utah over the next two months.

His brother played at Iowa, so watch out for the Hawkeyes.

However, don't be surprised if Miami gets this one done. There is a lot of buzz around the Hurricanes.

No. 18 Ty Haywood

Early on, Oklahoma was the heavy favorite for Denton (Texas) Ryan five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood.

Looking at it now, he has six official visits on the schedule including trips to Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, UCLA, TCU, and Texas A&M.

Sources believe that the Aggies are very much in contention to pull this off. The Crimson Tide have always been the dream school for the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder, according to sources, but there are still multiple schools in play.

No. 25 Jamie Fffrench

Ohio State was the leader for Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin five-star receiver Jaime Ffrench for a very long time. However, depending on whom you speak with these days, things have changed (what will never change is the typos we're subject to the next several years with three 'f's in Mr. Fffrench's last name!)

Some believe that Texas is the team to beat. Others have Miami as the likeliest of landing spots. Some have LSU and Tennessee at or near the top for the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder.

All that said, don't count out the Buckeyes.

